Katie Britt Was So Outraged Over Democrats’ Contraception Bill She Didn’t Even Vote
U.S. Senator Katie Britt on Tuesday signed onto a GOP statement denouncing Democrats’ Right to Contraception legislation to protect the right to access, use, and prescribe contraception, falsely claiming the bill infringed on religious liberties and would provide “condoms to little kids.” On Wednesday, the freshman Republican from Alabama, who insists she supports contraception, chose to not even vote.
At least eight in ten Americans support the Democrats’ bill, including 90% of Democrats, 75% of Republicans, and 70% of independents, according to Navigator Research.
In total, twenty-six Senate Republicans signed onto that statement, which was put out by U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL). Sen. Scott is running to replace Republican Leader Mitch McConnell when he retires. Senator Scott’s published positions are so extreme even Senator McConnell denounced them.
Senator Britt is likely best-known for delivering the Republicans’ official response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. Fact-checkers had a field day with her “highly misleading” speech, destroying her suggestion President Biden’s policies were responsible for a woman who became a victim of sex-trafficking, which began in 2004, and happened in Mexico, not the U.S.
In a Senate floor speech this week before the failed vote, Britt accused Democrats of using “scare tactics” while falsely claiming the right to access, use, and prescribe contraception is not at risk.
“The goal of my Democrat colleagues right now is to scare the American people, to scare women across our great nation,” she declared, according to the text of her speech on her government website. “It’s not that they believe there is a problem they’re truly trying to solve. They’re prioritizing their own short-term partisan political interests. Sadly, this only does a disservice to the very families and the very women we should be trying to find common ground to help. We saw the false fearmongering with the MOMS Act. We’ve already seen it with issues like IVF. Just like with nationwide access to contraception, I want to make it clear that Republicans support continued nationwide access to IVF.”
But contraception is at risk.
In his 2022 concurring opinion on the Supreme Court decision stripping women of the constitutional right to abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas issued a call for cases to challenge a landmark ruling, Griswold v. Connecticut, which found a constitutional right to contraception. Justice Thomas targeted all rulings that found a right to privacy, which the far-right justices believe does not exist in the Constitution. Should he be successful, the Court theoretically would strike down settled decisions that include the right to contraception, the right to same-sex intimate relations, and the right to marriage for same-sex couples.
“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote in 2022. “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
And according to the Guttmacher Institute, “12 states allow some health care providers to refuse to provide services related to contraception.”
In her speech, Senator Britt mentioned the “MOMS Act,” her bill to help mothers, including those needing pre- and post-natal care. In a speech announcing her bill last month, Britt said her “legislation is especially important for Alabama because our state is in critical need of a strengthened support system for moms. Over a third of our state’s 67 counties are classified as maternal care deserts. And Alabama has the highest maternal mortality rate in the entire nation. The status quo is totally unacceptable, and I’m not going to stop working in this arena to advance meaningful solutions.”
What Britt neglected to mention is women’s access to prenatal care is rapidly diminishing in states with bans on abortion, because OB-GYNs are terrified of being arrested for providing necessary medical care.
On Thursday, calling Britt’s “condoms to little kids” claim a “weird lie,” Salon‘s Amanda Marcotte wrote: “Republicans use two big, interlocking lies to conceal an anti-contraception agenda from the public. First, they deny they intend to take birth control away, by limiting their definition of “birth control’ to condoms and the rhythm method. To justify that shell game, they lie about how the most popular and effective forms of birth control work, claiming they are ‘abortion.’ They ping-pong between these two lies, so that the fact-checkers can never keep up. ”
In her Senate floor speech Senator Britt said, “I want to be absolutely, 100% clear, that I support continued nationwide access to contraception.”
Sen. Britt, who calls herself a “proud champion for life,” does not appear to have ever defined what supporting continued nationwide access to contraception actually means.
Overall, nine Republicans and one Democrat (Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey) abstained from casting a vote on the Right to Contraception Act. The procedural vote needed 60 votes to move forward, It failed, 51-39. All no votes were from Republicans, except the no vote from Majority Leader Schumer, required to allow him to bring the bill again for a vote. All other Democrats who voted, voted “yea.” Only two Republicans, Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, voted yes with the Democrats.
Comer Refers Hunter Biden to DOJ After Report of His Own ‘Spectacularly Wrong’ Chinese Venture
Less than twenty-fours hours after a damning report revealed House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer used his office as then-Kentucky Secretary of Agriculture to import for a campaign donor hemp seed from China that ultimately tested as marijuana, the Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committee chairmen referred Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, to the U.S. Dept. of Justice for criminal prosecution, for allegedly lying.
