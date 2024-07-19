News
House Dem Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Hispanic Caucus Campaign Arm Rally Behind Biden
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in line to become Speaker if Democrats retake the House in November, Friday morning told reporters the presidential ticket has not changed and he believes President Joe Biden is capable of doing the job and winning re-election.
Jeffries’ remarks come amid calls for President Biden to exit the re-election campaign, largely from the “Democratic machine,” including pundits, strategists, and pollsters, along with some Democratic members of the House and Senate.
“President Biden, as I’ve said repeatedly, is our nominee,” Leader Jeffries said in Brooklyn Friday morning, according to video (below) posted by WNBC-TV managing editor Steven Bognar. “He has a tremendous track record of success. He’s one of the most accomplished American presidents in our history. And, he has the vision, I believe the ability, the capacity and the track record to make a case to the American people that will result in us being successful in November.”
“I’ve answered that question repeatedly over the last three weeks,” Jeffries also told reporters, as NBC 4 reported. “I’ve answered that question repeatedly, my answer has not changed.”
Also Friday morning the congressional arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus announced its endorsement of the President’s re-election bid.
“The fundraising arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Bold PAC, has endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election, the Biden campaign said in a statement on Friday,” Reuters reports.
Forbes reported last week, “Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., chair of the influential Congressional Black Caucus, expressed support for President Joe Biden, bolstering Biden’s argument that his base is still behind him amid calls for him to step aside in the race.”
Also last week, The Washington Post reported, “Black House Democrats embrace Biden at another critical juncture.”
“The importance of the roughly 60-member Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) — which includes [Rep. James] Clyburn and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) — was on display Monday night as Biden met with the bloc in a Zoom call, the first with a group of elected lawmakers. The message that many Black Democrats planned to convey to Biden, according to the people familiar with the CBC’s thinking: We will stick by you as we always have.”
Congressman Clyburn, who was instrumental in Biden winning the Democratic nomination in 2020, and the election, “has said publicly that he is firmly behind Biden but open to embracing Vice President Harris filling the role if Biden steps aside,” The Post reported.
But while last week the paper noted, “not a single Black House Democrat has defected,” Friday morning one member of the CBC did. U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) became the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to break ranks, as Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen reported.
MSNBC reports on Friday a total of six members of the U.S. House and one U.S. Senator called on President Biden to exit the race.
Watch video of Democratic Leader Jeffries from Friday below or at this link.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tells reporters this morning in Brooklyn that he’s team Biden/Harris … Jeffries says his position on the Democratic ticket has not changed #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/BIKOpGBSDU
— Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) July 19, 2024
AOC Slams Anti-Biden Efforts: ‘My Community Does Not Have the Option to Lose’
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most-powerful voices in the House Democratic caucus, re-asserted her support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as some congressional Democrats along with pundits, pollsters, and strategists have called on the President to quit his campaign.
The 34-year-old progressive New York Democrat in a nearly hour-long live video recorded after midnight declared her opposition to those proposing an “open convention,” where the Democratic nominee fro president would be decided, despite the 2024 primaries which Biden and Harris won. She blasted the numerous Democrats anonymously calling for Biden to end his campaign, and slammed those who have little to lose who appear to be behind the movement to oust the President, and those who have already concluded the Democrats cannot win.
“I will say, what upsets me is people saying, ‘we will lose.’ ”
“For me,” she continued, before taking a long, thoughtful pause, “I don’t care who – to a certain extent – I don’t care what name is on there. We are not losing.”
“I’m about you, but my community does not have the option to lose. My community does not have the luxury of accepting loss in July,” she said before stressing, “of an election year.”
“Like, my people are the first ones deported. They’re the first ones put in Rikers,” she continued, referring to the infamous New York City jail. “They’re the first ones whose families are killed by war. And this is horrific. I’m not here to like say everything is amazing. Okay, I’m not here to say that like, oh, you know, to lie to people. What I am here to say is that we need to live, we need to make decisions in the conditions that we have before us.”
Rep. @AOC: “I don’t care what name is on there, we are not losing —- my community does not have the luxury of accepting defeat in July.”
As some high profile Dems call for Biden to step aside, AOC did an hour on IG live and continues to back him. pic.twitter.com/klrh39epQS
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 19, 2024
“Most of the Ocasio-Cortez’s nearly hour-long Live session focused on the risks of forcing Biden to step aside, including potential legal challenges from Republicans and ballot access deadlines in various states. ‘I have not seen a scenario, an alternative scenario, that I feel does not set us up for enormous peril,’ she said,” Business Insider reported.
“If you’re falling out of a coconut tree, God bless you,” she said. “If you’re riding with the President, God bless. I’m not an open-convention person. I think that is crazy.”
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez also made headlines by pointing out that she believes if President Biden were to step aside, Vice President Kamala Harris would also be targeted by some of the same Democrats trying to oust the President.
“I’m just going to say it: If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave… that they will support Kamala, Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken,” she added. “They are interested in removing the whole ticket.”
To those Democrats leaking opinions or being quoted anonymously, she had a few strong words.
“That’s b*llsh*t. If you have an opinion, say it with your chest and say it in public,” she said. “That’s a bunch of horsesh*t.”
