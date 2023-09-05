News
‘Putting National Security at Risk’: Pressure on Tuberville Ramps Up as Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs Go Public
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s six-plus-month hold on hundreds of military promotions, leaving three service branches in the Armed Forces without Senate-confirmed leaders, is “putting our national security at risk” say the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force in rare public remarks.
The Alabama Republican Senator’s hold on 300 military promotions has “actively eroded” “the foundation of America’s enduring military advantage,” say Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall in a joint Washington Post op-ed. “Any claim that holding up the promotions of top officers does not directly damage the military is wrong — plain and simple.”
“It is time to lift this dangerous hold and confirm our senior military leaders,” they urge.
In February, Sen. Tuberville announced he would hold — effectively block– any Senate-required confirmation vote on any promotion of a U.S. Military officer in response to the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing service members for travel should they need to leave the state to obtain abortion services.
Recently declaring, “I don’t care if they promote anybody,” Tuberville added another claim to shore up his blockade. The freshman Alabama Senator now alleges the Senate hasn’t followed the U.S. Constitution since Trump left office.
Then, two weeks ago, Tuberville, who has a history of defending white nationalism, again reframed his opposition to the promotions.
“The Biden Administration’s liberal and woke policies are the real threat to military readiness. I’m trying to keep politics out of the military,” he claimed.
Tuberville then promoted personal attacks on nearly two-dozen U.S. Military officers. One attack included the statement the officer had “celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
In their op-ed, the service chiefs did not mention Tuberville’s attacks, but instead said, “we are proud to work alongside exceptional military leaders who are skilled, motivated and empowered to protect our national security.”
“Senators have many legislative and oversight tools to show their opposition to a specific policy,” they continued. “They are free to introduce legislation, gather support for that legislation and pass it. But placing a blanket hold on all general and flag officer nominees, who as apolitical officials have traditionally been exempt from the hold process, is unfair to these military leaders and their families.”
Tuberville’s hold, they add, “has prevented the Defense Department from placing almost 300 of our most experienced and battle-tested leaders into critical posts around the world.”
The Alabama Senator has claimed his holds on the officers has no impact on national security or military readiness, but the three service chiefs note: “Three of our five military branches — the Army, Navy and Marine Corps — have no Senate-confirmed service chief in place. Instead, these jobs — and dozens of others across the force — are being performed by acting officials without the full range of legal authorities necessary to make the decisions that will sustain the United States’ military edge.”
They also explain that “many generals and admirals are being forced to perform two roles simultaneously.”
And they point to other impacts on the U.S. Armed Forces.
“Each of us has seen the stress this hold is inflicting up and down the chain of command, whether in the halls of the Pentagon or at bases and outposts around the world,” they write. “We know officers who have incurred significant unforeseen expenses and are facing genuine financial stress because they have had to relocate their families or unexpectedly maintain two residences.”
They also warn that Tuberville’s “spectacle” is having an impact on less-senior officers who might decide to leave the military altogether, rather than invest their futures in service that “is no longer valued by members of Congress or, by extension, the American public.”
Peter Navarro Complains ‘This Will Be the Most Expensive Week’ of Trial After First Saying He Would Represent Himself
Former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro, criminally-indicted on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to hand over documents and testify before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, is now complaining about the cost of his trial after claiming initially he would represent himself.
Navarro, who wore numerous hats during the Trump administration, had claimed he did not have to comply with the legally-produced congressional subpoena because he had executive privilege, allegedly an extension of the privilege Donald Trump had asserted. A federal judge threw that argument out, leaving the former Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy with little to support his reasons for not complying.
Legal experts have said that even if Navarro’s claims of privilege had been legitimate, he still would have been legally required to assert that privilege during his testimony before the Committee.
Professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade commented, “Navarro prosecution is important to our system of government. Even if you believe a congressional investigation is driven by political motives, you must show up when you receive a subpoena. That’s what’s on trial starting today.”
When first indicted by a federal grand jury last year in May, “Navarro said that he still wants to represent himself without a lawyer and accused prosecutors of using ‘hardball’ tactics by arresting him at an airport and not allowing him to make a phone call,” CNN had reported.
