‘Prosecutors Will Be Prosecuted’: Pam Bondi Vowed DOJ ‘Deep State’ Will Be ‘Cleaned Out’
President-elect Donald Trump’s latest pick to become Attorney General, former Florida AG Pam Bondi, is a MAGA supporter who vowed last year that if Trump were to return to the White House, the “deep state” would be eliminated from the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the “prosecutors will be prosecuted.”
Trump’s nomination of Bondi comes after his first pick, former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was forced to withdraw. Senators on both sides of the aisle made clear Gaetz’s chances for confirmation were slim given investigations into allegations of possible sex with a minor, possible payments for sex, and possible sex-trafficking. He has also been under investigation for possible illicit drug use and questions about possible campaign finance improprieties.
In 2023, Bondi told Fox News host Sean Hannity that “when Republicans take back the White House and we will be back you know what’s gonna happen, the Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted, the bad ones.”
“The investigators will be investigated because the deep state last term for President Trump, they were hiding in the shadows,” she claimed. “But now they have a spotlight on them, and they can all be investigated and the house needs to be cleaned out because now we know who most of them are. There’s a record of it and we can clean house next term, and that’s what has to happen.”
On CNN’s “Out Front,” Erin Burnett Thursday evening reported that Bondi has made “it clear she is on the exact same page as Trump when it comes to his claim that the Justice Department has been politicized.”
And she noted that “Bondi has been a very successful fighter for Trump in the 2020 election. She was on the front lines pushing Trump’s election lies. She said, ‘we’ve won Pennsylvania and we want every vote to be counted in a fair way.’ Of course, he did not win Pennsylvania.”
“During Trump’s criminal trial in New York. She was one of his top defenders,” Burnett added.
Rolling Stone on Friday also notes that Bondi has “supported retaliation against Trump’s political rivals in the past. In 2016, — during Trump’s campaign — she called for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s security clearance to be revoked, and egged on supporters who chanted ‘lock her up’ at the Republican National Convention.”
“’Lock her up, I love that,’ she told the crowd.”
ABC News reports that “Bondi registered as a foreign agent for the government of Qatar as part of her lobbying work.”
Donald Trump was prosecuted by Special Counsel Jack Smith in two separate cases. One for his alleged actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the insurrection, and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost. The second was for Trump’s alleged removal, retention, and refusal to return classified and top secret classified documents, including some of the nation’s nuclear and defense secrets.
In a state criminal trial, Trump was convicted for “falsifying New York business records in order to conceal his illegal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election,” according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Trump also has been facing prosecution in Georgia for his alleged efforts in that state to overturn the 2020 election. That case is ongoing, according to WMAL.
Trump’s classified documents case, largely prosecuted under the Espionage Act, was dismissed by a federal judge appointed by Trump in 2020 who was confirmed just before he left office.
The Special Counsel is now winding down his work after Trump won the presidential election earlier this month, given sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted, and Trump’s Attorney General would in all likelihood drop the case.
Top Trump Advisor Threatens Republicans to Support Nominees or Face a Primary: Report
A senior Trump official has issued a threat to Senate Republicans: support and confirm the Cabinet and administration nominees Donald Trump is choosing or face a primary challenge funded by the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, according to a new report from ABC News.
Jonathan Karl, ABC’s Chief Washington Correspondent reports, “the Trump team will play hardball with Republicans who waiver [sic] on any of the president-elect’s nominees.”
“There’s votes coming,” the Trump advisor said, according to Karl. “And if you are on the wrong side of the vote, you’re buying yourself a primary. That is all. And there’s a guy named Elon Musk who is going to finance it.”
“The president gets to decide his cabinet. No one else. That’s just the way it is,” that advisor added, Karl reports.
The U.S. Constitution requires the Senate to provide its “advice and consent” on a large number of presidential nominees, which is not a rubber stamp. It reads in part: the President “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate…”
Democratic strategist Matt McDermott responded to Karl’s reporting, observing: “This has never, in the history of American democracy, been ‘just the way it is.'”
