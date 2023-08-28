Trump Trial Date in Special Counsel’s Election Subversion Case Set

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set the date for the trial of Donald Trump to begin in Washington, D.C. federal court. Trump is facing felony charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Chutkan has set the trial date for March 4, 2024, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.

Trump’s attorneys had requested an April, 2026 date, which Judge Chutkan reportedly made clear during Monday morning’s arguments was not acceptable to the court.

“Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant’s personal and professional obligations. Mr Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule,” Judge Chutkan said, according to The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell. But she also told prosecutors, who have asked for a January, 2024 trial, that Trump “needs more than 5 months to prepare,” CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reports.