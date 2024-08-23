News
‘Black Jobs’: Trump Clarifies What He Meant
After being highly criticized for his “Black jobs” remark during the June presidential debate, Republican nominee Donald Trump revisited the phrase on Friday, appearing to attempt to clarify his comment.
Trump’s choice to re-work his remarks now may be the result of former First Lady Michelle Obama chastising the ex-president during this week’s Democratic National Convention.
“Who’s gonna tell him the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” – Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/tGFvVGMzpO
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2024
In June, claiming there are “millions” of immigrants crossing the Southern border into the U.S., Trump had said, “they’re taking Black jobs now.” There are no “Black jobs,” but many took the opportunity to, as with other slurs, take the phrase back.
READ MORE: ‘Sold His Endorsement’: RFK Jr Suspends, Backs Trump – Running Mate Wants Vaccine Apology
One day after the debate, the popular social media account @BlackKnight10k, which has over a quarter-million followers on X wrote: “Every Black person in America will be talking about ‘Black Jobs’ amongst ourselves tomorrow the second no white people are around. Trump is never going to recover from that. Might as well have just said the n word. Add Trump to the losers list.”
On Friday, at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Trump claimed, “they’re losing their jobs because Biden and Harris are allowing millions of people to come into our country, and they’re taking Black –’ he said, pausing, before adding, “people’s jobs.” Trump then immediately qualified it again by saying, “African-American jobs.”
“They’re taking those jobs. And a lot of those jobs are Hispanic jobs too.”
Trump on migrants: “They’re taking Black peoples’ jobs … a lot of those jobs are Hispanic jobs too.” pic.twitter.com/gyQD0h5Jsj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Stephen Miller and GOP AGs Sue to Protect Feds’ Right to Rip Apart Multi-Status Families
‘Sold His Endorsement’: RFK Jr Suspends, Backs Trump – Running Mate Wants Vaccine Apology
Independent presidential candidate, anti-vaxxer, AIDS denialist, and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his campaign and is backing the Republican Party’s nominee for President, Donald Trump, despite RFK Jr.’s vice presidential running mate saying the ex-president must first apologize for the COVID vaccines developed when he was in the White House.
More than 1.2 million Americans have died of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed led to fast development COVID vaccines that saved more than one million lives in the U.S. alone, past his presidency, according to a December 2021 estimate.
“The hesitation we have right now in joining forces with Trump is that he has not apologized or publicly come out and said ‘Operation Warp Speed was my fault, a failure, and I let it happen,’ ” Nicole Shanahan told right wing podcaster Adam Carolla.
READ MORE: Stephen Miller and GOP AGs Sue to Protect Feds’ Right to Rip Apart Multi-Status Families
But in a Pennsylvania court filing Kennedy announced he planned to drop his presidential run and endorse the convicted ex-president’s re-election bid, NBC News reported.
In a late and lengthy Friday afternoon press conference, Kennedy blasted the Democratic Party, noting his father, the late U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy, had been a Democrat. Kennedy also complained about the process to get on the ballot, despite numerous candidates having done it during every presidential cycle.
During his remarks Kennedy declared he is suspending his campaign and is endorsing Trump, claiming he “has asked to enlist me in his administration.”
RFK Jr. claims that Donald Trump has asked to enlist him in his administration. pic.twitter.com/M9Sl345E0c
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) August 23, 2024
Critics panned RFK Jr.’s move.
“The fact that RFk Jr sold his endorsement to the highest bidder is going to dramatically undermine his ability to convince his supporters to follow him to Trump,” former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer wrote. Kennedy reportedly had reached out to both campaigns, but the Harris-Walz Democratic ticket did not respond. The Washington Post reported Kennedy was seeking a Cabinet position from Harris.
READ MORE: The DNC Was a Celebration of American Values. Peggy Noonan Is Accusing Democrats of Theft.
The Harris-Walz campaign mocked RFK Jr., posting a CNN video from Friday during which the reporter says, “Now, you might be wondering exactly why Trump’s team would want RFK’s endorsement, given the fact that his campaign has been really plagued by scandal after scandal.”
“He admitted that a parasitic rain worm had entered into his brain and died there,” the reporter added, “and caused brain fog. In a Vanity Fair article he essentially evaded questions about allegations of sexual assault, but from a former nanny, and then obviously we saw what happened when he admitted that he left a [dead] bear cub in Central Park.”
Reporter: Now you might be wondering why Trump’s team would want RFK Jr.’s endorsement. RFK Jr.’s campaign has been plagued with scandal. A parasitic worm had entered into his brain and died there, he evaded questions on allegations of sexual assault, and he admitted he left a… pic.twitter.com/jvyy6XpusL
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 23, 2024
Earlier the Harris-Walz campaign had trolled Trump with video of him saying he welcomed RFK Jr.’s possible endorsement.
Trump: I’d love to have RFK Jr’s endorsement
Reporter: Even though he spreads anti-vax and 9/11 conspiracy theories?
Trump: Things that he agrees on I also agree on pic.twitter.com/Fib3vSH7TY
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 23, 2024
Former Republican U.S. Congressman Denver Riggleman warned, “No real Republican would ever vote for a candidate that would assign RFK Jr. to any position. If Trump does win & RFK Jr. is appointed, the breakdown of CIA intel activities would happen immediately & open the door to Russia & China.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
RELATED: Here’s What Donald Trump Will Get When RFK Jr. Endorses Him
Stephen Miller and GOP AGs Sue to Protect Feds’ Right to Rip Apart Multi-Status Families
Sixteen Republican-led states in partnership with former top Trump aide Stephen Miller have filed a lawsuit against the federal government to prevent President Joe Biden from implementing his plan that would protect half-a-million American families from being ripped apart, while providing a path to citizenship when one spouse married to a U.S. citizen does not have legal status.