Her Instagram Live remarks have over 80,000 likes and 6000 comments.
View this post on Instagram
What her full video and the short clip above or at this link.
‘Stop the Attacks’: 1400 Black Women Leaders Demand DNC Support Biden and Harris
Amid reports of multiple top Democrats telling President Joe Biden he should end his reelection campaign, largely based on polling, more than 1400 Black women leaders and allies have sent Democratic Party leaders a letter demanding they support Biden, the presumptive nominee, and his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Calling the efforts to oust President Biden “unjust and undemocratic,” the letter states: “The Biden-Harris Administration is running on a solid record of historic legislative accomplishments and a commitment to finish their agenda to improve the lives of all Americans, protect our rights, freedoms and democracy. Further, we believe it is unfair and disruptive to judge President Biden for having a bad 90-minute debate performance against a serial liar who wants to destroy our democracy and be a dictator-in-chief.”
“Now is the time for the Democratic Party to stop the attacks against their own presidential nominee that ‘we the people’ voted for and focus on defeating the real threat to our democracy and that is Donald Trump,” they say.
The Hill reported on the letter Thursday afternoon.
No political affiliation was indicated.
Its signatories include attorney Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor and former Biden Director of the Office of Public Engagement, and former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black American woman elected to the Senate.
The letter also states the women “are writing to share our deep concern and dismay at the lack of unity being displayed by some of our elected democrats and Democratic Party leadership, who are not standing firmly and resolutely for the re-election of President Joseph Biden and his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.”
“During the primary election process held across the country earlier this year, 14 million Americans cast ballots for President Biden and Vice President Harris. They are the duly elected democratic party nominees for the 2024 Presidential election. We reject all efforts to disregard this fact or to circumvent the will of millions of voters who participated in a democratic process. The primaries held earlier this year were the appropriate time to challenge candidates for the nomination and press arguments about qualifications. The suggestion that any candidate who won their primary should simply step aside because victory appears difficult at the moment is disrespectful to the voters, unjust and undemocratic.
A small selection of other signatories include:
Political strategist and former acting DNC chair Donna Brazile
Former NAACP national president Hazel Dukes
LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter
Actress and producer Vivica Fox
Attorney CK Hoffler, former Chair of the National Bar Association
Star Jones, former co-host of “The View”
Tennessee state Rep. Karen Camper, the Democratic Minority Leader
Dr. Leslie Copeland-Tune, Chief Operating Officer of the National Council of Churches
North Carolina State Senator Kandie Smith
Regina Goodwin, Oklahoma state Rep. from 2015 to 2024, now state Senator-elect
‘Democratic Machine’ Strategists Behind Move to Oust Biden: Ex-Congressman
Former Republican U.S. Congressman David Jolly says the people trying to push President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election are not the voters but the “Democratic Machine,” political operatives like strategists and pollsters, and he warns that the “Biden coalition” is not just “transferable” to another candidate.
“What they have done is kneecap their own nominee,” Jolly, no longer a Republican, said Thursday on MSNBC. “And so is it past the point of no return? Maybe? Maybe not.”
Revealing he spoke with “someone exceedingly close to the President himself just last night,” Jolly says, “the message was very much what you heard from Quentin Fulks, nothing had actually changed.” Fulks is the Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager.
He says “the final chapter” of the effort to oust President Biden came “yesterday with the Adam Schiff release. Adam Schiff, somebody who will win his Senate race by 30 points had no reason to comment on this race, like [Senators] Jon Tester in Montana or Sherrod Brown in Ohio,” who are at risk of losing re-election.
Schiff on Wednesday publicly called for President Biden to exit the race.
“They had Adam Schiff use his political capital, because he can lose ten points by walking the plank a bit on this, and then they increase leaks around Speaker Pelosi and around Schumer and then the Obama story today.”
He added, “we can quickly dismiss polls and we should, but at the same time, they reflect a certain sentiment. Many Democrats are concerned, they’re worried, and so the Democratic machine will say, ‘look, three out of four Democrats want him out.’ But again, the head to head says, ‘Well, if he’s still our guy, still our guy. and we’re going all the way.’ ”
Jolly continued, saying, “there are voters that are going to be angry about what the machines are doing and here would be my biggest caution to the Democrats that are pulling off this fix: The Biden coalition is not fully transferable. The Biden coalition emerged out of the anti-Trump coalition. And what Democratic operatives believe today is that the anti-Trump coalition will be enough that whomever succeeds Biden can beat Trump. I don’t know that that’s the case. Because there are enough independents and unaffiliated voters who are proudly part of the Biden coalition today, who as you just pointed out, are watching the Democratic machine say that Democratic voters, ‘your voice doesn’t matter. ‘That’s hard to attract people back to the Democratic coalition after you implode.”
Jolly concluded, “the party is controlled by the machine. They controlled the machine to nominate Biden, and now they’re using the machine to control his exit. And my point is the members of the Biden coalition that performs, the non-Democratic Biden coalition members, are now looking at this saying, ‘what is different about a Democratic machine that controls the outcome, everything, versus a Republican machine that controls it?’ I agree. I think the fix was in before and I think the fix is in now.”
