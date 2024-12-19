News
‘Hell No!’: Democrats ‘Unified’ Against Reworked Funding Bill More Favorable to Trump
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has crafted a replacement spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at 12:01 AM on Saturday. The proposal, driven by Donald Trump’s demands, is being viewed by some as a test of loyalty to the President-elect. To pass, the bill will require substantial bipartisan support, including a two-thirds majority in Thursday night’s planned vote — a feat that appears unlikely given the opposition within the Democratic caucus.
Some on both sides of the aisle are opposed to Trump’s demand that the bill include a provision that would eliminate or extend the debt ceiling. The legislation extends it into 2027, forcing the party that will be in charge after the November 2026 midterms to deal with it once again.
“A pretty clean test is coming of Trump’s sway with Republicans,” reports Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, referring to how many in the GOP will vote for the bill.
“He blew up a deal,” Sherman noted. “They came up with a new deal…And now let’s see if Republicans vote for it!”
The bill is widely expected to fail Thursday night, according to CNN and others, but it is expected to serve as a loyalty list to Trump. Politico columnist Jonathan Martin earlier Thursday called the debt ceiling increase a “Maga loyalty test.”
“Trump’s government shutdown threat is a loyalty test for GOP lawmakers,” New York Magazine wrote on social media. “Trump is now demanding that his supporters back a new spending bill and debt limit increase they will hate.”
Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, on his way into the meeting with his caucus Thursday afternoon, called the newly retooled legislation “laughable,” and blamed “Extreme MAGA Republicans” for “driving us to a government shutdown.”
In addition to kicking the can down the road on the debt limit, changes to the bill include gutting a critical program for childhood cancer research, according to The Bulwark’s Sam Stein.
And there you have it. New bill removes funding for this bipartisan child cancer research program. $190 million — a small drop comparatively — is now gone. will need to be passed at some other point, if it can get passed at all. https://t.co/pPwhYNmRGv
— Sam Stein (@samstein) December 19, 2024
Democrats appeared to be largely in agreement with Jeffries, and opposed to the bill.
Spectrum News’ Cassie Semyon reports Democrats are “unified” against it.
“I’m not simply a no. I’m a hell no,” Leader Jeffries told his members, Politico’s Nicholas Wu reported.
“Chant of ‘hell no’ and a round of cheers can be heard from outside the closed doors of House Democratic caucus meeting,” CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane reported at 4:45 PM.
But even Speaker Johnson is expected to have trouble getting all his members to vote to pass the legislation.
Republican U.S. Representatives Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, both members of the far-right Freedom Caucus, told Punchbowl News’ Melanie Zanona “they are a NO on the new CR deal. Both cited concerns with the two year suspension of the debt ceiling.”
Trump attacked two other House Republicans, who are saying they are not voting for the bill.
U.S. Rep. Bob Good, the former chair of the Freedom Caucus who lost his primary this year after first backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump, and was mocked earlier this afternoon by Trump, told Zanona “of course not” when asked if he will vote for the continuing resolution.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), another House Republican Trump targeted on Thursday, blasted the bill over the debt limit provision.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Full ROY clip including response to debt ceiling:
“You can’t lift the debt ceiling or suspend the debt ceiling without structural reform to save money. That’s the bottom line. It’s like increasing your credit card limit, while you don’t do anything to constrain spending.” pic.twitter.com/E1GrT2ClYM
— Kit Maher (@KitMaherCNN) December 19, 2024
Trump Threatens Shutdown, Says Biden Will Be Blamed
President-elect Donald Trump is demanding Congress eliminate or extend the debt ceiling — not an issue it is even currently facing — and threatening a shutdown of the federal government if his demand is not met, a shutdown he claims the public will blame on President Joe Biden.
“If we don’t get it, then we’re going to have a shutdown, but it’ll be a Biden shutdown, because shutdowns only inure to the person who’s president,” Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Thursday.
“There won’t be anything approved unless the debt ceiling is done with,” Trump said, Karl reports.
In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, Trump also said: “Increasing the debt ceiling is not great but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch.”
