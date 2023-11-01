News
Mike Johnson Collaborated for Years With Discredited ‘Ex-Gay’ Group to Target Teens
Before entering politics in 2015, Mike Johnson, now the Republican Speaker of the House, worked closely with a now-discredited and defunct “ex-gay” group that claimed people can change from gay to straight through Christianity, according to a CNN investigation.
Exodus International, a Christian ministry which alleged for decades that “Change Is Possible” through so-called “conversion therapy,” shut down in 2013 after its president confessed, “the majority of people that I have met, and I would say the majority meaning 99.9% of them have not experienced a change in their orientation.”
Major medical groups have called “conversion therapy” harmful and dangerous. Medical and legal experts, and some who have experienced it have likened or labeled it torture. Last year CNN reported, “So-called conversion therapy causes serious emotional harm to LGBTQ people and can even be deadly, but it also comes with a high financial cost to individuals and to society as a whole, according to a new study.”
“I do not believe that cure is a word that is applicable to really any struggle, homosexuality included,” Exodus president Alan Chambers, “who is married to a woman and has children, but speaks openly about his own sexual attraction to men,” said in 2012, according to an NBC News report at the time. “For someone to put out a shingle and say, ‘I can cure homosexuality’ — that to me is as bizarre as someone saying they can cure any other common temptation or struggle that anyone faces on Planet Earth.”
READ MORE: 'Leave My Children Alone': Trump Launches Tirade Attacking Judge and Attorney General
But as CNN’s KFile reports Wednesday, Mike Johnson “closely collaborated” with Exodus International “in the mid-to-late 2000s.”
“Johnson, a lawyer, gave legal advice to an organization called Exodus International and partnered with the group to put on an annual anti-gay event aimed at teens, according to a CNN KFile review of more than a dozen of Johnson’s media appearances from that timespan.”
During that time Johnson was an attorney and spokesperson for the Alliance Defense Fund (ADF), now renamed the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal organization that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
“He and his group collaborated with Exodus from 2006 to 2010,” CNN reports. “For years, Johnson and Exodus worked on an event started by ADF in 2005 known as the ‘Day of Truth’ – a counterprotest to the ‘Day of Silence,’ a day in schools in which students stayed silent to bring awareness to bullying faced by LGBTQ youth.”
In 2008, Johnson said, “Day of Truth was really established to counter the promotion of the homosexual agenda in public schools.”
Calling being gay “dangerous,” Johnson “frequently disparaged homosexuality, according to KFile’s review. He advocated for the criminalization of gay sex and went so far as to partially blame it for the fall of the Roman Empire.”
“’Some credit to the fall of Rome to not only the deprivation of the society and the loss of morals, but also to the rampant homosexual behavior that was condoned by the society,’ Johnson told a radio host in 2008.”
READ MORE: Why Did Mike Johnson Scrub 69 Podcasts From His Website?
Johnson declared in 2008, “I mean, our race, the size of our feet, the color of our eyes, these are things we’re born with and we cannot change.”
“Homosexual behavior is something you do, it’s not something that you are,” he also said.
Last year the White House announced, “Children who are exposed to so-called ‘conversion therapy’ face higher rates of attempted suicide and trauma,” and noted, “President Biden is using his executive authority to launch an initiative to protect children across America and crack down on this harmful practice, which every major medical association in the United States has condemned.”
CNN adds that “Videos put out by Exodus and ADF on their standalone Day of Truth website featured two Exodus staffers speaking about how teens didn’t need to ‘accept’ or ’embrace’ their homosexuality. The videos featured testimonials of a ‘former-homosexual’ and ‘former lesbian.'”
“Documents on the website were not archived online but were saved by anti-conversion therapy groups such as Truth Wins Out in 2007 and 2008,” CNN reports. “One video featured Johnson, who was later quoted in a press release on Exodus International’s website ahead of the event, saying, ‘An open, honest discussion allows truth to rise to the surface.'”
The ADF-Exodus event “directly harmed LGBTQ youth,” Wayne Besen, the executive director and founder of Truth Wins Out and an expert on the ex-gay industry, told CNN. Truth Wins Out is a nonprofit that “educates the world on the harm caused by destructive ‘ex-gay’ conversion programs, while fighting to eliminate anti-LGBTQ prejudice and discrimination.”
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Once Agreed to Speak at 'Kill the Gays' Pastor's Conference – Until an NCRM Report
“This is someone whose core was promoting anti-gay and ex-gay viewpoints. He wouldn’t pander to anti-gay advocates, he was the anti-gay and ex-gay advocate,” Besen also told CNN.
Besen told NCRM via email, “Mike Johnson is an extremist who is 100% all-in with ‘ex-gay’ conversion therapy. He personally promoted it and advocated it for vulnerable LGBTQ youth. He’s a dangerous demagogue and religious zealot of the worst kind.”
Besen also shared with NCRM his organization’s 2007 video that shows Mike Johnson talking about “truth” (at the 9 second mark).
Watch the video below or at this link.
Damning Document Produced in Court Shows Trump Knew He Lost Election Before Leaving Office: Expert
Prosecutors for New York Attorney General Letitia James produced a document in court Wednesday during the $250 million business fraud civil trial of Donald Trump that one legal expert says shows the ex-president knew he did not win the 2020 election, and had planned to return to private life.
The document, as The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld reports, shows Donald Trump “restored himself” as trustee of the Trump Organization on Jan. 15, 2021, just days before leaving office.
