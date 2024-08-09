OPINION
Trump’s Health Questioned After News Conference But What Do We Know About JD Vance?
During and after Donald Trump’s “rambling, weird, scary,” and “lie-filled” press conference Thursday afternoon, reporters, casual observers, political experts, and even his own former aide, expressed concern about the 78-year old’s physical and mental health. But if the ex-president wins re-election, his running mate, JD Vance, could at some point become president, and the Trump campaign has not told America much if anything about the freshman U.S. Senator from Ohio’s health.
“The surface layer of Trump cracked yesterday. Even his most ardent supporters could [see] someone unhinged and out of step with the times,” warned former Trump communications director and former longtime friend Anthony Scaramucci, on Friday, after Thursday’s presser.
As Thursday’s event began, The New Yorker’s award-winning journalist Susan Glasser remarked, “Trump looks ill.” Later, at The New Yorker, Glasser wrote that Trump “looked uncommonly pale and tired.” And referring to Vice President Kamala Harris, now the ex-president’s Democratic opponent, Glasser asked: “Was it just me, or did he have trouble remembering her name?”
Attorney George Conway, who recently founded an anti-Trump PAC he named the Anti-Psychopath Political Action Committee, responded to video clips 0f Trump during his press conference with words including, “Deranged,” “Whacko,” and, “cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.”
None of this should come as a surprise.
A majority of Americans (51%) now say Donald Trump is too old to be President, up from 44%, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday. Morning Consult also found just 48% say Trump is mentally fit, a drop of five points from 53%.
A CBS News/YouGov poll taken July 30-August 2 found Americans almost evenly split on whether or not Trump has the mental and cognitive health to be president: 51% yes, 49% no.
Donald Trump has never provided a full medical history to the American people, and has been remarkably opaque about medical events. As President, when he contracted COVID, only months later did the American people learn Trump was far more ill than the White House had acknowledged.
The New York Times in February of 2021, after Trump left the White House, reported, “new details about his condition and about the effort inside the White House to get him special access to an unapproved drug to fight the virus help to flesh out one of the most dire episodes of Mr. Trump’s presidency.”
“The new revelations about Mr. Trump’s struggle with the virus also underscore the limited and sometimes misleading nature of the information disclosed at the time about his condition.”
In April, before the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump’s life at a Pennsylvania rally, for which Trump has never provided a full medical report from a physician who treated him at the hospital, The Washington Post reported, “Trump relies on a doctor who is a member of his golf club to vouch for his health.”
“Former president has declined to release details about his own condition beyond a short letter from his physician, contrasting with Biden’s detailed report,” The Post noted. “Instead of specifics like blood pressure and medications, [Trump’s] letter had just three paragraphs without specific numbers proclaiming that Trump was in ‘excellent health’ and had ‘exceptional’ cognitive ability. It did not disclose Trump’s weight.”
As for Trump having taken a “bullet for democracy,” as he has claimed, the most detailed medical information came from his disgraced and demoted former White House Physician, Congressman Ronny Jackson, who “was allegedly nicknamed the ‘candyman’ for handing out pills to staff without prescriptions,” according to The Telegraph.
Aside from any potential age-related health issues, Trump faces the possibility of incarceration, having been convicted in New York of 34 felony charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced September 18. He also faces a possible state trial in Georgia and a possible federal trial in Washington, D.C.
And while the American people remain largely in the dark about Donald Trump’s health, both physical and mental, (not to mention his possible incarceration) they also know little about the man who would sit in the Oval Office behind the Resolute Desk should the former president win re-election but become unable – for medical or judicial reasons – at some point to serve as President.
Indeed, that Morning Consult poll also found, “more than 1 in 3 voters (36%) — including 45% of independents — said it is unlikely the Republican nominee would be capable of serving a full four-year term in office if elected in November.”
Those concerns are not related to Trump’s health as much as his fitness for office.
