‘Truth Must Prevail’: Garland Urged to ‘Release the Damn Report’ on Jack Smith’s Trump Probe
Special Counsel Jack Smith, set to leave his office before Donald Trump is sworn in as President in less than two weeks, has indicated that he will deliver his report to Attorney General Merrick Garland Tuesday afternoon. The two-volume report details the findings of his investigations into the now-President-elect, which resulted in felony charges against Trump. These charges stem from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including his role in the January 6 insurrection, as well as the alleged unlawful removal and retention of highly classified documents from the White House.
By law, Special Counsels are required to send a report of their findings to the Attorney General. Even Trump Attorney General Bill Barr released a highly redacted version of the Mueller Report, although he did so after mischaracterizing the findings in a letter he published ahead of the release. (A federal judge later said the letter was a “distorted” and “misleading” account of Mueller’s report.)
Critics, including legal experts, are demanding Attorney General Garland release Smith’s report to the public.
“Follow the law, release the reports,” urged conservative Bill Kristol of The Bulwark. “Just as AG Garland released special counsel Hur’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents, the AG should now release Weiss’s report on Hunter Biden and Smith’s report on Trump and Jan. 6, and Trump and classified documents.”
But Trump is in court attempting to block its release. Trump’s attorneys were allowed to review the draft report, and reportedly spent three days in Jack Smith’s office doing so, Politico reported.
READ MORE: ‘Cowardice Spreads Like Wildfire’: Kinzinger Trolls Republicans With Their Own J6 Comments
“In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office,” The Daily Beast reports. “They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s findings include strongly worded allegations that Trump ‘engaged in an unprecedented criminal effort’ and describe him as ‘the head of the criminal conspiracies.'”
Trump’s lawyers referred to the Special Counsel as an “out-of-control private citizen unconstitutionally posing as a prosecutor.”
Noting that Trump’s attorneys said the decision about releasing the report should be left to the incoming Trump DOJ, Politico adds, “In the letter to Garland, Trump’s attorneys said that releasing a public narrative of the evidence Smith gathered — in the classified documents case as well as the federal election conspiracy case over Trump’s bid to subvert the 2020 election — would illegally interfere with the presidential transition and be little more than a political attack.”
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reports Trump’s attorneys are also asking Garland to remove Smith.
New — Trump’s lawyers asked AG Garland in an emailed letter today to remove Special Counsel Jack Smith and stop the release of his Final Report, per court filings pic.twitter.com/XIQ5Daij7P
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 7, 2025
Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported Tuesday morning that “Jack Smith says AG Garland has not decided whether to release his reports to the public and won’t do so before Jan. 10 at the earliest. Smith won’t send his classified docs report to Garland before this afternoon at 1pm.”
January 10 is the date Donald Trump is slated to be sentenced by New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan in the business fraud case, commonly referred to as the “hush money” case, which prosecutors called “election fraud, pure and simple.” Trump was found guilty by a jury on 34 felony counts, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felonies.
Cheney also reported late Tuesday morning that “Trump is preparing to formally intervene in the effort to block Jack Smith’s report, his codefendants say. And they’re asking the 11th circuit to send the case back to [Judge Aileen] Cannon so she can rule on it.”
Among those urging Attorney General Garland to release the report is Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, who was crushed by January 6 rioters as he defended the Capitol and the lawmakers inside it.
In a letter to AG Garland, portions of which Cheney posted, Hodges wrote, “I was beaten, crushed, and had one of my eyes gouged – and I would do it all again if it meant preserving the Republic.”
“Donald Trump is once again going to get away with his crimes. I don’t know if there is anything you could have done differently to have guanteed [sic] the opportunity for justice, and that’s not why I’m writing today,” Hodges noted. “I’m writing because, while he may have evaded justice, it is imperative that history know the extent of his crimes. Please: release Jack Smith’s final report of his investigation to
the public.”
READ MORE: J6 Rioters, ‘Big Lie’ Supporter Hegseth Will Have Votes to Be SecDef Says GOP Leader: Report
“Even in this age of unparalleled propaganda, misinformation, and lies, the truth still matters. We must do everything we can to see that it is given the opportunity to take root in our society, and aid pathfinding of our future by illuminating our past,” he continued. “This report is the closest I and many Americans will ever get to closure with regards to Trump and his role in the insurrection. I implore you to release the report. If not for your own legacy, then for the benefit of Americans everywhere, and democracies around the world.”
Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued a lengthy statement, concluding: “AG Garland now has a duty to release the Justice Department Report and prevent its evidence from being destroyed. The truth must prevail. The framers of our Constitution knew the lessons of history — that people led by men without character can quickly lose their freedom.”
Former federal and state prosecutor Ron Filipkowsi, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News, responded to Liz Cheney:
“At the VERY LEAST, since he accomplished nothing else to hold the leaders of this accountable, Merrick Garland needs to release the damn report and stop being afraid of his own shadow. Weak people all over this Admin[istration] is part of what got us here.”
Former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod noted, “Trump had no objection when the Justice Department released the special counsel report at the close of its investigation of Biden’s handling of classified documents. This was WHILE BIDEN WAS PRESIDENT. Now Trump argues the same should not apply to him.”
Award-winning and well-known attorney Ted Boutrous on Monday evening said simply, “Attorney General Garland should release the report(s) tomorrow.”
Some have suggested that President Joe Biden might be able to fire Garland and install an acting AG who would then release the report, or, others have suggested, release it via an executive order, neither of which seem likely.
Over at The Bulwark, Kristol seemed certain Garland will release the report. But he also expanded his thoughts, writing: “In a sense, the release now of Smith’s report will simply signify the failure of the effort, over the last four years, of accountability and truth-telling about January 6th. It will be the last gasp, for now, of a lost cause.”
READ MORE: Johnson Nominated by Anti-LGBTQ Republican Citing ‘God’ and ‘Traditional American Values’
Image by U.S. Dept. of Justice via Wikimedia Commons
‘Mexican America’: President of Mexico Trolls Trump With Vintage Map
The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, wasted no time trolling President-elect Donald Trump, posting a vintage map showing that a large portion of what is now the United States of America used to be called “Mexican America.” President Sheinbaum delivered her remarks in response to Trump’s claim that he will rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”
President Sheinbaum “used her Wednesday morning news conference to show a world map dating from 1607. The map labeled North America as Mexican America and already identified the Gulf of Mexico as such, 169 years before the United States was founded,” The New York Times reports.
“Why don’t we call it Mexican America? It sounds pretty, no?” Dr. Sheinbaum said in Spanish (video below).
READ MORE: DOJ to Release Special Counsel’s J6 Report on Trump, His Lawyers Expected to Object: Report
“In response to Mr. Trump’s comment that Mexico was ‘essentially run by the cartels,’ Ms. Sheinbaum told reporters on Wednesday that, ‘with all due respect,’ the president-elect was ill-informed,” The Times also noted.
Dr. Sheinbaum, a former Mayor of Mexico City, has a PhD in energy engineering. She is a Nobel Peace Prize-winning physicist who appeared on the BBC‘s “list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2018.”
During her Wednesday press conference, President Sheinbaum also told reporters, “In Mexico, the people rule.”
“And we are going to collaborate and understand each other with the government of President Trump, I am sure of it, defending our sovereignty as a free, independent and sovereign country.”
READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid
According to The Times, she stated that her country is “very interested in stopping the entry of U.S. firearms into Mexico,” and complained about the large number of guns illegally smuggled from the U.S.
The Washington Post’s global affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor, pointing to the Mexican President’s comments, noted, “We’re seeing some responses to Trump’s absurdity.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
?? “A Estados Unidos vamos a llamarle América Mexicana, se oye bonito”.
? Claudia Sheinbaum le responde a Trump sobre su propuesta de cambiar el nombre al Golfo de México por Golfo de América pic.twitter.com/wRonC7NagG
— El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) January 8, 2025
RELATED: ‘Bananas’: Congressman Asks How Trump’s ‘Insane’ Threats Benefit Americans Economically
Image via Reuters
DOJ to Release Special Counsel’s J6 Report on Trump, His Lawyers Expected to Object: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice has announced in a filing that it intends to publicly release Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on his investigation and prosecution of Donald Trump for alleged interference with the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the January 6 insurrection, but will hold his report on the classified documents portion of his work while two of the President-elect’s co-defendants remain on trial in that case.
