House Republican Says Goal of Feminism, BLM, and Government Is Removing Men From the Family
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) delivered racist, misogynistic, and xenophobic remarks to a local podcaster, claiming progressives, social justice movements, and government itself for decades have wanted to destroy the family unit, and then blamed the federal government for “bribing” low-income women with welfare to prevent them from marrying.
Congressman Grothman, who last year complained that President Joe Biden isn’t appointing enough straight white men to the federal judiciary, has a history of far-right remarks.
On Thursday Grothman claimed when he asks people to tell him, “what’s different about today?” and what the problems are, “I think the number one thing is they feel the breakdown of the family.”
Grothman claimed that “people all along wanted to destroy the family,” before pointing to “the 60s, the feminist movement, Cape Malay was anti-family, a goal of the feminist movement was to get the man out of the family. Angela Davis, you know, superstar radical during the 60s. One of her goals was to destroy the family, and of course, then you move up in time, even the Black Lives Matter movement the founders of Black Lives Matter. A goal was to destroy the family.”
READ MORE: Clarence Thomas Accepted Millions in Gifts – Far More Than All Other Justices Combined
Grothman continued his false-history claims, saying, “when I asked them why they think there was a breakdown of family, they say vaguely, a decline in the importance of religion, but actually, there are people all along wanted to destroy the family.”
He went on to insist the government wants to destroy the family unit as well.
“So you say, how could the government weigh in to, you know, to make sure we, we didn’t have two parents in the home? Well, they could do it through programs that began during the Great Society in the 60s and continue to be expanded today, in which you get low income housing. You get food stamps, you get daycare, you get cash. You get all these things provided. You don’t get married to a man with a decent income.”
Last year in March, Grothman was criticized after claiming on the floor of the House that the Black Lives Matter movement was “a group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family.”
Also in the interview Grothman blasted the rate of immigrants becoming legal U.S. citizens.
Complaining that “the number of people who [are] flooding in[to] this country have keep going up,” Grothman criticized President Joe Biden on immigration before saying, “we have never had so many immigrants being sworn in as legal citizens.”
Watch Grothman below or at this link.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) says the family is in decline because of feminism, Black Lives Matter and Great Society programs: “A goal of the feminist movement was to get the man out of the family … The founders of Black Lives Matter, a goal was to destroy the family.” pic.twitter.com/zur88F6WIr
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) June 6, 2024
READ MORE: Katie Britt Was So Outraged Over Democrats’ Contraception Bill She Didn’t Even Vote
Clarence Thomas Accepted Millions in Gifts – Far More Than All Other Justices Combined
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s extravagant, luxury lifestyle is fueled by millions in gifts from billionaire benefactors, but a new study puts into context just how extreme the 75-year old jurist’s accumulation has been compared to all other justices who have served over the past two decades.
Fix The Court, a government watchdog that advocates for term limits and other court reforms, on Thursday published a report revealing the extent of Justice Thomas’ acceptance of what it calls “identified” and “likely” gifts, and compared that to all the other justices.
Calling the numbers “staggering,” Fix The Court (FTC) reports “in the last two decades (Jan. 2004-Dec. 2023), the justices have accepted 344 gifts valued at $2,993,036.”
But there’s more.
“If one includes another 101 gifts that Justice Thomas likely received over those 20 years — mostly comprising free trips to and free stays at Bohemian Grove and Topridge worth $1,787,684 — that number jumps to 445 gifts valued at $4,780,720.”
READ MORE: Katie Britt Was So Outraged Over Democrats’ Contraception Bill She Didn’t Even Vote
And still more.
“All told, the number of gifts FTC identified that were accepted by the current nine, plus the eight who’ve left the court since 2004 (Justices Rehnquist, Stevens, O’Connor, Scalia, Kennedy, Souter, Ginsburg and Breyer) is 546, valued at $4,755,147. Adding in Thomas’ 126 likely gifts since his confirmation, that tally comes to 672 gifts valued at $6,592,657.”
And even more.
According to Fix The Court’s publicly posted spreadsheet, tallying up all the gifts Justice Thomas accepted, including disclosed, identified, and “likely” gifts, based on their investigations and on news reports, Justice Thomas has accepted $5,879,796 worth of gifts.
Again, the total of all gifts all justices accepted, Fix The Court reports, including Justice Thomas’s: $6,592,657.
Fix The Court also focused on the number of gifts disclosed and not disclosed. Overall, just 28% of all gifts – in number, not dollar amounts – were disclosed by all the justices. Justice Thomas disclosed just 8.5%.
There is still more.
READ MORE: Comer Refers Hunter Biden to DOJ After Report of His Own ‘Spectacularly Wrong’ Chinese Venture
FTC’s report Thursday comes “Ahead of tomorrow’s expected release of the justices’ financial disclosure reports.”
But since not all gifts are disclosed, FTC (and journalists) use various methods to calculate the value of gifts, including meals, flights, cruises, and more.
“The numbers are the numbers but on the low end,” FTC notes. “The total number and value of the gifts (672 / $6,592,507) is most likely an undercount. Based on ProPublica’s reporting, FTC calculated the number of visits to Topridge and Bohemian Grove, as well as free tickets to Dallas Cowboys and Florida Panthers games, for example, but erred on the low end.”
In case you’re wondering how the other justices rank in terms of the total value of all gives, apart from Justice Thomas who ranks number one at $5,879,796, here are the next three in ranked order:
The late Justice Anton Scalia: $175,861
Justice Samuel Alito: $170,095
Justice John Paul Stevens: $79,059
Supreme Court justices make $298,500 annually, and the Chief Justice makes $312,200.