“Among these voters who questioned whether Trump could finish a full second term, their fears are less likely to center on his fragility or longevity than they were about Biden, whose bid was toppled by questions about his age. Instead, they center on perceptions of how Trump will behave — similar to swing-state voters’ worry that Trump is ‘dangerous.’”
And yet, U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) has released no medical report on the state of his health. At 40-years old, he likely is in fine health, but the American people deserve to know from a credible physician.
As it is, Vance has not released his tax records, but if he is to become Vice President or President, Americans at least have a right to know if he is fit to serve.
Is Donald Trump ‘Quiet Quitting’? Here’s What His ‘Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago’ Reveals
The first question during Donald Trump’s “angry,” “rambling, incoherent, demented,” “complaining,” and “lie-filled” Thursday afternoon news conference from Mar-a-Lago was about campaign strategy, and would he be changing it. No, Trump insisted. Another question – which the ex-president declared “stupid” – was about his lack of campaign events.
In the weeks since President Joe Biden’s campaign-ending debate performance, Donald Trump has hit the campaign trail barely more than a handful of times. In 42 days, Trump has held just eight rallies.
“What a stupid question,” Trump responded to the reporter. “Because I’m leading by a lot and I’m letting their convention go through. I’m campaigning a lot.”
Reporter: You have not had a public campaign event for nearly a week… Why haven’t you been campaigning?
Trump: What a stupid question. Because I’m leading by a lot and I’m letting their convention go through. I’m campaigning a lot. I’m doing tremendous amounts… pic.twitter.com/9WH7w0UpVs
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024
Trump is not “campaigning a lot,” but in that statement Trump made big news. He casually announced he will continue to not, or to barely, campaign for another two weeks.
Trump is also not “leading by a lot,” according to the latest polls which show Vice President Harris has erased his lead, even in some swing states. FiveThirtyEight‘s polling average as of right now has Harris beating Trump by 2.1 points nationally.
The other big news Trump dropped is that he’s allegedly agreed to three debates and claims almost all the details are ironed out.
There is no actual confirmation of that claim, nor has the Harris campaign weighed in.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Thursday he has agreed to three debates in September against his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, on three different news networks. https://t.co/QK0QSqCgS5 pic.twitter.com/y1NrZECiRc
— CNBC (@CNBC) August 8, 2024
Trump’s winding and unfocused hour-long news conference led political experts to express grave concern.
“Trump looks ill,” observed The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser.
“This the message discipline, focused attack on Harris Republicans were waiting for from Trump, right?” Glasser said minutes later, mocking the ex-president. “Bigger crowd size. Check. Forced purchases of electric cars. Check. Mental asylums. Check.”
“Trump is completely whacked out. He’s terrified,” remarked Obama 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina.
“If watching Trump’s public meltdown at Mar-a-lago right now, you think he’s stable and cognitively able enough to entrust with the lives of our Troops and the lives of your families, we don’t know what to tell you. The old man is one egg short of an omelette,” warned the progressive political action committee VoteVets.
Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Thursday morning before the news conference wrote: “He’s panicking. I’ve seen this play many times. He thinks his team is failing him & no one can speak better/’save’ his campaign/defend him but him. He hates the coverage Harris is getting & thinks only he can fix it.”
Trump’s campaign schedule, as that reporter noted, has been strangely empty. The Republican National Convention fell within those seven weeks, but even without that, it’s exceptionally thin.
This week, he will hold just one campaign rally, in Bozeman, Montana, a decidedly red-state he won in 2020 by more than 16 points over Joe Biden and by more than 20 points in 2016 in his race against Hillary Clinton.
“The GOP nominee has grown increasingly upset about Kamala Harris’s surging poll numbers and media coverage since replacing Joe Biden on the ticket,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday. Harris “has been traveling more on the campaign trail than Trump, who is fundraising this week in Florida.”
“Harris will visit six states this week,” The Post adds. “Democrats wonder about the state of Trump’s operation, while the former president’s advisers note that he has campaigned for 21 months.”
