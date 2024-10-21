News
‘Ugly, Ignorant, Fear Mongering’: Trump and Fox News Hammered Over His ‘Insane Lies’
Donald Trump is under fire for his lies that schools in parts of the country are performing operations on children to change their gender—known as gender-affirming surgeries—and without parental consent.
In a clip (below) appearing on Fox News, Trump was asked what he will do to improve schools. He did not actually answer the question.
“So we’re moving ’em back from Washington, where you have people that don’t care about New York, frankly,” Trump claimed. “You know, in Washington, I don’t know if you ever noticed that you got Department of Education, Department of Education, you got half the buildings are Department of Education.”
“I never saw — you don’t need any of ’em,” Trump claimed. “You know, I want one person and a secretary to just make sure they’re teaching English, okay? Give it a little English, okay? I say reading, writing and arithmetic.”
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Enemies’ Rhetoric Deemed Disqualifying by Experts
“No transgender, no operations, you know, they take your kid. There are some places. Your boy leaves the school, comes back, a girl, okay? Without parental consent, what is that all about?”
“That’s like, that’s when they talk about a threat to democracy, they’re a threat,” Trump claimed, appearing to attack transgender people.
“Could you imagine without parental consent, at first when I was told that was actually happening, I said, you know, it’s an exaggeration, no, it happens. It happens. There are areas where it happens. We’re not gonna let it happen.”
Shuttering the U.S. Dept. of Education is part of the Project 2025 plan.
“Trump’s claim is false,” as CNN reported last month when he made similar remarks. “There is no evidence that US schools have sent children into gender-affirming surgeries without their parents knowing or performed gender-affirming surgeries on site; Trump’s own presidential campaign could not provide a single example of this ever happening. Even in states where gender-affirming surgery is legal for people under age 18, parental consent is required before a minor can undergo such a procedure.”
As many have noted, schools cannot even give students an aspirin or Tylenol without parental consent — nor do they have the funds or facilities to perform gender-affirming surgery.
“The questioner just looks increasingly demoralized as Trump talks,” noted Media Matters’ Craig Harrington. “He starts off attacking the federal bureacracy, then argues that the only thing that matters is ‘teaching English,’ and it’s just a vacant stare by the time Trump starts lying about transgender students.”
“Once again there are zero schools in the United States giving out free, secret sex change operations,” added Media Matters’ Ari Drennen.
Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf wrote: “Teachers have to buy glue sticks out of pocket. There’s no secret operating table in the nurse’s office.”
“More evidence of Trump’s steep cognitive decline,” alleged political scientist and professor David Darmofal. “2015 Trump wouldn’t have believed this transgender lie. How do we know? He didn’t say it back then. 2024 Trump, in steep decline, actually believes this. This is consistent with his dementia.”
READ MORE: ‘Exhausted,’ ‘Weary’ and ‘Decomposing’ Trump Keeps Canceling Interviews: Reports
Former Tea Party Republican congressman turned independent podcaster, Joe Walsh, blasted Trump:
“He again says that schools are having kids undergo surgical procedures without parental consent. He again says your kid goes to school as a boy and comes home physically as a girl. Without parental permission. This is a lie. An ugly, ignorant, fear mongering lie.”
Tom Malinowski, a former Democratic U.S. Congressman and former U.S. State Dept. official wrote: “The question is not ‘is this true?’ Every American with kids in school knows it’s a lie. The question is why does he constantly lie? Does he have no honest arguments to run on? How can he have so little respect for the people he’s lying to?”
David Rothkopf, a foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator slammed both Trump and the Fox host: “Not just lies. Insane lies. Lies from some distant universe. Lies from a different dimension. And the Fox hosts…quiet as church mice.”
Former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman wrote: “They all just sit there and let him say this stupid shit..”
Progressive media outlet The Tennessee Holler added: “Asked how to fix schools, Trump’s answer is to shutter the Department of Education and stop sex change operations in schools — which, of course, are not happening. Absurd non-answers every day. But sure keep telling us Kamala is short on policy.”
“Trump has created a fantasy world where he demands praise for things he isn’t doing, while terrifying those who praise him of things that don’t exist. In Trump world, everything fake is real, and everything real is fake,” observed journalist Mike Rothschild.
Watch below or at this link.
