OPINION
‘I Am a Steadfast Christian’ and ‘I Refuse to Put People Over Politics’: Johnson’s Emails Sing Different Tunes
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told supporters in a recent fundraising emails, “It’s no secret that I am a steadfast Christian and man of God,” but also, “I refuse to put people over politics” – a possible albeit embarrassing gaffe.
Johnson’s first full week as Speaker has borne the latter claim out, critics are suggesting.
“The speaker telling us what we already know,” U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) wrote.
U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) responded to Johnson’s remark with a simple, “We know.”
The Speaker’s aggressive emails are typical within GOP fundraising efforts. One also blasts what he deems is “the woke, liberal agenda” of putting “Americans LAST,” a signal of his support for Donald Trump’s “America First” slogan.
“The liberal media is out to destroy me. They want to make me their next boogeyman. They will commit HUNDREDS of MILLIONS to oust me and take back the House,” Johnson says in one email.
“Democrats don’t know a thing about me. All I want to do is make our country safer, secure our border, bring down costs, restore law and order, and ensure America remains the freest, most powerful country in the WORLD,” he adds, an apparent reference to the avalanche of news about Johnson’s decades of work against LGBTQ Americans and their civil rights, including his fight to block a same-sex family’s adoption.
“I refuse to put people over politics,” the email continues. “Which is why I need your help. Republicans have been tasked with getting this country back on track, but the clock is ticking. Can you step forward with a donation today?”
But in a different fundraising email to supporters, first reported by Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, Johnson sings a very different tune.
“I know God Is not done with America yet,” he writes. “It’s no secret that I am a steadfast Christian and man of God. Our nation began with the bold declaration that all men are created equal by God and that our rights derive from Him and not the government. The founders insisted that faith must remain central to our national identity because, as George Washington summarized, ‘religion and morality are indispensable supports’ of our republic. Like so many American households through the generations, in our house, we instill faith in the hearts of our children, serve God, and serve people.”
His religious references continue.
“I know our country is in desperate need of prayer. Today I am asking if you share my faith in God and for the future of our nations, you’ll join us.”
The word “nations” is a particularly curious choice.
“We cannot allow the radical Left to destroy the ideals our country was founded on,” he continues. “Please join me if you agree that we need to stand up for our Republic.”
Congressman Moskowitz was one of the few Democrats who voted for Johnson’s unprecedented bill this week to tie emergency aid to Israel to what Johnson claimed were “offsets”: cuts to the IRS that would actually cost U.S. taxpayers to $90 billion. He called the legislation “Johnson Amateur hour,” and blasted it by saying: “There are American hostages.”
“This is dead in the Senate,” Moskowitz said in defense of his vote, adding, “I will support Israel.”
See Johnson’s emails below or at this link.
spotted in a Speaker Mike Johnson fundraising email: “I refuse to put people over politics” pic.twitter.com/Li9MdeX7RS
— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) November 3, 2023
Here’s a fundraising appeal from @SpeakerJohnson pic.twitter.com/cRjYCVRuqN
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 3, 2023
OPINION
Buttigieg Responds to Mike Johnson’s Homophobic Claim Same-Sex Marriage Is a ‘Dark Harbinger’
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg responded to homophobic remarks Mike Johnson once made about same-sex marriage by inviting the Republican Speaker of the House to his home to meet his husband Chasten and the couple’s toddler twins.
While working for the Alliance Defense Fund, now renamed the Alliance Defending Freedom, Johnson penned a 2004 op-ed resurfaced by CNN’s KFile. It calls what would become the national conversation on same-sex marriage, “a cataclysmic battle that will soon decide whether the sacred institutions of marriage and the traditional family are ultimately preserved or discarded by our increasingly secularized society.”
“Experts project” Johnson also claimed in that op-ed, “that homosexual marriage is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.”
Eleven years later the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples have the same constitutional rights and responsibilities to marriage as different-sex couples. It is now more than two decades after Johnson’s claim, with no indication the unnamed experts he referred to were correct.
“Countless studies prove that traditional marriage is unquestionably the best, healthiest, and most satisfying relationship for everyone,” Johnson also claimed in that op-ed. “Children in stable, traditional, two-parent homes have less physical and emotional problems, do better in school, and are less likely to live in poverty, get into trouble, or be the victims of physical or sexual abuse.”