Vice President Harris isn’t just traveling to six states this week. In the 19 days since President Biden ended his campaign and handed it over to Harris, she “has raised over $310 million for her campaign, with 66 percent of donations coming from first-time contributors,” Vox reported Wednesday at 7 AM.
“The Democratic super PAC Future Forward also said it had received $150 million in commitments in the first 24 hours after Biden ended his campaign. And by 5 pm on Tuesday, Democrats raised more than $24 million through their ActBlue platform after Harris announced that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be her running mate. Big-money donors, such as co-founder Reid Hoffman and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, have come out to support her pick, suggesting that they may be writing more checks to her campaign,” Vox added.
There’s also the time she spent picking a vice presidential running mate, and by the response, she chose wisely in Minnesota Governor Tim Walz:
“Harris is holding festival-sized rallies while Vance follows her around all day & is lucky if he gets curious passersby to stop & wonder what he’s doing in a strip mall parking lot,” observed Messina on Wednesday. “Where’s Trump? He’s hiding, posting racist crap on Truth Social.”
Harris is holding festival-sized rallies while Vance follows her around all day & is lucky if he gets curious passersby to stop & wonder what he’s doing in a strip mall parking lot.
Where’s Trump? He’s hiding, posting racist crap on Truth Social.
Only has 1 event this week btw. https://t.co/QvMy8voIUT
— Jim Messina (@Messina2012) August 7, 2024
On Wednesday, conservative political strategist Mary Anna Mancuso declared, “Trump is quiet quitting his own campaign.”
Hours before Trump’s Thursday presser, she wrote: “Trump is panicking.”
And during the news conference, she noted Trump was “spiraling.”
And later, she concluded, “Trump is not ok.”
See the social media posts and video above or at this link.
Harlan Crow Helped Fund Swiftboating. Trump Campaign Continues That Legacy in Walz Attack
The year was 2004. U.S. Senator John Kerry was the Democratic presidential nominee running to unseat President George W. Bush. The Iraq War was a major campaign issue and Sen. Kerry campaigned against it by accurately attacking his Republican opponent.
“Saying there are weapons of mass destruction in Iraq doesn’t make it so. Saying we can fight a war on the cheap doesn’t make it so. And proclaiming mission accomplished certainly doesn’t make it so,” Kerry declared upon accepting the Democratic nomination.
Backed by GOP donors, veterans – some with grievances against Kerry – formed a group called Swift Boat Veterans for Truth (SBVT), falsely attacking Kerry’s Vietnam War record. It was a massively-funded multi-million dollar machine that helped President Bush win re-election by destroying Senator Kerry’s military record, and the term “swiftboating” – an organized political and personal smear campaign leveling false accusations – came into being as a result.
Its first ad was released on August 4 or 5, 2004 – almost 20 years to the day when the Trump campaign began its attack on Governor Walz.
On August 31, 2020 Politico ran an exclusive report: “Swift Boat mastermind to launch massive super PAC to boost Trump.”
“The new organization, Preserve America, is poised to begin a $30 million advertising blitz,” Politico detailed, adding that it “will be overseen by Chris LaCivita, a veteran Republican strategist who orchestrated the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth takedown of John Kerry in the 2004 presidential race.”
Today, Chris LaCivita is the top advisor to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.
On Thursday, amid the swiftboating of newly-minted Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, The New Yorker’s award-winning Jane Mayer wrote: “Remember when John Kerry was Swiftboated by Chris LaCivita who is doing it to Tim Walz now? Guess who funded it? Harlan Crow, the billionaire who has been lavishing freebies on Clarence Thomas.”
Back in 2004, that massively-funded multi-million dollar machine, or “millions of dollars in shadowy contributions,” as New York Magazine explains it, spent $22,565,360, according to Open Secrets. (That’s about $34 million in current U.S. dollars.)
One of Swift Boat’s top donors was conservative GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, the Texas billionaire whose financial relationship with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been the subject of numerous bombshell investigative reports. Recently, Senate Democratic Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden detailed some 0f Crow’s alleged gifts to Justice Thomas. Legal experts have called for Justice Thomas’s resignation, and some legal experts have called for the U.S.. Dept. of Justice to open an investigation into Thomas.
