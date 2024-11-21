News
Top Trump Advisor Threatens Republicans to Support Nominees or Face a Primary: Report
A senior Trump official has issued a threat to Senate Republicans: support and confirm the Cabinet and administration nominees Donald Trump is choosing or face a primary challenge funded by the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, according to a new report from ABC News.
Jonathan Karl, ABC’s Chief Washington Correspondent reports, “the Trump team will play hardball with Republicans who waiver [sic] on any of the president-elect’s nominees.”
“There’s votes coming,” the Trump advisor said, according to Karl. “And if you are on the wrong side of the vote, you’re buying yourself a primary. That is all. And there’s a guy named Elon Musk who is going to finance it.”
READ MORE: Byron Donalds ‘Not Surprised’ at Snub from Trump’s Nearly-All White Administration
“The president gets to decide his cabinet. No one else. That’s just the way it is,” that advisor added, Karl reports.
The U.S. Constitution requires the Senate to provide its “advice and consent” on a large number of presidential nominees, which is not a rubber stamp. It reads in part: the President “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate…”
Democratic strategist Matt McDermott responded to Karl’s reporting, observing: “This has never, in the history of American democracy, been ‘just the way it is.'”
Media critic Susan Bordson urged the press “to provide audiences meaningful context.”
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Here to Fight’: First Trans Member of Congress Responds to Johnson’s Bathroom Ban
“No journalists covering executive public governance should be skittish about contextualizing these actions, she writes, calling the threats “a TRAIT of authoritarian-style governance.”
Journalist James Surowiecki warned, “Having one super-rich guy exercise massive influence over American politics is a very bad thing. I know Americans don’t really care about the nuts and bolts of democracy, but this is a true corruption of democracy.”
Jesse Lee, a former Biden White House National Economic Council senior adviser declared, “Oligarchy is here.”
ABC’s Selina Wang invoked Matt Gaetz’s name in her report, but Karl stated the threat applied to “any of the president-elect’s nominees.”
Minutes ago, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for Attorney General.
Watch ABC News’ report from Thursday below or at this link.
Trump advisor tells @jonkarl the message to Senate Republicans who try to oppose confirming Matt Gaetz: “If you are on the wrong side of the vote, you’re buying yourself a primary. That is all. And there’s a guy named Elon Musk who is going to finance it” @ABC pic.twitter.com/fJpU62jHB9
— Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) November 21, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Declaration of War on Expertise’: Experts Explain Danger of Trump ‘MAGA Zealot’ Nominees
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Byron Donalds ‘Not Surprised’ at Snub from Trump’s Nearly-All White Administration
Just two weeks and two days before Election Day, the Trump campaign website blared, “Trump Campaign to Host Black Men’s Barbershop Talk Roundtable Event in Philadelphia, PA with Congressman Byron Donalds.”
The program promised to “focus on the challenges facing Black men today, including economic struggles, community safety, and the negative impact of Kamala Harris’ policies on the Black community.”
“Attendees will discuss how Trump’s policies delivered real results for Black Americans, and how he plans to continue building on that success when he returns to office. This event offers an opportunity for Black men to share their experiences and hear directly from leaders committed to creating positive change.”
That was just one of numerous events featuring the outspoken Florida Republican U.S. Congressman, who has stridently supported and devoutly defended Donald Trump, traveling across the country, speaking in support of the former president and now-future president on the campaign trail, at rallies, in interviews, and on social media.
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Here to Fight’: First Trans Member of Congress Responds to Johnson’s Bathroom Ban
Exactly one week before Election Day, the Trump campaign website promoted another event with Donalds: “Team Trump on Tour in Atlanta, Georgia Featuring Rep. Byron Donalds,” announcing the Florida congressman would “deliver remarks at a Team Trump on Tour event” on October 31.
There were numerous other Trump rallies and events advertising Congressman Donalds as a key speaker, especially in the final days of the campaign in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania: “Team Trump Announces Bus Tour Across Pennsylvania.”
Donalds was advertised to speak at events in Pennsylvania’s Monroeville, Hazle Township, Lansdale, Downington, New Castle, and others.
It wasn’t just Pennsylvania, and it wasn’t just in the final push to reach 270.
