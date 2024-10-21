News
‘God, Religion and Teaching of the Commandments’: Eric Trump Says Dad Saved ‘Christmas’
Eric Trump on Monday falsely said his father, Donald Trump, saved the word “Christmas,” by declaring, “we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree because we celebrate Christmas as a nation.”
The ex-president’s son falsely alleged President Barack Obama “weaponized the IRS to go after um, you know, Christian organizations…absolutely viciously,” before setting his sights on an old right-wing canard that liberals hate Christmas.
“You know, you had a cognizant effort to get rid of the word ‘Christmas,'” Eric Trump told Newsmax. “I mean, they were calling it a holiday tree, uh, during the Obama administration.”
Every year during his two terms in office, President Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama, celebrated Christmas, with a tremendous number of Christmas trees at the White House, and with the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, often accompanied by their two daughters.
“It wasn’t until my father came in and said, ‘we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree because we celebrate Christmas as a nation,” Eric Trump continued, before claiming, “faith is under attack, family is under attack, and what’s more important to society, to communities to, you know, kind of healthy children, to prosperous children to, you know, a safe streets, then then God and and religion and and the teaching of the Commandments and and so many other great things, right?”
Eric Trump says his dad saved Christmas: “You had a cognizant effort to get rid of the word ‘Christmas.’ They were calling it a holiday tree during the Obama administration. It wasn’t until my father came in and said, ‘listen, we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree.'” pic.twitter.com/SRv7ORBNwj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024
‘Fascist’ Trump’s Rhetoric Fits ‘Textbook Definition of Fascism’: Journalist
“Yes, Trump is a fascist.”
That’s according to The Bulwark’s Will Saletan, who says, “I watched all his rallies so you don’t have to. Here’s what he’s been saying. Point by point, it fits the textbook definition of fascism.”
Saletan published an 18-point piece supporting his assertion that “Donald Trump is running the most openly fascist campaign ever undertaken by a major-party nominee for president of the United States.”
“In 2021, Trump used violence to try to overturn an election; in 2022, he called for terminating the Constitution. Now, on the brink of returning to power, Trump is reaffirming his intent to take America deeper into autocracy,” Saletan writes.
He adds that Trump’s agenda, “political violence, suspension of the Constitution, suspension of civil liberties, unchecked presidential power, censorship of the media, imprisonment of opposition leaders, execution of people for nonviolent crimes, and legal immunity for the president and his thugs—isn’t just close to fascism. It is fascism. It’s what fascists have advocated and practiced in other countries.”
Here are the first ten of Saletan’s 18 reasons why Trump is a fascist:
“1. He says he’s legally immune to all current charges against him.”
“2. He claims the right to do whatever he wants as president.”
“3. He advocates ‘one really violent day’ of police action.”
“4. He vows to indemnify police against ‘any prosecutions’ for doing what he wants.”
“5. He threatens to use the military against ‘the enemy within.'”
“6. He says some of his political opponents shouldn’t be allowed to run for office.”
“7. He says he could have jailed Hillary Clinton.”
“8. He has called for jailing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.”
“9. He has accused Harris of murder.”
“10. He vows to prosecute anyone who, in his view, has ‘cheated’ in an election.”
The Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein, who is also a senior CNN political analyst, calls it “a remarkably comprehensive list…of the ways Trump is now threatening to overturn the rule of law to indemnify his allies & attack his opponents.”
In a companion video, Saletan further supports his charges.
‘Endorsing a Coup’: 3 in 10 Republicans Support ‘Patriot’ Violence to ‘Save Our Country’
A massive new study finds a large number of Republicans, Trump supporters, and conservatives support violence under the guise of saving the country or ensuring the “rightful” leader is put in the White House.
Three in ten Republicans (29%) believe “true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country,” according to the nonprofit and nonpartisan research organization PPRI’s “2024 American Values Survey.”
Nearly one in four MAGA Republicans (23%) “say that if Trump loses the election, he should declare the results invalid and do whatever it takes to assume office.” That view is also held by nearly one on five (19%) Republicans overall, including those who do not support Trump.
