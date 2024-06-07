News
‘People Keep Getting Jobs’: Economists Impressed by Latest Jobs Report as Wages Grow
Economists were surprised and impressed with the May jobs report, and there are some significant facts in the data they’re praising that affect everyone in America.
“People keep getting jobs.”
That’s how Washington Post columnist Heather Long explains the just-released May jobs report: “Another big jobs report. The US economy added 272,000 jobs in May, blowing past expectations of ~190k. People keep getting jobs, esp. in healthcare., gov’t and hospitality.”
“This labor market just won’t quit,” observed Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell, calling the slight rise to 4% “still pretty damn good!”
“Labor force participation rate for prime-age workers at highest level since 2002,” she noted, adding: “Prime-age women’s labor force participation rate at highest level EVER.”
READ MORE: House Republican Says Goal of Feminism, BLM, and Government Is Removing Men From the Family
Joey Politano, who writes about economics at Apricitas Economics, charted what women’s unemployment looks like:
Women’s employment rates rose to another record high in May! What a historic recovery from the depths of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/BE3s6OpNc5
— Joey Politano 🏳️🌈 (@JosephPolitano) June 7, 2024
Politano also reveals the childcare crisis has greatly improved:
In early COVID, there was a surge in the number of people who had a job but couldn’t work due to childcare problems
There have been significant improvements on that front—and now, the number of employees not at work due to childcare problems is at the lowest level since 2019! pic.twitter.com/o70sw4I0nI
— Joey Politano 🏳️🌈 (@JosephPolitano) June 7, 2024
Martha Gimbel, a former Senior Advisor at the White House Council of Economic Advisers, put today’s numbers in context: “For reference, average job growth was around 170K in 2019 so job growth around 250K (50 percent above the pre-pandemic average) is not too shabby.”
She also took a dig at analysts who had predicted far worse results: “Once again, payroll growth laughs at your expectations.”
READ MORE: Clarence Thomas Accepted Millions in Gifts – Far More Than All Other Justices Combined
The unemployment rate did tick up just a slight amount, to 4.0%, the first time it’s hit that number in over two years. Despite what the general public believes, under President Biden unemployment has been and remains at or near 50-year lows.
Last month The Guardian reported a Harris Poll found 49% of Americans “believe that unemployment is at a 50-year high, though the unemployment rate has been under 4%, a near 50-year low.”
Four years ago, the May 2020 jobs report showed unemployment had dropped to 13.3%, from 14.7% in April 2020 – that’s more than triple where we are now.
Center for American Progress vice president of research Will Ragland sums up the current state of the economy, focusing on these four facts: “15.6 million jobs created under Biden administration. Labor force participation for prime-age workers is at its highest in over 20 years. Women’s employment rate hit another high. Unemployment remains at historical lows.”
Barron’s notes that wages are growing, “at the fast rate since January.”
“Americans’ average hourly earnings rose faster than expected in May, up 0.4% from the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. That was 4.1% higher than a year ago and compared with the consensus estimate of 0.3% growth, per FactSet.”
Howard Forman, Yale University professor of radiology, economics, public health, and management notes today’s unemployment report is not “good news for stock or bond markets. (or those looking for lower interest rates) But the silver lining is that REAL (inflation adjusted) wages are growing strongly. Great news for labor.”
He also pointed out four facts, writing: “What might be temporarily bad news for Capital markets is great news for Biden.
1. Very strong labor markets (continuing record job creation).
2. Increasing REAL wages.
3. Declining inflation.
4. Growing economy.”
See the social media posts above or at this link.
READ MORE: Katie Britt Was So Outraged Over Democrats’ Contraception Bill She Didn’t Even Vote
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Troll’: Experts Pan MAGA Claims Trump to Get ‘Mistrial’ After Judge Notifies of Facebook Post
Legal experts are doubtful a letter sent to defense and prosecution attorneys in Donald Trump’s now-concluded New York criminal trial will ultimately turn his guilty verdict into a “mistrial.”
Friday afternoon Judge Juan Merchan notified both parties of a comment posted to the New York Unified Court System’s Facebook page apparently one day before the jury handed the ex-president a guilty verdict.
“My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted,” it begins, adding emojis here and at the end. “Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!”
Professor of law and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance posted a screenshot of the Facebook post.
And here’s the post from “Michael Anderson” that set it off. pic.twitter.com/9trkidtNnr
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 7, 2024
Judge Merchan’s letter makes no claims about the validity of the Facebook poster’s claim that they are related to a juror, merely that the post was made.
That poster allegedly has in their Facebook bio, “a professional sh*tposter.”