There have been no government shutdowns under President Joe Biden. As President, Donald Trump oversaw three, including the longest shutdown in U.S. history. USA Today has a list of all 21 federal government shutdowns that have occurred in the past five decades. Thirteen occurred under Republican Presidents, including eight under President Ronald Reagan.
“At 34 days, the longest government shutdown was also the most recent, from late 2018 to early 2019, during former President Donald Trump’s administration,” Axios reported last year. That one reportedly cost the U.S. economy about $3 billion.
The House and Senate were prepared to pass a bipartisan continuing resolution (CR) that the Republican Speaker, Mike Johnson, had proposed, until billionaire tech CEO and co-chair of Trump’s nongovernmental Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, began tweeting about it. He called the 1500-page bill that provides critical funding for farmers and Americans hit hard by hurricanes, a “crime.”
Congressional correspondent Jamie Dupree described Trump’s remarks by saying, “Trump again turns up the heat on Republicans to do what most of them oppose – eliminate or raise the debt ceiling.”
Veteran intelligence, national security, and foreign policy journalist Jeff Stein encouraged the President-elect to talk to former Speaker of the House, Republican Newt Gingrich, whose public image was negatively impacted by his role in several shutdowns, especially the ones in 1995/1996.
“Trump actually thinks the government shutdown will be blamed on Biden. He should ask Newt Gingrich about that. It’s going to land squarely—and rightly— on Republicans, and particularly him,” Stein predicted.
Brian Riedl is a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, whose work, according to his bio, focuses on “budget, tax, and economic policy.” He was also chief economist to U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), and was the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s lead research fellow on federal budget and spending policy.
“I’m so confused,” Riedl wrote, “because Trump and his acolytes kept attacking Biden’s deficits and debt limit hikes, and instead promised to balance the budget and even pay down the debt. Now Trump is demanding space to add unlimited levels of debt.”
Johnson in ‘Colossal Mess’ with ‘No Plan’ to Avert Shutdown Amid Rising Anger: Reports
Speaker Mike Johnson and his Republican majority in the House reportedly have “no plan” to avert a shutdown of the federal government—a shutdown that will begin at 12:01 AM Saturday unless they can draft and pass replacement legislation, convince the Senate to pass it, and get President Joe Biden to sign it into law—all in about 36 hours.
“It’s a colossal mess,” NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reported Thursday morning (video below). “This bill looked all set to pass the House and the Senate over the coming days. It had broad bipartisan support after it was inked by Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and leadership in both parties.”
Up until Wednesday morning, there had been little worry about a shutdown this week, until billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk, now being decried as an “unelected oligarch” by U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), kicked off a twelve-hour 100+ tweet storm that included “a number of misleading or outright false claims,” as Politico reported. The bill, a continuing resolution, or “CR,” included funding to keep the government open, and critical money for farmers and areas hit hard by hurricanes.
As the shadow Pres-Elect, Elon Musk is now calling the shots for House Rs on government funding while Trump hides in Mar-a-Lago behind his handlers.
It increasingly seems like we’re in for 4 years of an unelected oligarch running the country by pulling on his puppet’s strings. https://t.co/bVaMuxUPW0
— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) December 18, 2024
RELATED: Report Shows Musk and Trump Pushed GOP to Kill the Bill to Keep Government Open
“There is no plan right now. There’s no bill,” Kapur added, “that can get the support of the House of Representatives and the Senate and get signed into law by President Biden.”
Not only is Speaker Johnson on the ropes for not having a “plan B,” but according to Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman, Johnson’s own Republican conference and even his leadership team are angry that he did not move to get the bill to the floor for a vote before it blew up in the late afternoon.
“In my conversations with many republicans [sic] this morning,” Sherman wrote, “there’s a lot of anger that Johnson didn’t hold a vote yesterday before Trump spoke. They say they could’ve passed this bill and put it behind them. Would’ve been messy. May have screwed Johnson personally – why the speakers team thinks it wasn’t tenable – but in Johnson’s leadership, there’s some anger about this move.”
