‘I Am a Steadfast Christian’ and ‘I Refuse to Put People Over Politics’: Johnson’s Emails Sing Different Tunes

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told supporters in a recent fundraising emails, “It’s no secret that I am a steadfast Christian and man of God,” but also, “I refuse to put people over politics” – a possible albeit embarrassing gaffe.

Johnson’s first full week as Speaker has borne the latter claim out, critics are suggesting.

“The speaker telling us what we already know,” U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) wrote.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) responded to Johnson’s remark with a simple, “We know.”

The Speaker’s aggressive emails are typical within GOP fundraising efforts. One also blasts what he deems is “the woke, liberal agenda” of putting “Americans LAST,” a signal of his support for Donald Trump’s “America First” slogan.

“The liberal media is out to destroy me. They want to make me their next boogeyman. They will commit HUNDREDS of MILLIONS to oust me and take back the House,” Johnson says in one email.

“Democrats don’t know a thing about me. All I want to do is make our country safer, secure our border, bring down costs, restore law and order, and ensure America remains the freest, most powerful country in the WORLD,” he adds, an apparent reference to the avalanche of news about Johnson’s decades of work against LGBTQ Americans and their civil rights, including his fight to block a same-sex family’s adoption.

“I refuse to put people over politics,” the email continues. “Which is why I need your help. Republicans have been tasked with getting this country back on track, but the clock is ticking. Can you step forward with a donation today?”

But in a different fundraising email to supporters, first reported by Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, Johnson sings a very different tune.

“I know God Is not done with America yet,” he writes. “It’s no secret that I am a steadfast Christian and man of God. Our nation began with the bold declaration that all men are created equal by God and that our rights derive from Him and not the government. The founders insisted that faith must remain central to our national identity because, as George Washington summarized, ‘religion and morality are indispensable supports’ of our republic. Like so many American households through the generations, in our house, we instill faith in the hearts of our children, serve God, and serve people.”

His religious references continue.

“I know our country is in desperate need of prayer. Today I am asking if you share my faith in God and for the future of our nations, you’ll join us.”

The word “nations” is a particularly curious choice.

“We cannot allow the radical Left to destroy the ideals our country was founded on,” he continues. “Please join me if you agree that we need to stand up for our Republic.”

Congressman Moskowitz was one of the few Democrats who voted for Johnson’s unprecedented bill this week to tie emergency aid to Israel to what Johnson claimed were “offsets”: cuts to the IRS that would actually cost U.S. taxpayers to $90 billion. He called the legislation “Johnson Amateur hour,” and blasted it by saying: “There are American hostages.”

“This is dead in the Senate,” Moskowitz said in defense of his vote, adding, “I will support Israel.”

See Johnson’s emails below or at this link.