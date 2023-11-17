OPINION
Santos Expulsion Resolution Sets Up Test of House GOP Speaker Mike Johnson
Following the release of the House Ethics Committee’s damning report detailing the alleged actions of U.S. Rep. George Santos, largely focused on using at least tens of thousands of dollars of campaign cash for personal purchases, the Republican Ethics chair on Friday filed a resolution to expel the freshman New York Republican congressman. It sets up what will become a test of House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team – especially House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, who strongly backed Santos from the start – and their desire and ability to put ethics over politics and power.
The stakes for Speaker Johnson are simple: his three-vote majority is already razor-thin. Speaker Kevin McCarthy made clear Santos would be allowed to stay as long as possible. Will Johnson direct his leadership team to actively whip to expel Santos, knowing his majority will slip even further?
“Santos must be held accountable to the highest standards of conduct in order to safeguard the public’s faith in this institution,” the resolution, filed Friday by Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS) reads.
To expel Rep. Santos, a two-thirds majority is needed. Assuming all House Democrats are present and vote to expel, 77 Republicans would also have to vote for the expulsion resolution, as The New York Times noted November 1 when an effort to expel Santos “failed decisively…after a group of lawmakers from Mr. Santos’s home state could not persuade nearly enough of their colleagues that his admitted lies and federal indictment were sufficient grounds to oust him.”
That vote failed by a 213-179 margin.
READ MORE: GOP Congressman Melts Down on House Floor Over Republican Failures
But Thursday’s massive, and massively damning Ethics Committee report, has started to convince at least a few Republicans who voted against expelling Santos less than three weeks ago that there is now enough evidence to vote yes.
And while House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s office issued a statement calling the Ethics Committee’s report “troubling,” as Punchbowl News reports, it’s been crickets from the Speaker himself, and even less from his House GOP leadership team, including Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and most notably, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, who not only strongly endorsed Santos, she reportedly was “laser-focused” on getting him elected and even fundraised for her fellow New York Republican.
But other Republicans, like U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), are “undecided.”
Speaking about the allegations in the Ethics Committee’s report, Rep. Davidson told CNN Thursday, “I haven’t heard them or read them all myself. But I will say primarily this is between George Santos and the people that sent him here. And I imagine there’s probably mixed feelings in his own district.”
The Ethics Committee report painted a picture of man who redirected donor funds from campaign accounts to his personal accounts, spending lavishly on expensive dining and shopping trips to cosmetics retailer Sephora, French high-end fashion house Hermès, and Italian luxury fashion house Ferragamo. Donor cash was reportedly also used at spas and casinos, and to pay for luxury vacations, to pay his rent, to pay for Botox, to pay for parking, to pay his credit card bills, and to pay OnlyFans, a subscription and pay-per-view site that streams videos created by sex workers, musicians, artists, and physical fitness experts.
READ MORE: Johnson’s ‘Symbol of Christian Warfare’ Exposes His Ties to Aggressive Christian Nationalism: Report
The New York Times on Thursday detailed what it called Santos’ “post-election shopping spree,” just part of the “tens of thousands of dollars or more” he “siphoned from unknowing donors.”
“Over just a few days last November, Mr. Santos dropped $6,000 at Ferragamo, perhaps some of it on the red designer sneakers he later wore to walk the marble halls of Congress. He withdrew $800 in cash at a casino, where an aide said he liked to play roulette. He paid off his rent, and he pulled out another $1,000 in spending money at an A.T.M. near his apartment in Queens,” The Times’ Nicholas Fandos wrote. “It would have been nothing for the kind of wealthy financier Mr. Santos purported to be on the campaign trail. But that was a ruse. All of it was being illegally funded by Mr. Santos’s congressional campaign, which wired him $20,000 just after Thanksgiving without ever telling campaign donors or the Federal Election Commission.”
Speaker Johnson’s spokesperson on Thursday in a statement said, “Speaker Johnson encourages all involved to consider the best interests of the institution as this matter is addressed further.”
