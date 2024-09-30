News
Trump Walks Away Muttering ‘Take a Look’ When Asked to Prove Aid Denial for Helene Victims
Just days after Hurricane Helene pummeled the Southeastern United States, Donald Trump flew to Valdosta, Georgia for a campaign trip. More than 130 people are dead, and first responders from across the country have traveled to help in areas hardest hit. The federal government’s response has been extensive, with FEMA, the Federal Communications Commission, the National Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Department of Defense all on the ground.
Critics blasted the ex-president for his “photo-op.” Some noted someone took bricks from a collapsed furniture store to create a make-shift podium area for Trump.
CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane, on the ground during Trump’s visit, described the scene as “a whole sea of bricks and debris.”
“They put up a podium and a loudspeaker system,” MacFarlane reported. “All these tractor trailers you see behind me, these were used to help secure the event, and Secret Service to help protect the former President as he spoke in the open air, in public. We spoke to a number of the folks who live here about this visit, this campaign visit, even as police are trying to help this community respond, they had to help build quite a perimeter here. Took manpower. It took time. It took first responders to help secure this space.”
Describing the citizenry’s response as “ambivalence,” MacFarlane says in Valdosta, the “presidential campaign visit didn’t register so much with so many people here one way or the other.”
Before his arrival in Valdosta, Trump posted on social media he had intended to also visit North Carolina, but given the situation on the ground he was going to wait.
“I’ll be there shortly, but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!”
Former U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) responded to Trump’s social media remarks, saying: “This is why he will lose. When I speak of the exhausted majority this is what I’m talking about. He must, must, must politicize everything. Always needs to turn something into red v. blue, stoke some grievance etc. the exhausted majority will wholly reject him.”
Trump’s claim angered many, and appeared to be in direct opposition to the facts reported by numerous media outlets, the White House, FEMA, other emergency government operations, and governors of the affected states.
There were no actual, credible reports that victims in “Republican areas” were not being helped, much less intentionally being ignored.
NBC News’s Garrett Haake added that Trump “had been saying on Truth Social that he believes Democrats, specifically the governor of North Carolina and the federal government, have been intentionally denying aid to Republican parts of the Tar Heel State. I asked him, what if any evidence he had to back that up.”
“Very difficult to hear his response, there on that clip,” Haake said, “but his answer was, ‘take a look,’ essentially, I’ve got nothing to show you right now, go find it yourself. Another from the kind of Trump staple of responses when pressed on something like this. I tried to follow up with him a little bit further down the rope line but didn’t have any better luck there.”
In 2017, as President, Trump denied North Carolina “99 percent of federal recovery funds for Hurricane Matthew,” PBS News reported. In 2020 Trump refused to approve federal disaster relief funds for California in the wake of its devastating wildfires, after insisting the state should have “raked” the forest floors. In 2018, Trump’s administration blocked about $20 billion of congressionally-approved funds for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, then obstructed an investigation into its actions, NBC News reported in 2021.
‘Florida Is in Play’ Democrats Say as Poll Shows Multiple Close Races
Several Florida Democratic Party officials insist the Sunshine State is in play, and not just in the presidential race. As campaign cash is flooding the state, a Republican pollster finds both Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott with a tiny lead over their Democratic opponents, well with the margin of error.
“Trump leads Harris by 2.1%, and Scott leads Mucarsel-Powell by 0.8%,” according to Victory Insights, which released the poll Monday. Trump is beating Harris 46.9% to 44.9%, with just over eight percent still undecided.
Two ballot initiatives, legalizing recreational marijuana use and ensuring abortion is legal, have a slim majority of support — in contrast to earlier polling by other firms that found both measures had more than enough support to pass the 60 percent threshold. Those issues are expected to drive more Democratic voters to the polls.
“Although both amendments currently fall short of the 60% support required to pass, both are within striking distance due to the voters who answered that they are undecided on each amendment, Victory Insights reports. “Amendment 4 [the abortion initiative] would need to win over at least 49% of undecided voters in order to reach the 60% mark, while Amendment 3 [marijuana] would only need to win over 35% to do the same. If undecided voters pick sides at the same proportions that decided voters have so far, both amendments would pass.”
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been waging war—while spending at least $15.5 million in taxpayer dollars—to defeat the abortion ballot issue, and may add more to defeat he marijuana initiative, according to Florida investigative reporter Jason Garcia.
Senator Scott “seems in serious danger of losing a second term, the poll shows,” Florida Politics adds. “Less than 45% of voters plan to vote for the Republican candidate, while just under 44% plan to support Mucarsel-Powell, who won her party’s nomination in August.”
Florida Politics also reports “national Democrats are investing in Florida after all.”
“That’s the news from the Florida Democratic Party (FDP). Members highlighted a number of last-minute investments from outside the Sunshine State. That includes a $400,000 investment in Florida Democratic Party efforts, a multimillion-dollar campaign boosting U.S. Senate nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and the recent addition of congressional candidate Whitney Fox to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red To Blue program.
