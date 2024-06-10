News
‘Godliness’: Alito in Secret Recording Says No Compromise for ‘Fundamental’ Moral Differences
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, in a secretly recorded conversation about morality in America says there are “fundamental” differences between the left and the right that “can’t be compromised,” and agreed the nation needs to return to “godliness.”
The 74-year old Bush-43 appointee who has served on the nation’s highest court since 2006 was recorded by documentary filmmaker Lauren Windsor, who also secretly recorded him in 2023. Windsor shared her audio on social media (below) but also exclusively with Rolling Stone.
Justice Alito spoke casually and unguardedly, prompted by Windsor who, according to audio she published, reminded him of their conversation last year “about the polarization in this country,” and, “everything that’s been going on in the past year.”
She identified herself “as a Catholic and as someone who like really cherishes my faith,” and added, “I just don’t, I don’t know that we can negotiate with the left in the way that needs to happen for the polarization to end.”
“I think that it’s a matter of, like, winning,” she concluded.
The Justice responded, saying, “I think you’re probably right.”
“On one side or the other — one side or the other is going to win. I don’t know,” Alito continued. “I mean, there can be a way of working — a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised. They really can’t be compromised. So it’s not like you are going to split the difference.”
Agreeing with him, Windsor adds, “I think that the solution really is like winning the moral argument, like people in this country who believe in God, have got to keep fighting for that, to return our country to a place of godliness.”
“I agree with you,” Alito tells her.
“Because if we look at like the decline of our society, the decline of a nuclear family and liberals, I just feel like want to see that happen, to proliferate. And I think we’ve been too permissive to say, oh, you know, okay. I understand the Constitution,” Windsor said before being cut off by another person.
“Alito made these remarks in conversation at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner on June 3, a function that is known to right-wing activists as an opportunity to buttonhole Supreme Court justices,” Rolling Stone reports. “Windsor attended the dinner as a dues-paying member of the society under her real name, along with a colleague. She asked questions of the justice as though she were a religious conservative.”
Justice Alito has been under tremendous pressure to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6 insurrection, and cases related to Donald Trump. That pressure exploded recently when The New York Times reported two flags associated with the “Stop the Steal” conspiracy, and with the attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy, had flown at two of Justice Alito’s homes.
In a written letter to Congress Alito refused to recuse himself. Some experts say his versions of events are incompatible with facts from a police report and from eyewitnesses, suggesting he may not have been truthful.
Listen below or at this link.
EXCLUSIVE UNDERCOVER AUDIO:
Sam Alito x John Roberts x The Undercurrent 🧵
1/ Justice Alito admits lack of impartiality with the Left, says: “One side or the other is going to win.” pic.twitter.com/b5nmxToZ9z
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 10, 2024
Speaker Johnson on Why He Thinks Hunter Biden’s Conviction Is Valid but Donald Trump’s Is Not
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who could gain tremendous power if Donald Trump is elected president in November, explained to reporters his belief that Tuesday’s jury conviction of Hunter Biden on three federal felony gun charges was absolutely legitimate while Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 state felony charges was not.
“Every case is different,” Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju (video below) when asked if “the president’s son being convicted on three counts” undercuts the Republican Speaker’s claims of a “two tier system of justice.”
Johnson added, “clearly the evidence was overwhelming” in the Hunter Biden prosecution, one which some legal experts said should not have been brought and at least one member of the jury who spoke to CNN said was a waste of the taxpayers’ dime.
“I don’t think that’s the case in the Trump trials, and all the charges that have been brought” against Trump “have been obviously brought for political purposes. Hunter Biden is a separate instance.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) issued a strong response to the Johnson’s claims.
“We should be very very worried that Republicans are so brazen in their belief that convictions of Democrats are fine but convictions of Republicans are illegitimate. This is a political party TELLING US OUT LOUD that they plan to use the justice system to persecute opponents.”
Speaker Johnson and Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and members from both their GOP conferences will be meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday, reportedly to create a gameplay to pass major right-wing legislation if the convicted ex-president wins back the White House on November, NBC News reports.
Watch below or at this link.
Just asked Speaker Mike Johnson if Hunter Biden’s conviction undercuts the GOP narrative that there's a two-tiered justice system designed to hurt Republicans.
“It doesn’t,” he said. “Every case is different. And clearly the evidence was overwhelming here. I don’t think that’s… pic.twitter.com/oyzCwSC6JL
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 11, 2024
News
Trump Insists No Mandatory Military Draft Advisers Have Been Planning
Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump slapped down a report revealing his top advisors, including former high-ranking administration officials working on Project 2025, want to reinstate the mandatory military draft.
“Influential figures in Donald Trump’s orbit, including his former acting defense secretary, have proposed making military service mandatory,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday in a morning brief. “Christopher Miller, the former acting secretary of the Defense Department, shared his pitch for a national service mandate in Project 2025, the outline for a second Trump term prepared by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.”
