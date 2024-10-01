‘The Women Thing’: Harris Campaign Hits Trump for Saying Killing Roe v. Wade Was ‘Great’

Donald Trump is again praising himself and taking full credit for killing Roe v. Wade and stripping women their constitutional right to abortion, and the Harris campaign quickly jumped on the ex-president’s remarks.

Trump sat down with his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who served as White House Senior Counselor to the President, for a Fox Nation interview this week.

The Harris campaign posted a ten-second clip from that interview late Monday night. Twelve hours later it had gone viral, with over a half-million views on social media.

“And so the women thing, I did a great thing,” Trump tells Conway (video below), “long term, and I think they’ll understand, on the Roe. v. Wade. I did a great thing.”

Trump has previously falsely claimed that “All legal scholars” wanted Roe v. Wade struck down, which the U.S. Supreme Court did in 2022 after Trump place three hard-core conservative justices on the bench. He specifically had stated his goal was to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who would overturn the decades-old decision that also became the basis for other landmark rulings, including making the marriages of same-sex couples legal across all 50 states.

Last month during the presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump defended his vote in Florida to support the state’s current six-week ban on abortion, saying, “they have abortion in the ninth month. They even have, and you can look at the governor of West Virginia, the previous governor of West Virginia, not the current governor, who’s doing an excellent job, but the governor before. He said the baby will be born and we will decide what to do with the baby. In other words, we’ll execute the baby.”

“And that’s why I did that, because that predominates. Because they’re radical. The Democrats are radical in that. And her vice presidential pick, which I think was a horrible pick, by the way for our country, because he is really out of it. But her vice presidential pick says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also says execution after birth, it’s execution, no longer abortion, because the baby is born, is okay. And that’s not okay with me. Hence the vote. But what I did is something for 52 years they’ve been trying to get Roe v. Wade into the states.”

“And through the genius and heart and strength of six supreme court justices we were able to do that,” Trump added, before declaring, “I did a great service in doing it. It took courage to do it. And the supreme court had great courage in doing it. And I give tremendous credit to those six justices.”

ABC News’s Linsey Davis then told Trump, “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”

Watch the Harris campaign’s clip below or at this link.

Trump: And so the women thing. I did a great thing. They’ll understand. On the Roe v. Wade. I did a great thing pic.twitter.com/O815RqnSKE — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 1, 2024

