Donald Trump unleashed his latest attack Friday afternoon, targeting, by name, two current U.S. Dept. of Justice officials and several former DOJ officials, along with a well-known government watchdog group.

The ex-president appeared angered about efforts to remove him from the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado, based on numerous reports from conservative and other legal scholars that say the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution automatically bans Trump from holding office.

After being arrested following his federal indictment for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Donald Trump was required to sign a document stating he was aware of all the conditions of his release.

It makes clear Trump cannot attempt to “obstruct a criminal investigation; tamper with a witness, victim, or informant; retaliate or attempt to retaliate against a witness, victim, or informant; or intimidate or attempt to intimidate a witness, victim, juror, informant, or officer of the court.”

“Violating any of the foregoing conditions of release may result in the immediate issuance of a warrant for your arrest, a revocation of your release, an order of detention, a forfeiture of any bond, and a prosecution for contempt of court and could result in imprisonment, a fine, or both,” it also reads.

A defiant Trump, appearing to ignore warnings from judges and a document he signed making clear he could be jailed if he violated the conditions of his release, on Friday went after Special Counsel Jack Smith, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, former U.S. Ambassador and board chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Norm Eisen, CREW itself, as well as former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. Vance and Weissmann are both well-known MSNBC analysts.

“The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED ‘CREW,’ composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al. They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at ‘Injustice.’ I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!” wrote the ex-president, who is now facing 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments across three jurisdictions.

“Crew also sued me on emoluments at my recently sold, and very beautiful, D.C. hotel, and LOST BIG,” Trump continued, via his Truth Social website. “These are bad Radical Left people and groups that use the Injustice Department as though it were their own. Lisa Monaco does whatever they tell her to do. They play her like a fiddle. So bad for our once great Country. They will have major liability for what they are doing to America! It is, working with Deranged Jack Smith & others, ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. MAGA!”

Earlier this week CREW issued a press release detailing their Colorado lawsuit.

Constitutional scholar and former Harvard professor of law Laurence Tribe responded to the lawsuit, calling it “the strongest of the suits filed to compel sec’s of state to apply the 14th Amendment’s Disqualification Clause to Trump. The 6 plaintiffs clearly have standing under Colorado law and ironclad legal and factual research backs up their complaint.”