Currently, there are about 500,000 undocumented adults married to U.S citizens, who have been in the country for at least a decade, and would qualify to apply for President Biden’s program. Another 50,000 children believed to be subject to possible deportation would also be protected under the new Biden rule.
The sixteen states, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are claiming President Biden implemented the policy back in June for “blatant political purposes,” the Associated Press reports. “Under the policy, which started taking applications Monday, many spouses without legal status can apply for something called ‘parole in place,’ offering permission to stay in the U.S., apply for a green card and eventually get on a path to citizenship.”
READ MORE: The DNC Was a Celebration of American Values. Peggy Noonan Is Accusing Democrats of Theft.
Miller is the architect of the Trump administration’s program to intentionally separate migrant children from their parents and even from their own siblings. NBC News reported that in a meeting with top officials, Miller said of his 2018 “zero tolerance” plan to break apart families: “If we don’t enforce this, it is the end of our country as we know it.”
Now, Miller is the founder of the right-wing organization America First Legal. On social media, AFL claims they filed the lawsuit to “block a new Biden-Harris executive amnesty that provides a path to citizenship for over 1 million illegal aliens currently in the United States,” a number far-higher than the Associated Press’s. Paxton reposted AFL’s social media claim.
Requirements for Biden’s program are strong and specific: applicants must have lived in the United States for at least ten years and present documents supporting their claim of having been in the U.S. for at least a decade, not pose a security threat “or have a disqualifying criminal history,” pay a $580 fee, “and fill out a lengthy application, including an explanation of why they deserve humanitarian parole,” the AP reports.
READ MORE: Here’s What Donald Trump Will Get When RFK Jr. Endorses Him
President Biden’s policy would allow applicants to avoid having to leave the country, and instead apply for “parole in place,” then “apply for a green card and eventually get on a path to citizenship.”
In a statement Paxton, who appears to be under federal investigation according to a June report from The Texas Tribune, claims Biden’s plan is unconstitutional, “and actively worsens the illegal immigration disaster that is hurting Texas and our country.”
NBC News, in that 2020 report, noted that “Miller saw the separation of families not as an unfortunate byproduct but as a tool to deter more immigration. According to three former officials, he had devised plans that would have separated even more children. Miller, with the support of [Attorney General Jeff] Sessions, advocated for separating all immigrant families, even those going through civil court proceedings, the former officials said.”
“While zero tolerance ultimately separated nearly 3,000 children from their parents,” NBC added, “what Miller proposed would have separated 25,000 more, including those who legally presented themselves at ports of entry seeking asylum, according to Customs and Border Protection data from May and June 2018.”
Miller, who has been called a conspiracy theorist, a white nationalist, and a white supremacist, and appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center‘s list of anti-immigrant extremists, was largely responsible for the separations of more than 5000 infants and children, “with no tracking process that would allow them to be reunited,” an investigation revealed, PBS reported in 2022.
READ MORE: Seven Swing States Now ‘Toss-Ups’ According to Polling Analysis
Image via Shutterstock
‘I’ve Heard That Said a Lot’: Fox Host Defends Trump Over Harris-Putin Lie
Donald Trump falsely told a crowd of North Carolina supporters on Wednesday that President Joe Biden had sent Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with Vladimir Putin to prevent him from invading Ukraine in 2022, days before the Russian President ordered his forces to attack the sovereign nation.
“Remember when Biden sent Kamala to Europe to stop the war in Ukraine?” Trump said at a rally in Asheboro, continuing to pronounce the Vice President’s name wrong, “She met with Putin, and then three days later, he attacked. How did she do, do you think she did a good job? She met with Putin to tell him, ‘don’t do it.’ And three days later he attacked. That’s when the attack started.”
“Did you know that?” Watch Trump lie right to your face. He falsely claims Kamala Harris “met with Putin” right before he invaded Ukraine. Harris and Putin have never met. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/aZ2fwp65li
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 21, 2024
That was a lie.
READ MORE: ‘Spit in the Faces’: Trump Slammed for Doubling Down on Insulting Medal of Honor Veterans
Trump repeated and embellished the same lie Thursday morning, telling Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” hosts in a call-in audio-only interview, “Biden sent, I called her ‘Comrade Kamala.’ Sent Comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack. She went. She said she gave her case. He attacked three days later. He attacked. Three days later, he laughed at her. He thought she was a joke.”
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, a staunch Trump supporter, told viewers, “Yeah. And just as a quick clarification, we don’t have confirmation that the Vice President went to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin. I know she went over to Europe right before the incursion, when Russia invaded Ukraine, and it’s a war that’s still going on right now.”
But Fox News’ Ainsley Airhardt told Kilmeade, “I’ve heard that said a lot. You don’t have confirmation that that’s true?”
READ MORE: JD Vance: ‘I Don’t Believe the Polls’
“I don’t know if the vice president ever met Vladimir Putin,” Kilmeade remarked on a story that had already been debunked.
Trump: “Biden sent…Comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack…”
Kilmeade: “Just as a quick clarification, we don’t have confirmation that the vice president went to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin.” pic.twitter.com/vX90FIou62
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) August 22, 2024
Earlier in their interview, Airhardt told Trump that Democrats at this week’s Democratic National Convention are “spreading so many different lies.”
CNN Wednesday evening reported: “Trump’s claim is false. Harris has never met with Putin. In reality, she met with US allies, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at the Munich Security Conference in the days before Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Putin was not at the conference.”
The network’s fact-checker, Daniel Dale, added a quote from a Kremlin spokesperson: “Frankly speaking, I cannot recall a single contact between President Putin and Mrs. Harris.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Seven Swing States Now ‘Toss-Ups’ According to Polling Analysis
