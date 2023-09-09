Graham had “asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said.”
News
Lindsey Graham Is Not Out of the Woods Yet and There’s ‘A Possibility He’d Be Charged Federally’: Legal Expert
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade suggested Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is not off the hook because Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not indict him and that he could be looking at a federal indictment.
Reacting to the special grand jury report released on Friday that revealed that 17 out of 20 grand jurors voted to indict the high-profile South Carolina Republican, McQuade said Graham, if he hasn’t already, might want to look for an immunity deal.
As she explained, Graham seems to have “some criminal exposure.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
With Phang speculating Graham could be asked to testify in the RICO trials of Donald Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, the former prosecutor stated, “He may want to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.”
“The fact that this special grand jury recommended that he be indicted, it does indicate that he has some criminal exposure here,” she continued. “So it could be that his lawyer requests immunity for him to testify. If that is not received, then he may refuse to testify and then, when you’ve got these two different cases pending, the federal, case and state case, you have to worry about, even if Fani Willis isn’t going to charge you there’s a possibility he’d be charged federally.”
“And so, because of that exposure, it may be some of these witnesses demand immunity before they agreed to testify and waived their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination,” she stated before adding, “So in other words, they may not all be done yet.”
Watch below or at the link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Targets Jack Smith and Current and Former Top DOJ Officials by Name in Latest Attack
Donald Trump unleashed his latest attack Friday afternoon, targeting, by name, two current U.S. Dept. of Justice officials and several former DOJ officials, along with a well-known government watchdog group.
The ex-president appeared angered about efforts to remove him from the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado, based on numerous reports from conservative and other legal scholars that say the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution automatically bans Trump from holding office.
After being arrested following his federal indictment for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Donald Trump was required to sign a document stating he was aware of all the conditions of his release.
It makes clear Trump cannot attempt to “obstruct a criminal investigation; tamper with a witness, victim, or informant; retaliate or attempt to retaliate against a witness, victim, or informant; or intimidate or attempt to intimidate a witness, victim, juror, informant, or officer of the court.”
“Violating any of the foregoing conditions of release may result in the immediate issuance of a warrant for your arrest, a revocation of your release, an order of detention, a forfeiture of any bond, and a prosecution for contempt of court and could result in imprisonment, a fine, or both,” it also reads.
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Daily’ Statements ‘Threaten to Prejudice the Jury Pool’ Special Counsel Signals to Judge Chutkan
A defiant Trump, appearing to ignore warnings from judges and a document he signed making clear he could be jailed if he violated the conditions of his release, on Friday went after Special Counsel Jack Smith, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, former U.S. Ambassador and board chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Norm Eisen, CREW itself, as well as former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. Vance and Weissmann are both well-known MSNBC analysts.
“The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED ‘CREW,’ composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al. They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at ‘Injustice.’ I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!” wrote the ex-president, who is now facing 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments across three jurisdictions.
“Crew also sued me on emoluments at my recently sold, and very beautiful, D.C. hotel, and LOST BIG,” Trump continued, via his Truth Social website. “These are bad Radical Left people and groups that use the Injustice Department as though it were their own. Lisa Monaco does whatever they tell her to do. They play her like a fiddle. So bad for our once great Country. They will have major liability for what they are doing to America! It is, working with Deranged Jack Smith & others, ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. MAGA!”
READ MORE: ‘I Am Not Going to Take That’: DeSantis Lashes Out at Man Accusing Him of Allowing ‘People to Hunt People Like Me’
Earlier this week CREW issued a press release detailing their Colorado lawsuit.
Constitutional scholar and former Harvard professor of law Laurence Tribe responded to the lawsuit, calling it “the strongest of the suits filed to compel sec’s of state to apply the 14th Amendment’s Disqualification Clause to Trump. The 6 plaintiffs clearly have standing under Colorado law and ironclad legal and factual research backs up their complaint.”
News
‘Did My Due Diligence’: Graham Again Defends Actions Which Included Pressuring Georgia to ‘Toss’ Ballots
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is again defending his intervention into the 2020 presidential election in Georgia after the release of a report showing the Fulton County special grand jury had recommended criminal charges against him, which District Attorney Fani Willis declined to pursue.
While Graham’s new statement frames his post-election actions in 2020 as working on behalf of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chaired, news reports at the time revealed extensive efforts behind the scenes in Georgia by the South Carolina Republican.
“Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and other Republicans have reportedly pressured Georgia secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to toss out legal ballots as part of their increasingly desperate efforts to contest Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election,” New York Magazine reported on November 17, 2020.
READ MORE: ‘Campaigning on Summary Extra-Judicial Executions’: Critics Scorch DeSantis Over New ‘Stone Cold Dead’ Marketing
“Part of those efforts include baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, aimed at challenging the outcome in the sudden battleground state where Biden narrowly defeated Trump.”
The Washington Post, one day earlier, had reported that it had interviewed Raffensperger, who “said he spoke … to Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has echoed Trump’s unfounded claims about voting irregularities.”
“Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said.”
On Friday afternoon, after repeatedly defending himself on camera to news reporters, Graham issued a statement, according to WIS News, that reads:
READ MORE: ‘Huge’: Legal Expert Explains Inclusion of Lindsey Graham on List Fulton County Grand Jury Recommended to Be Charged
“As the then-Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I had to decide whether to hold a hearing regarding the allegations of election misconduct in Georgia and other locations, as well as whether to certify the election results.
“I had questions, as did many others, about how the mail ballot process worked in Georgia and other locations. I did my due diligence. At the end of the day, I voted to certify the election results from every state including Georgia.
“It should never be a crime for a federal elected official, particularly the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who will have to vote to certify a presidential election, to question and ensure the integrity of that election.”
