‘Ugly, Ignorant, Fear Mongering’: Trump and Fox News Hammered Over His ‘Insane Lies’

Donald Trump is under fire for his lies that schools in parts of the country are performing operations on children to change their gender—known as gender-affirming surgeries—and without parental consent.

In a clip (below) appearing on Fox News, Trump was asked what he will do to improve schools. He did not actually answer the question.

“So we’re moving ’em back from Washington, where you have people that don’t care about New York, frankly,” Trump claimed. “You know, in Washington, I don’t know if you ever noticed that you got Department of Education, Department of Education, you got half the buildings are Department of Education.”

“I never saw — you don’t need any of ’em,” Trump claimed. “You know, I want one person and a secretary to just make sure they’re teaching English, okay? Give it a little English, okay? I say reading, writing and arithmetic.”

READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Enemies’ Rhetoric Deemed Disqualifying by Experts

“No transgender, no operations, you know, they take your kid. There are some places. Your boy leaves the school, comes back, a girl, okay? Without parental consent, what is that all about?”

“That’s like, that’s when they talk about a threat to democracy, they’re a threat,” Trump claimed, appearing to attack transgender people.

“Could you imagine without parental consent, at first when I was told that was actually happening, I said, you know, it’s an exaggeration, no, it happens. It happens. There are areas where it happens. We’re not gonna let it happen.”

Shuttering the U.S. Dept. of Education is part of the Project 2025 plan.

“Trump’s claim is false,” as CNN reported last month when he made similar remarks. “There is no evidence that US schools have sent children into gender-affirming surgeries without their parents knowing or performed gender-affirming surgeries on site; Trump’s own presidential campaign could not provide a single example of this ever happening. Even in states where gender-affirming surgery is legal for people under age 18, parental consent is required before a minor can undergo such a procedure.”

As many have noted, schools cannot even give students an aspirin or Tylenol without parental consent — nor do they have the funds or facilities to perform gender-affirming surgery.

“The questioner just looks increasingly demoralized as Trump talks,” noted Media Matters’ Craig Harrington. “He starts off attacking the federal bureacracy, then argues that the only thing that matters is ‘teaching English,’ and it’s just a vacant stare by the time Trump starts lying about transgender students.”

“Once again there are zero schools in the United States giving out free, secret sex change operations,” added Media Matters’ Ari Drennen.

Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf wrote: “Teachers have to buy glue sticks out of pocket. There’s no secret operating table in the nurse’s office.”

“More evidence of Trump’s steep cognitive decline,” alleged political scientist and professor David Darmofal. “2015 Trump wouldn’t have believed this transgender lie. How do we know? He didn’t say it back then. 2024 Trump, in steep decline, actually believes this. This is consistent with his dementia.”

READ MORE: ‘Exhausted,’ ‘Weary’ and ‘Decomposing’ Trump Keeps Canceling Interviews: Reports

Former Tea Party Republican congressman turned independent podcaster, Joe Walsh, blasted Trump:

“He again says that schools are having kids undergo surgical procedures without parental consent. He again says your kid goes to school as a boy and comes home physically as a girl. Without parental permission. This is a lie. An ugly, ignorant, fear mongering lie.”

Tom Malinowski, a former Democratic U.S. Congressman and former U.S. State Dept. official wrote: “The question is not ‘is this true?’ Every American with kids in school knows it’s a lie. The question is why does he constantly lie? Does he have no honest arguments to run on? How can he have so little respect for the people he’s lying to?”

David Rothkopf, a foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator slammed both Trump and the Fox host: “Not just lies. Insane lies. Lies from some distant universe. Lies from a different dimension. And the Fox hosts…quiet as church mice.”

Former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman wrote: “They all just sit there and let him say this stupid shit..”

Progressive media outlet The Tennessee Holler added: “Asked how to fix schools, Trump’s answer is to shutter the Department of Education and stop sex change operations in schools — which, of course, are not happening. Absurd non-answers every day. But sure keep telling us Kamala is short on policy.”

“Trump has created a fantasy world where he demands praise for things he isn’t doing, while terrifying those who praise him of things that don’t exist. In Trump world, everything fake is real, and everything real is fake,” observed journalist Mike Rothschild.

Watch below or at this link.

Trump on Fox & Friends in response to a question about how he’ll fix schools in the Bronx: “No transgender, no operations. You know, they take your kid. There are some places, your boy leaves the school, comes back a girl. Without parental consent. What is that all about?” pic.twitter.com/wViqrk182o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024

READ MORE: ‘Aghast’: Trump Dodges and Dismisses Latino Voters’ Concerns at Univision Town Hall