“We have been saying it all along, don’t count Florida out,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried, “and I’m excited to say that the message has been heard, and help is finally on its way.”
The Harris campaign’s Florida Communications Director Karol Molinares on Monday wrote, “Florida Democrats now have more than 154,000 volunteers on the ground who’ve signed up to organize with @FlaDems and @KamalaHarris. We are fighting for Florida.”
Florida Democratic Party Deputy Digital Director Camila Cisneros says, “Let me be clear: FLORIDA IS IN PLAY. We have 36 days to leave it all on the field.”
Last month NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor said, “As more and more polls comes out, I’m going to keep in mind what @RepJamesClyburn told me yesterday during our @MSNBC interview, which is that he believes Ohio and Florida could be in play for Democrats &
@KamalaHarris, along with doing better in states like Georgia and North Carolina.”
Some have suggested Trump’s attacks earlier this month on Haitians might harm his chances at winning the Sunshine State.
“Florida is home to more than half a million people of Haitian heritage, with more residing here than any other state,” Politico reported last week. “The island nation has been torn apart by violent gangs, leading the Biden administration in June to make about 300,000 Haitians in the U.S. eligible for temporary protected status. The move allows them to work and to be protected from deportation amid the ongoing strife in Haiti.”
U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) “accused the Trump campaign of ‘playing a dangerous game of divide and conquer,’ especially by falsely claiming the Haitians in Springfield were illegally residing there when they are not.”
“We have very hardworking people who entered into the country wanting to give back to the country that actually allowed them to escape their political struggles,” she said outside the Capitol.
Last week NBC 6 South Florida reported: “Democrats insist Kamala Harris can win Florida in November.”
‘Kremlin Propaganda’: MAGA Exploits Helene Disaster to Attack Biden and Harris
As the devastation from Hurricane Helene became increasingly apparent over the weekend, MAGA loyalists were falsely blaming the U.S. federal government, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden of ignoring the victims and refusing to provide critical resources. As critics called out their lies, one fascism and authoritarianism expert accused pro-Trump social media accounts linking Ukraine aid to Helene assistance of spreading Russian propaganda.
‘We’re not leaving until the job is done,” President Biden vowed Monday morning in a White House address (video below), saying he expects to tour the areas devastated by Helene this week, likely Wednesday or Thursday—but not until first responders are able to do their work without his presence being “disruptive.”
“I’ve been told that if we disrupt, if I did it right now, we will not do that at the risk of diverting or delaying any response assets needed to deal with this crisis.”
The President then detailed the scope of the federal government’s response.
“I and my team are in constant contact with governors, mayors and local members. Head of FEMA, Ann Griswold, is on the ground now in North Carolina. She’s going to stay in Asheville, and that place of reason for the foreseeable future, there’s been reports of over 100 dead and the consequence of the storm, and there are reports about 600 people unaccounted for because they can’t be contacted. God willing they’re alive, but there’s no way to contact them again because of the lack of cell phone coverage.”
“I directed my team to provide every available resource as fast as possible to their communities, to rescue, recover and to begin rebuilding,” Biden said.
He noted that FEMA, the Federal Communications Commission, the National Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Department of Defense are on the ground.
“So far, that’s over 3600 personnel deployed. That number is growing by the day.”
“I quickly approved requests from governors of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia and Alabama for an emergency declaration. And I approved additional requests for the governors of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, and for disaster declaration to pay for debris removal, provide financial assistance directly to survivors. FEMA and Small Business Administration are there to help the residents whose homes and businesses were literally destroyed, washed away or blown away, and the federal search and rescue teams have been working side by side with state and local officials and partners in very treacherous conditions to find those who are missing and they’ll not rest until everyone’s accounted for.”
“Your nation has your back, and the Biden Harris administration will be there until the job is done,” the President promised.
He also suggested he may ask Congress to return from its extended recess to approve additional funding for the areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.
President Biden on federal response to Hurricane Helene: “We are not leaving until the job is done.” pic.twitter.com/HdODPFtH8y
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 30, 2024
The White House on Sunday published an even more detailed report, which circulated on social media.
Barely minutes after President Biden concluded his remarks, Donald Trump posted on social media he was on his way to Valdosta, Georgia, claiming he will travel to North Carolina later, “but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!”
Trump’s suggestion is false, according to numerous reports.
“More than 500 North Carolina National Guard members are now working alongside local emergency responders conducting search and rescue missions, delivering needed supplies and working to restore infrastructure,” North Carolina’s Democratic Governor Ray Cooper said Sunday, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.
“The U.S. National Guard said on X Sunday that more than 5,500 members from 11 states are supporting Hurricane Helene response missions,” the paper added. “The North Carolina National guard activated more than 500 soldiers and airmen along with over 200 vehicles and aircraft, according to a post on X Sunday.”
But in May of 2017, then-President Trump denied “99 percent of federal recovery funds for Hurricane Matthew,” PBS News reported.