Trump on Fox & Friends in response to a question about how he’ll fix schools in the Bronx: “No transgender, no operations. You know, they take your kid. There are some places, your boy leaves the school, comes back a girl. Without parental consent. What is that all about?” pic.twitter.com/wViqrk182o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Aghast’: Trump Dodges and Dismisses Latino Voters’ Concerns at Univision Town Hall
News
‘Fascist’ Trump’s Rhetoric Fits ‘Textbook Definition of Fascism’: Journalist
“Yes, Trump is a fascist.”
That’s according to The Bulwark’s Will Saletan, who says, “I watched all his rallies so you don’t have to. Here’s what he’s been saying. Point by point, it fits the textbook definition of fascism.”
Saletan published an 18-point piece supporting his assertion that “Donald Trump is running the most openly fascist campaign ever undertaken by a major-party nominee for president of the United States.”
“In 2021, Trump used violence to try to overturn an election; in 2022, he called for terminating the Constitution. Now, on the brink of returning to power, Trump is reaffirming his intent to take America deeper into autocracy,” Saletan writes.
He adds that Trump’s agenda, “political violence, suspension of the Constitution, suspension of civil liberties, unchecked presidential power, censorship of the media, imprisonment of opposition leaders, execution of people for nonviolent crimes, and legal immunity for the president and his thugs—isn’t just close to fascism. It is fascism. It’s what fascists have advocated and practiced in other countries.”
READ MORE: ‘Endorsing a Coup’: 3 in 10 Republicans Support ‘Patriot’ Violence to ‘Save Our Country’
Here are the first ten of Saletan’s 18 reasons why Trump is a fascist:
“1. He says he’s legally immune to all current charges against him.”
“2. He claims the right to do whatever he wants as president.”
“3. He advocates ‘one really violent day’ of police action.”
“4. He vows to indemnify police against ‘any prosecutions’ for doing what he wants.”
“5. He threatens to use the military against ‘the enemy within.'”
“6. He says some of his political opponents shouldn’t be allowed to run for office.”
“7. He says he could have jailed Hillary Clinton.”
“8. He has called for jailing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.”
“9. He has accused Harris of murder.”
“10. He vows to prosecute anyone who, in his view, has ‘cheated’ in an election.”
The Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein, who is also a senior CNN political analyst, calls it “a remarkably comprehensive list…of the ways Trump is now threatening to overturn the rule of law to indemnify his allies & attack his opponents.”
In a companion video, Saletan further supports his charges.
Watch below or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Ugly, Ignorant, Fear Mongering’: Trump and Fox News Hammered Over His ‘Insane Lies’
News
‘Endorsing a Coup’: 3 in 10 Republicans Support ‘Patriot’ Violence to ‘Save Our Country’
A massive new study finds a large number of Republicans, Trump supporters, and conservatives support violence under the guise of saving the country or ensuring the “rightful” leader is put in the White House.
Three in ten Republicans (29%) believe “true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country,” according to the nonprofit and nonpartisan research organization PPRI’s “2024 American Values Survey.”
Nearly one in four MAGA Republicans (23%) “say that if Trump loses the election, he should declare the results invalid and do whatever it takes to assume office.” That view is also held by nearly one on five (19%) Republicans overall, including those who do not support Trump.
MAGA Republicans, or “Republicans who view Trump favorably are three times as likely as those who hold unfavorable views [of Trump] to support political violence (32% vs. 11%).
RELATED: ‘Zero Remorse’: Trump Doesn’t Condemn Gunman Who Allegedly Threatened FEMA Workers
More than one in five Republicans (22%) agree that “if the 2024 presidential election is compromised by voter fraud, everyday Americans will need to ensure the rightful leader takes office, even if it requires taking violent actions.”
The study also looked at the politico-religious component of support for political violence, and found one-third (33%) of “Christian nationalism Adherents and Sympathizers” agree that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country.”
Additionally, one-third of Latter-day Saints (33%) and nearly one in three white evangelical Protestants (28%) “agree that true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country.”
Where Americans get their news appears to be a factor in their views on issues including violence and immigration.
“Americans who trust conservative news outlets are the most likely to support political violence (41%), followed by 30% of those who most trust Fox News, 18% of those who do not watch any TV news, and 13% of those who most trust mainstream TV news.”