“Team Trump to Hold an Agenda 47 Policy Tour in Bermuda Run, North Carolina Featuring Representative Byron Donalds, Representative Dan Bishop, and Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense,” read one announcement back in September, for an event in North Carolina.
Then there was the announcement for Trump’s now-infamous rally at Madison Square Garden.
READ MORE: ‘Declaration of War on Expertise’: Experts Explain Danger of Trump ‘MAGA Zealot’ Nominees
The published speaker lineup reads almost like a who’s who of Trump’s new Cabinet and top advisor picks. Congressman Donalds’ name is fourth on the list, just below Trump’s incoming Vice President JD Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, Elise Stefanik.
Congressman Donalds has been a devoted, top Trump surrogate, but now he says he is “not surprised” he has not been asked to join the incoming Trump administration, not at any level.
“Are you not surprised that you have not been named? Have you had a conversation about being a part of the administration at all?” Donalds was asked Wednesday on CNN, in an interview (video below) discussing criticism of Trump for having picked not a single Black American for his Cabinet. It also appears Trump has not named any Black person to any top administration position.
Others, too, have noticed the incoming Trump administration currently has no Black Americans listed for any top roles.
US population vs Trump nominees
As percent of US population:
•White men: 30%
•Women: 51%
•People of color: 40%
•Black: 12%
Trump’s nominees so far:
•White men: 68%
•Women: 20%
•People of color: 16%
•Black: 0%
•Men credibly accused of sexual assault: 12%
Meritocrisy! pic.twitter.com/V0jlYt3oyE
— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 17, 2024
“All I will say I am not surprised that I have not been named, but that does not mean I’m not gonna do other things in the future,” Donalds said, appearing reserved and tight-lipped.
“Have you, has he asked you?”
“Uh, no,” Donalds replied, “there’s some other things that I’m looking at going forward. I’m not gonna talk about them now.”
“We’ll see what happens,” is all Donalds would share.
The Florida Republican is still defending Trump.
“What we, what Donald Trump’s election is about is bringing competency and reality back to D.C. in the White House, making sure that the job gets done on behalf of the American people,” he also said on CNN, “regardless of their race, regardless of their religion, regardless of their creed.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Donalds: All I will say is, I am not surprised that I have not been named, but that does not mean I’m not going to do other things in the future.
Coates: Has they asked you?
Donalds: No, there are some other things that I’m looking at pic.twitter.com/Bl3LXGRbG3
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2024
READ MORE: JD Vance Accidentally Reveals FBI Director Wray Is Likely Being Replaced
News
‘I’m Not Here to Fight’: First Trans Member of Congress Responds to Johnson’s Bathroom Ban
U.S. Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) says she will “follow the rules” after Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson issued a ban on transgender women using women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, a direct reaction to McBride becoming the first transgender member of Congress.
“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families,” McBride (photo, center), 34, a member of the Delaware state Senate, said in a statement. “Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them.”
“This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn’t distracted me over the last several days, as l’ve remained hard at work preparing to represent the greatest state in the union come January. Serving in the 119th Congress will be the honor of a lifetime – and I continue to look forward to getting to know my future colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”
“Each of us were sent here because voters saw something in us that they value. I have loved getting to see those qualities in the future colleagues that I’ve met and I look forward to seeing those qualities in every member come January. I hope all of my colleagues will seek to
do the same with me.”
READ MORE: ‘Declaration of War on Expertise’: Experts Explain Danger of Trump ‘MAGA Zealot’ Nominees
McBride’s comments followed a wave of targeted attacks on social media and in the news by U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC). Reports indicate that Mace posted over 260 messages on social media within 36 hours, specifically targeting McBride and transgender women more broadly.
Among them, a video in which Mace declared she will file legislation to make the ban on transgender women using women’s restrooms a national ban for all federal properties.
I don’t care. I’m doubling down, and won’t be quiet because some man tells me to. pic.twitter.com/aKwmBF510Q
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 20, 2024
Speaker Johnson on Tuesday had insisted he was not interested in implementing any new rules, and was “not going to engage in this.”
“We don’t look down upon anyone,” he proudly told reporters, before adding, “a man is a man and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman.”
Twenty-four hours later Johnson issued his ban.
“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson’s statement reads. “It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.”
