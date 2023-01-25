News
Watch: Santos Shuts Door on Reporters, Says ‘No Comment’ on $500,000 ‘Personal’ Loan After Amending FEC Report
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is continuing his campaign of obfuscation, just one day after amending his campaign finance report telling the Federal Elections Commission on Tuesday the half-million dollars he claimed to have personally loaned his campaign was not actually from his personal funds.
Calling it a “tense exchange,” CNN’s Manu Raja reports Santos “would not explain to us why he amended his public filings to show that $500K from his contributions did not come from his personal funds.”
“Sir — let’s make it very clear: I don’t amend anything, I don’t touch any of my FEC stuff, right?” Santos said, berating the press.
Adding again that the embattled freshman New York Republican “refused to explain source of money,” Raju adds Santos told him, “don’t be disingenuous and report that I did because you know that every campaign hires fiduciaries.”
“’So, I’m not aware of that answer and we’ll have an answer for the press regarding the amendments in yesterday’s’ filing,” Santos said,
CBS News’ Cristina Corujo posted video of Congressman Santos telling reporters, “no comment,” and “I have no clue on what you are talking about ma’am,” when asked about the $500,000 loan and amended FEC report.
I asked George Santos about the FEC filling he first said he had “No comment”
Seconds later he said: “I have no clue on what you are talking about ma’am.” pic.twitter.com/D01wS8x2A0
— Cristina Corujo (@cristina_corujo) January 25, 2023
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that “Santos’ political operation filed a flurry of amended campaign finance reports, telling the feds, among other things, that a $500,000 loan he gave to his campaign didn’t, in fact, come from his personal funds as he’d previously claimed.”
Some say that might be a crime.
Pointing to a New York Post article on Santos’ $500,000 FEC correction, former CNBC and Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky says, “This is de facto admission by George Santos of a crime. Candidates for federal office may loan or gift campaigns unlimited personal money. Everything else is limited to a few thousand dollars per donor and all of it must be disclosed on FEC paperwork.”
Watch the video of Santos above or at this link.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Whole Vision’ Is to Be Trump’s Vice President: Report
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has one singular goal: becoming Donald Trump’s vice president. The far-right Georgia Republican has gone from chasing a young mass shooting survivor and anti-gun violence activist around the streets of Washington, D.C., to a Congresswoman stripped of her committees after revelations she said the Democratic Speaker of the House was “guilty of treason,” which she noted is “a crime punishable by death,” to one of the most powerful Republicans in Congress.
NBC News reports Greene “is angling to be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024,” citing two sources, including far right extremist and former top Trump advisor Steve Bannon.
“This is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be,” Bannon said of Greene. “She sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back.”
Another source “who has advised Greene said her ‘whole vision is to be vice president.’ The source, who has ties to Trump but spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations, said he also believes Greene would be on Trump’s short list.”
Bannon, who was convicted on two criminal contempt of Congress charges, which he is appealing, says Greene is “both strategic and disciplined — she made a power move, knowing it would run up hard against her most ardent crew,” referring to far right House Republicans.
“She was prepared to take the intense heat/hatred short-term for the long-term goal of being a player.”
Earlier this month The Daily Beast reported, “Donald Trump’s campaign has pretty much been asleep since he announced. But that isn’t stopping him or his confidants from gaming out a vice-presidential pick,” noting all the names being floated are women.
Among them, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat turned independent, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“Greene’s positioning within Trump’s inner circle has only prospered in the former president’s post-presidential tenure bunkering down at Mar-a-Lago,” The Daily Beast observed. “She has become a fixture at his MAGA rallies, with the congresswoman often lingering in the press pen to give exclusive interviews to Right Side Broadcasting, a YouTube channel that streams the rallies in their entirety to an audience of 1.57 million subscribers.”
Santos Bragged He ‘Slaughters’ Democrats on Anti-Government Group’s Podcast (Video)
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) last year appeared on the podcast of a group identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as anti-government and bragged that he “slaughters” Democrats.
“Pigs eat. Hogs get slaughtered,” Santos said on the Loud Majority podcast. “So the Democrats acted like hogs and I acted like a good ol’ farmer and I slaughter them.”
Blogger Joe Jervis adds Santos’ remarks were made on a 2022 podcast.
Loud Majority Long Island appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-government extremist groups. As its Facebook page shows, it worked to help get Santos elected. The group itself discussed the SPLC’s designation last year.
Earlier Tuesday Santos criticized his fellow Republican, U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), for calling him “nutty as a fruitcake,” and “a bunny boiler.” Santos called the remarks “hurtful and divisive” language.
“I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress.
Watch Santos below or at this link.
On the Loud Majority show, George Santos said Democrats are like “hogs” that he slaughters.
