‘One of the Smallest Margins Since the 19th Century’: NYT Crushes Trump’s ‘Landslide’ Claim

Donald Trump, his team, his allies, and his supporters in the right-wing media have been calling his presidential win “historic,” and a “landslide,” while using those provably false claims to declare a mandate. The voting from the election earlier this month is still not complete but Trump’s slim margin of victory is likely to shrink even further.

As The New York Times reports, the results prove Trump’s election claims are false.

Calling it, “The ‘Landslide’ That Wasn’t,” The Times’ Peter Baker reports the “latest vote count shows that Donald J. Trump won the popular vote by one of the smallest margins since the 19th century. But Mr. Trump claims a ‘powerful mandate.'”

Trump claimed falsely on election night, “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.”

But Trump’s “margin over Vice President Kamala Harris was about 1.6 percentage points, the third smallest since 1888, and could ultimately end up around 1.5 points.”

Trump won less than 50% of the popular vote, meaning he did not win a majority. His popular vote margin, according to the Cook Political Report’s vote tracker, is now at a slim 1.62 percentage points, or just less than 2.5 million votes. Some states are still counting, including California which has over 350,000 ballots left to process.

“Asked about the president-elect’s characterization of his victory,” The Times adds, “Mr. Trump’s campaign sent a statement by Steven Cheung, his communications director, attacking The Times and repeating the sweeping claims. ‘President Trump won in dominating and historic fashion after the Democrats and the fake news media peddled outright lies and disinformation throughout the campaign,’ he said.”

What is an actual landslide?

“Real landslides have been unmistakable, including Lyndon B. Johnson’s in 1964 by 22.6 points, Richard M. Nixon’s in 1972 by 23.2 points and Ronald Reagan’s in 1984 by 18.2 points. In the 40 years since that Reagan victory, no president has won the popular vote by double digits,” The Times reports.

The Times also refers to Trump’s history of similar false claims.

After winning the 2016 election, Trump “declared that he secured ‘the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan,’ which was true only if one did not count George H.W. Bush, [Bill] Clinton and Barack Obama, each of whom won larger totals in the Electoral College.”

“A year later, Mr. Trump claimed online to be ‘the most popular Republican in history of the Party,’ which again was true only if one did not count five other Republican presidents who were more popular since World War II, according to polls. And he regularly boasted at rallies that he won the women’s vote in 2016, which was true only if one did not count women who were not white.”

NPR’s Brian Mann commented, “Remarkable how readily Democrats ceded the narrative to Trump. One of his many talents is convincing people -including his political enemies – to view small things (a 1.6% win) as incredibly big things (a mandate to reshape American civic life).”

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali, also responding to The Times’ report, writes, “Divisive president who never got 50% of popular vote now leads divided nation. He’s going to be a mess. Pure chaos.”

In his election night remarks (video below) Trump declared, “This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was I believe this was the greatest political movement of all time. Thee’s never been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

“We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible.” Former Pres. Trump addresses supporters at Election Night headquarters: “This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, I believe this was the greatest political movement of all time.” pic.twitter.com/spWMwVgAci — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2024