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, and Johnson’s claim did not even refer to children being raised by same-sex parents. But since that time, at least 75 (as of 2015) studies have proven that children raised by same-sex parents do at least as well as children raised by different-sex parents.
Thursday night, Stephen Colbert asked Secretary Buttigieg about Speaker Johnson’s remarks on CBS’s “The Late Show.”
“When we last talked, Mike Johnson was not Speaker of the House,” Colbert began. “Now, Mike Johnson is Speaker of the House. His record on LGBTQ issues is, what’s the word? Awful. So, how do you work with a guy who argued that same-sex relations are ‘the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest Republic?'”
After a brief pause, Secretary Buttigieg replied, “Look, I’ll work with anybody who can help us get good transportation available to the American people, but I don’t know. Maybe we’ll just have him over, ’cause our little house is not far from the Capitol.”
“And if you can see what it’s like when I come home from work, Chasten’s bringing the kids home from daycare or vice-versa, and one of us is getting the kids ready. And the other one’s microwaving those little freezer meatballs that are a great cheat code if you’ve got toddlers and you’ve got to feed them quickly and they won’t take their shoes off and one of them needs a diaper change.”
“Everything about that is chaos, but nothing about that is dark. That’s, the love of God is in that House.”
Watch below or at this link.
While @secretarypete’s household is beautifully chaotic with raising twin toddlers, it’s not the kind of chaos that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson warns of.#Colbert pic.twitter.com/WY4AdS4WJ6
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 3, 2023
OPINION
Comer Hit With Brutal Fact Check Over Biden ‘Money Laundering’ Scheme Claims
No, James Biden’s $200,000 payment to his brother isn’t the proof of a mass “influence peddling scheme” far-right Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene would have you believe it is, a new FactCheck report finds.
FactCheck’s review of the House Oversight and Accountability committee’s case against the Biden family, based on a bank statement subpoena that found a 2018 payment between brothers, found more evidence of bombast than bribes, the organization said Thursday.
“As has been the case so often in the House investigation of the finances of Joe Biden’s family members,” the report states, “the claims have outpaced the evidence so far.”
The Biden nay-sayers, who also include Reps. James Comer and Lauren Boebert, contend James’ payment to Joe’s on the same day he received a $200,000 check from the for-profit hospital chain Americore Health proves what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called “money laundering.”
Yet as the FactCheck analysis found, it might also have been the struggling hospital’s last-ditch effort to hitch its wagon to a big political name, as they state in a bankruptcy court complaint filed in July 2022.
And a lawyer for James Biden says brother Joe — not yet a U.S. presidential hopeful, let alone president — was simply being paid back for a short-term loan he sent his brother.
That’s why committee Democrats accused Republicans of cherry-picking bank records and ignoring those that didn’t align with their conspiracy theory.
“These records actually show that President Biden was the one who stepped in to help family members when they needed support,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said on Oct. 20.
FactCheck confirmed the second half of this account with images of James and Sara Biden’s check to Joe entitled “loan repayment.”
Despite this evidence, Comer took to Fox News three days later to boast, “We just proved that Joe Biden benefited from his family’s influence peddling scheme.”
The FactCheck report notes it remains unclear which narrative is true, but that in a nation where you’re innocent until proven guilty, it’s up to Republicans to make a case.
“The records don’t prove one way or another if Joe Biden was involved in the Americore Health enterprise,” FactCheck states. “But the burden remains with Republicans on the oversight committee to prove their case.”
Read the full report here.
OPINION
‘I Failed to Do My Due Diligence’: Tearful Jenna Ellis Admits Guilt as ‘a Christian’
As part of a plea deal former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, in a tearful statement she read to a Georgia court, admitted her guilt on Tuesday for her part in Donald Trump‘s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Early in her tenure as a Trump campaign lawyer, Ellis’ carefully-crafted brand included the claim she was a “constitutional law attorney.” One month after the 2020 election that Trump lost, The New York Times asked: “How Is Trump’s Lawyer Jenna Ellis ‘Elite Strike Force’ Material?”
