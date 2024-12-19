News
Johnson in ‘Colossal Mess’ with ‘No Plan’ to Avert Shutdown Amid Rising Anger: Reports
Speaker Mike Johnson and his Republican majority in the House reportedly have “no plan” to avert a shutdown of the federal government—a shutdown that will begin at 12:01 AM Saturday unless they can draft and pass replacement legislation, convince the Senate to pass it, and get President Joe Biden to sign it into law—all in about 36 hours.
“It’s a colossal mess,” NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reported Thursday morning (video below). “This bill looked all set to pass the House and the Senate over the coming days. It had broad bipartisan support after it was inked by Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and leadership in both parties.”
Up until Wednesday morning, there had been little worry about a shutdown this week, until billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk, now being decried as an “unelected oligarch” by U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), kicked off a twelve-hour 100+ tweet storm that included “a number of misleading or outright false claims,” as Politico reported. The bill, a continuing resolution, or “CR,” included funding to keep the government open, and critical money for farmers and areas hit hard by hurricanes.
As the shadow Pres-Elect, Elon Musk is now calling the shots for House Rs on government funding while Trump hides in Mar-a-Lago behind his handlers.
It increasingly seems like we’re in for 4 years of an unelected oligarch running the country by pulling on his puppet’s strings. https://t.co/bVaMuxUPW0
— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) December 18, 2024
RELATED: Report Shows Musk and Trump Pushed GOP to Kill the Bill to Keep Government Open
“There is no plan right now. There’s no bill,” Kapur added, “that can get the support of the House of Representatives and the Senate and get signed into law by President Biden.”
Not only is Speaker Johnson on the ropes for not having a “plan B,” but according to Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman, Johnson’s own Republican conference and even his leadership team are angry that he did not move to get the bill to the floor for a vote before it blew up in the late afternoon.
“In my conversations with many republicans [sic] this morning,” Sherman wrote, “there’s a lot of anger that Johnson didn’t hold a vote yesterday before Trump spoke. They say they could’ve passed this bill and put it behind them. Would’ve been messy. May have screwed Johnson personally – why the speakers team thinks it wasn’t tenable – but in Johnson’s leadership, there’s some anger about this move.”
Musk on Wednesday had fueled outrage on the right over the CR that would have funded the federal government through the middle of March, by promoting “false and misleading statements,” according to Politico, that alleged the bill included a 40% salary bump for members of Congress, $3 billion to pay for a football stadium in D.C., would fund “bioweapons labs,” and block the House from investigating the Democratic-led House January 6 Committee.
READ MORE: Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?
Meanwhile, Kapur reported we are in “uncharted waters at this point, having a deal blown up so quickly, so close to the deadline on something of this magnitude.”
But Donald Trump has a history of doing exactly what he and Elon Musk, the co-chair of Trump’s nongovernmental Department of Government Efficiency, did Wednesday.
“Maybe people have short memories, but Trump blindsiding the congressional GOP by waiting to weigh in on (and trash) legislative deals until after they’ve been mostly negotiated was literally his m.o. for the entire first term. On tax. On the shutdown CR. On NDAA. On everything,” remarked Matt Glassman of The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University on Wednesday evening.
Kapur added that the President-elect “seems to be recognizing the legislative traffic jam that’s headed his way, even if they do get this [bill to keep the government open] done, they still have to come back in March and deal with Democrats—Trump and his Republican leadership has to deal with Democrats to get the government funded again. There is still a 60 vote threshold for that.”
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted Republicans on Wednesday once the bill was dead.
“House Republicans have now unilaterally decided to break a bipartisan agreement that they made,” he told reporters. “House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government and hurt everyday Americans.”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
GOV FUNDING LATEST
It’s a colossal mess.
Republicans have no plan to stop a shutdown after Elon & Trump blew up the deal. Deadline: Friday midnight.
Trump is waking up to his legislative traffic jam: gov’t funding, debt limit, big party-line bills.
Dems say GOP owns the pain. pic.twitter.com/KgZTId2xlu
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 19, 2024
What’s next? That’s up to Mike Johnson.
There’s talk of stripping down down the bill to a “clean” CR with just disaster aid.
Some Dems wonder if Trump got rolled by Elon Musk.
One Dem says they should only engage on Trump’s debt limit demand if Rs agree to ABOLISH debt limit. pic.twitter.com/n0AqeMJgHZ
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 19, 2024
READ MORE: Why Aren’t More Democrats Speaking Out Against RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination?
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Threatens Shutdown, Says Biden Will Be Blamed
President-elect Donald Trump is demanding Congress eliminate or extend the debt ceiling — not an issue it is even currently facing — and threatening a shutdown of the federal government if his demand is not met, a shutdown he claims the public will blame on President Joe Biden.