(Crow’s funding of Swift Boat Veterans for Truth was made via his privately-held company, Crow Holdings. According to Open Secrets, Crow has made 1193 donations to candidates, PACs, and political parties since 1989.)
Last year, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reported, “One of Crow’s first forays into large donations was by providing some of the initial financing of Swift Boat Veterans for Truth, an organization that spent millions running attack ads in 2004 against Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry and was later fined nearly $300,000 by the Federal Election Commission for failing to register as a political committee.”
“Even as the Supreme Court was deliberating Citizens United,” CREW continued, “Crow reportedly provided the major funding for Liberty Central, another dark money group, this one with links to Justice Thomas.”
Citizens United was the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court case that – in a 5-4 decision – declared, effectively, money is speech, opening the floodgates to dark money groups that have poured untold billions of dollars into U.S. politics.
“Liberty Central was a 501(c)(4) organization founded by [Justice Thomas’s spouse] Ginni Thomas in late 2009 that counted Federalist Society co-chair Leonard Leo as a board member,” CREW’s report states. “Ms. Thomas served as president through November 2010 and was paid a salary of more than $120,000. According to Politico, of the $550,000 in anonymous start-up funds the group received in 2009, $500,000 came from Crow, who also held an event for the group at his Dallas home a few months after it launched.”
“In helping bankroll the Republican network of dark money groups following Citizens United, Crow has taken full advantage of the diminishing transparency laws around our politics—which Justice Thomas has been instrumental in dismantling,” CREW concluded.
In 2007, Newsweek published a deeply sourced, 7000-word report on what went on behind the scenes in the Kerry campaign and how it failed to adequately respond to the swiftboating. Essentially, the report suggests, the campaign reacted too slowly, tried too hard to play nice, and did not immediately attack with full force.
Trump Responds to ‘Joyful Warriors’ Harris and Walz by Amping Up Lies and Fear-Mongering
Barely two hours after Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris formally introduced her vice-presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz early Tuesday evening to a packed rally of thousands of cheering supporters who had waited hours in Philadelphia’s 88 degree August heat, the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, announced he would be interviewed on Fox News Wednesday morning.
Trump lied to Fox News viewers, saying the Harris-Walz ticket “want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner,” and if voters elect Harris and Walz, Americans are either going to “be leaving or living like dogs,” and “our whole country” is going to “collapse.”
But when actual voters questioned Trump, he had little to offer by way of solutions. “Drill baby drill,” was his answer when asked by an older man worried about the cost of rent and food.
The “Harris/Walz rally felt like a rousing speech by Coach Eric Taylor of ‘Friday Night Lights’ combined with the front row at Coachella. The cheers were so loud that I regretted not bringing my earplugs,” Salon‘s Amanda Marcottte wrote. “The mood was jubilant, even though folks had to wait hours in the heat and humidity to even get into the place. The campaign claimed over 12,000 people showed up, which is not an exaggeration. Even as Harris and Walz gave the final speeches of the evening, the line to get into the overflow room — just to watch the event on TV — went on for multiple city blocks.”
CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes reported, “the line to get into the first Harris/Walz rally” stretched “more than six city blocks.”
Here in Philadelphia, the line to get into the first Harris/Walz rally stretches more than six city blocks pic.twitter.com/LFkEabZCJh
— Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) August 6, 2024
Calling it a “rocking rollout of her running mate,” CNN‘s Stephen Collinson wrote, “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz want to make America joyful again,” in analysis titled, “Happy warriors Harris and Walz propose an antidote to Trump’s American carnage.”
Branding Harris and Walz, “Joyful Warriors,” Pennsylvania’s Bucks County Beacon reported Tuesday’s “campaign event offered a positive vision of the future for the country that secures Americans’ freedoms and protects our democracy.”