Professor at NYU Law and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weismann, the well-known MSNBC legal analyst, jumped on Klasfeld’s social media post.
“BREAKING in NY civil Trump case,” Weissmann wrote on X. “This document could be hugely important to Jack Smith and Fani Willis,” the Special Counsel prosecuting Trump for his efforts to overturn he election and in the Espionage Act case over classified documents, and the Georgia District Attorney also prosecuting Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
READ MORE: Judge Cannon Appears Likely to Hand Trump Yet Another Trial Delay
Weissman says the document “would show that Trump knew, at least as of 1/15/21, that he had not won the election and was returning to his private life & business.”
On January 11, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump held an hour-long press conference, complete with prop folders. His attorney claimed the president-elect had “relinquished leadership and management of the Trump Organization,” and handed “complete and total control” of his business empire to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Alan Weisselberg.
That, according to ProPublica, did not happen until at least January 23, 2021.
Reporters were blocked from being able to examine the documents.
Update: The Trump team did not allow the press to see the contents of the folders. Photo by Noah Gray/CNN pic.twitter.com/zKc9fv3Sba
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017
Judge Cannon Appears Likely to Hand Trump Yet Another Trial Delay
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appears prepared to support Donald Trump’s latest request, handing the ex-president facing criminal felony charges under the Espionage Act yet another delay.
Trump’s legal team has “repeatedly complained to the judge in the Mar-a-Lago criminal document-mishandling case that they haven’t had proper access to classified evidence in the case as they prepare for a trial next May,” CNN reports. “Those complaints have evolved into the Trump team asking Cannon to postpone the trial ‘until at least mid-November 2024,'” which would be after the election Trump is trying to win, reportedly to keep him out of prison.
“No immediate ruling from Judge Cannon on Trump’s bid to delay classified documents trial set for May,” reports Politico’s Josh Gerstein after Wednesday’s hearing ended, “but she was skeptical of prosecutors’ arguments that the case can be kept more or less on track.”
READ MORE: Johnson Mocks Reports GOP Plan to Defund IRS Will Cost US Taxpayers Up to $90 Billion
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell appeared to reach the same assessment:
“Judge Cannon appeared inclined to delay the timetable for Trump classified docs case, saying at hearing she would enter order as soon as possible on adjustments to the schedule — repeatedly noted prospect of clashes w 2020 case in DC set to start in March.”
The Washington Post confirms, reporting that Judge Cannon “suggested at a hearing Wednesday that she might push back the planned trial timeline, citing the potential complications with the former president’s three other criminal cases.”
“I’m having a hard time seeing how this work can be accomplished in this compressed time frame,” Judge Cannon said of deadlines she herself created.
Johnson Mocks Reports GOP Plan to Defund IRS Will Cost US Taxpayers Up to $90 Billion
Speaker Mike Johnson is mocking and dismissing several reports finding House Republicans’ legislation allegedly “offsetting” $14.3 billion in emergency funding for Israel to fight Hamas terrorists by defunding the IRS will cost U.S. taxpayers up to $90 billion.
Republicans want to gut a portion of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which increases funding for IRS to pursue taxpayers who make over $400,000 annually but are not paying the appropriate amount of taxes.
Republicans’ “plan to ‘offset’ Israel aid will cost $90 billion, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel tells me,” reports The Washington Post’s congressional economics correspondent Jacob Bogage.
“All of those funds go to increased scrutiny on tax evasion going on at the highest wealth levels,” Werfel also told him.
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Collaborated for Years With Discredited 'Ex-Gay' Group to Target Teens
“The nonpartisan budget office [CBO] estimated that the GOP bill would add $12.5 billion to the deficit through 2033 — far less than Werfel’s estimate of $90 billion — and projected it would result in $26.8 billion in lost tax revenue,” The Post reports separately, but that CBO estimate methodology was dictated by the direction House Republicans put in the bill on how the CBO was allowed to calculate the legislation’s impact.
Noted economist and professor Justin Wolfers blasted right-wing writer Stephen Moore, pointing out that “Funding the IRS pays for itself (plus some)…”
Funding the IRS pays for itself (plus some), you fraud. https://t.co/4eOa3QeTPs pic.twitter.com/uQmciA2FAI
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) October 31, 2023
“Reminder,” commented civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler, Speaker Johnson “is attempting to use a terrorist attack to save tax cheats $90B EVEN WHILE the single solitary thing House GOP has done since January is pursue Hunter Biden for tax crimes.”
Responding to one report that says House Republicans’ bill would cost $27 billion, The White House’s Andrew Bates writes: “That’s a hell of a price the @HouseGOP wants to make Americans pay just so they can politicize defense support for Israel and give Russia a pass for killing Ukrainians with Iranian weapons.”
Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Fox News asked Speaker Johnson if he was “surprised” by the CBO’s projection.
RELATED: 'There Are American Hostages': House GOP Slammed for 'Exploiting a War to Pass a Tax Cut'
“Only in Washington when you cut spending do they call it an increase in the deficit,” replied Johnson, mocking both the CBO and its score of the GOP legislation.
Watch Johnson below or at this link.
NEW: @SpeakerJohnson on CBO score for his Israel aid package: “Only in Washington when you cut spending do they call it an increase in the deficit” pic.twitter.com/8C0fY5THGt
— Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) November 1, 2023
