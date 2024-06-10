Trump to Address Group Calling Abortion ‘Child Sacrifice’

Donald Trump is slated to deliver an address Monday to a far-right Christian organization that says abortion must be “eradicated entirely,” calls it “child sacrifice” and “the greatest atrocity facing our generation today.”

“Trump is listed among 15 speakers at the free luncheon sponsored by the Danbury Institute. The luncheon will be held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, which can seat up to 1,500 people. It is not clear who is footing the bill for the free luncheon,” Baptist News Global reports. “Now a convicted felon facing dozens of other criminal charges in other courts, Trump remains popular with Southern Baptists, who typically fall in the category of white evangelicals who are known to be Trump’s core supporters.”

The Danbury Institute believes all abortion should be illegal including in cases of rape and incest, The Washington Post reports. The paper adds, “A Trump spokeswoman said Trump’s decision reflects his commitment to speak to groups with ‘diverse opinions.'”

Trump has offered several different positions on abortion including stating, “there has to be some form of punishment” for any woman who has an abortion, saying “we have to ban it,” and repeatedly bragging he personally ended Roe v. Wade by appointing three far-right justices to the Supreme Court.

He has claimed to be the most “pro-life president ever,” U.S. News reported.

“Trump said ‘it’s a beautiful thing to watch’ states enact different abortion restrictions during a Fox News interview on Wednesday, during which he also repeated several lies about abortion policy,” HuffPost reputed last week.

In June of 2022, when the Supreme Court stripped away the constitutional right to abortion, Trump in a statement said: “Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.”

One year later, Trump declared: “We have to be strong and powerful. That’s why when I’m re-elected, I will continue to fight against the demented late-term abortionists in the Democrat Party who believe in unlimited abortion on demand and even executing babies after birth,” which is false.

Several months ago Trump attempted to sidestep the issue of abortion by claiming the Supreme Court sent the issue to the states and it was no longer a federal issue, despite leaders in his Republican Party working to enact a nationwide ban. 76% of Americans support the right to abortion, according to a YouGov poll earlier this year.

“Listed partners of the Danbury Institute include the Family Research Council, Liberty University, Students for Life, Standing for Freedom Center and Promise Keepers, among others,” Baptist News adds. The Family Research Council is a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated anti-LGBTQ hate group.