Santos: “Pigs eat. Hogs get slaughtered. So the Democrats acted like hogs and I acted like a good ol’ farmer and I slaughter them.” pic.twitter.com/nOEYjMHgl1
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) January 24, 2023
‘I Can Speak From Personal Experience’: Just Two Weeks Ago Pence Called for Special Counsel for Biden Classified Docs
It was just two weeks ago that former Vice President Mike Pence was demanding a special counsel be appointed to look into President Joe Biden‘s handling of classified documents, after a small number had been found in an office at the Penn-Biden Center. Now some are calling for DOJ to appoint a special counsel to investigate the former Trump vice president’s handling of classified documents, after CNN reported Tuesday on the dozen or so classified documents that were found in Pence’s Indiana home and turned over to the FBI and the National Archives.
Pence, who is expected to launch a 2024 presidential run, had taken to the right-wing media talk circuit, demanding “equal treatment” by the U.S. Dept. of Justice for President Biden, after Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed a special counsel in November to investigate ex-president Donald Trump’s possibly criminal handling of classified documents.
Attorney General Garland ultimately, and exceptionally quickly, did appoint a special counsel to look into Biden’s classified documents handling, leading Pence to say he had been “deeply troubled” before that happened.
“Look, there’s equal treatment in the law [that] is at the very center of the expectation of the American people,” Pence, calling for a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents, had told right wing personality Hugh Hewitt exactly two weeks ago, on January 10.
He also blasted the Biden administration for the DOJ executing a search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, last summer. And he criticized the media for what he wrongly called “turning a deaf ear” to the Biden classified documents issue, which is false.
“Well, as I said last summer when the home of a former president of the United States, you know, was raided by FBI agents, I was deeply troubled by that action at the time. And this double standard is just as troubling. You know, there’s that old saying that if they didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all,” Pence told Hewitt, despite there being no double standard.
“And Hugh, this is, whether it be the administration or whether it be the media papering over this, look, it was a massive overreach by the FBI, a massive overreaction this summer to execute a search warrant at the personal residence of a former president of the United States, and I said so. But having now created that standard and now abandoned that standard when the current president of the United States is found to have had classified documents in his possession after leaving office, I think it just, I have no words right now. It’s just incredibly frustrating to me.”
He also continued to berate the Biden administration and the media.
“You know, the reality is that now they’ve, you know, what they have unleashed now has the threat of coming back on them,” he said of the Biden administration, for allowing DOJ to execute the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. “But the willingness of the national media to just turn away and turn a deaf ear to the Biden, to the disclosures that when Vice President Biden left office, he left with classified documents as well, it just shows you, it’s like I said before. If they didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.”
Pence has repeatedly denied having any classified documents, which we now know was false.
Question: Did you take any classified documents with you from the white house?
Pence: I did not. pic.twitter.com/hbErVijbXt
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2023
Pence wasn’t done attacking President Biden.
Two days later, on Jan. 12, he went on Fox News Business, using nearly the same language, telling former Trump White House official Larry Kudlow that “equal treatment under the law is at the very center of American jurisprudence,” and applauding the decision to appoint a special counsel to look into the Biden classified documents.
“And earlier this week, I called for that. I welcome the decision by Attorney General Garland, who will appoint a special counsel. If we have a special counsel reviewing classified materials that were found at Mar-a-Lago, we need to have a special counsel in this case, and that’s progress.”
Pence said he could “speak from personal experience” about the importance of properly handling classified documents.
“The handling of classified materials, and the nation’s secrets is very serious matter. And as a former Vice President of the United States I can speak from personal experience but the attention that ought to be paid to those materials when you’re in office, and after you leave office. And clearly, that did not take place in this case.”
So based on this clip, does Pence welcome a special counsel being appointed in his case? pic.twitter.com/MA2ncza9Ug
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2023
The difference between the Biden classified documents issue and the Trump classified documents case is huge.
President Biden reported all classified documents found to DOJ and the National Archives and had then sent to NARA immediately.
Trump reportedly had classified documents and thousands of other items belonging to the federal government shipped from the White House to his residence and resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, and according to several former officials, helped pack some of the boxes himself.
He then spent over a year lying about what he had at Mar-a-Lago, and repeatedly refused to return the stolen items.
Some experts say a special counsel should be appointed for Pence’s handling of classified documents.
Law professor, MSNBC legal contributor, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance says, “No reason to treat Pence differently” from President Biden.
This is the reg governing when the AG should appoint a special counsel. Note that it hinges on whether a criminal investigation is warranted, an issue DOJ seemed blow past with Biden, perhaps out of concern over public perception. No reason to treat Pence differently pic.twitter.com/76rBci1EXn
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 24, 2023
National security attorney Mark S. Zaid says Pence should allow the FBI “to voluntarily search his offices & residence for additional classified docs.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