During their 51-minute rally (full video), one of the most-popular lines appeared to be Governor Walz telling Vice President Harris, “thank you for bringing back the joy.”
Walz thanks Harris for “bringing back the joy” pic.twitter.com/m00Eo6PNe6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2024
Wednesday morning, Donald Trump told a different tale.
The ex-president, who has whittled his campaigning down to just one rally this week, in deep-red Montana, told Fox News viewers Governor Walz has a “record with no walls, no security, let everybody in. He’s worse than they are. You know, nobody knew how radical left [Vice President Harris] was, but he’s a smarter version of her, if you want to know the truth, he’s probably about the same as Bernie Sanders. He’s probably more so than Bernie Sanders. She is more so than Bernie Sanders. That’s got to be your guide. Bernie Sanders, and that’s not a great guide,” Trump said, scrambling to position both Harris and Walz to the left of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
“But this is, there’s never been a ticket like this,” Trump continued. “This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner. We want no security. We want no anything. He’s very heavy into transgender. Anything transgender he thinks is great, and he’s not with the country is on anything. This is a shocking. This is a shocking pick, and I think it’s very insulting to Jewish people. And I think, is very insulting to people that want security. I think it was very insulting to anything having to do with making America great again.”
“This is a ticket that would want this county to go communist immediately if not sooner … he’s very heavy into transgender. Anything transgender he thinks is great … I think it’s very insulting to Jewish people” — Trump on Fox & Friends on Harris/Walz pic.twitter.com/61Phj3OTVx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2024
Trump repeated his attack on Jewish Democrats, telling Fox News, “I think that any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat, or in this case these people, who votes for a Democrat, should have their head examined.”
He claimed, contrary to reporting, that Vice President Harris did not choose top contender Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, because of the fact that he’s Jewish.”
It was a claim also made by others on the far-right, including pundit Erick Erickson (who has suggested he supports Christian nationalism) – which U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, quickly refuted.
News to me https://t.co/VYCrhpfcdM
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 6, 2024
Trump went on to call Vice President Harris “nasty,” a slur he appears to reserve for women, including former Democratic presidential nominee and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and the then-Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz, among others.
Talking to voters assembled by Fox News, Trump was asked, “what are you going to do about bringing down the rent and things like that in the economy? Because out of eight children that I’m a father and a stepfather to, five of them are struggling, and I’m giving them part of my income on a regular basis. How are you going to make the economy not just, just the, you know, the food and electricity, but bring down the rent prices, the housing prices, so that these kids can survive without their parents help?”
“We are going to drill, baby drill,” Trump replied, a claim he has offered as a solution before. “We’re going to bring down the cost of energy. Energy is what caused the worst inflation, I think, in the history of our country.”
“We’re living horribly. We have the worst inflation we probably ever had in our country, and it started because of energy,” Trump claimed.
The current rate of inflation is just under 3%, down from over 9% two years ago. Wages continue to rise faster than inflation.
Correction: Real wages continue to rise, with yearly wage growth outpacing price growth for 14 months in a row. Inflation data for July have not been released yet, but wages likely outpaced inflation over the year in July too. pic.twitter.com/YpR3OkGgs9
— Council of Economic Advisers (@WhiteHouseCEA) August 2, 2024
Returning to his claim that gas was $1.87 during his presidency, Trump vowed he would bring prices down to that mark again.
The average price of gas during Trump’s presidency also hit $2.90, which is just 58 cents less than the average price of gas last month, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The price of gas in 2020 did drop substantially due to the COVID pandemic, when consumption also dropped substantially. According to the ex-president, that time of mass death was “beautiful. They were good times.”
Q: What’s your plan to bring down the cost of housing?
TRUMP: We’re gonna drill baby drill … four years ago you were in great shape … you had gasoline at $1.87 pic.twitter.com/W0xUvrMKEJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2024
Trump on 2020, when we were quarantining at home amid mass death: “I had you down to $1.87 a gallon, and that was beautiful. They were good times. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/6w3INr4R5D
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