READ MORE: ‘Bizarrely Embarrassing and Infantile’: Right Wing Outlet Slammed for Selling ‘Alito Flags’
Meanwhile, Vance says Judge Merchan “is smart to advise the parties & hold a hearing on the record to resolve this. If it’s someone posting with no basis for it as it appears, the record will be clear (his bio says ‘professional s***poster’) & if there’s something to it, good to get it out & do justice.”
“Why does a clear record matter?” she continues. “Because Trump will raise this on appeal to argue for reversal. Now, both sides have notice of this issue & there’s an opportunity to get all of the details & facts out so that if there is nothing to this, it won’t affect the appeal.”
But that did not stop Donald Trump’s MAGA provocateurs and influencers from insisting the trial’s verdict would be changed to “mistrial.”
MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang reports an account that appears to be the same as the one mentioned in Merchan’s letter made a similar post ten days before the verdict:
Assuming this is the same “Michael Anderson,” I don’t think that the post is real. It also looks like it was made on May 20th. Trump’s verdict didn’t come in until ten days later on May 30th.
Plus, the poster’s FB profile says: “a professional shit poster”. 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/YmnVbl6omM
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 7, 2024
“Sort of astonishing to see the knee-jerk reaction for a ‘mistrial’ on this issue before any facts are actually known,” noted Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney. “It appears to be a silly troll. I’m a bit surprised Merchan didn’t have any of that info in his letter, knowing how it would be digested in some circles.”
Minutes later Cheney, pointing to his own report at Politico, wrote on social media, “It looks increasingly likely to be a hoax/troll.”
Professor of law Ryan Goodman, a former DOD special counsel, pointed to Katie Phang’s post identifying a similar post and remarked: “A bullsh*t poster indeed.”
Attorney George Conway had a more sarcastic response to the poster’s validity.
my cousin’s dogs were jurors, and, when they were small, he trained them to go potty whenever they heard Trump’s name pic.twitter.com/0anORjQlxW
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 7, 2024
See the social media posts above or at this link.
READ MORE: House Republican Says Goal of Feminism, BLM, and Government Is Removing Men From the Family
News
‘Bizarrely Embarrassing and Infantile’: Right Wing Outlet Slammed for Selling ‘Alito Flags’
A right-wing website is selling flags to honor Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, after he appears to have made several false statements, including in a letter to Congress, about why flags associated with the January 6 insurrection and the “Stop the Steal” conspiracy movement were flying at his homes.
The Bush-43 appointed jurist has been accused of either being mistaken or “lying” about events, by a former neighbor.
A former neighbor of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said, “at worst, he’s just outright lying,” about his account of a neighborhood dispute that led to hoisting an upside-down American flag at his Virginia home.@GeoffRBennett speaks to @LisaDNews for more. pic.twitter.com/yW322G37ti
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 6, 2024
In claims called into question by facts, including a police report and eyewitness reports, Justice Alito alleged his wife flew an upside down American flag outside their Virginia home, and another flag associated with both the insurrection and the far-right Christian nationalist movement outside their New Jersey beach house.
RELATED: Alito’s Opinion in a 2022 Christian Flag Case Flies in the Face of His Recusal Refusal
Democrats on Capitol Hill and many Americans on the left have been outraged for weeks, not only because the flags are symbols of the deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection and were carried by some who attacked the Capitol and American democracy, but also because Justice Alito refuses to recuse from any cases associated with that fatal day, or with the leader of that day’s events, Donald Trump.
Now, the right wing website National Review is selling flags honoring the Supreme Court justice and invoking the two insurrectionist symbols. They are $197 each.
“National Review is delighted to announce new ‘Alito flags’ based on honored colonial-era American flags and fashioned to show support for the Supreme Court justice,” the website published in an article.
And while NR publisher Rich Lowry, a frequent guest on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” claims the “beautiful flags … hearken back to some of the most stirring symbols of the American Revolution,” the advertorial ignores almost entirely the actual controversy surrounding the two flags that flew at the Alitos’ homes.
“These are beautiful flags that hearken back to some of the most stirring symbols of the American Revolution.”@RichLowry loves our “Alito Flags” and now you too can show your support for the Supreme Court justice amidst sustained attacks from Democrats.https://t.co/DWtZM9qXVw pic.twitter.com/BsCxWv9gf2
— National Review (@NRO) June 7, 2024
NR instead points to the alleged historic nature of their original designs.
RELATED: ‘Liar’: Critics Question Alito’s Integrity After His Insurrection Flag Story Disintegrates
“One flag is loosely based on the ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag that was commissioned by George Washington during the American Revolution, and the other on the Bennington battle flag, a banner associated with the revolutionary battle that took place in 1777 near Bennington, Vt.,” NR staff write.
They also include some snark.
“Both are perfectly suited for showing you have the back of Justice Alito as he comes under sustained attack for flags flown by his wife Martha-Ann Alito; for demonstrating a commitment to originalist jurisprudence; for rejecting politically motivated calls for Alito and other conservative justices to recuse themselves; and yes, for — as circumstances warrant — trolling obnoxious left-wing neighbors who engage in political provocations and then play the victim.”
