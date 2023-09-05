BREAKING NEWS
Federal Court Issues Scathing Unanimous Ruling Against Alabama After ‘Unlawfully’ Reducing Power of Black Voters
A three-judge federal court panel issued a scathing and massive 217-page unanimous ruling Tuesday against the Republican-majority Alabama legislature, which had defied a U.S. Supreme Court ruling ordering the state to draw up a new congressional map with two majority-Black districts. Lawmakers submitted a map they fully acknowledged included only one majority-Black district.
“We are disturbed by the evidence that the State delayed remedial proceedings but ultimately did not even nurture the ambition to provide the required remedy,” the judges wrote in a filing Tuesday, NBC News reports. “And we are struck by the extraordinary circumstance we face.”
“We are not aware of any other case in which a state legislature — faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district — responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district,” the judges’ ruling states.
READ MORE: ‘Putting National Security at Risk’: Pressure on Tuberville Ramps Up as Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs Go Public
The judges ordered a special master be appointed who will create a “remedial map to ensure that a plan can be implemented as part of an orderly process in advance of elections, where the State was given an opportunity to enact a compliant map but failed to do so.”
CNN notes the three-panel court includes two Trump-appointed judges.
Watch CNN’s report below or at this link.
A federal court has struck down Alabama’s latest congressional map for once again diluting Black voting power by not creating a second majority-Black district, as the U.S. Supreme Court ordered earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/2jaG56wCtt
— The Recount (@therecount) September 5, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Trial Date in Special Counsel’s Election Subversion Case Set
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set the date for the trial of Donald Trump to begin in Washington, D.C. federal court. Trump is facing felony charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Judge Chutkan has set the trial date for March 4, 2024, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
Trump’s attorneys had requested an April, 2026 date, which Judge Chutkan reportedly made clear during Monday morning’s arguments was not acceptable to the court.
READ MORE: ‘Scared Like Vampires of Sunlight’: Legal Expert Explains Why Mark Meadows Wants to Move Georgia Trial to Federal Court
“Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant’s personal and professional obligations. Mr Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule,” Judge Chutkan said, according to The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell. But she also told prosecutors, who have asked for a January, 2024 trial, that Trump “needs more than 5 months to prepare,” CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reports.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Arraignment Date Set for Next Week in Georgia
Donald Trump will be arraigned next week on 13 felony counts including racketeering in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Wills’ sweeping case against him and his 18 co-defendants.
Trump will be arraigned on Wednesday, September 6, at 9:30 AM, CNBC reports. He will face a judge in Atlanta and be asked to enter a plea.
The ex-president’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, are scheduled to arraigned that morning, as are the other 17 co-defendants.
READ MORE: ‘He Can’t Control Himself’: Trump Put on Notice Judges May Be Forced to Jail Him
Trump, who was indicted August 145, faces charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Willis in her 98-page indictment alleges Donald Trump sat atop a “criminal enterprise” that included his chief of staff and several of his attorneys.
The indictment alleges the group of indicted defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”
BREAKING NEWS
Look: Trump Mugshot Released
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Donald Trump, the ex-President of the United States who was arrested and booked on 13 criminal charges including racketeering in Georgia’s case alleging he attempted to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.
Just after Trump exited his private plane Thursday evening, MSNBC’s Joy Reid on-air called Trump putting America through this event “the buffooning of the American presidency.”
Reid also said Trump was on his way to be “booked like a common criminal.”
READ MORE: Ahead of Arrest, Trump Unleashes Angry Attack on Atlanta and DA: ‘People Are Afraid to Go Outside to Buy a Loaf of Bread’
“That is his fault,” Reid charged. “He did it. He wanted the spectacle of being President for life. He wanted to not leave office. He wanted to be this. He decided to be king. And now he is the king of scandal and disrepute.”
Below are the charges and his self-reported personal height and weight.
Donald J. Trump
Height: 6’ 3”
Weight: 215 pic.twitter.com/sYNXyJu8QO
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023
See Trump’s mug shot below or at this link.
The Donald Trump mug shot is in — the first ever for a president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/h1NTRH7t7z
— The Recount (@therecount) August 25, 2023
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘You Will Be Removed in Jesus’s Name’: Christian Nationalist Megachurch Behind Takeover of California School Board
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Dollar Store Reject’ Truth Social Platform Ridiculed Amid Investor Crunch
- BREAKING NEWS6 hours ago
Federal Court Issues Scathing Unanimous Ruling Against Alabama After ‘Unlawfully’ Reducing Power of Black Voters
- News9 hours ago
‘Playing Chicken’: Georgia Co-Conspirators’ Speedy Trials Could Blow Up in Trump’s Face
- News7 hours ago
‘Putting National Security at Risk’: Pressure on Tuberville Ramps Up as Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs Go Public
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 hours ago
‘Why So Much Hate From You?’: Mark Cuban Smacks Down Stephen Miller, Twice
- News1 hour ago
Peter Navarro Complains ‘This Will Be the Most Expensive Week’ of Trial After First Saying He Would Represent Himself