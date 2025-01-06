‘Cowardice Spreads Like Wildfire’: Kinzinger Trolls Republicans With Their Own J6 Comments

Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans who served on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, is trolling his former GOP colleagues in the Senate with their own words on the fourth anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kinzinger, who was first elected in 2010 and served for more than a decade until deciding to not run for re-election in 2022, has been one of the few Republicans to hold the GOP accountable.

On Monday, Kinzinger posted a January 6, 2021 tweet from U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that reads, “Those who made this attack on our government need to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Their actions are repugnant to democracy.”

Graham has since fully embraced Donald Trump and his allies, including those who supported his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Kinzinger responded, writing simply, “Agreed.”

He also posted two tweets from now-Speaker of the House Mike Johnson that read: “I unambiguously condemn in the strongest possible terms any and all forms of violent protest. Any individual who committed violence today should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” and, “It is beyond time to remember that while we may disagree, we are all Americans, and there is far more that unites us than divides us. I extend my deepest thanks to the United States Capitol Police for protecting the Capitol complex today and all days.”

Johnson was a top architect of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Kinzinger responded, saying, “Thanks @SpeakerJohnson.”

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) had written, “These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.”

Reposting the tweet, Kinzinger wrote, “Thanks @MarshaBlackburn.”

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) wrote, “This violence and destruction have no place in our republic. It must end now.”

Kinzinger also responded by thanking him.

He then summed up his thoughts, saying: “Jan 6th is a reminder to me: cowardice spreads like wildfire… this country needs leaders who are willing to tell the people the truth, not pander to lies.”