Earlier Friday, Graham defended his actions by saying two other U.S. Senators had also attempted to intervene.
The special grand jury had also recommended criminal charges against those two other Senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
Watch video below or at this link.
Graham: At the end of the day, nothing happened. What I did was consistent with my job.. but it was not just me. Three US senators. pic.twitter.com/YcelOKgftJ
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 8, 2023
News
‘Campaigning on Summary Extra-Judicial Executions’: Critics Scorch DeSantis Over New ‘Stone Cold Dead’ Marketing
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is using violent remarks he made last month during the GOP presidential debate in an attempt to advance his White House run, but critics are expressing concern.
“The cartels are killing tens of thousands of our fellow citizens,” DeSantis claimed. “We have to defend our people. We’re going to use force and we’re going to leave them stone cold dead, no excuses. We will get the job done.”
Those words now appear in a political ad (below) from the pro-DeSantis Super PAC, Never Back Down, as well as on a $35 “Stone Cold Dead Black 100% Cotton T-Shirt” sold by the DeSantis campaign. The new ad is “part of an almost $12 million ad buy the group is doing ahead of the early primary states. The ad includes video of DeSantis’ immigration talking points from the debate, where he called for military action in Mexico to target drug cartels,” City & State Florida reports.
ABC affiliate WMUR reports the new ad is “highlighting the governor’s proposal to kill people carrying drugs into the US to cross the southern border.”
The ad itself delivers a bit of a different message.
READ MORE: DeSantis Pledges to Install His Surgeon General, Who Reportedly Said Anti-Vax Policies Are God’s Plan, at CDC
The PAC included in its ad a comment from Fox News’ Bill Melugin, who says that DeSantis “intends to allow for deadly force to be used against anybody cutting through the border wall.”
“Analysts say the ad is another instance of DeSantis running to the right of Trump on a key GOP primary issue,” WMUR reports, while warning, “activists like Sebastian Fuentes say the ad sounds to him like open season on undocumented immigrants.”
“How do we know people are crossing the border are bad people?” Fuentes asked WMUR. “They know that’s pretty much telling not just law enforcement, but also the local folks in the southern areas that if you see somebody, hey, guess what you can you can go ahead and harm them.”
DeSantis told the news station, “it’s not just willy nilly going after anybody you know who shows up. It’s identifying people as representing either a hostile, committing hostile acts or demonstrating hostile intent.”
Asked, “How do you ensure you’re not killing innocent people or, say, asylum seekers who are not carrying drugs?” DeSantis responded, “Same way you would do on anything that we do. Same way a police officer isn’t just shooting random civilians.”
But critics are blasting DeSantis, and his PAC, for doubling down on his violent rhetoric, a charge he has repeatedly ignored.
In late July, DeSantis pledged to root out the deep state from the federal government, and vowed, “we are going to start slitting throats on Day One,” he told supporters. That same month the Florida governor told the right wing website Real America’s Voice that he would not promote a current military officer to become Secretary of Defense – not because he believes in a civilian-run military, but because he wants his Defense Secretary to “slit some throats.”
DeSantis has also used the “stone cold dead” threat several times before he used it in a nationally-televised prime time presidential debate.
READ MORE: Fani Willis Slams Jim Jordan’s ‘Illegal Intrusion’ in Scathing Rebuke: ‘You Lack a Basic Understanding of the Law’
“If they’re trying to bring fentanyl into our communities that’s going to be the last thing they do because at the border they’re going to be shot stone-cold dead,” he told New Hampshire voters in late July.
Law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis, commenting on DeSantis’ “stone old dead” remark after the governor used it yet another time, in August stated: “Extra-judicial executions are just murder by another name.”
Extra-judicial executions are just murder by another name. Just FYI. https://t.co/mIHirz92dG
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 18, 2023
Former CNN and CNBC journalist John Harwood, responding to news of the new DeSantis ad, on Friday wrote: “Republican candidate for president campaigning on summary extra-judicial executions.”
Marketing strategist and Obama campaign alum Jason Karsh warned: “A Republican candidate for president explicitly calling for extrajudicial killings. The implication is it’s just gonna be brown people, but once you start summarily executing people, who’s to say where it stops, especially when this guy has so many perceived enemies.”
Former Lincoln Project Executive Director Fred Wellman called it, “Fascism and international crime as policy.”
MSNBC anchor Medhi Hasan added, “This is what authoritarianism looks and sounds like.”
Watch the full 30-second DeSantis ad from Never Back Down below or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘I Am Not Going to Take That’: DeSantis Lashes Out at Man Accusing Him of Allowing ‘People to Hunt People Like Me’
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘I Am Not Going to Take That’: DeSantis Lashes Out at Man Accusing Him of Allowing ‘People to Hunt People Like Me’
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Calling for Civil War’: Huckabee Slammed for Saying Elections May Be Decided by ‘Bullets’ if Trump Loses Over Legal Cases
- News2 days ago
‘Going to Go Very Badly’: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Demanding’ Biden Impeachment Inquiry, GOP Strategist Warns Against
- News1 day ago
‘Huge’: Legal Expert Explains Inclusion of Lindsey Graham on List Fulton County Grand Jury Recommended to Be Charged
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Look for a Quick Conviction Here’: Navarro Jury Could Reach a Verdict ‘Early This Afternoon’
- News2 days ago
Fani Willis Slams Jim Jordan’s ‘Illegal Intrusion’ in Scathing Rebuke: ‘You Lack a Basic Understanding of the Law’
- News2 days ago
‘You’re Going to Prison’: Navarro Heckled After Insisting He Likely Won’t Do Time in Off the Rails Press Conference
- OPINION1 day ago
DeSantis Pledges to Install His Surgeon General, Who Reportedly Said Anti-Vax Policies Are God’s Plan, at CDC