‘Sold His Endorsement’: RFK Jr Suspends, Backs Trump – Running Mate Wants Vaccine Apology

Independent presidential candidate, anti-vaxxer, AIDS denialist, and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his campaign and is backing the Republican Party’s nominee for President, Donald Trump, despite RFK Jr.’s vice presidential running mate saying the ex-president must first apologize for the COVID vaccines developed when he was in the White House.

More than 1.2 million Americans have died of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed led to fast development COVID vaccines that saved more than one million lives in the U.S. alone, past his presidency, according to a December 2021 estimate.

“The hesitation we have right now in joining forces with Trump is that he has not apologized or publicly come out and said ‘Operation Warp Speed was my fault, a failure, and I let it happen,’ ” Nicole Shanahan told right wing podcaster Adam Carolla.

READ MORE: Stephen Miller and GOP AGs Sue to Protect Feds’ Right to Rip Apart Multi-Status Families

But in a Pennsylvania court filing Kennedy announced he planned to drop his presidential run and endorse the convicted ex-president’s re-election bid, NBC News reported.

In a late and lengthy Friday afternoon press conference, Kennedy blasted the Democratic Party, noting his father, the late U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy, had been a Democrat. Kennedy also complained about the process to get on the ballot, despite numerous candidates having done it during every presidential cycle.

During his remarks Kennedy declared he is suspending his campaign and is endorsing Trump, claiming he “has asked to enlist me in his administration.”

RFK Jr. claims that Donald Trump has asked to enlist him in his administration. pic.twitter.com/M9Sl345E0c — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) August 23, 2024

Critics panned RFK Jr.’s move.

“The fact that RFk Jr sold his endorsement to the highest bidder is going to dramatically undermine his ability to convince his supporters to follow him to Trump,” former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer wrote. Kennedy reportedly had reached out to both campaigns, but the Harris-Walz Democratic ticket did not respond. The Washington Post reported Kennedy was seeking a Cabinet position from Harris.

READ MORE: The DNC Was a Celebration of American Values. Peggy Noonan Is Accusing Democrats of Theft.

The Harris-Walz campaign mocked RFK Jr., posting a CNN video from Friday during which the reporter says, “Now, you might be wondering exactly why Trump’s team would want RFK’s endorsement, given the fact that his campaign has been really plagued by scandal after scandal.”

“He admitted that a parasitic rain worm had entered into his brain and died there,” the reporter added, “and caused brain fog. In a Vanity Fair article he essentially evaded questions about allegations of sexual assault, but from a former nanny, and then obviously we saw what happened when he admitted that he left a [dead] bear cub in Central Park.”

Reporter: Now you might be wondering why Trump’s team would want RFK Jr.’s endorsement. RFK Jr.’s campaign has been plagued with scandal. A parasitic worm had entered into his brain and died there, he evaded questions on allegations of sexual assault, and he admitted he left a… pic.twitter.com/jvyy6XpusL — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 23, 2024

Earlier the Harris-Walz campaign had trolled Trump with video of him saying he welcomed RFK Jr.’s possible endorsement.

Trump: I’d love to have RFK Jr’s endorsement Reporter: Even though he spreads anti-vax and 9/11 conspiracy theories? Trump: Things that he agrees on I also agree on pic.twitter.com/Fib3vSH7TY — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 23, 2024

Former Republican U.S. Congressman Denver Riggleman warned, “No real Republican would ever vote for a candidate that would assign RFK Jr. to any position. If Trump does win & RFK Jr. is appointed, the breakdown of CIA intel activities would happen immediately & open the door to Russia & China.”

Watch the videos above or at this link.

RELATED: Here’s What Donald Trump Will Get When RFK Jr. Endorses Him