Byron Donalds ‘Not Surprised’ at Snub from Trump’s Nearly-All White Administration

Just two weeks and two days before Election Day, the Trump campaign website blared, “Trump Campaign to Host Black Men’s Barbershop Talk Roundtable Event in Philadelphia, PA with Congressman Byron Donalds.”

The program promised to “focus on the challenges facing Black men today, including economic struggles, community safety, and the negative impact of Kamala Harris’ policies on the Black community.”

“Attendees will discuss how Trump’s policies delivered real results for Black Americans, and how he plans to continue building on that success when he returns to office. This event offers an opportunity for Black men to share their experiences and hear directly from leaders committed to creating positive change.”

That was just one of numerous events featuring the outspoken Florida Republican U.S. Congressman, who has stridently supported and devoutly defended Donald Trump, traveling across the country, speaking in support of the former president and now-future president on the campaign trail, at rallies, in interviews, and on social media.

Exactly one week before Election Day, the Trump campaign website promoted another event with Donalds: “Team Trump on Tour in Atlanta, Georgia Featuring Rep. Byron Donalds,” announcing the Florida congressman would “deliver remarks at a Team Trump on Tour event” on October 31.

There were numerous other Trump rallies and events advertising Congressman Donalds as a key speaker, especially in the final days of the campaign in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania: “Team Trump Announces Bus Tour Across Pennsylvania.”

Donalds was advertised to speak at events in Pennsylvania’s Monroeville, Hazle Township, Lansdale, Downington, New Castle, and others.

It wasn’t just Pennsylvania, and it wasn’t just in the final push to reach 270.

“Team Trump to Hold an Agenda 47 Policy Tour in Bermuda Run, North Carolina Featuring Representative Byron Donalds, Representative Dan Bishop, and Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense,” read one announcement back in September, for an event in North Carolina.

Then there was the announcement for Trump’s now-infamous rally at Madison Square Garden.

The published speaker lineup reads almost like a who’s who of Trump’s new Cabinet and top advisor picks. Congressman Donalds’ name is fourth on the list, just below Trump’s incoming Vice President JD Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, Elise Stefanik.

Congressman Donalds has been a devoted, top Trump surrogate, but now he says he is “not surprised” he has not been asked to join the incoming Trump administration, not at any level.

“Are you not surprised that you have not been named? Have you had a conversation about being a part of the administration at all?” Donalds was asked Wednesday on CNN, in an interview (video below) discussing criticism of Trump for having picked not a single Black American for his Cabinet. It also appears Trump has not named any Black person to any top administration position.

Others, too, have noticed the incoming Trump administration currently has no Black Americans listed for any top roles.

US population vs Trump nominees As percent of US population:

•White men: 30%

•Women: 51%

•People of color: 40%

•Black: 12% Trump’s nominees so far:

•White men: 68%

•Women: 20%

•People of color: 16%

•Black: 0%

•Men credibly accused of sexual assault: 12% Meritocrisy! pic.twitter.com/V0jlYt3oyE — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 17, 2024

“All I will say I am not surprised that I have not been named, but that does not mean I’m not gonna do other things in the future,” Donalds said, appearing reserved and tight-lipped.

“Have you, has he asked you?”

“Uh, no,” Donalds replied, “there’s some other things that I’m looking at going forward. I’m not gonna talk about them now.”

“We’ll see what happens,” is all Donalds would share.

The Florida Republican is still defending Trump.

“What we, what Donald Trump’s election is about is bringing competency and reality back to D.C. in the White House, making sure that the job gets done on behalf of the American people,” he also said on CNN, “regardless of their race, regardless of their religion, regardless of their creed.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Donalds: All I will say is, I am not surprised that I have not been named, but that does not mean I’m not going to do other things in the future. Coates: Has they asked you? Donalds: No, there are some other things that I’m looking at pic.twitter.com/Bl3LXGRbG3 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2024