“If we don’t get it, then we’re going to have a shutdown, but it’ll be a Biden shutdown, because shutdowns only inure to the person who’s president,” Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Thursday.
“There won’t be anything approved unless the debt ceiling is done with,” Trump said, Karl reports.
In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, Trump also said: “Increasing the debt ceiling is not great but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch.”
There have been no government shutdowns under President Joe Biden. As President, Donald Trump oversaw three, including the longest shutdown in U.S. history. USA Today has a list of all 21 federal government shutdowns that have occurred in the past five decades. Thirteen occurred under Republican Presidents, including eight under President Ronald Reagan.
READ MORE: Johnson in ‘Colossal Mess’ with ‘No Plan’ to Avert Shutdown Amid Rising Anger: Reports
“At 34 days, the longest government shutdown was also the most recent, from late 2018 to early 2019, during former President Donald Trump’s administration,” Axios reported last year. That one reportedly cost the U.S. economy about $3 billion.
The House and Senate were prepared to pass a bipartisan continuing resolution (CR) that the Republican Speaker, Mike Johnson, had proposed, until billionaire tech CEO and co-chair of Trump’s nongovernmental Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, began tweeting about it. He called the 1500-page bill that provides critical funding for farmers and Americans hit hard by hurricanes, a “crime.”
Congressional correspondent Jamie Dupree described Trump’s remarks by saying, “Trump again turns up the heat on Republicans to do what most of them oppose – eliminate or raise the debt ceiling.”
Veteran intelligence, national security, and foreign policy journalist Jeff Stein encouraged the President-elect to talk to former Speaker of the House, Republican Newt Gingrich, whose public image was negatively impacted by his role in several shutdowns, especially the ones in 1995/1996.
READ MORE: Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?
“Trump actually thinks the government shutdown will be blamed on Biden. He should ask Newt Gingrich about that. It’s going to land squarely—and rightly— on Republicans, and particularly him,” Stein predicted.
Brian Riedl is a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, whose work, according to his bio, focuses on “budget, tax, and economic policy.” He was also chief economist to U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), and was the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s lead research fellow on federal budget and spending policy.
“I’m so confused,” Riedl wrote, “because Trump and his acolytes kept attacking Biden’s deficits and debt limit hikes, and instead promised to balance the budget and even pay down the debt. Now Trump is demanding space to add unlimited levels of debt.”
READ MORE: Why Aren’t More Democrats Speaking Out Against RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination?
Image via Reuters
News
Report Shows Musk and Trump Pushed GOP to Kill the Bill to Keep Government Open
President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk have succeeded in getting House Republicans to kill what was expected to be an easily-passed continuing resolution that would keep the federal government open and avert a costly and confusing shutdown just days before Christmas.
Early Wednesday evening, Republicans rejected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s bill, according to The Washington Post.
“The chances of a shutdown have now increased quite a bit,” CNN’s Manu Raju had reported at 4:35 PM ET, amid the fast-moving developments. “Congress hasn’t even discussed a debt ceiling hike. And Trump is inserting that toxic fight on top of the government funding bill that is already at risk of collapsing amid a revolt on the right.”
“And just like that,” observed NBC News’ Garret Haake, “we’re teetering on the edge of a government shutdown, as Trump & Vance come out against Speaker Johnson’s CR.”
“Suddenly Trump and Vance now say they want to negotiate on the debt ceiling, as the CR+ deal goes absolutely sideways in less than 24 hours,” noted longtime congressional correspondent Jamie Dupree.
READ MORE: Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?
“Trump-Vance statement trashes the bipartisan stopgap funding bill and now calls for adding a DEBT CEILING INCREASE, which is nowhere in the mix. Two days till government shuts down,” noted NBC News’ Sahil Kapur.
Trump and his Vice President-elect, JD Vance, had issued a statement after Musk’s many hours of attacking the continuing resolution, which The Post attributes to killing the CR.
“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH. If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF,” the statement read.
Democrats are not calling for the federal government to shut down.
“It is Schumer and Biden who are holding up aid to our farmers and disaster relief,” it also states, which is false. “THIS CHAOS WOULD NOT BE HAPPENING IF WE HAD A REAL PRESIDENT. WE WILL IN 32 DAYS!”
Wednesday morning, PBS News had reported: “Congressional leaders have unveiled a stopgap spending bill that will keep the federal government funded through March 14 and provide more than $100 billion in emergency aid to help states and local communities recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton and other natural disasters.”
“President Joe Biden has sought about $114 billion in disaster aid, submitting a $99 billion request in November, telling lawmakers the funding was ‘urgently needed.’ The administration subsequently updated its request to include funding to repair federal facilities damaged due to natural disasters.”