But when the House returns after Thanksgiving, and the resolution to expel comes up for a vote, it will be one thing for the Speaker to tell members to “consider the best interests of the institution,” and another to use his power to convince his caucus to expel Santos.
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Put Anti-Porn Software on His Phone – Could National Security Secrets Be at Risk?
‘I Am a Steadfast Christian’ and ‘I Refuse to Put People Over Politics’: Johnson’s Emails Sing Different Tunes
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told supporters in a recent fundraising emails, “It’s no secret that I am a steadfast Christian and man of God,” but also, “I refuse to put people over politics” – a possible albeit embarrassing gaffe.
Johnson’s first full week as Speaker has borne the latter claim out, critics are suggesting.
“The speaker telling us what we already know,” U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) wrote.
U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) responded to Johnson’s remark with a simple, “We know.”
The Speaker’s aggressive emails are typical within GOP fundraising efforts. One also blasts what he deems is “the woke, liberal agenda” of putting “Americans LAST,” a signal of his support for Donald Trump’s “America First” slogan.
“The liberal media is out to destroy me. They want to make me their next boogeyman. They will commit HUNDREDS of MILLIONS to oust me and take back the House,” Johnson says in one email.
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Collaborated for Years With Discredited ‘Ex-Gay’ Group to Target Teens
“Democrats don’t know a thing about me. All I want to do is make our country safer, secure our border, bring down costs, restore law and order, and ensure America remains the freest, most powerful country in the WORLD,” he adds, an apparent reference to the avalanche of news about Johnson’s decades of work against LGBTQ Americans and their civil rights, including his fight to block a same-sex family’s adoption.
“I refuse to put people over politics,” the email continues. “Which is why I need your help. Republicans have been tasked with getting this country back on track, but the clock is ticking. Can you step forward with a donation today?”
But in a different fundraising email to supporters, first reported by Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, Johnson sings a very different tune.
“I know God Is not done with America yet,” he writes. “It’s no secret that I am a steadfast Christian and man of God. Our nation began with the bold declaration that all men are created equal by God and that our rights derive from Him and not the government. The founders insisted that faith must remain central to our national identity because, as George Washington summarized, ‘religion and morality are indispensable supports’ of our republic. Like so many American households through the generations, in our house, we instill faith in the hearts of our children, serve God, and serve people.”
His religious references continue.
“I know our country is in desperate need of prayer. Today I am asking if you share my faith in God and for the future of our nations, you’ll join us.”
The word “nations” is a particularly curious choice.
READ MORE: Buttigieg Responds to Mike Johnson’s Homophobic Claim Same-Sex Marriage Is a ‘Dark Harbinger’
“We cannot allow the radical Left to destroy the ideals our country was founded on,” he continues. “Please join me if you agree that we need to stand up for our Republic.”
Congressman Moskowitz was one of the few Democrats who voted for Johnson’s unprecedented bill this week to tie emergency aid to Israel to what Johnson claimed were “offsets”: cuts to the IRS that would actually cost U.S. taxpayers to $90 billion. He called the legislation “Johnson Amateur hour,” and blasted it by saying: “There are American hostages.”
“This is dead in the Senate,” Moskowitz said in defense of his vote, adding, “I will support Israel.”
See Johnson’s emails below or at this link.
Buttigieg Responds to Mike Johnson’s Homophobic Claim Same-Sex Marriage Is a ‘Dark Harbinger’
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg responded to homophobic remarks Mike Johnson once made about same-sex marriage by inviting the Republican Speaker of the House to his home to meet his husband Chasten and the couple’s toddler twins.
While working for the Alliance Defense Fund, now renamed the Alliance Defending Freedom, Johnson penned a 2004 op-ed resurfaced by CNN’s KFile. It calls what would become the national conversation on same-sex marriage, “a cataclysmic battle that will soon decide whether the sacred institutions of marriage and the traditional family are ultimately preserved or discarded by our increasingly secularized society.”
“Experts project” Johnson also claimed in that op-ed, “that homosexual marriage is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.”
