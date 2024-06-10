‘Godliness’: Alito in Secret Recording Says No Compromise for ‘Fundamental’ Moral Differences

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, in a secretly recorded conversation about morality in America says there are “fundamental” differences between the left and the right that “can’t be compromised,” and agreed the nation needs to return to “godliness.”

The 74-year old Bush-43 appointee who has served on the nation’s highest court since 2006 was recorded by documentary filmmaker Lauren Windsor, who also secretly recorded him in 2023. Windsor shared her audio on social media (below) but also exclusively with Rolling Stone.

Justice Alito spoke casually and unguardedly, prompted by Windsor who, according to audio she published, reminded him of their conversation last year “about the polarization in this country,” and, “everything that’s been going on in the past year.”

She identified herself “as a Catholic and as someone who like really cherishes my faith,” and added, “I just don’t, I don’t know that we can negotiate with the left in the way that needs to happen for the polarization to end.”

“I think that it’s a matter of, like, winning,” she concluded.

The Justice responded, saying, “I think you’re probably right.”

READ MORE: Trump to Address Group Calling Abortion ‘Child Sacrifice’

“On one side or the other — one side or the other is going to win. I don’t know,” Alito continued. “I mean, there can be a way of working — a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised. They really can’t be compromised. So it’s not like you are going to split the difference.”

Agreeing with him, Windsor adds, “I think that the solution really is like winning the moral argument, like people in this country who believe in God, have got to keep fighting for that, to return our country to a place of godliness.”

“I agree with you,” Alito tells her.

“Because if we look at like the decline of our society, the decline of a nuclear family and liberals, I just feel like want to see that happen, to proliferate. And I think we’ve been too permissive to say, oh, you know, okay. I understand the Constitution,” Windsor said before being cut off by another person.

“Alito made these remarks in conversation at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner on June 3, a function that is known to right-wing activists as an opportunity to buttonhole Supreme Court justices,” Rolling Stone reports. “Windsor attended the dinner as a dues-paying member of the society under her real name, along with a colleague. She asked questions of the justice as though she were a religious conservative.”

READ MORE: Clarence Thomas Discloses Billionaire Paid for Two Luxury Vacations After Decades of Trips

Justice Alito has been under tremendous pressure to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6 insurrection, and cases related to Donald Trump. That pressure exploded recently when The New York Times reported two flags associated with the “Stop the Steal” conspiracy, and with the attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy, had flown at two of Justice Alito’s homes.

In a written letter to Congress Alito refused to recuse himself. Some experts say his versions of events are incompatible with facts from a police report and from eyewitnesses, suggesting he may not have been truthful.

Listen below or at this link.

EXCLUSIVE UNDERCOVER AUDIO:

Sam Alito x John Roberts x The Undercurrent 🧵 1/ Justice Alito admits lack of impartiality with the Left, says: “One side or the other is going to win.” pic.twitter.com/b5nmxToZ9z — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 10, 2024

READ MORE: ‘Bizarrely Embarrassing and Infantile’: Right Wing Outlet Slammed for Selling ‘Alito Flags’