The classified documents portion of the report, officially “Volume Two,” will be available to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, DOJ noted, “upon their request and agreement not to release any information from Volume Two publicly.” Volume One, the 2020 election interference portion, DOJ says, will also be made available to Congress.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointee, temporarily blocked the release of the Special Counsel’s report on Tuesday, NBC News reported. Lawyers for Trump’s co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, had “filed a motion Monday night asking … Cannon to block the report, citing her previous ruling that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.”
Legal experts say Judge Cannon has no jurisdictional authority to block the release of the report.
READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid
The DOJ’s announcement on its intention to release Volume One did not indicate a timeline, but NBC News producer Daniel Barnes, who covers the federal courts and the Justice Department, offered some insight: “The timing of Volume One’s release is now in the hands of the 11th Circuit. Judge [Aileen] Cannon’s injunction from yesterday lasts until three days after the circuit rules, but DOJ is asking the circuit to immediately vacate that order.”
But, as The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reports on the DOJ’s intent release Volume One, “Trump lawyers will almost certainly contest this per people familiar — they view Judge Cannon’s injunction as being binding on the ENTIRE two-volume report.”
The DOJ’s filing, posted by Lawfare senior editor Anna Bower, stated: “The Attorney General intends to release Volume One to Congress and the public consistent with 28 C.F.R. § 600.9(c) and in furtherance of the public interest in informing a co-equal branch and the public regarding this significant matter.”
“But to avoid any risk of prejudice to defendants Nauta and De Oliveira, the Attorney General has determined, at the recommendation of the Special Counsel, that he will not publicly release Volume Two so long as defendants’ criminal proceedings remain pending,” the filing also reads. “For the time being, Volume Two will be made available for in camera review only by the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees upon their request and agreement not to release any information from Volume Two publicly. This limited disclosure will further the public interest in keeping congressional leadership apprised of a significant matter within the Department while safeguarding defendants’ interests.”
RELATED: ‘Bananas’: Congressman Asks How Trump’s ‘Insane’ Threats Benefit Americans Economically
Image by Tyler Merbler via Flickr and Wikimedia Commons with a CC license
‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid
The U.S. Supreme Court swiftly responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s formal request early Wednesday morning to delay sentencing in his 34-count felony conviction for business fraud in New York, widely known as the “hush money” case.
Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in New York Supreme Court on Friday, for what District Attorney Alvin Bragg described as “falsifying New York business records in order to conceal his illegal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election.” Trump originally was slated to be sentenced on July 11, but he twice succeeded in having those dates postponed. His attorneys in recent days filed unsuccessful motions in two New York courts to have the sentencing delayed again, before submitting their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Describing his latest attempt as “a highly unusual request that relies in part on the court’s decision last year to grant him broad immunity from criminal prosecution,” CNN reports Trump’s attorneys told the nation’s highest court the delay, or pause, is necessary “to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government.”
READ MORE: ‘If We Were to Happen to Go to War With China’: Tuberville Backs Trump on Panama Canal
Trump’s argument, in part, is based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling granting him and all subsequent presidents vast immunity from prosecution for what it deemed are “official acts” of the presidency. Many legal experts doubt Trump’s conviction on falsifying business records when paying “hush money” to an adult film star is an official act of the presidency.
The Supreme Court Wednesday morning responded to Trump’s request by directing New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg to reply to Trump’s motion by 10 AM ET Thursday, Lawfare senior editor Roger Parloff reported. Law360’s Katie Buehler also reported SCOTUS’s response.
“If Trump’s lawyers are successful in halting the proceedings before he is sworn-in in fewer than two weeks, the hush money case could linger for months while his attorneys pursue an appeal to toss out the conviction,” CNN adds.
ABC News’ Peter Charalambous notes, “Trump’s lawyers have asked the country’s highest court for an unprecedented intervention in the ongoing criminal case of a former president — whose appointment of three justices cemented the court’s conservative majority – that would effectively toss his criminal conviction less than two weeks ahead of his inauguration.
RELATED: ‘Bananas’: Congressman Asks How Trump’s ‘Insane’ Threats Benefit Americans Economically
Image via Reuters
