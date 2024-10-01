News
‘The Women Thing’: Harris Campaign Hits Trump for Saying Killing Roe v. Wade Was ‘Great’
Donald Trump is again praising himself and taking full credit for killing Roe v. Wade and stripping women their constitutional right to abortion, and the Harris campaign quickly jumped on the ex-president’s remarks.
Trump sat down with his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who served as White House Senior Counselor to the President, for a Fox Nation interview this week.
The Harris campaign posted a ten-second clip from that interview late Monday night. Twelve hours later it had gone viral, with over a half-million views on social media.
“And so the women thing, I did a great thing,” Trump tells Conway (video below), “long term, and I think they’ll understand, on the Roe. v. Wade. I did a great thing.”
Trump has previously falsely claimed that “All legal scholars” wanted Roe v. Wade struck down, which the U.S. Supreme Court did in 2022 after Trump place three hard-core conservative justices on the bench. He specifically had stated his goal was to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who would overturn the decades-old decision that also became the basis for other landmark rulings, including making the marriages of same-sex couples legal across all 50 states.
Last month during the presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump defended his vote in Florida to support the state’s current six-week ban on abortion, saying, “they have abortion in the ninth month. They even have, and you can look at the governor of West Virginia, the previous governor of West Virginia, not the current governor, who’s doing an excellent job, but the governor before. He said the baby will be born and we will decide what to do with the baby. In other words, we’ll execute the baby.”
“And that’s why I did that, because that predominates. Because they’re radical. The Democrats are radical in that. And her vice presidential pick, which I think was a horrible pick, by the way for our country, because he is really out of it. But her vice presidential pick says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also says execution after birth, it’s execution, no longer abortion, because the baby is born, is okay. And that’s not okay with me. Hence the vote. But what I did is something for 52 years they’ve been trying to get Roe v. Wade into the states.”
“And through the genius and heart and strength of six supreme court justices we were able to do that,” Trump added, before declaring, “I did a great service in doing it. It took courage to do it. And the supreme court had great courage in doing it. And I give tremendous credit to those six justices.”
ABC News’s Linsey Davis then told Trump, “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”
Watch the Harris campaign’s clip below or at this link.
Trump: And so the women thing. I did a great thing. They’ll understand. On the Roe v. Wade. I did a great thing pic.twitter.com/O815RqnSKE
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 1, 2024
News
‘Getting Swamped’: Ted Cruz Complains Colin Allred Is Turning Texas Into a ‘Battleground’
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is complaining his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) has turned his re-election race into a “battleground,” and “Chuck Schumer and George Soros” are flooding the state with cash, while the Cook Political Report just published more bad news for the Texas Republican.
“Look, there’s no doubt Texas is a battleground today,” Cruz told Newsmax on Tuesday, as he was reminded he won his seat by double digits in 2012. Cruz complained Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “has been explicit, I’m his number one target in the country, and the Democrats are spending over $100 million. Chuck Schumer and George Soros are flooding cash into the state of Texas.”
“They are coming after me with everything they got. My opponent, who is an extreme left wing Democrat, is a congressman named Colin Allred. He’s voted with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time his first four years in Congress, he’s voted for open borders and higher taxes and defunding the police, and yet he’s been on TV for three months straight with relentless attack ads.”
Cruz’s Democratic opponent, Rep. Allred, is a former NFL linebacker who won his congressional seat by defeating 11-term Republican U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions in 2018.
Cruz went on to urge viewers to “contribute because we are getting swamped by Chuck Schumer and George Soros.”
Tuesday afternoon the venerated Cook Political Report downgraded the far-right Texas Senator’s chances, from likely Republican to lean Republican.
They write, “we view Texas as a slightly more competitive race than Florida,” referring to the re-election campaign for U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL).
Watch below or at this link.
“We are getting swamped!” Ted Cruz pleads for money from viewers, knowing he’s on the verge of losing in Texas. It’s a beautiful thing to see, hopefully he goes down in a crushing defeat. (Video: Newsmax) pic.twitter.com/ZwsyA9z8zM
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 1, 2024
News
‘Recoiled in Fear’: Trump’s Former Officials Serve Up Damning Responses to His Iran Claims
Just before Iran launched an expected missile attack on Israel Tuesday, Donald Trump made wild and false claims, insisting if he were President the attack “would not have happened,” while also falsely claiming Iran never launched any attacks during his lone term in the White House. But top former Trump administration officials are rebutting those claims.
“The World is on fire and spiraling out of control,” Trump said in statement posted to his Truth Social account, titled: “Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the Iranian Terror Regime’s Imminent Attack on Israel.”
After attacking both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump falsely said: “When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East. Under ‘President Trump,’ we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, No Inflation, No Afghanistan Catastrophe. Instead, we had PEACE.”
He also claimed (in all caps), “This war was totally preventable. It should have never happened. If I were president, it would not have happened!”
NBC News’ Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake late Tuesday morning, just before the Iranian strike on Israel, reported Trump told him: “They should not do it. It would be a big mistake if they do,” and, “They have no respect for the administration. This would have never happened if I was president.”