Media critic Susan Bordson urged the press “to provide audiences meaningful context.”
“No journalists covering executive public governance should be skittish about contextualizing these actions, she writes, calling the threats “a TRAIT of authoritarian-style governance.”
Journalist James Surowiecki warned, “Having one super-rich guy exercise massive influence over American politics is a very bad thing. I know Americans don’t really care about the nuts and bolts of democracy, but this is a true corruption of democracy.”
Jesse Lee, a former Biden White House National Economic Council senior adviser declared, “Oligarchy is here.”
ABC’s Selina Wang invoked Matt Gaetz’s name in her report, but Karl stated the threat applied to “any of the president-elect’s nominees.”
Minutes ago, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for Attorney General.
Trump advisor tells @jonkarl the message to Senate Republicans who try to oppose confirming Matt Gaetz: “If you are on the wrong side of the vote, you’re buying yourself a primary. That is all. And there’s a guy named Elon Musk who is going to finance it” @ABC pic.twitter.com/fJpU62jHB9
— Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) November 21, 2024
Byron Donalds ‘Not Surprised’ at Snub from Trump’s Nearly-All White Administration
Just two weeks and two days before Election Day, the Trump campaign website blared, “Trump Campaign to Host Black Men’s Barbershop Talk Roundtable Event in Philadelphia, PA with Congressman Byron Donalds.”
The program promised to “focus on the challenges facing Black men today, including economic struggles, community safety, and the negative impact of Kamala Harris’ policies on the Black community.”
“Attendees will discuss how Trump’s policies delivered real results for Black Americans, and how he plans to continue building on that success when he returns to office. This event offers an opportunity for Black men to share their experiences and hear directly from leaders committed to creating positive change.”
That was just one of numerous events featuring the outspoken Florida Republican U.S. Congressman, who has stridently supported and devoutly defended Donald Trump, traveling across the country, speaking in support of the former president and now-future president on the campaign trail, at rallies, in interviews, and on social media.
Exactly one week before Election Day, the Trump campaign website promoted another event with Donalds: “Team Trump on Tour in Atlanta, Georgia Featuring Rep. Byron Donalds,” announcing the Florida congressman would “deliver remarks at a Team Trump on Tour event” on October 31.
There were numerous other Trump rallies and events advertising Congressman Donalds as a key speaker, especially in the final days of the campaign in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania: “Team Trump Announces Bus Tour Across Pennsylvania.”
Donalds was advertised to speak at events in Pennsylvania’s Monroeville, Hazle Township, Lansdale, Downington, New Castle, and others.
It wasn’t just Pennsylvania, and it wasn’t just in the final push to reach 270.
“Team Trump to Hold an Agenda 47 Policy Tour in Bermuda Run, North Carolina Featuring Representative Byron Donalds, Representative Dan Bishop, and Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense,” read one announcement back in September, for an event in North Carolina.
Then there was the announcement for Trump’s now-infamous rally at Madison Square Garden.
The published speaker lineup reads almost like a who’s who of Trump’s new Cabinet and top advisor picks. Congressman Donalds’ name is fourth on the list, just below Trump’s incoming Vice President JD Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, Elise Stefanik.
Congressman Donalds has been a devoted, top Trump surrogate, but now he says he is “not surprised” he has not been asked to join the incoming Trump administration, not at any level.
“Are you not surprised that you have not been named? Have you had a conversation about being a part of the administration at all?” Donalds was asked Wednesday on CNN, in an interview (video below) discussing criticism of Trump for having picked not a single Black American for his Cabinet. It also appears Trump has not named any Black person to any top administration position.
Others, too, have noticed the incoming Trump administration currently has no Black Americans listed for any top roles.
