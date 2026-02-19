‘One Way or Another’: Trump Vows to Pass SAVE America Voter ID Bill

President Donald Trump is vowing that the controversial SAVE America Act voter ID bill will pass into law, “one way or another.”

“We are going to have the Save America Act, one way or the other, after approval by Congress through the very proper use of the Filibuster or, at minimum, by a Talking Filibuster, à la ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,'” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

The legislation, which narrowly passed the House, is currently sitting in the Senate. For it to pass will require 60 votes under current filibuster rules, which — given staunch Democratic opposition — does not appear to be possible in its current form, or under current Senate rules.

Republican Majority Leader John Thune could attempt to alter Senate rules, though such major changes are typically debated at the start of a new session rather than mid‑Congress. He has indicated opposition to doing so.

Democrats oppose the bill in part because it requires a passport or birth certificate to register to vote — something tens of millions of Americans do not currently have, according to voting rights groups. It also narrows generally acceptable forms of photo ID to vote.

Others oppose it because it requires states to run their voter rolls through federal immigration databases, which reportedly have a high error rate. Critics also say that creates a large unfunded administrative burden for states.

