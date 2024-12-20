News
‘Sick’: Dems Slam Johnson’s Refusal to Negotiate as Government Hurls Toward Shutdown
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson reportedly plans to bring a third spending bill to the House floor for a vote on Friday morning, just hours before an increasingly likely federal government shutdown at midnight. The bill must pass in the House, clear the Senate, and be signed into law by President Joe Biden to avert a shutdown, which would come just days before Christmas as Congress plans to leave D.C. for its holiday recess.
Given Johnson’s razor-thin majority, he will need votes from Democrats, who are furious over his refusal to negotiate with them. As CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reports, “Democratic votes are needed – no matter what — to avoid a shutdown.”
On Thursday night, 38 Republicans refused to vote for the House GOP’s bill.
Axios’s Andrew Solender reports that Democrats are saying the problem “is not just that [Republicans] killed the original deal – though that’s a big one – but that they’re negotiating with themselves. ‘They keep trying to guess what Dems will vote for, they should just talk to the Democratic Leader,’ says a senior House Dem[ocrat].”
RELATED: ‘Hell No!’: Democrats ‘Unified’ Against Reworked Funding Bill More Favorable to Trump
Thursday evening, Speaker Johnson and House Republicans were warned they needed to include Democrats in their negotiations to keep the government open.
“You know, denial is not just a river in Egypt,” began U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), known for his often sarcastic remarks.
“Let’s talk about the last two years. It was the Democrats who raised the debt ceiling, not the Republicans last time. Many of you voted against it. It was the Democrats who kept open the government, not once, not twice, but every single time we needed to keep the government open, it was the Democrats who kept the government open. More of us voted for it than you.”
“And all I’ve heard for the last couple of weeks about is this giant mandate landslide trifecta,” Moskowitz continued. “Put on your big boy pants, pass your own bill.”
“We’re only here because you guys can’t agree amongst yourselves,” he added, to applause. “Democrats will keep government open for the American people. We will mediate the disagreements between that side of the room and that side of the room — we will do that for you, but you’ve got to at least invite us to that meeting. So if you want us to solve your problem because you can’t agree amongst yourselves, reach out.”
Far right Florida Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who tried on Thursday to blame Democrats for any possible shutdown, on Friday morning got in front of the cameras and vowed there will be no negotiations with Democrats.
After denouncing Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer with some colorful language, Rep. Luna declared, “there’ll be no deals with the Democrats,” and “we’re not cutting deals with Democrats.”
READ MORE: Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), responding to Rep. Luna’s remarks, exclaimed: “So bipartisan means… 2 parties worked together. Unilaterally a bipartisan deal was scrapped, but Nevermind.” She added: “THEY said they weren’t working with us.”
U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, the House Democratic Minority Whip, declared: “We’re 15 hours away from a government shutdown that would devastate everyday Americans. Troops will be forced to serve without pay. Families will be stripped of food assistance. Travelers will face disruptions — right before the holidays. This is not a game, @HouseGOP.”
Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), warned, “Republicans are mathematically and procedurally incapable of funding the government on their own without Democratic votes. This was true when they took the majority and will be true next year. When they refuse to deal with us, they are posturing and messaging, not legislating.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) excoriated House Republicans for refusing to negotiate with Democrats: “Democrats control the White House and Senate. You’re just for a shutdown if your position is that you won’t negotiate. They are getting ready to cut off pay for our troops at Christmas. Just sick.”
Watch Rep. Moskowitz’s remarks below or at this link.
Moskowitz: All I’ve heard for the last couple weeks about this giant mandate, landslide, trifecta, put on your big boy pants. Pass your own bill. We’re only here because you guys can’t agree among yourselves. pic.twitter.com/KpfgAAJX1A
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2024
RELATED: Trump Threatens Shutdown, Says Biden Will Be Blamed
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Hell No!’: Democrats ‘Unified’ Against Reworked Funding Bill More Favorable to Trump
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has crafted a replacement spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at 12:01 AM on Saturday. The proposal, driven by Donald Trump’s demands, is being viewed by some as a test of loyalty to the President-elect. To pass, the bill will require substantial bipartisan support, including a two-thirds majority in Thursday night’s planned vote — a feat that appears unlikely given the opposition within the Democratic caucus.
Some on both sides of the aisle are opposed to Trump’s demand that the bill include a provision that would eliminate or extend the debt ceiling. The legislation extends it into 2027, forcing the party that will be in charge after the November 2026 midterms to deal with it once again.
“A pretty clean test is coming of Trump’s sway with Republicans,” reports Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, referring to how many in the GOP will vote for the bill.
“He blew up a deal,” Sherman noted. “They came up with a new deal…And now let’s see if Republicans vote for it!”
READ MORE: Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?
The bill is widely expected to fail Thursday night, according to CNN and others, but it is expected to serve as a loyalty list to Trump. Politico columnist Jonathan Martin earlier Thursday called the debt ceiling increase a “Maga loyalty test.”
“Trump’s government shutdown threat is a loyalty test for GOP lawmakers,” New York Magazine wrote on social media. “Trump is now demanding that his supporters back a new spending bill and debt limit increase they will hate.”
Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, on his way into the meeting with his caucus Thursday afternoon, called the newly retooled legislation “laughable,” and blamed “Extreme MAGA Republicans” for “driving us to a government shutdown.”
In addition to kicking the can down the road on the debt limit, changes to the bill include gutting a critical program for childhood cancer research, according to The Bulwark’s Sam Stein.
And there you have it. New bill removes funding for this bipartisan child cancer research program. $190 million — a small drop comparatively — is now gone. will need to be passed at some other point, if it can get passed at all. https://t.co/pPwhYNmRGv
— Sam Stein (@samstein) December 19, 2024
RELATED: Trump Threatens Shutdown, Says Biden Will Be Blamed
Democrats appeared to be largely in agreement with Jeffries, and opposed to the bill.
Spectrum News’ Cassie Semyon reports Democrats are “unified” against it.
“I’m not simply a no. I’m a hell no,” Leader Jeffries told his members, Politico’s Nicholas Wu reported.
“Chant of ‘hell no’ and a round of cheers can be heard from outside the closed doors of House Democratic caucus meeting,” CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane reported at 4:45 PM.
But even Speaker Johnson is expected to have trouble getting all his members to vote to pass the legislation.
Republican U.S. Representatives Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, both members of the far-right Freedom Caucus, told Punchbowl News’ Melanie Zanona “they are a NO on the new CR deal. Both cited concerns with the two year suspension of the debt ceiling.”
Trump attacked two other House Republicans, who are saying they are not voting for the bill.
U.S. Rep. Bob Good, the former chair of the Freedom Caucus who lost his primary this year after first backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump, and was mocked earlier this afternoon by Trump, told Zanona “of course not” when asked if he will vote for the continuing resolution.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), another House Republican Trump targeted on Thursday, blasted the bill over the debt limit provision.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Full ROY clip including response to debt ceiling:
“You can’t lift the debt ceiling or suspend the debt ceiling without structural reform to save money. That’s the bottom line. It’s like increasing your credit card limit, while you don’t do anything to constrain spending.” pic.twitter.com/E1GrT2ClYM
— Kit Maher (@KitMaherCNN) December 19, 2024
EARLIER: Johnson in ‘Colossal Mess’ with ‘No Plan’ to Avert Shutdown Amid Rising Anger: Reports
News
Trump Threatens Shutdown, Says Biden Will Be Blamed
President-elect Donald Trump is demanding Congress eliminate or extend the debt ceiling — not an issue it is even currently facing — and threatening a shutdown of the federal government if his demand is not met, a shutdown he claims the public will blame on President Joe Biden.
“If we don’t get it, then we’re going to have a shutdown, but it’ll be a Biden shutdown, because shutdowns only inure to the person who’s president,” Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Thursday.
“There won’t be anything approved unless the debt ceiling is done with,” Trump said, Karl reports.
In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, Trump also said: “Increasing the debt ceiling is not great but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch.”
There have been no government shutdowns under President Joe Biden. As President, Donald Trump oversaw three, including the longest shutdown in U.S. history. USA Today has a list of all 21 federal government shutdowns that have occurred in the past five decades. Thirteen occurred under Republican Presidents, including eight under President Ronald Reagan.
READ MORE: Johnson in ‘Colossal Mess’ with ‘No Plan’ to Avert Shutdown Amid Rising Anger: Reports
“At 34 days, the longest government shutdown was also the most recent, from late 2018 to early 2019, during former President Donald Trump’s administration,” Axios reported last year. That one reportedly cost the U.S. economy about $3 billion.
The House and Senate were prepared to pass a bipartisan continuing resolution (CR) that the Republican Speaker, Mike Johnson, had proposed, until billionaire tech CEO and co-chair of Trump’s nongovernmental Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, began tweeting about it. He called the 1500-page bill that provides critical funding for farmers and Americans hit hard by hurricanes, a “crime.”
Congressional correspondent Jamie Dupree described Trump’s remarks by saying, “Trump again turns up the heat on Republicans to do what most of them oppose – eliminate or raise the debt ceiling.”
Veteran intelligence, national security, and foreign policy journalist Jeff Stein encouraged the President-elect to talk to former Speaker of the House, Republican Newt Gingrich, whose public image was negatively impacted by his role in several shutdowns, especially the ones in 1995/1996.
READ MORE: Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?
“Trump actually thinks the government shutdown will be blamed on Biden. He should ask Newt Gingrich about that. It’s going to land squarely—and rightly— on Republicans, and particularly him,” Stein predicted.
Brian Riedl is a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, whose work, according to his bio, focuses on “budget, tax, and economic policy.” He was also chief economist to U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), and was the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s lead research fellow on federal budget and spending policy.
“I’m so confused,” Riedl wrote, “because Trump and his acolytes kept attacking Biden’s deficits and debt limit hikes, and instead promised to balance the budget and even pay down the debt. Now Trump is demanding space to add unlimited levels of debt.”
READ MORE: Why Aren’t More Democrats Speaking Out Against RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination?