Musk on Wednesday had fueled outrage on the right over the CR that would have funded the federal government through the middle of March, by promoting “false and misleading statements,” according to Politico, that alleged the bill included a 40% salary bump for members of Congress, $3 billion to pay for a football stadium in D.C., would fund “bioweapons labs,” and block the House from investigating the Democratic-led House January 6 Committee.
Meanwhile, Kapur reported we are in “uncharted waters at this point, having a deal blown up so quickly, so close to the deadline on something of this magnitude.”
But Donald Trump has a history of doing exactly what he and Elon Musk, the co-chair of Trump’s nongovernmental Department of Government Efficiency, did Wednesday.
“Maybe people have short memories, but Trump blindsiding the congressional GOP by waiting to weigh in on (and trash) legislative deals until after they’ve been mostly negotiated was literally his m.o. for the entire first term. On tax. On the shutdown CR. On NDAA. On everything,” remarked Matt Glassman of The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University on Wednesday evening.
Kapur added that the President-elect “seems to be recognizing the legislative traffic jam that’s headed his way, even if they do get this [bill to keep the government open] done, they still have to come back in March and deal with Democrats—Trump and his Republican leadership has to deal with Democrats to get the government funded again. There is still a 60 vote threshold for that.”
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted Republicans on Wednesday once the bill was dead.
“House Republicans have now unilaterally decided to break a bipartisan agreement that they made,” he told reporters. “House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government and hurt everyday Americans.”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
GOV FUNDING LATEST
It’s a colossal mess.
Republicans have no plan to stop a shutdown after Elon & Trump blew up the deal. Deadline: Friday midnight.
Trump is waking up to his legislative traffic jam: gov’t funding, debt limit, big party-line bills.
Dems say GOP owns the pain. pic.twitter.com/KgZTId2xlu
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 19, 2024
What’s next? That’s up to Mike Johnson.
There’s talk of stripping down down the bill to a “clean” CR with just disaster aid.
Some Dems wonder if Trump got rolled by Elon Musk.
One Dem says they should only engage on Trump’s debt limit demand if Rs agree to ABOLISH debt limit. pic.twitter.com/n0AqeMJgHZ
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 19, 2024
Report Shows Musk and Trump Pushed GOP to Kill the Bill to Keep Government Open
President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk have succeeded in getting House Republicans to kill what was expected to be an easily-passed continuing resolution that would keep the federal government open and avert a costly and confusing shutdown just days before Christmas.
Early Wednesday evening, Republicans rejected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s bill, according to The Washington Post.
“The chances of a shutdown have now increased quite a bit,” CNN’s Manu Raju had reported at 4:35 PM ET, amid the fast-moving developments. “Congress hasn’t even discussed a debt ceiling hike. And Trump is inserting that toxic fight on top of the government funding bill that is already at risk of collapsing amid a revolt on the right.”
“And just like that,” observed NBC News’ Garret Haake, “we’re teetering on the edge of a government shutdown, as Trump & Vance come out against Speaker Johnson’s CR.”
“Suddenly Trump and Vance now say they want to negotiate on the debt ceiling, as the CR+ deal goes absolutely sideways in less than 24 hours,” noted longtime congressional correspondent Jamie Dupree.
“Trump-Vance statement trashes the bipartisan stopgap funding bill and now calls for adding a DEBT CEILING INCREASE, which is nowhere in the mix. Two days till government shuts down,” noted NBC News’ Sahil Kapur.
Trump and his Vice President-elect, JD Vance, had issued a statement after Musk’s many hours of attacking the continuing resolution, which The Post attributes to killing the CR.
“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH. If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF,” the statement read.
Democrats are not calling for the federal government to shut down.
“It is Schumer and Biden who are holding up aid to our farmers and disaster relief,” it also states, which is false. “THIS CHAOS WOULD NOT BE HAPPENING IF WE HAD A REAL PRESIDENT. WE WILL IN 32 DAYS!”