MAGA Republicans, or “Republicans who view Trump favorably are three times as likely as those who hold unfavorable views [of Trump] to support political violence (32% vs. 11%).
RELATED: ‘Zero Remorse’: Trump Doesn’t Condemn Gunman Who Allegedly Threatened FEMA Workers
More than one in five Republicans (22%) agree that “if the 2024 presidential election is compromised by voter fraud, everyday Americans will need to ensure the rightful leader takes office, even if it requires taking violent actions.”
The study also looked at the politico-religious component of support for political violence, and found one-third (33%) of “Christian nationalism Adherents and Sympathizers” agree that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country.”
Additionally, one-third of Latter-day Saints (33%) and nearly one in three white evangelical Protestants (28%) “agree that true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country.”
Where Americans get their news appears to be a factor in their views on issues including violence and immigration.
“Americans who trust conservative news outlets are the most likely to support political violence (41%), followed by 30% of those who most trust Fox News, 18% of those who do not watch any TV news, and 13% of those who most trust mainstream TV news.”
Six in ten Republicans (61%) agree that “immigrants entering the country illegally today are poisoning the blood of our country,” PRRI’s survey finds, along with a “majority of Americans who most trust far-right news (70%) or Fox News (65%).”
Similarly, nearly two-thirds of Republicans (65%) support the “Great Replacement Theory,” and agree that “immigrants are invading our country and replacing our cultural and ethnic background.” PRRI also finds that the “vast majority of far-right news (83%) and Fox News viewers (66%) agree with this theory,” as do the majority of Christian nationalism Adherents and Sympathizers (63%) and white evangelical Protestants (62%), as well as half (50%) of Latter-day Saints.
“Nearly eight in ten Republicans (79%) favor putting undocumented immigrants in encampments,” PRRI also found. “The vast majority of Americans who most trust far-right news (91%) or Fox News (82%) favor militarized encampments for undocumented immigrants.”
“White evangelical Protestants (75%) are most likely to favor militarized encampments for undocumented immigrants, followed by the majority of white Catholics (61%), white mainline/non-evangelical Protestants (58%), and Latter-day Saints (56%).”
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and these answers … are keeping me up at night,” PRRI president and founder Robert P. Jones told Axios. “It’s all pretty dark and worrisome.”
Axios had reported: “The growing number of Republicans willing to shun democratic norms — and possibly embrace violence — comes as Trump continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from him and is saying the 2024 election is already rigged.”
“Jones said those supporting the loser of the election doing whatever it takes to assume office are essentially endorsing a coup against the United States.”
Last week, Jones told MSNBC’s Joy Reid (video below), “there are [survey] questions that we have had to write during the Trump era as social scientists that I never thought we would have to write.”
“So to write that question and put it on a public opinion survey and say, we actually need to know what the American people think about this statement, that whether immigrants are poisoning the blood of the country, right, is just, I think we just pause for a minute, to say how astonishing that is.”
He added, “we’re all taught to kind of not be knee-jerk and kind of use the Nazi analogy…but like, ‘poisoning the blood’ — Mein Kampf uses the word blood 150 times,” referring to Adolf Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto.
“That’s Hitler’s word, right? And it’s often, it’s almost always used in this way, this kind of idea of purity and defilement, contamination, and it’s a politics of disgust that we’re really seeing here.”
‘Zero Remorse’: Trump Doesn’t Condemn Gunman Who Allegedly Threatened FEMA Workers
Donald Trump came under fire Monday after not condemning an armed gunman who was arrested for allegedly threatening FEMA workers trying to help North Carolina victims of Hurricane Helene. Trump also continued to spread lies about FEMA and the federal government’s response to that devastating and deadly event.
A reporter told Trump about the man who had been arrested, and that his threats had caused FEMA to “stand down” for safety reasons, which inhibited their ability to help victims. He asked the ex-president if it was “helping” the recovery efforts “to keep making these claims that FEMA is not doing their job?”
Trump defended his lies and false attacks on the agency, and immediately replied, “I think you have to let people know how they’re doing.”