Image via Reuters
News
Johnson in ‘Colossal Mess’ with ‘No Plan’ to Avert Shutdown Amid Rising Anger: Reports
Speaker Mike Johnson and his Republican majority in the House reportedly have “no plan” to avert a shutdown of the federal government—a shutdown that will begin at 12:01 AM Saturday unless they can draft and pass replacement legislation, convince the Senate to pass it, and get President Joe Biden to sign it into law—all in about 36 hours.
“It’s a colossal mess,” NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reported Thursday morning (video below). “This bill looked all set to pass the House and the Senate over the coming days. It had broad bipartisan support after it was inked by Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and leadership in both parties.”
Up until Wednesday morning, there had been little worry about a shutdown this week, until billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk, now being decried as an “unelected oligarch” by U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), kicked off a twelve-hour 100+ tweet storm that included “a number of misleading or outright false claims,” as Politico reported. The bill, a continuing resolution, or “CR,” included funding to keep the government open, and critical money for farmers and areas hit hard by hurricanes.
As the shadow Pres-Elect, Elon Musk is now calling the shots for House Rs on government funding while Trump hides in Mar-a-Lago behind his handlers.
It increasingly seems like we’re in for 4 years of an unelected oligarch running the country by pulling on his puppet’s strings. https://t.co/bVaMuxUPW0
— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) December 18, 2024
RELATED: Report Shows Musk and Trump Pushed GOP to Kill the Bill to Keep Government Open
“There is no plan right now. There’s no bill,” Kapur added, “that can get the support of the House of Representatives and the Senate and get signed into law by President Biden.”
Not only is Speaker Johnson on the ropes for not having a “plan B,” but according to Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman, Johnson’s own Republican conference and even his leadership team are angry that he did not move to get the bill to the floor for a vote before it blew up in the late afternoon.
“In my conversations with many republicans [sic] this morning,” Sherman wrote, “there’s a lot of anger that Johnson didn’t hold a vote yesterday before Trump spoke. They say they could’ve passed this bill and put it behind them. Would’ve been messy. May have screwed Johnson personally – why the speakers team thinks it wasn’t tenable – but in Johnson’s leadership, there’s some anger about this move.”
Musk on Wednesday had fueled outrage on the right over the CR that would have funded the federal government through the middle of March, by promoting “false and misleading statements,” according to Politico, that alleged the bill included a 40% salary bump for members of Congress, $3 billion to pay for a football stadium in D.C., would fund “bioweapons labs,” and block the House from investigating the Democratic-led House January 6 Committee.
READ MORE: Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?
Meanwhile, Kapur reported we are in “uncharted waters at this point, having a deal blown up so quickly, so close to the deadline on something of this magnitude.”
But Donald Trump has a history of doing exactly what he and Elon Musk, the co-chair of Trump’s nongovernmental Department of Government Efficiency, did Wednesday.
“Maybe people have short memories, but Trump blindsiding the congressional GOP by waiting to weigh in on (and trash) legislative deals until after they’ve been mostly negotiated was literally his m.o. for the entire first term. On tax. On the shutdown CR. On NDAA. On everything,” remarked Matt Glassman of The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University on Wednesday evening.
Kapur added that the President-elect “seems to be recognizing the legislative traffic jam that’s headed his way, even if they do get this [bill to keep the government open] done, they still have to come back in March and deal with Democrats—Trump and his Republican leadership has to deal with Democrats to get the government funded again. There is still a 60 vote threshold for that.”
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted Republicans on Wednesday once the bill was dead.
“House Republicans have now unilaterally decided to break a bipartisan agreement that they made,” he told reporters. “House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government and hurt everyday Americans.”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
GOV FUNDING LATEST
It’s a colossal mess.
Republicans have no plan to stop a shutdown after Elon & Trump blew up the deal. Deadline: Friday midnight.
Trump is waking up to his legislative traffic jam: gov’t funding, debt limit, big party-line bills.
Dems say GOP owns the pain. pic.twitter.com/KgZTId2xlu
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 19, 2024
What’s next? That’s up to Mike Johnson.
There’s talk of stripping down down the bill to a “clean” CR with just disaster aid.
Some Dems wonder if Trump got rolled by Elon Musk.
One Dem says they should only engage on Trump’s debt limit demand if Rs agree to ABOLISH debt limit. pic.twitter.com/n0AqeMJgHZ
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 19, 2024
READ MORE: Why Aren’t More Democrats Speaking Out Against RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination?
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News3 days ago
Why Aren’t More Democrats Speaking Out Against RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination?
- News3 days ago
‘This Is a Lie’: RFK Jr. Criticized by Experts, Including Trump Surgeon General
- News4 days ago
Democrats Will Try to Abolish the Electoral College — After Trump Ironically Fuels Debate
- News4 days ago
‘Should Be Looked At’: Trump Again Speaks Against Mandates for Childhood Diseases Vaccines
- News3 days ago
‘Total Dumpster Fire’: Republican Destroys Speaker’s ‘Garbage’ CR to Keep Government Open
- News2 days ago
Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?
- News2 days ago
Gaetz Rages at Secret Vote to Release Ethics Report, Insists He Was ‘Fully Exonerated’
- News2 days ago
Report Shows Musk and Trump Pushed GOP to Kill the Bill to Keep Government Open