‘Bananas’: Congressman Asks How Trump’s ‘Insane’ Threats Benefit Americans Economically

U.S. Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT) is blasting Donald Trump, after the President-elect held a rambling 70-minute press conference aired live by cable news stations on Tuesday, during which he declared he will rename the Gulf of Mexico, threatened the possible taking of Greenland and the Panama Canal by military force, threatened annexing Canada as the 51st state via “economic coercion” if necessary, suggested Hezbollah was part of the January 6 insurrection, criticized the late U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the day his body is set to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol before his funeral Thursday, declared rain comes “down from heaven” while ranting about states trying to conserve the precious commodity, claimed windmills are “driving the whales crazy” while threatening to ban them, and threatened if the Gaza hostages are not released by the time he is sworn in to office, “all hell is going to break out.”

Congressman Himes railed against Trump’s remarks, noting that, “Mexico is really, really important to us in stopping fentanyl, and helping us with the migration problems we have that at the southern border. Canada’s really important to us, another NATO ally. We should not be gratuitously pissing these people off.”

The Connecticut Democrat asked, “where is the economic benefit for the people who voted for Donald Trump when he’s off, you know, telling tales of Greenland and renaming the Gulf of Mexico?”

The CNN host responded, “the way he pitches it is, you know, when it comes to Greenland, for example, it’s for ‘national security purposes.’ Is there any credence to that statement?”

“No, it’s bananas,” Himes replied. “It’s, it’s insane.”

“I mean, you know, again, Denmark, which owns Greenland, I think that’s probably a fact that most Americans are learning, um, is a NATO ally, right?” he continued. “So it’s just complete madness from a national security standpoint, and it also is antagonizing, right? What if some leader in Canada or Mexico is elected and says, ‘you know, Mexico, we want California back. We’re getting California back.'”

“And taking Greenland from the Danish, where’s the economic message there?” Congressman Himes asked, referring to Trump’s repeated vows during the campaign he would lower the costs of groceries and mortgages, and put a cap on credit card interest rates.

“I certainly see your point about the economic message being a big driver for the election, but a lot of his supporters also just like that he bucks tradition, that he he doesn’t do what what others do, that he’s willing to, you know, to throw stuff out there that may be controversial,” the CNN host responded. “Um, and, you know, he portrays himself as a negotiator and a businessman, and a lot of his supporters frankly like that. A lot of his supporters frankly like what he threw out about, you know, renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”

“Ma’am, I, I get that. I get that,” Himes said. “Politics has become entertainment in this country, and by the way, I’ll be the first to say that there are some apple carts that should be turned over. It takes me years to get a build a bridge built, in Connecticut. You know, we’re not moving projects that are critical to the American people as fast as you, as we should like. But at the end of the day, the business of government is very, very serious.”