US population vs Trump nominees
As percent of US population:
•White men: 30%
•Women: 51%
•People of color: 40%
•Black: 12%
Trump’s nominees so far:
•White men: 68%
•Women: 20%
•People of color: 16%
•Black: 0%
•Men credibly accused of sexual assault: 12%
Meritocrisy! pic.twitter.com/V0jlYt3oyE
— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 17, 2024
“All I will say I am not surprised that I have not been named, but that does not mean I’m not gonna do other things in the future,” Donalds said, appearing reserved and tight-lipped.
“Have you, has he asked you?”
“Uh, no,” Donalds replied, “there’s some other things that I’m looking at going forward. I’m not gonna talk about them now.”
“We’ll see what happens,” is all Donalds would share.
The Florida Republican is still defending Trump.
“What we, what Donald Trump’s election is about is bringing competency and reality back to D.C. in the White House, making sure that the job gets done on behalf of the American people,” he also said on CNN, “regardless of their race, regardless of their religion, regardless of their creed.”
Donalds: All I will say is, I am not surprised that I have not been named, but that does not mean I’m not going to do other things in the future.
Coates: Has they asked you?
Donalds: No, there are some other things that I’m looking at pic.twitter.com/Bl3LXGRbG3
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2024
‘I’m Not Here to Fight’: First Trans Member of Congress Responds to Johnson’s Bathroom Ban
U.S. Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) says she will “follow the rules” after Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson issued a ban on transgender women using women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, a direct reaction to McBride becoming the first transgender member of Congress.
“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families,” McBride (photo, center), 34, a member of the Delaware state Senate, said in a statement. “Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them.”
“This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn’t distracted me over the last several days, as l’ve remained hard at work preparing to represent the greatest state in the union come January. Serving in the 119th Congress will be the honor of a lifetime – and I continue to look forward to getting to know my future colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”
“Each of us were sent here because voters saw something in us that they value. I have loved getting to see those qualities in the future colleagues that I’ve met and I look forward to seeing those qualities in every member come January. I hope all of my colleagues will seek to
do the same with me.”
McBride’s comments followed a wave of targeted attacks on social media and in the news by U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC). Reports indicate that Mace posted over 260 messages on social media within 36 hours, specifically targeting McBride and transgender women more broadly.
Among them, a video in which Mace declared she will file legislation to make the ban on transgender women using women’s restrooms a national ban for all federal properties.
I don’t care. I’m doubling down, and won’t be quiet because some man tells me to. pic.twitter.com/aKwmBF510Q
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 20, 2024
Speaker Johnson on Tuesday had insisted he was not interested in implementing any new rules, and was “not going to engage in this.”
“We don’t look down upon anyone,” he proudly told reporters, before adding, “a man is a man and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman.”
Twenty-four hours later Johnson issued his ban.
“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson’s statement reads. “It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.”
“Women deserve women’s only spaces,” he concluded, not offering the same claim for men.
While Mace led the attacks against McBride and transgender people in general, Huffpost reports, “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) even suggested she would physically fight McBride for using the ladies’ room.”
Mace also waged her campaign against McBride in the news media, telling Forbes that the Congresswoman-elect was “absolutely” a “threat” to her personally. She claimed, “any man who wants to force his junk into the bathroom stall next to me or in a dressing room watching me, that is an assault on women.”
Forbes also notes, “McBride has never been accused of sexual misconduct or any kind of threatening behavior.”
The South Carolina Republican’s baseless allegations against McBride come just a few years after Mace began her congressional career by claiming to be pro-LGBTQ.
“I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality,” Mace said in 2021. “No one should be discriminated against.”
“I have friends and family that identify as LGBTQ,” she added. “Understanding how they feel and how they’ve been treated is important. Having been around gay, lesbian, and transgender people has informed my opinion over my lifetime.”
Mace, as Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman reports, is also fundraising off her attacks.
Nancy Mace fundraising off her bathroom bill. pic.twitter.com/qZjhVVnzrM
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 20, 2024