“She bills herself as a ‘constitutional law attorney.’ Her experience doesn’t align with the sort of lawyer she plays on TV,” the paper of record charged.
Ellis’ brand also includes strong Christian nationalism.
After leaving the Trump campaign, Ellis became an attorney for the Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a far-right Christian nationalist.
Last year The New York Times included Ellis in a feature titled, “The Far-Right Christian Quest for Power.”
READ MORE: Trump Serves Up Massively False Claim About His 91 Criminal Charges
“At the Patriots Arise event,” The Times reported, “Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Mr. Mastriano and the former co-counsel for the Trump campaign’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, told the audience that ‘what it really means to truly be America first, what it truly means to pursue happiness, what it truly means to be a Christian nation are all actually the same thing.'”
The Times has also noted that early in her career, Ellis worked as an attorney for James Dobson, the evangelical anti-LGBTQ activist who founded the Family Research Council. FRC now appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
Ellis is now associated with another group that also appears on the SPLC’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups: the American Family Association, where she hosts American Family Radio’s “Jenna Ellis in the Morning.”
“Jenna Ellis in the Morning aims to provide valuable commentary on the issues of our day and to do so from both a biblical and constitutional perspective,” her bio at AFR reads. “She is the chairwoman of the Election Integrity Alliance, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, and an allied attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom.”
The Alliance Defending Freedom also appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
She still calls herself a “constitutional law attorney.”
“As a constitutional law attorney,” her bio at the Salem Podcast Network begins, “former senior legal advisor and personal counsel to President Donald J. Trump, Jenna Ellis believes in the rule of law and the importance of integrity in our elections. In each episode of the Jenna Ellis Show, she will tackle the critical cultural and legal issues our country faces.”
Ellis’ bio at X, formerly Twitter, simply reads: “A servant of Jesus Christ.”
READ MORE: Trump Goes All in on Xenophobic Christian Nationalism in New Hampshire
Pinned atop that page is Ellis’ plea for financial support in the Georgia case, which she just pleaded guilty to on Tuesday.
“Over $200,000 raised for my defense fund!” her post dated September 14 reads. “Thank you to everyone who is helping me fight a weaponized government and the criminalization of the practice of law.”
But less than six weeks later, on Tuesday morning before a judge in a Fulton County, Georgia courtroom, Jenna Ellis didn’t mention a “weaponized government” or the “criminalization of the practice of law.” Instead, she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of “aiding and abetting false statements and writings.”
District Attorney Fani Willis charged Ellis with – and she admitted guilt to – having “intentionally aided and abetted” Rudy Giuliani “in knowingly, willfully, and unlawfully making” false statements to the Georgia Senate. Those false statements involve clams of massive fraud.
The charge centers on the transmission of false information to Georgia legisaltors on Dec. 3, 2020. https://t.co/4Oa6qAv00Q pic.twitter.com/ew6XZEn0lp
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 24, 2023
On Tuesday, Ellis claimed her actions were done out of ignorance of facts and trusting attorneys who had more experience that she had.
“As an attorney who is also a Christian, I take my responsibilities as a lawyer very seriously,” Ellis told the judge. “And I endeavor to be a person of sound moral and ethical character in all of my dealings.”
“In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, I believed that challenging the results on behalf of President Trump should be pursued in a just and legal way. I endeavored to represent my client to the best of my ability. I relied on others, including lawyers with many more years of experience than I, to provide me with true and reliable information, especially since my role involved speaking to the media and to legislators in various states,” she said.
READ MORE: Trump’s Reported Plan for NATO Makes Him ‘Biggest Internal Threat to National Security’: Expert
“What I did not do but should have done, Your Honor, was to make sure that the facts the other layers alleged to be true, were in fact true. In the frenetic pace of attempting to raise challenges to the election in several states, including Georgia, I failed to do my due diligence. I believe in and I value election integrity. If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post election challenges. I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse. For those failures of mine, Your Honor, I have taken responsibility already before the Colorado bar who censured me, and I now take responsibility before this court and apologize to the people of Georgia.”
Watch below or at this link.
Jenna Ellis: “I failed to do my due diligence. I believe in and I value election integrity. If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post election challenges. I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse.” pic.twitter.com/6Zf0SZ5X22
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 24, 2023