House Committees typically take votes on criminal referrals, but Chairman Comer, along with Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, and Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith skipped any hearings or votes on the referral and shot off a joint letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Special Counsel prosecuting Hunter Biden on gun-related charges, David Weiss.
“No vote, just the direct referral,” reported HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney.
The move to refer the Bidens to DOJ also comes just one day after Attorney General Garland sat for nearly five hours before Chairman Jordan’s Judiciary Committee, where he was attacked for the State of New York’s criminal prosecution of Donald Trump. State and federal prosecutions are entirely separate and Garland had no oversight of that investigation and subsequent prosecution, trial, or conviction by jury.
It also comes just days after a New York jury convicted Donald Trump on 34 criminal felony counts of falsifying business records in an effort to cover up a conspiracy to protect and promote his presidential campaign by “unlawful means.”
The Daily Beast‘s Roger Sollenberger on Tuesday reported Chairman Comer “has hounded the Bidens over China and business ventures” while “state records reveal his own involvement in a hemp import plan gone spectacularly wrong.”
Sollenberger reported, “The Daily Beast obtained [documents] after the Kentucky government released them to a third party in response to open records requests.” Those documents “contain a stunning revelation: While the emails show the involved parties clearly intended to import only legal hemp, two rounds of tests revealed the plants were essentially Chinese pot, containing illegally high levels of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Chairmen Comer, Jordan, and Smith published their letter, which accuses both Hunter Biden and James Biden of “lies.”
Despite being unable to provide any evidence that could lead to a successful impeachment of President Joe Biden, an effort House Republicans began one day after he was inaugurated, Comer on social media claimed the committees “today sent criminal referrals to the DOJ recommending Hunter and James Biden be charged with making false statements to Congress about key aspects of the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.”
“These false statements implicate Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s influence peddling schemes and appear to be a calculated effort to shield Joe Biden from the impeachment inquiry.”
Back in March, Chairman Comer’s impeachment efforts in tatters, ABC News reported criminal referrals might be his “exit strategy.”
“At the end of the day, what does accountability look like? It looks like criminal referrals. It looks like referring people to the Department of Justice,” Comer said.
“The notion of issuing criminal referrals,” ABC added, “as part of the probe has gained traction among senior Republicans on Capitol Hill as the prospects of impeaching President Biden have dulled, multiple sources told ABC News, with one congressional Republican bluntly describing the move as an “exit strategy.”
See the letter below or at this link.
? BREAKING ?
We Are Referring Hunter and James Biden for Criminal Prosecution
Our Committee, along with @JudiciaryGOP and @WaysandMeansGOP, today sent criminal referrals to the DOJ recommending Hunter and James Biden be charged with making false statements to Congress about… pic.twitter.com/gWM7S8grQm
— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 5, 2024
‘I Worship God’: Greene Melts Down Again After Attacking Fauci in Profane Lie-Filled Rant
In a profane filled rant with lies and false accusations, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) unleashed a venomous screed in the halls of Congress attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retired immunologist who served as the public face of the federal government’s battle against the COVID pandemic, just after she had attacked him face-to-face during a House committee hearing Monday.
Dr. Fauci retired at the end of 2022 after serving since 1984 as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, but the right and the far-right’s false claims about COVID and Fauci during a pandemic that caught the Trump White House off guard one year after it dismantled President Barack Obama’s pandemic response team, continue to this day.
Among them, Congresswoman Greene’s remarks Monday afternoon.
“The Democrats are responsible for the lockdowns, forced vaccinations, kids being forced to stay home, people committing suicide, and all of the horrors that this country lived through during COVID,” the Georgia GOP lawmaker said on-camera in little-noticed remarks she posted to social media (video below).
RELATED: ‘National Embarrassment’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fauci Attack ‘Crazy and Irresponsible’
“Fauci belongs in prison. He should be tried for mass murder and crimes against humanity. That’s how I feel after that hearing. That’s how the American people feel.”
Greene is wrong.
Both Democratic and Republican governors and local authorities directed Americans to stay home in the early days of the pandemic. Some directed out of state visitors to quarantine. Some closed schools and transitioned to virtual classrooms, and some instructed residents to stay home except for medical emergencies or trips to the supermarket.
So did then-President Trump on March 16, 2020:
Since General George Washington mandated inoculations for his soldiers, Americans at times have been required to be vaccinated against infectious diseases. The CDC recommends dozens of vaccinations for infants through adolescence, and again in adulthood, including for seniors. All 50 states have vaccination mandates for public school students.
Dr. Peter Hotez, considered a “vaccine specialist,” in 2023 estimated 200,000 Americans died as a result of refusing the COVID vaccine.