“The bill will provide $100.4 billion in disaster relief, with an additional $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers struggling with low commodity prices and high input costs.”
Musk, Donald Trump’s incoming co-chair of the non-federal government Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), on Wednesday had been calling for Congress to stop passage of all legislation until the President-elect is sworn in to office on January 20. For more than 12 hours it appeared Musk was actively undermining the CR that was meant to avert a shutdown at 12:01 AM Saturday.
READ MORE: Why Aren’t More Democrats Speaking Out Against RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination?
“No bills should be passed Congress until Jan 20, when @realDonaldTrump takes office. None. Zero,” Musk, late Wednesday afternoon, posted to his social media platform X.
“Kill the Bill,” Musk declared to his more than 207 million followers, referring to the continuing resolution. The CR must be passed by the House and Senate and signed into law by President Biden before the midnight Friday deadline to avert a costly and disruptive government shutdown right before Christmas.
Musk’s remark was in response to a post from far-right Congressman Jim Banks, who is now the Republican Senator-elect for Indiana.
Banks had claimed the CR “funds the censorship of conservative speech for the entire first year of the Trump administration. Unacceptable!”
“‘Shutting down’ the government (which doesn’t actually shut down critical functions btw) is infinitely better than passing a horrible bill,” Musk also claimed.
CBS News’s Jim LaPorta, a former Marine who has written extensively on the military and veterans, responded to Musk’s claim by saying, “The impact to military families, particularly at the lowest ranks where there’s food insecurity and families living paycheck to paycheck are impacted. Child care centers which some service members depend on can shut down during a shutdown—a critical function for them.”
In response to a post falsely claiming the bill also includes a 40% pay raise for members of Congress, Musk wrote: “Unconscionable.”
Unconscionable https://t.co/oPuF3bVMnj
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024
Musk also wrote, and pinned to the top of his feed, this: “How can this be called a ‘continuing resolution’ if it includes a 40% pay increase for Congress?”
The pay raise, the first for Congress since 2009, would increase salaries by about 4%, not 40%.
“Rank-and-file lawmakers in both chambers earn $174,000 annual salary, with those in leadership earning more. The maximum potential member pay adjustment in January 2025 under the stopgap spending bill would be 3.8 percent, which would result in a salary of $180,600, an increase of $6,600,” Politico reported.
Musk had kicked off the day attacking the continuing resolution.
“At 4:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Musk tweeted that ‘This bill should not pass,’ and he’s gotten noticeably more strident as the day has gone along,” Mediaite reported Wednesday afternoon. “In a raging tweetstorm over the last hour or so, Musk has called the bill a ‘scam,’ a ‘criminal bill,’ an ‘insane crime against the American people,’ ‘an outrage,’ ‘terrible,’ and ‘madness.'”
“’The more I learn, the more obvious it becomes that this spending bill is a crime. It even includes funding for the worst illegal censorship operation in the entire government (GEC)!!’ mused Musk in one post.”
At 3:58 PM Musk claimed the continuing resolution was “dead.”
Your elected representatives have heard you and now the terrible bill is dead. The voice of the people has triumphed!
VOX POPULI
VOX DEI
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries warned if the government shuts down, Republicans will own it: “House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government. And hurt the working class Americans they claim to support. You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) also issued a warning: “Remember what this is all about: Trump wants Democrats to agree to raise the debt ceiling so he can pass his massive corporate and billionaire tax cut without a problem. Shorter version: tax cut for billionaires or the government shuts down for Christmas.”
Meanwhile, Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, offered this observation: “Trump and Vance intervening to personally block states from getting disaster relief – including red states hit by Helene – after weeks of flat out lying to the country about the emergency response is one of the most cynical and depraved things I’ve ever seen in this town.”
RELATED: Gaetz Rages at Secret Vote to Release Ethics Report, Insists He Was ‘Fully Exonerated’
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?
After strongly defending even his most controversial nominees, and amid growing skepticism, pushback, and occasional mockery, even from Republican senators, President-elect Donald Trump issued a confusing statement Tuesday night, ordering Senate Republicans to not “fast track” any “nominations.”
It appeared to be either a signal he might want to reconsider some nominees facing difficult confirmations by suggesting he has not made any nominations official and will do so only after he is sworn in next month, as some news outlets have suggested, or that—as some other news outlets suggested, he was referring to the last of President Biden’s nominees.
Trump also ordered Senate Republicans to not make any “deals” with Democrats. The Senate majority is currently in control of Democrats.
A New York Times tracker currently lists 53 Trump nominations that would need to be confirmed by the Senate.
