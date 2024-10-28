‘We Know How to Take the Trash Out’: Influential Latino Stars Blast Trump’s Racist Rally

Popular, famous, and highly-influential Latino stars, and superstars including Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin, are lashing out at Donald Trump after his six-hour Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday served up racist, misogynistic, and antisemitic rhetoric. A New York Times headline described it as “Trump’s racist rally.”

The most-noted racist remarks came from a comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, in an attack calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean,” and saying, “these Latinos, they love making babies, too, just know that. They do, they do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country,” before talking about Black people carving watermelons.

The Trump campaign waited several hours before issuing a statement saying, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” It was unclear why other racist remarks made throughout the event, including by Hinchcliffe, were not addressed by the campaign.

“Battleground Pennsylvania,” NBC News reports, “where polling margins show a razor-thin race between Trump and Harris, is home to the third-largest Puerto Rican diaspora in the country. Last month, the former president invited Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA onstage at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to publicly throw his support behind the Republican ticket.”

READ MORE: ‘What’s He Confessing to?’: Trump’s Mike Johnson ‘Secret’ Draws Electoral College Concerns

Variety reports, “Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin were among the notable industry figures who boosted Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday after a speaker at Donald Trump‘s political rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden called Puerto Rico ‘a floating island of garbage.'”

“Bad Bunny, one of the world’s biggest music superstar[s] with more than 45 million Instagram followers, boosted Harris’ campaign video targeting voters in Puerto Rico and noting what a contentious relationship that Trump had with the island during his tenure in the White House. Lopez posted Harris campaign material targeted at Puerto Rico as well as the same video pitch that Bad Bunny boosted.”

“Singer-actor Ricky Martin, with 18.6 million Instagram followers, did the same thing on his Instagram Stories feed, adding the comment ‘I remember’ on the Harris video. He also included a clip of Hinchcliffe’s ‘garbage’ comment.”

Variety continued, reporting, “Luis Fonsi, the Puerto Rican singer who had a worldwide smash in 2017 with ‘Despacito,’ also reposted the Harris video and added a comment.”

“We are not OK with this constant hate. It’s been abundantly clear that these people have no respect for us and yet they want our vote,” Fonsi wrote. “I purposely wrote this in English cause yes we’re American too.”

👀 Puerto Rican superstars @JLo @LuisFonsi @ricky_martin & Bad Bunny post support for Kamala after @TonyHinchcliffe’s unfunny racist speech at the Trump rally today pic.twitter.com/7R7rpVDwaI — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 28, 2024

Political strategist, CNN commentator, and co-host of ABC’s “The View,” Ana Navarro, has two million followers on the social media platform X and is a highly-influential Republican.

“Today, @KamalaHarris released policy proposals to help Puerto Rico. On the other hand at the Trump rally, this is going on,” she wrote, pointing to a clip of Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

“But nah. They’re not piece of shit racists who treat Puerto Ricans as second-class US citizens. It’s just our imagination. Puerto Ricans, pay attention!”

READ MORE: ‘Ten-Cent Dictator’: Trump Threatens Mass Arrests of Opponents in ‘Cease and Desist’ Post

She also noted posted a screenshot of Bad Bunny’s post, in which he shared Vice President Harris’s proposal for Puerto Rico with his 45 million followers.

Fuck around and find out. After Trump rally speaker calls Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”, #BadBunny weighs-in, sharing @KamalaHarris proposal for 🇵🇷 with his 45 MM followers. Gracias, Benito. Mil, mil gracias por defender a tu isla y la dignidad de tu gente. ¡Wepa! pic.twitter.com/fY0XflqP1o — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 27, 2024

And, pointing to Hinchcliffe’s racist remarks about Latinos making babies, Navarro wrote:

“Latinos, defend our community’s dignity.

Show some self-respect.

A vote against racism is a vote for @KamalaHarris.”

Monday morning on “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin, who is Puerto Rican, served up a monologue strongly criticizing Donald Trump.

“This Puerto Rican has something to say about the island that I love, where my family is from,” Hostin began. “Puerto Rico is ‘trash’? We are Americans, Donald Trump. Americans. We voluntarily serve disproportionately high in the military, while you have bone spurs.”

“And we vote.”

“Pennsylvania is home to almost half a million Puerto Ricans. North Carolina, 115,000. Georgia, 100,000. Arizona, 64,000. Wisconsin, 61,000. Michigan, 43,000. Nevada, 27,000. We vote Donald Trump.”

“Trash?”

“And by the way, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, and Mark Anthony have over 345 million followers on Instagram. I think you only have 26 million, since you care so much about size. And we don’t like what was said about Puerto Rico. And we know how to take the trash out Donald Trump. Trash that has been collecting since 2016. And that’s you, Donald Trump. And finally, my fellow Puerto Ricans, trash collection day is November 5th, 2024. Don’t forget it.”

.@Sunny Hostin: “This Puerto Rican has something to say about the island that I love, where my family is from. Puerto Rico is trash? We are Americans, Donald Trump.” “My fellow Puerto Ricans, trash collection day is November 5, 2024. Don’t forget it.” pic.twitter.com/fFC4aMeZUg — The View (@TheView) October 28, 2024

Former Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera let loose Sunday night:

“‘A floating island of garbage…?’ Referring to Puerto Rico??? ‘Poisoning the blood of our nation…?’ We have ‘murder in our genes….?’ Fuck these racists. Latino men of good will, have pride in yourselves and your ancestors. A vote for Trump is a vote against self-respect.”

Monday morning he added: “Latino men, for the love of your parents and children, for your pride and your honor tell this little gringo shit to go fuck himself.”

See the video and social media posts above or at this link.

READ MORE: ‘Malignant Narcissism’: Trump Is an ‘Existential Threat to Democracy’ Health Experts Warn