“Women deserve women’s only spaces,” he concluded, not offering the same claim for men.
While Mace led the attacks against McBride and transgender people in general, Huffpost reports, “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) even suggested she would physically fight McBride for using the ladies’ room.”
READ MORE: JD Vance Accidentally Reveals FBI Director Wray Is Likely Being Replaced
Mace also waged her campaign against McBride in the news media, telling Forbes that the Congresswoman-elect was “absolutely” a “threat” to her personally. She claimed, “any man who wants to force his junk into the bathroom stall next to me or in a dressing room watching me, that is an assault on women.”
Forbes also notes, “McBride has never been accused of sexual misconduct or any kind of threatening behavior.”
The South Carolina Republican’s baseless allegations against McBride come just a few years after Mace began her congressional career by claiming to be pro-LGBTQ.
“I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality,” Mace said in 2021. “No one should be discriminated against.”
“I have friends and family that identify as LGBTQ,” she added. “Understanding how they feel and how they’ve been treated is important. Having been around gay, lesbian, and transgender people has informed my opinion over my lifetime.”
Mace, as Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman reports, is also fundraising off her attacks.
Nancy Mace fundraising off her bathroom bill. pic.twitter.com/qZjhVVnzrM
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 20, 2024
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Key GOP Senators Start Paving the Way for Gaetz’s Attorney General Confirmation
Image via Reuters
News
‘Declaration of War on Expertise’: Experts Explain Danger of Trump ‘MAGA Zealot’ Nominees
President-elect Donald Trump has surprised and even alarmed many across the country, and “puzzled” and “baffled” some within his own party, with his Cabinet and other top White House nominations. Critics on the left have denounced his picks for their apparent lack of experience or qualifications for the roles they are expected to take on, noting some hold controversial or even false positions in the fields they may soon direct policy on. Meanwhile, experts in the fields of government, fascism, and democracy, are raising serious concerns about the potential “danger” some nominees represent, drawing comparisons to the “professional propagandists” often found in authoritarian regimes.
Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an NYU professor of history and a recognized expert on fascism and authoritarianism, on Wednesday pointed to this report on one of Trump’s most-recent nominations, Linda McMahon:
Linda McMahon, Trump’s pick for Education secretary, resigned from a state education board shortly after a newspaper asked her about her false claim that she had an education degree. pic.twitter.com/kqKgdZQxYE
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 20, 2024
McMahon was Trump’s former administrator of the Small Business Administration, and is a former CEO of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), a major GOP donor, and has recently been the chair of a pro-Trump Super PAC, the board chair of a pro-Trump think tank, and the co-chair of Trump’s second transition team.
“Trump’s cabinet picks are a declaration of war on expertise and facts (that’s why there are several Fox hosts in the mix). The con artists, fraudsters, and professional propagandists that populate authoritarian governments see facts and laws as impediments to their goals,” Dr. Ben-Ghiat wrote.
READ MORE: JD Vance Accidentally Reveals FBI Director Wray Is Likely Being Replaced
Trump, announcing McMahon’s nomination, claimed, “Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World.”
McMahon’s only brush with the field of education came about 15 years ago, when she served on the Connecticut State Board of Education. She resigned after 15 months. At the time, her appointment was controversial, with one lawmaker lamenting, “her depth of knowledge regarding education is lacking.”
Donald Trump picked an unqualified, billionaire wrestling mogul to lead the Department of Education.
This is an insult to our teachers and to every kid in America who relies on a good public school education. https://t.co/f258KZbmjD
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 20, 2024
McMahon is far from the only controversial nominee.
On Tuesday, the vice chair of the powerful House Rules Committee Jim McGovern (D-MA) blasted Trump’s nominees as “beyond insane.”
“Someone who is credibly accused of having sex with an underage girl. Someone who sucks up to foreign dictators and has attracted major concern that they can’t be trusted to protect America’s secrets from our adversaries. Someone who paid hush money to cover up a sexual assault accusation, you know, to lead our military, he’s picked because Donald Trump likes him on Fox News? Someone who says that tap water turns kids gay? I mean, this is the dream team? This is the dream team? Really?”
He appeared to be referring to Attorney General presumptive nominee Matt Gaetz, Director of National Intelligence presumptive nominee Tulsi Gabbard, Defense Secretary presumptive nominee Pete Hegseth, and HHS Secretary presumptive nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State posted video calling Trump’s nominees “a trainwreck.”