Responding to data from the report, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) wrote: “Clarence Thomas needs to resign. And the DOJ needs to investigate whether he’s violated the Ethics in Government Act.”
READ MORE: Trump Just Suggested Jailing His Political Opponents – and MAGA Has a Plan in Place
‘You’re Going to Jail’: Protestor Cheers After Bannon Ordered to Prison by July 1
Former top Trump campaign and White House official Steve Bannon has been ordered to surrender and begin serving his four month prison sentence by July 1. Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress in 2022.
“U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, previously paused Bannon’s four-month sentence while he appealed his conviction,” Politico reported. “But on Thursday, Nichols ruled that the original reasons for the postponement no longer apply because a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled strongly and unanimously last month against Bannon’s position.”
Bannon can continue the appeals process but it is unlikely that will keep him out of prison by July 1.
In November of 2021, Bannon was indicted by a grand jury for refusing to testify before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and for refusing to hand over documents to investigators examining the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy. His indictment was heralded as “Good news for the rule of law” at the time.
Last month a federal appeals court panel upheld Bannon’s conviction.and experts predicted he would be sent to prison.
READ MORE: Johnson Says GOP Will Defund DOJ in Retaliation for Trump Conviction
Bannon, a far-right provocateur, hosts the “War Room” podcast, which Media Matters last year called “the media home of Project 2025 and Trump’s retribution plans.” Project 2025 is The Heritage Foundation’s massive plan to remake the entire Executive Branch, fire thousands of civil servants, and turn the Dept. of Justice into an arm of the next Republican President.
NBC News justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly posted some “dramatic moments” from inside and outside the courthouse today.
Some dramatic moments in court after Steve Bannon was ordered to surrender July 1:
“One thing you have to learn as a lawyer is that when the judge has made his decision, you don’t stand up and start yelling,” Judge Nichols said. https://t.co/CXjMcJqm2C pic.twitter.com/Hpta8tovdp
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 6, 2024
BREAKING: Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison by July 1 for contempt of Congress pic.twitter.com/NeofnnsmKJ
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 6, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Agree With Anything You Just Said’: Garland Repeatedly Slams Gaetz’s ‘False’ Claims
‘Condoms to Little Kids’: Republicans Rejecting Contraception Bill Claim Religious Infringement
On Wednesday afternoon the full Senate will vote on legislation to protect the right to contraception. Twenty-two Republicans have signed a letter stating they will vote against the bill, claiming it violates religious liberties, parental rights, and even baselessly claiming it provides “condoms to little kids.”
“An overwhelming bipartisan majority of Americans support the Right to Contraception Act (81%), which aims to protect access to birth control pills, IUDs, condoms, and other forms of contraception,” pollsters at Navigator Research report. That includes 90% of Democrats, 75% of Republicans, and 70% of independents.
In his 2022 concurring opinion on the Supreme Court decision stripping women of the constitutional right to abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas issued a call for cases to challenge a landmark ruling, Griswold v. Connecticut, which found a constitutional right to contraception. Justice Thomas targeted all rulings that found a right to privacy, which the far-right justices believe does not exist in the Constitution. Should he be successful, the Court theoretically would strike down settled decisions that include the right to contraception, the right to same-sex intimate relations, and the right to marriage for same-sex couples.
The Senate Democrats’ bill explains why the right to contraception is at risk.
READ MORE: Trump Just Suggested Jailing His Political Opponents – and MAGA Has a Plan in Place
“Providers’ refusals to offer contraceptives and information related to contraception based on their own personal beliefs impede patients from obtaining their preferred method, with laws in 12 States as of the date of introduction of this Act specifically allowing health care providers to refuse to provide services related to contraception.”
The Guttmacher Institute confirms that 12-state charge.
The bill goes on to note: “States have attempted to define abortion expansively so as to include contraceptives in State bans on abortion and have also restricted access to emergency contraception.”
But according to Republicans, led by far-right U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida (photo), the legislation, known as the Right to Contraception Act, “infringes on the parental rights and religious liberties of some Americans and lets the federal government force religious institutions and schools, even public elementary schools, to offer contraception like condoms to little kids. It’s just another way for Democrats to use activist attorneys and our courts to advance their radical agenda and that is why we oppose this bill.”
That appears to be false. The bill specifically states the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act supersedes the Right to Contraception Act. Also appearing to be false is the claim the legislation provides “condoms to little kids.” No text in the bill states condoms will be handed out to children.
Despite the facts stated in the bill, Senator Scott, who is running to replace retiring Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, also claimed in his letter: “There is no threat to access to contraception, which is legal in every state and required by law to be offered at no cost by health insurers, and it’s disgusting that Democrats are fearmongering on this important issue to score cheap political points.”
Senator Scott’s press release says in addition to Scott, the 22 Senate Republicans signing his letter are: Ron Johnson, Eric Schmitt, Mitt Romney, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, Kevin Cramer, Ted Budd, James Lankford, Jim Risch, Mike Rounds, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Katie Britt, Bill Hagerty, Cynthia Lummis, John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, Mike Crapo, and Steve Daines.
On Tuesday the Senate debated the contraception bill. U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) slammed the positions and actions of a Republican witness. Watch below or at this link.
Let's be clear: Senate Republicans specifically invited a witness to today's hearing about abortion rights with dangerous and radical positions, like stating abortion is NEVER necessary to save a woman's life and that basic forms of contraception like IUDs are abortions.
WATCH⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bqKuSBnJeq
— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 4, 2024
READ MORE: ‘I Worship God’: Greene Melts Down Again After Attacking Fauci in Profane Lie-Filled Rant