Wednesday morning, PBS News had reported: “Congressional leaders have unveiled a stopgap spending bill that will keep the federal government funded through March 14 and provide more than $100 billion in emergency aid to help states and local communities recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton and other natural disasters.”
“President Joe Biden has sought about $114 billion in disaster aid, submitting a $99 billion request in November, telling lawmakers the funding was ‘urgently needed.’ The administration subsequently updated its request to include funding to repair federal facilities damaged due to natural disasters.”
“The bill will provide $100.4 billion in disaster relief, with an additional $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers struggling with low commodity prices and high input costs.”
Musk, Donald Trump’s incoming co-chair of the non-federal government Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), on Wednesday had been calling for Congress to stop passage of all legislation until the President-elect is sworn in to office on January 20. For more than 12 hours it appeared Musk was actively undermining the CR that was meant to avert a shutdown at 12:01 AM Saturday.
“No bills should be passed Congress until Jan 20, when @realDonaldTrump takes office. None. Zero,” Musk, late Wednesday afternoon, posted to his social media platform X.
“Kill the Bill,” Musk declared to his more than 207 million followers, referring to the continuing resolution. The CR must be passed by the House and Senate and signed into law by President Biden before the midnight Friday deadline to avert a costly and disruptive government shutdown right before Christmas.
Musk’s remark was in response to a post from far-right Congressman Jim Banks, who is now the Republican Senator-elect for Indiana.
Banks had claimed the CR “funds the censorship of conservative speech for the entire first year of the Trump administration. Unacceptable!”
“‘Shutting down’ the government (which doesn’t actually shut down critical functions btw) is infinitely better than passing a horrible bill,” Musk also claimed.
CBS News’s Jim LaPorta, a former Marine who has written extensively on the military and veterans, responded to Musk’s claim by saying, “The impact to military families, particularly at the lowest ranks where there’s food insecurity and families living paycheck to paycheck are impacted. Child care centers which some service members depend on can shut down during a shutdown—a critical function for them.”
In response to a post falsely claiming the bill also includes a 40% pay raise for members of Congress, Musk wrote: “Unconscionable.”
Unconscionable https://t.co/oPuF3bVMnj
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024
Musk also wrote, and pinned to the top of his feed, this: “How can this be called a ‘continuing resolution’ if it includes a 40% pay increase for Congress?”
The pay raise, the first for Congress since 2009, would increase salaries by about 4%, not 40%.
“Rank-and-file lawmakers in both chambers earn $174,000 annual salary, with those in leadership earning more. The maximum potential member pay adjustment in January 2025 under the stopgap spending bill would be 3.8 percent, which would result in a salary of $180,600, an increase of $6,600,” Politico reported.
Musk had kicked off the day attacking the continuing resolution.
“At 4:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Musk tweeted that ‘This bill should not pass,’ and he’s gotten noticeably more strident as the day has gone along,” Mediaite reported Wednesday afternoon. “In a raging tweetstorm over the last hour or so, Musk has called the bill a ‘scam,’ a ‘criminal bill,’ an ‘insane crime against the American people,’ ‘an outrage,’ ‘terrible,’ and ‘madness.'”
“’The more I learn, the more obvious it becomes that this spending bill is a crime. It even includes funding for the worst illegal censorship operation in the entire government (GEC)!!’ mused Musk in one post.”
At 3:58 PM Musk claimed the continuing resolution was “dead.”
Your elected representatives have heard you and now the terrible bill is dead. The voice of the people has triumphed!
VOX POPULI
VOX DEI
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries warned if the government shuts down, Republicans will own it: “House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government. And hurt the working class Americans they claim to support. You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) also issued a warning: “Remember what this is all about: Trump wants Democrats to agree to raise the debt ceiling so he can pass his massive corporate and billionaire tax cut without a problem. Shorter version: tax cut for billionaires or the government shuts down for Christmas.”
Meanwhile, Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, offered this observation: “Trump and Vance intervening to personally block states from getting disaster relief – including red states hit by Helene – after weeks of flat out lying to the country about the emergency response is one of the most cynical and depraved things I’ve ever seen in this town.”