In an expanded report, The Washington Post revealed if Trump is elected and if Miller becomes his Secretary of Defense, high school students across the country could be required to take a military assessment, “the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, a standardized test developed by the Defense Department decades ago to help the military funnel recruits into occupations that match their skills and intellect.”
In an interview with the Post, Miller “detailed his vision for the ASVAB and a range of other changes as part of Project 2025, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s aspirational government-wide game plan should the presumptive Republican nominee return to the White House. Though Trump has not publicly endorsed its policy proposals, Miller is among a cluster of influential former administration officials and GOP lawmakers who have mused aloud about a national service mandate and other measures to remedy what they see as a ‘crisis’ facing the all-volunteer military.”
“Miller said a national service requirement should be ‘strongly considered.’ He described the concept as a common ‘rite of passage,’ one that would create a sense of ‘shared sacrifice’ among America’s youth.”
Despite the facts, Trump blasted The Washington Post and its report.
“The Fake News Washington Post came up with the ridiculous idea that Donald J. Trump will call for Mandatory Military Service,” the ex-president and now convicted felon wrote on his Truth Social platform. “This is only a continuation of their EIGHT YEAR failed attempt to damage me with the Voters. The Story is completely untrue. In fact, I never even thought of that idea. Only a degenerate former Newspaper, which has lost 50% of its Readers, would fabricate such a tale. Just another Fake Story, one of many, made up by the DEAD Washington Compost!”
It’s unclear if by “DEAD” Trump was referring to The Post’s official slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” instituted the same year he became president.
The concept of “national service” is far from new, but the United States has not ever had mandatory military service, where everyone of a certain age was required to serve. Up until 1973 America still had the draft, before transitioning to an all-volunteer military.
President Barack Obama expanded opportunities for Americans to serve in non-military agencies, including AmeriCorps, FEMA Corps, and School Turnaround AmeriCorps.
Trump has kept his distance publicly away from Agenda 2025, but some experts believe should he be elected in November, that massive project, including its 920 manual, could easily become the national policy of the Trump administration.
The Biden administration has been campaigning against Project 2025.
Watch the video below or at this link.
MAGA operative introducing Trump says Trump will enact their Project 2025 agenda, which includes a de-facto national abortion ban, puts Medicare on a path to privatization, and seeks to end marriage equality pic.twitter.com/BtGb4i1E9W
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024
‘False’ and ‘Irresponsible’: DOJ Smacks Down Jim Jordan’s ‘Conspiracy’ in Sharp Letter
Calling Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s allegations “speculation,” “conspiratorial speculation,” “unfounded,” “baseless,” “irresponsible,” and “false,” the U.S. Dept. of Justice in a strongly-worded and trenchant letter smacked down the House Republican’s suggestion the New York State criminal prosecution of Donald Trump was a project of the Biden administration.
Assistant Attorney General Carlos Felipe Uriarte from the DOJ Office of Legislative Affairs writes that Jordan’s Judiciary Committee “has demanded information from the Department because of what you describe as a ‘perception that the Justice Department is’ behind the District Attorney’s so-called ‘politicized prosecution’ and a ‘perception that the Biden Justice Department is politicized and weaponized’ to that end.” [Italicized words original to DOJ document.]
“The Department does not generally make extensive efforts to rebut conspiratorial speculation, including to avoid the risk of lending it credibility. However, consistent with the Attorney General’s commitment to transparency, the Department has taken extraordinary steps to confirm what was already clear: there is no basis for these false claims.”
Describing their “comprehensive search for email communications … between any officials in Department leadership, including all political appointees in those offices, and the District Attorney’s office regarding any investigation or prosecution of the former President,” Uriarte says:
“We found none. This is unsurprising. The District Attorney’s office is a separate entity from the Department. The
Department does not supervise the work of the District Attorney’s office, does not approve its charging decisions, and does not try its cases. The Department has no control over the District Attorney, just as the District Attorney has no control over the Department. The Committee knows this.”
Continuing his remarks, Uriarte also notes that despite finding no emails Jordan demanded, “information-sharing between a U.S. Attorney’s Office and local prosecutors is standard and happens every day all over the country.”
And he issues a warning:
“The self-justifying ‘perception’ asserted by the Committee is completely baseless, but the Committee continues to traffic it widely. As the Attorney General stated at his hearing, the conspiracy theory that the recent jury verdict in New York state court was somehow controlled by the Department is not only false, it is irresponsible. Indeed, accusations of wrongdoing made without—and in fact contrary to—evidence undermine confidence in the justice system and have contributed to increased threats of violence and attacks on career law enforcement officials and prosecutors.”
“Our extraordinary efforts to respond to your speculation should put it to rest.”
ABC News adds that “last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland repeatedly rebuked the allegations as baseless and dangerous, pointing to an uptick in threats department officials have seen directly stemming from such conspiracy theories.”
Image via Shutterstock