And an outright attack on the left.
“Democrats have gone too far with their attacks on the Supreme Court and it’s time to take a stand,” NR said on Friday on social media.
Former Republican and former U.S. Congressman Denver Riggleman called the flags, “just bizarrely embarrassing and infantile. Unserious.”
Epoch Times gets dropped and National Review takes the baton.
This is just bizarrely embarrassing and infantile. Unserious. https://t.co/dMPB8epjX7
— Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 7, 2024
Some pointed out defacing or putting someone’s face an American flag is both disrespectful and may violate flag code.
“Congratulations to the American left on winning football, Bud Light, and the undefaced Stars and Stripes in the culture wars,” wrote The New Republic’s Matt Ford.
The Bulwark’s Matt Stokes just commented, “So, so lame.”
Jay Willis, editor-in-chief of the legal news outlet Balls and Strikes, offered this opinion:
Selling special edition “Alito Flags” is the kind of shit you do when you don’t have a single person on staff born after 1957 pic.twitter.com/5XzFT8rHXU
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) June 7, 2024
See the social media posts above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘No Moral Compass’: Legal Experts Call for Intervention After Alito Refuses to Recuse
News
Clarence Thomas Discloses Billionaire Paid for Two Luxury Vacations After Decades of Trips
For more than 20 years U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and often his wife, Ginni Thomas, were the guests of billionaire Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow, who reportedly treated the couple to luxury air and sea travel and trips to his resort and other destinations, complete with gifts including clothing, all expenses paid. Now, following years of reports on the alleged ethics and corruption scandals of right-wing Supreme Court justices, and after an ethics policy newly-adopted by the SCOTUS justices, the latest disclosure report offers critical revelations.
“Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has disclosed for the first time trips to Bali and to a private club in California in 2019 paid for by his friend and benefactor, Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, according to financial disclosures released Friday for eight of the nine justices,” The Washington Post reports.
“The required annual reports, covering activity in 2023, also show three justices — Brett M. Kavanaugh, Neil M. Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson — received six-figure book payments,” The Post adds. “Jackson also accepted four concert tickets from Beyoncé worth nearly $4,000 and two pieces of art to display in her chambers.”
READ MORE: ‘People Keep Getting Jobs’: Economists Impressed by Latest Jobs Report as Wages Grow
On Thursday, Fix The Court revealed over the past 20 years Justice Thomas has accepted nearly $6 million in what the government watchdog believes are gifts disclosed by Thomas, gifts reported by the media including especially ProPublica, and “likely” gifts its investigation identified.
According to Fix The Court’s publicly posted spreadsheet, tallying up all the gifts Justice Thomas accepted, including disclosed, identified, and “likely” gifts, based on their investigations and on news reports, Justice Thomas appears to have accepted $5,879,796 worth of gifts.
The total of all gifts all justices accepted over the past two decades, not including amounts in today’s disclosure report, according to Fix The Court, is $6,592,657.
RELATED: ‘GoFundMe’: Experts Say Clarence Thomas Being ‘Sponsored by Billionaires’ Is ‘Bribery’
Responding to Friday’s disclosure news, retired White House correspondent Peter Maer, an award-winning journalist, wrote: “Cashing in on #SCOTUS.”
Thursday night MSNBC’s Chris Hayes reported on Fix The Court’s investigation.
Watch below or at this link.
NEW: Data released by a Supreme Court watchdog reveals Justice Clarence Thomas has collected more than $4 million worth of gifts throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/rUS5bNFZEp
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) June 7, 2024
RELATED: ‘Corruption of the Highest Order’: Experts ‘Sickened’ at ‘Definitely Bought’ Clarence Thomas and His ‘Pay to Play’ Lifestyle
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Just Suggested Jailing His Political Opponents – and MAGA Has a Plan in Place
- OPINION2 days ago
Comer Refers Hunter Biden to DOJ After Report of His Own ‘Spectacularly Wrong’ Chinese Venture
- News2 days ago
‘Condoms to Little Kids’: Republicans Rejecting Contraception Bill Claim Religious Infringement
- News1 day ago
Clarence Thomas Accepted Millions in Gifts – Far More Than All Other Justices Combined
- News1 day ago
House Republican Says Goal of Feminism, BLM, and Government Is Removing Men From the Family
- OPINION1 day ago
Katie Britt Was So Outraged Over Democrats’ Contraception Bill She Didn’t Even Vote
- News1 day ago
‘You’re Going to Jail’: Protestor Cheers After Bannon Ordered to Prison by July 1
- News7 hours ago
Clarence Thomas Discloses Billionaire Paid for Two Luxury Vacations After Decades of Trips