Alexander Vindman, the former Trump National Security Council Director for European Affairs for the United States, responded, alleging Trump was fearful of Iran while he was President.
“Iran struck first and early, during Trump’s presidency attacking US troops. Trump consistently recoiled in fear inviting further attacks. Trump also set the table for Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine by his abuse of power, resulting in his first impeachment & his friendship with dictators & weakening of alliances. We are in a more dangerous world,” he added, appearing to suggest because of “Trump’s first term.”
Vindman was not alone in fact-checking Trump.
Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s former White House press secretary and White House communications director, responded to another claim Trump made on Truth Social: “Look at the World today — Look at the missiles flying right now in the Middle East, look at what’s happening with Russia/Ukraine, look at Inflation destroying the World. NONE OF THIS HAPPENED WHILE I WAS PRESIDENT!”
Grisham wrote: “Fact check: In 2020, Iran fired ballistic missiles at US forces in retaliation for the Soleimani assassination. 110 US service members got traumatic brain injuries. Many Admin officials remain on an Iranian hit list today.”
Vindman followed up his post with others.
“Trump is chaos!” he wrote. “Trump did not/ will not deliver security, geopolitical stability, or economic prosperity!!”
“Would Trump be defending Israeli skies right now or would he be asking how much are you going to pay me for protection. We don’t have to guess, he will ask for protection money,” Vindman, a national security expert, also alleged.
News
Biden Calls Trump a ‘Liar’ as Administration Hits Back Over False Helene Response Attacks
Donald Trump‘s false claims on Monday, alleging the Biden administration was intentionally ignoring Hurricane Helene victims in Republican areas, along with right-wing media and activists’ false claims there has been little to no response from the administration, are getting push back from the administration and President Biden himself.
At a campaign stop in hurricane-ravaged Valdosta, Georgia, the ex-president “repeatedly spread falsehoods Monday about the federal response to Hurricane Helene despite claiming not to be politicizing the disaster as he toured hard-hit areas in south Georgia,” the Associated Press reported.
Trump “claimed upon landing in Valdosta that President Joe Biden was ‘sleeping’ and not responding to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who he said was ‘calling the president and hasn’t been able to get him.’ He repeated the claim at an event with reporters after being told Kemp said he had spoken to Biden.”
Trump on Monday had also posted to social media, “don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!”
In a rare move, a spokesperson for FEMA made public the emergency management agency’s response to a claim by a far right-wing activist.
“This is a lie,” FEMA Director of Public Affairs and Spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg wrote on social media atop a screenshot of a claim by a far-right wing activist. “We help all people regardless of background as fast as possible before, during and after disasters. That is our mission and that is our focus.”
Robby Starbuck, a failed Republican congressional candidate who this year has targeted several large corporations over their diversity programs, on Monday wrote on social media: “I’m sure people who’ve lost loved ones, lost their homes and now see their town underwater feel really great knowing that FEMA’s #1 goal is to be woke. Everything about their terrible response makes sense now. What an embarrassment.”
Starbuck had posted, out-of-context, a page from FEMA’s internal strategic plan for its workforce.
“The first objective in each goal focuses on the emergency management workforce, ensuring they are ready to support those served,” FEMA’s website reads, which Starbuck did not include or explain.
This is a lie. We help all people regardless of background as fast as possible before, during and after disasters. That is our mission and that is our focus. pic.twitter.com/gadMvelQ3a
— Jaclyn Rothenberg (@FEMAspox) September 30, 2024
Later on Monday in the Oval Office during a video call with North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, a reporter said, “Donald Trump has accused both of you of ignoring the disaster —”
President Biden interjected, angrily, replying: “He is lying.”
On his social media account, Biden wrote, “Donald Trump is a liar. I’m working with governors and local officials to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.”
Donald Trump is a liar.
I’m working with governors and local officials to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/N2rzfFEftV
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 1, 2024
The White House is also pushing back against the false claims from the far right.
White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Emilie Simons reposted a tweet from The Bulwark and MSNBC journalist Sam Stein, and wrote “Fact Check.”
Fact Check. https://t.co/a4uUPq7hBP
— Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) September 30, 2024
Andrew Bates, the White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President, posted video of Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp praising President Biden. That video refuted Donald Trump’s false claim President Biden had not spoken with Governor Kemp, saying, “They’re being very non-responsive.”
Has Trump told Gov. Kemp, who said this today?
“The President just called me yesterday afternoon.”
“And he just said ‘hey, what do you need?’”
“He offered that if there’s other things we need, just to call him directly, which, I appreciate that.” https://t.co/ABiE0AE0GS pic.twitter.com/Y9WcwULJes
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 30, 2024
And White House Principal Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend refuted Republican House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s tweet that read: “Joe Biden was at the beach.”
No surprise. The misinformation train has left the station.
THIS is what @POTUS did this weekend:
-Approved Major Disaster declarations from NC, SC, FL.
-Received several briefings from FEMA.
-Talked with NC Gov Cooper, GA Gov Kemp, Valdosta Mayor, other local leaders. 1/ pic.twitter.com/iDdTg2YEBm
— Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) September 30, 2024
