BREAKING NEWS
Trump Trial Date in Special Counsel’s Election Subversion Case Set
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set the date for the trial of Donald Trump to begin in Washington, D.C. federal court. Trump is facing felony charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Judge Chutkan has set the trial date for March 4, 2024, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
Trump’s attorneys had requested an April, 2026 date, which Judge Chutkan reportedly made clear during Monday morning’s arguments was not acceptable to the court.
“Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant’s personal and professional obligations. Mr Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule,” Judge Chutkan said, according to The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell. But she also told prosecutors, who have asked for a January, 2024 trial, that Trump “needs more than 5 months to prepare,” CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reports.
Trump Arraignment Date Set for Next Week in Georgia
Donald Trump will be arraigned next week on 13 felony counts including racketeering in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Wills’ sweeping case against him and his 18 co-defendants.
Trump will be arraigned on Wednesday, September 6, at 9:30 AM, CNBC reports. He will face a judge in Atlanta and be asked to enter a plea.
The ex-president’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, are scheduled to arraigned that morning, as are the other 17 co-defendants.
Trump, who was indicted August 145, faces charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Willis in her 98-page indictment alleges Donald Trump sat atop a “criminal enterprise” that included his chief of staff and several of his attorneys.
The indictment alleges the group of indicted defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”
Look: Trump Mugshot Released
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Donald Trump, the ex-President of the United States who was arrested and booked on 13 criminal charges including racketeering in Georgia’s case alleging he attempted to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.
Just after Trump exited his private plane Thursday evening, MSNBC’s Joy Reid on-air called Trump putting America through this event “the buffooning of the American presidency.”
Reid also said Trump was on his way to be “booked like a common criminal.”
“That is his fault,” Reid charged. “He did it. He wanted the spectacle of being President for life. He wanted to not leave office. He wanted to be this. He decided to be king. And now he is the king of scandal and disrepute.”
Below are the charges and his self-reported personal height and weight.
Donald J. Trump
Height: 6’ 3”
Weight: 215 pic.twitter.com/sYNXyJu8QO
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023
See Trump’s mug shot below or at this link.
The Donald Trump mug shot is in — the first ever for a president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/h1NTRH7t7z
— The Recount (@therecount) August 25, 2023
Fani Willis Calls for October Trial in Trump Fulton County Case on 2020 Election Subversion
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has filed court papers requesting a trial date of October 23, 2023 in the case against Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. All including the ex-president are facing racketeering charges.
Her motion says she “respectfully requests that this Court specially set the trial in this case to commence for all 19 defendants on October 23, 2023.”
It comes after three defendants have attempted to have their case moved to federal court, and one, Kenneth Chesebro, invoked the State of Georgia’s speedy trial law.
“Willis previously said she would need about six months before going to trial in the sweeping and historic case against the 2024 Republican front-runner and his associated,” The Messenger reports. “But the local prosecutor sped that schedule up in her latest motion, which if accepted by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee would mean that they would jump ahead of all the other felony criminal cases involving Trump — assuming as well none of those get moved up too.”