READ MORE: Key GOP Senators Start Paving the Way for Gaetz’s Attorney General Confirmation
“Gaetz, Gabbard, RFK – none of them have the experience or qualifications for the positions they’re seeking, in addition to the fact they’re all dangerous MAGA zealots,” the organization declared. They posted a video clip (below) from MSNBC with a chyron that noted opposition from the right to Trump’s Attorney General nominee, Matt Gaetz.
MSNBC’s justice and legal affairs analyst Anthony Coley told viewers that Gaetz, the recently resigned U.S. Congressman, “has no national security experience—not anything meaningful—little anti-trust experience, and he certainly has no experience with criminal law, except for being the target of a federal criminal investigation looking into inappropriate sexual contact, allegedly, with a minor.”
Trump’s appointments are a trainwreck.
Gaetz, Gabbard, RFK – none of them have the experience or qualifications for the positions they’re seeking, in addition to the fact they’re all dangerous MAGA zealots.
Full video: https://t.co/XM07WMcuQ1 pic.twitter.com/yJg54oWWNQ
— DASS (@DemsOfState) November 19, 2024
Trump has also just appointed his former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, a strong Trump loyalist, to be the U.S. Ambassador to NATO.
“Whitaker has little evident foreign policy or national security experience, making him an unknown to many in U.S. security circles,” The Associated Press reports. “Previous ambassadors to NATO have generally had years of diplomatic, political or military experience.”
“Before serving Trump,” Mother Jones notes, “he helped a company hawk bizarre products like a ‘masculine toilet’ to help ‘well-endowed men’ avoid unwanted contact with water.”
But The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols, a former U.S. Naval War College professor and an expert on Russia and nuclear weapons, served up this warning: “This is just hilarious, but the danger here is that it makes him Senate-confirmed and available for other stuff later.”
In other words, assuming Whitaker is confirmed, Trump could nominate him to another, even more critical role, declaring he’s qualified because he’s already been Senate-confirmed.
Last week, Nichols declared that Trump’s “nominations for intelligence, defense, and justice were revenge on people he thinks are his enemies. This is just endangering millions of innocent people.”
On Monday on MSNBC, Nichols went much further, delivered a scathing analysis of Trump’s nominees, calling them “an all-fronts assault on American democracy,” in another warning.
Trump, he said, is “trying to break the institutions of American government and American society, and what you’ve been seeing for the past few weeks is an all-fronts assault on American democracy, especially with these nominations.”
“I think the most dangerous of these nominations is actually [Pete] Hegseth,” Nichols explained. “And I’m kind of startled that we’re not sitting here talking more about taking a morning Fox [News] host and sticking him in the nuclear chain of command, to lead the largest—one of the largest—bureaucracies in the United States, in the world, including the person that’s supposed to look after the most powerful fighting force on the planet.”
And he concluded, “it’s also important to recognize that we could be in the first phases of a major constitutional crisis, even before Trump is sworn in.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Damaging’: Unredacted Sealed Sworn Testimony in Gaetz Case Accessed by Alleged Hacker
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News4 days ago
‘Isn’t Going to Bring Audience Back’: Morning Joe’s Mar-a-Lago Meet a Ratings Hail Mary?
- News4 days ago
Trump’s Plan to Defy 14th Amendment: No Passports for Children of Undocumented Parents
- News4 days ago
Trump: Prepared to Declare ‘National Emergency,’ Use Military for ‘Mass Deportations’
- News2 days ago
‘Declaration of War on Expertise’: Experts Explain Danger of Trump ‘MAGA Zealot’ Nominees
- News3 days ago
‘Damaging’: Unredacted Sealed Sworn Testimony in Gaetz Case Accessed by Alleged Hacker
- News4 days ago
Trump Defiant After Lawyer Says His Clients Told Ethics Committee Matt Gaetz Paid for Sex
- News3 days ago
‘Someone Who Says Tap Water Turns Kids Gay’: House Dem Slams ‘Insane’ Trump Cabinet Picks
- News2 days ago
JD Vance Accidentally Reveals FBI Director Wray Is Likely Being Replaced