In December of 2022, The Atlantic‘s Yasmin Tayag, citing studies wrote, “by far the single group of adults most likely to be unvaccinated is Republicans: 37 percent of Republicans are still unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, compared with 9 percent of Democrats. Fourteen of the 15 states with the lowest vaccination rates voted for Donald Trump in 2020. (The other is Georgia.)”
The Georgia Republican Congresswoman in her hallway remarks on Monday claimed “everything” she said in the hearing was “correct.”
“It’s how the American people feel, is what we know to be a fact.”
Congresswoman Greene said Dr. Fauci was not a doctor, as far as she was concerned.
“It’s all the evidence has been proven true,” she also claimed.
“We have [Democratic Congressman] Jamie Raskin in there accusing us of worshipping Trump, worshipping a convicted felon,” Greene also said, using air quotes as if Trump were not a convicted felon.
When told Donald Trump is a convicted felon, Greene replied, “well, yeah. So was George Floyd,” referring to the unarmed Black man whose murder by police set off massive nationwide protests.
“The media worships George Floyd. Democrats worship George Floyd, there were riots burning down the f*cking country over George Floyd and Raskin’s in there say we worship him. Excuse me, let me correct you, and this is really important. I don’t worship, I worship God, God, and Jesus is my Savior. I don’t worship President Trump, and I’m really sick and tired of the b*llsh*t antics I have to deal with constantly from the Democrats.”
Despite Greene’s insistence that “the American people feel” that “Fauci belongs in prison” and “should be tried for mass murder and crimes against humanity,” polling firm YouGov ranks Dr. Fauci as the 17th most popular person in America. Pope Francis is ranked at number 18. 49% of Americans have a positive opinion of Dr. Fauci.
I’m tired of Democrat antics claiming Republicans worship Donald Trump.
I worship God!
Democrats are still worshiping Convicted Felon George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/OVNQnZ71vP
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) June 3, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Does Georgia Court’s Latest Decision Mean Trump Could Be on Trial as President if He Wins?
On the Saturday before Election Day in 2016, Donald Trump attacked Hillary Clinton over then-FBI Director Jim Comey reopening his investigation into her emails, with the Republican nominee making the case that his Democratic opponent “should not be allowed to run.”
Now, five months before Election Day in 2024, Donald Trump is in the position he wrongly claimed Hillary Clinton was, only worse.
Clinton was not charged with any crimes, but the now-convicted felon ex-president is still facing two federal indictments, and a state RICO indictment in Georgia.
On Monday, a Georgia court of appeals announced it has set the date to hear oral arguments in the case that will decide if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting the case against Donald Trump.
The date the court set is October 4, one month before the November election.
“Three appeals court judges appointed by Republican governors will decide whether District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from Fulton County’s election interference case against former President Donald Trump,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
“Willis, who admitted to a prior romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to help try the case against Trump, was allowed to remain as the prosecutor after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled in March that she did not have to be removed. Willis’ removal from the case would have likely spelled an end to the prosecution,” NBC News adds.
“The possibility that the disqualification fight could stretch to October, as well as an ongoing question about how the Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling on presidential immunity could impact the prosecution, makes it extremely unlikely Trump will go on trial for election subversion in Georgia before Election Day,” CNN reports.
Citing the state’s constitution, the AJC reports, “the justices would need to rule before mid-March 2025. It’s possible the judges could agree to expedite the timeline, but most cases are decided roughly eight-and-a-half months after they’re first docketed, according to court observers.”
Should Donald Trump become president, it is widely expected his two federal indictments would be dropped by his Attorney General.
But not the state indictment.
Back in 2016, three days before Election Day, Trump told supporters at a Nevada rally if Clinton were to win the White House it would immediately create a “constitutional crisis,” he claimed, because she would be indicted and have to defend herself in an on going court case.
Now, should the Georgia Court of Appeals decide DA Willis can move forward with her prosecution of Trump, Democrats can make the exact same argument — adding on the fact that Trump has been indicted.
“Folks, folks, folks,” he told the crowd, “she shouldn’t be allowed to run.”
“If she were to win this election, it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis in that situation, we could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately, a criminal trial,” Trump said nearly eight years ago, as Americans now face exactly that very same possible scenario.
“It would grind government to a halt, of course, that’s what we have right now under Obama anyway. We need a government that can work and work well from day one for the American people. That will be impossible. With Hillary Clinton, the prime suspect in a massive, far-reaching criminal investigation. Her current scandals and controversies will continue throughout her presidency and will make it virtually impossible for her to govern or lead our country.”
Watch Trump’s remarks from 2016 below or at this link.