Eleven years later the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples have the same constitutional rights and responsibilities to marriage as different-sex couples. It is now more than two decades after Johnson’s claim, with no indication the unnamed experts he referred to were correct.
READ MORE: Judge Engoron ‘Pounds the Table’ and Threatens Trump’s Attorneys With Gag Order
“Countless studies prove that traditional marriage is unquestionably the best, healthiest, and most satisfying relationship for everyone,” Johnson also claimed in that op-ed. “Children in stable, traditional, two-parent homes have less physical and emotional problems, do better in school, and are less likely to live in poverty, get into trouble, or be the victims of physical or sexual abuse.”
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, and Johnson’s claim did not even refer to children being raised by same-sex parents. But since that time, at least 75 (as of 2015) studies have proven that children raised by same-sex parents do at least as well as children raised by different-sex parents.
Thursday night, Stephen Colbert asked Secretary Buttigieg about Speaker Johnson’s remarks on CBS’s “The Late Show.”
“When we last talked, Mike Johnson was not Speaker of the House,” Colbert began. “Now, Mike Johnson is Speaker of the House. His record on LGBTQ issues is, what’s the word? Awful. So, how do you work with a guy who argued that same-sex relations are ‘the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest Republic?'”
READ MORE: Pete Buttigieg Just Testified Before Congress. It Did Not Go Well for Republicans.
After a brief pause, Secretary Buttigieg replied, “Look, I’ll work with anybody who can help us get good transportation available to the American people, but I don’t know. Maybe we’ll just have him over, ’cause our little house is not far from the Capitol.”
“And if you can see what it’s like when I come home from work, Chasten’s bringing the kids home from daycare or vice-versa, and one of us is getting the kids ready. And the other one’s microwaving those little freezer meatballs that are a great cheat code if you’ve got toddlers and you’ve got to feed them quickly and they won’t take their shoes off and one of them needs a diaper change.”
“Everything about that is chaos, but nothing about that is dark. That’s, the love of God is in that House.”
Watch below or at this link.
READ MORE: Damning Document Produced in Court Shows Trump Knew He Lost Election Before Leaving Office: Expert
Comer Hit With Brutal Fact Check Over Biden ‘Money Laundering’ Scheme Claims
No, James Biden’s $200,000 payment to his brother isn’t the proof of a mass “influence peddling scheme” far-right Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene would have you believe it is, a new FactCheck report finds.
FactCheck’s review of the House Oversight and Accountability committee’s case against the Biden family, based on a bank statement subpoena that found a 2018 payment between brothers, found more evidence of bombast than bribes, the organization said Thursday.
“As has been the case so often in the House investigation of the finances of Joe Biden’s family members,” the report states, “the claims have outpaced the evidence so far.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
The Biden nay-sayers, who also include Reps. James Comer and Lauren Boebert, contend James’ payment to Joe’s on the same day he received a $200,000 check from the for-profit hospital chain Americore Health proves what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called “money laundering.”
Yet as the FactCheck analysis found, it might also have been the struggling hospital’s last-ditch effort to hitch its wagon to a big political name, as they state in a bankruptcy court complaint filed in July 2022.
And a lawyer for James Biden says brother Joe — not yet a U.S. presidential hopeful, let alone president — was simply being paid back for a short-term loan he sent his brother.
That’s why committee Democrats accused Republicans of cherry-picking bank records and ignoring those that didn’t align with their conspiracy theory.
“These records actually show that President Biden was the one who stepped in to help family members when they needed support,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said on Oct. 20.
FactCheck confirmed the second half of this account with images of James and Sara Biden’s check to Joe entitled “loan repayment.”
Despite this evidence, Comer took to Fox News three days later to boast, “We just proved that Joe Biden benefited from his family’s influence peddling scheme.”
The FactCheck report notes it remains unclear which narrative is true, but that in a nation where you’re innocent until proven guilty, it’s up to Republicans to make a case.
“The records don’t prove one way or another if Joe Biden was involved in the Americore Health enterprise,” FactCheck states. “But the burden remains with Republicans on the oversight committee to prove their case.”
Read the full report here.