The ex-president, CNN reported earlier this month, “has delivered a barrage of lies and distortions about the federal response to Hurricane Helene.” The network noted he “has been one of the country’s leading deceivers on the subject. Over a span of six days, in public comments and social media posts, Trump has used his powerful megaphone to endorse or invent false or unsubstantiated claims.”
“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too,” Trump also told reporters Monday, “because I think they should be rewarded, but if they’re not doing, does that mean that if they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it? These people are entitled to say it. And these are honest people behind us. If we were doing well, they would be saying they did a good job.”
There has been strong bipartisan praise of the Biden-Harris administration’s response to Helene. Democratic and Republican governors impacted by Helene have complimented FEMA as well.
“Some of the claims swirling around federal responders have been amplified by former president Donald Trump as he seeks to return to the White House,” The Washington Post reported earlier this month. “Trump has alleged, without evidence, that the federal government was ‘going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas’ and repeatedly claimed that FEMA was diverting disaster relief money for migrants.”
The arrested man charged with threatening FEMA workers, William Jacob Parsons, was found by law enforcement officers “armed with a handgun and a rifle.” He had “posted a message on Facebook calling for people to ‘overtake’ the FEMA site in Lake Lure based on what he says were social media reports that FEMA was withholding supplies from hurricane survivors,” WGHP had reported.
“Upon arriving at Lake Lure, however, Parsons said he realized the situation was different than he had imagined,” WGHP also reported.
“I went up and saw that there was absolutely nothing there, so I stayed, and I volunteered all day,” said Parsons, who “insists he was simply exercising his Second Amendment rights.”
In Tennessee, FEMA workers were also threatened, as this local news report shows:
😳CARTER COUNTY: “ARMED GROUP CONFRONTS FEMA WORKERS… They were open carrying and surrounded them…”
Armed men surrounded disaster relief workers in Northeast TN. (egged on by lies from @MarshaBlackburn @RepTimBurchett Trump & the GOP)
FULL: https://t.co/V7Kgf8ZPsE pic.twitter.com/eA2G5BdkR6
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 16, 2024
Meanwhile, on Monday Trump had also falsely claimed, “you’ve obviously seen nothing but, uh, you know, very bad statements coming out about the job that FEMA and this administration has done having to do with this area North Carolina as a whole and by the way, other states also, they’re also complaining.”
And he falsely said, “look, a lot of the [FEMA] money is gone, they don’t have any money, they have to have they have to have a meeting in Washington, a special meeting in Washington to get money. It’s all gone. They’ve spent it on illegal migrants.”
“Many of them are murderers, many of them are drug dealers, many of them come out of mental institutions and insane asylums, and many of them are terrorists,” Trump falsely charged, “and they spent money to bring these people into our country and they don’t have money to take care of the people from North Carolina and other states.”
The Associated Press reported that Trump was “repeating the falsehood that the response was hampered because FEMA spent its budget helping people who crossed the border illegally, a claim that was debunked weeks ago by U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., who stood behind Trump as he spoke.”
Trump also went on to claim that “our FEMA,” meaning when he was president, did a “really incredible job,” but that same agency under the Biden-Harris administration did not.
Progressive news site Tennessee Holler noted: “Trump expresses zero remorse about FEMA workers being threatened by armed gunmen (including in Carter County, TN) — and immediately continues to lie about the response efforts.”
“Trump has endangered and destroyed countless lives with COVID, the climate, and the January 6 insurrection. Now he threatens American citizens again, encouraging violence against FEMA workers who bring aid during a crisis. The only ‘enemy from within’ is Donald Trump,” The Lincoln Project wrote, referring to Trump’s repeated attacks on Democrats, including one on Sunday.
WATCH: Trump expresses zero remorse about FEMA workers being threatened by armed gunmen (including in Carter County, TN) — and immediately continues to lie about the response efforts.pic.twitter.com/D1yaNF4uJA
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 21, 2024
There is no ‘our FEMA’ and ‘their FEMA’. FEMA is a professional organization that doesn’t distinguish between red states and blue states like Trump does.pic.twitter.com/rLymbkDo4r
— Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) October 21, 2024