Despite the massive federal response by the Biden administration, Trump and his MAGA supporters and disinformation purveyors have been “pushing Kremlin propaganda” about the response, falsely claiming that Biden and Harris, or the federal government in general, are refusing to assist victims, and state and local governments, with a large focus on funding for Ukraine.
“This propaganda to tie the hurricane to Ukraine is insane,” wrote the Center for European Policy Analysis’s Olga Lautman, whose “research focuses on the cross-section of organized crime and intelligence operations in Russia and Ukraine, their impact on the West, and the monitoring of active measures campaigns conducted by the Kremlin to destabilize democratic practices and influence foreign elections.”
“For 2 days, far right propagandists are lying that Ukraine received funding and Americans aren’t despite Biden approving immediate federal funds. More proof of them pushing kremlin propaganda by focusing only on Ukraine,” she added.
Despite countless news reports to the contrary, Sunday evening, far-right podcaster and columnist Matt Walsh falsely declared: “Unfortunately the North Carolina flood victims are citizens of the USA, not Ukraine, so the Biden Administration sees no reason to help them.”
Stephen Miller, the former Trump White House senior advisor and architect of his child separation policy, falsely claimed on Sunday evening: “Kamala used every available government resource to airlift and evacuate 500 thousand Haitian illegals to the United States. But she couldn’t lift a finger to rescue drowning Americans in Asheville.”
Monday morning he responded to a Harris video vowing to help those affected by Helene, and despite all reports of aid and assistance, he wrote: “Americans are dying and they are drowning. You failed to warn them. You failed to evacuate them. You failed to rescue them. Just like you failed in Afghanistan. Except this is on our own soil.”
Americans are dying and they are drowning. You failed to warn them. You failed to evacuate them. You failed to rescue them. Just like you failed in Afghanistan. Except this is on our own soil. https://t.co/5ih9OR4AT9
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 30, 2024
A former editor at the far right-wing website Breitbart, Emma-Jo Morris, on Sunday evening wrote on social media, “I wish North Carolina was as important as Ukraine.” That one post has received almost one million views. She followed that up with, “Isn’t there a corruption opportunity for Joe Biden in North Carolina so we can get them some aid.”
Far right-wing commentator and conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich on Sunday blasted this post off to his 1.3 million followers: “They let Maui burn, they let Asheville drown, can the country survive four more years of this?”
Other top pro-Trump surrogates, like U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Monday afternoon falsely claimed the Biden-Harris administration “Abandoned the people of North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee impacted by the hurricane.”
Senate GOP Leaders Refuse to Commit to Allowing Harris SCOTUS Nominees Up or Down Vote
The two U.S. Senators most likely to succeed Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the former Senate Majority Leader, are already suggesting a policy of obstruction, refusing to commit to even allowing an up or down confirmation vote on any of Vice President Kamala Harris’s potential Supreme Court nominees if she wins the White House and should the GOP take back control of the Senate.
With just 35 days until Election Day and five states currently in the early voting phase already, FiveThirtyEight reports its simulations give Vice President Harris a 59 to 41 chance of winning the presidency, but says this “could be the closest presidential election since 1876.” Over in the Senate, some forecasters suggest Republicans are likely to take back control, although by an extremely slim margin.
Should those scenarios play out, U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD), the current Senate Minority Whip, and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), the leading candidates to become the next Senate Republican Leader, “would not commit to putting a Harris Supreme Court nominee on the floor for a confirmation vote,” CNN reports.
“It depends,” Senator Cornyn told CNN’s Manu Raju (video below), “when asked if a Harris Supreme Court pick would get a vote in a Senate that he would lead.”
“Obviously, they would have to go through the committee process, and so it would depend on that. And then I think it would also depend on who the president nominates,” Cornyn explained. “If I’m in a position to make the decision, I’m not going to schedule a vote on some wild-eyed radical nominee, which I know she would love to nominate. But that would be my intention.”
Senator Thune (photo) is “blitzing through battleground states in the lead-up to the election, helping boost Republicans in their quest to take the Senate majority as he simultaneously vies to be their next leader,” Fox News reports.
As for any possible Harris SCOTUS nominees, Senator Thune was equally non-committal, although less promising of even a committee hearing. As Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell in 2016 refused to give President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia when he died any hearing, much less an up or down vote, effectively holding open a seat on the nation’s highest court for a record 422 days.
“We’ll cross the bridge when we come to it,” Thune told CNN’s Raju. “But, you know, it probably depends on who it is and that’s the advantage of having a Republican Senate.”
Watch CNN’s report below or at this link.
NEW: “I’m not going to schedule a vote on some wild-eyed radical nominee, which I know she would love to nominate.” @mkraju‘s new reporting on how @SenJohnThune and @JohnCornyn could throw up roadblocks for a potential President Harris. https://t.co/5RHjVGkE12 #InsidePolitics pic.twitter.com/nIAPOb9IbR
— Inside Politics (@InsidePolitics) September 29, 2024