READ MORE: ‘God, Religion and Teaching of the Commandments’: Eric Trump Says Dad Saved ‘Christmas
Six in ten Republicans (61%) agree that “immigrants entering the country illegally today are poisoning the blood of our country,” PRRI’s survey finds, along with a “majority of Americans who most trust far-right news (70%) or Fox News (65%).”
Similarly, nearly two-thirds of Republicans (65%) support the “Great Replacement Theory,” and agree that “immigrants are invading our country and replacing our cultural and ethnic background.” PRRI also finds that the “vast majority of far-right news (83%) and Fox News viewers (66%) agree with this theory,” as do the majority of Christian nationalism Adherents and Sympathizers (63%) and white evangelical Protestants (62%), as well as half (50%) of Latter-day Saints.
“Nearly eight in ten Republicans (79%) favor putting undocumented immigrants in encampments,” PRRI also found. “The vast majority of Americans who most trust far-right news (91%) or Fox News (82%) favor militarized encampments for undocumented immigrants.”
“White evangelical Protestants (75%) are most likely to favor militarized encampments for undocumented immigrants, followed by the majority of white Catholics (61%), white mainline/non-evangelical Protestants (58%), and Latter-day Saints (56%).”
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and these answers … are keeping me up at night,” PRRI president and founder Robert P. Jones told Axios. “It’s all pretty dark and worrisome.”
Axios had reported: “The growing number of Republicans willing to shun democratic norms — and possibly embrace violence — comes as Trump continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from him and is saying the 2024 election is already rigged.”
“Jones said those supporting the loser of the election doing whatever it takes to assume office are essentially endorsing a coup against the United States.”
Last week, Jones told MSNBC’s Joy Reid (video below), “there are [survey] questions that we have had to write during the Trump era as social scientists that I never thought we would have to write.”
“So to write that question and put it on a public opinion survey and say, we actually need to know what the American people think about this statement, that whether immigrants are poisoning the blood of the country, right, is just, I think we just pause for a minute, to say how astonishing that is.”
He added, “we’re all taught to kind of not be knee-jerk and kind of use the Nazi analogy…but like, ‘poisoning the blood’ — Mein Kampf uses the word blood 150 times,” referring to Adolf Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto.
“That’s Hitler’s word, right? And it’s often, it’s almost always used in this way, this kind of idea of purity and defilement, contamination, and it’s a politics of disgust that we’re really seeing here.”
Watch Jones on MSNBC below or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Ugly, Ignorant, Fear Mongering’: Trump and Fox News Hammered Over His ‘Insane Lies’
News
‘God, Religion and Teaching of the Commandments’: Eric Trump Says Dad Saved ‘Christmas’
Eric Trump on Monday falsely said his father, Donald Trump, saved the word “Christmas,” by declaring, “we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree because we celebrate Christmas as a nation.”
The ex-president’s son falsely alleged President Barack Obama “weaponized the IRS to go after um, you know, Christian organizations…absolutely viciously,” before setting his sights on an old right-wing canard that liberals hate Christmas.
“You know, you had a cognizant effort to get rid of the word ‘Christmas,'” Eric Trump told Newsmax. “I mean, they were calling it a holiday tree, uh, during the Obama administration.”
READ MORE: ‘Ugly, Ignorant, Fear Mongering’: Trump and Fox News Hammered Over His ‘Insane Lies’
Every year during his two terms in office, President Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama, celebrated Christmas, with a tremendous number of Christmas trees at the White House, and with the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, often accompanied by their two daughters.
“It wasn’t until my father came in and said, ‘we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree because we celebrate Christmas as a nation,” Eric Trump continued, before claiming, “faith is under attack, family is under attack, and what’s more important to society, to communities to, you know, kind of healthy children, to prosperous children to, you know, a safe streets, then then God and and religion and and the teaching of the Commandments and and so many other great things, right?”
Eric Trump says his dad saved Christmas: “You had a cognizant effort to get rid of the word ‘Christmas.’ They were calling it a holiday tree during the Obama administration. It wasn’t until my father came in and said, ‘listen, we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree.'” pic.twitter.com/SRv7ORBNwj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Enemies’ Rhetoric Deemed Disqualifying by Experts