“To all Senate Republicans: NO DEAL WITH DEMOCRATS TO FAST TRACK NOMINATIONS AT THE END OF THIS CONGRESS,” Trump wrote Tuesday night on his social media website.
READ MORE: Why Aren’t More Democrats Speaking Out Against RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination?
“I won the biggest mandate in 129 years,” he said, a claim many disputed. Some also pointed out that he did not even win a majority of the popular vote.
“I will make my appointments of Very Qualified People in January when I am sworn in,” he added, appearing to suggest the nominations he has publicly stated may be subject to revision.
The U.S. Constitution requires presidents to submit nominations to the Senate for certain positions, including their cabinet. Presidents cannot “appoint” cabinet officials, although in his first term Trump often made “acting” appointments.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is continuing to schedule votes for Biden’s judicial nominees, with votes expected Wednesday.
It’s also unclear what metric Trump is using to claim “the biggest mandate in 129 years,” especially since elections are held in even, not odd years.
“On a percentage basis, Trump’s 2024 winning margin was the fourth smallest since 1960,” according to Politifact, based on votes counted as of Nov. 21, 2024. Also, “Trump’s 2024 raw vote margin was smaller than any popular vote winner since 2000, and the fifth-lowest since 1960.”
An unofficial analysis shows Trump’s 2024 popular vote margin of 1.48% ranks 47th out of 59 presidential elections, although that has not been verified.
Out of all the nominations Trump has made, one of his earliest was the most controversial. Now-former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, for U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz was forced to pull out after Republicans balked over allegations of sexual misconduct and possible teenaged sex trafficking, among other possible wrongdoings.
RELATED: Gaetz Rages at Secret Vote to Release Ethics Report, Insists He Was ‘Fully Exonerated’
But more recently, other nominations have received varying degrees of pushback. Among the most controversial are: Pete Hegseth for U.S. Secretary of Defense, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, and Robert F. Kennedy for Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Amid a flurry of news reports examining former Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth, a December 1 examination of “Pete Hegseth’s Secret History” by The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer was among the most damaging to his confirmation bid.
Robert F. Kennedy is also under scrutiny, as he sits down with GOP senators this week to discuss his confirmation.
In a rare move, several Republican senators appeared to criticize or even mock RFK Jr.’s nomination in recent days, as The Washington Post, which is tracking the positions of all senators on RFK Jr.’s confirmation, reported Tuesday.
“I’m very concerned, being the incoming chairman of agriculture,” Senator John Boozman (R-AR) said.
“I have never flinched from confronting specious disinformation that threatens the advance of lifesaving medical progress,” Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who fought polio as a child, remarked.
“Our Iditarod race was all about getting the diphtheria vaccine to save a whole community,” Senator Lisa Murkowski declared.
“If he has a different point of view [on vaccines], then he’ll have to explain,” said Senator Mike Rounds.
“One of my first questions will probably be where he got his PhD in cellular and molecular biology. Oh wait. He doesn’t have a PhD,” snarked Senator John Kennedy.
“In previous administrations, the belief was that [the health secretary’s] view on the issue of abortion was important,” lamented Senator Jerry Moran.
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) over the weekend warned any pressure mounted on senators to try to force them to confirm Trump’s nominees could backfire.
Speaking about third party organizations, Senator Tillis noted some are fundraising off their efforts to push certain nominees to be confirmed, Politico reported.
“Here’s what I would tell them: If they really support President Trump’s nominees they should stand down and let the nominees win on their own merits and I think most of them will.”
He also warned nominees they will have to be prepared to answer tough questions.
“Nothing is sacred — family, past experiences, personal experiences, high school yearbooks. The nominees need to get ready and they need to answer these questions to the satisfaction of the Republican members minimally,” Tillis said.
RELATED: ‘This Is a Lie’: RFK Jr. Criticized by Experts, Including Trump Surgeon General
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
Why Aren’t More Democrats Speaking Out Against RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination?
- News2 days ago
‘This Is a Lie’: RFK Jr. Criticized by Experts, Including Trump Surgeon General
- News3 days ago
Democrats Will Try to Abolish the Electoral College — After Trump Ironically Fuels Debate
- News3 days ago
‘Trump ’28, Come on, Man!’: Bannon Calls for Third Term
- News3 days ago
‘Should Be Looked At’: Trump Again Speaks Against Mandates for Childhood Diseases Vaccines
- News2 days ago
‘Total Dumpster Fire’: Republican Destroys Speaker’s ‘Garbage’ CR to Keep Government Open
- News1 day ago
Gaetz Rages at Secret Vote to Release Ethics Report, Insists He Was ‘Fully Exonerated’
- News1 day ago
Trump Orders Senate GOP to Not ‘Fast-Track’ Confirmations — Will Some Nominees Change?