The Washington Post reported Tuesday, “the 74-year-old economist, still a loud proponent of the ‘stolen election’ falsehoods of his ex-boss, remains noteworthy in this sense: After right-wing provocateur Stephen K. Bannon was convicted last summer of contempt of Congress, Navarro on Tuesday became the second top official in Trump’s White House to face a criminal trial related to a scheme to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 victory at the polls.”
“And Navarro, who has pleaded not guilty, said it is costing him plenty. ‘My legal bills just went up by another half-million dollars,’ he said last week as he departed the federal courthouse in Washington, having failed in his last-ditch attempt to have the case against him thrown out.”
“By the time the trial finishes, I expect those legal fees to hit $750,000,” Navarro, who has been called a “conspiracy theorist,” said last week.
“Rarely given to understatement, Navarro cast his legal fight with the Justice Department as an epic constitutional battle over ‘the separation of powers between the legislative branch and the executive branch,’ which ‘is probably going to the Supreme Court.'”
By Tuesday afternoon, Navarro, a “fringe” economist, upped that number substantially.
“This will be the most expensive week, thus far, of this journey,” he told reporters outside the courthouse, as a protestor stood behind him. “The legal fees, because we’ll have attorneys in the courtroom, for what’s likely to be the full week, will run up the meter once again, this will be, at the end of the journey, a case costing over $1 million or more.”
But last week, appearing on Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” Navarro said his legal fees would grow to $1.7 million in total, including appeals.
‘Playing Chicken’: Georgia Co-Conspirators’ Speedy Trials Could Blow Up in Trump’s Face
The decision by a handful of Donald Trump Georgia co-conspirators to try to speed up their trials on racketeering charges is creating “chaos” for defense attorneys and prosecutors alike, and while the former president’s legal team seems to think it gives them an advantage it could instead cripple his chances of being acquitted.
According to a report from the Daily Beast, many legal observers believe the trials of Trump advisers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell that will be fast-tracked to a Georgia courtroom will give Trump an advantage because his legal team will be able to see what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willi has up her sleeve.
However, those two cases and others could instead go sideways and provide Willis with more witnesses or testimony that implicates the former president further.
As the Beast’s Jose Pagliery wrote, “…nearly every legal scholar who spoke to The Daily Beast noted that the power dynamic shifts dramatically if Trump’s lower rung co-defendants start pleading guilty or if they lose at a speedy trial next month. Because then, prosecutors might score stronger witnesses they can parade around at Trump’s trial.”
He then added Willis could deploy a bit of gamesmanship and engage Trump’s legal team in a “game of chicken.”
“Willis could surprise everyone by dismissing the criminal charges being faced by any defendant who wants to face trial on their own before Trump, a rare move that’s akin to playing chicken and swerving at the very last second,” Pagliery wrote before adding, “In that scenario, she could still refile charges and indict the person again—perhaps even using the same grand jury true bill.”
You can read more here.
‘You Will Be Removed in Jesus’s Name’: Christian Nationalist Megachurch Behind Takeover of California School Board
The Christian nationalist leader of a California megachurch is behind the takeover of a local school district board that has led to Proud Boy appearances and police being called in to keep meetings from turning violent, a report claimed Monday.
According to a report from the Daily Beast’s Kate Briquelet and Decca Muldowney, pastor Jack Hibbs of the Chino Hills Calvary Church is proud that three of the five members of the Chino Valley Unified School District are affiliated with his church, where they are pushing the type of policies that are dear to the hearts of the growing number of far-right Christians across the country.
Case in point, the election of school board president Sonja Shaw, a fitness trainer who was on the receiving end of national scrutiny after a video of her meltdown on the state schools chief went viral.
As the Beast is reporting, Shaw is not hiding the fact that her brand of Christianity is the guiding force behind her proposed public school policies, telling a crowd of admirers, “Today we stand here and declare in his almighty name that it’s only a matter of time before we take your seats and we be a God-fearing example to the nation, how God is using California to lead the way. We already know who has won this battle. You will be removed in Jesus’s name! You, Satan, are losing.”
As the report notes, megachurch pastor Hibbs helped Shaw land her position – and he is not done yet.
“Calvary Chapel has boasted on social media of collecting tens of thousands of ballots for state and local candidates endorsed by Hibbs. The church’s ballot collection, a practice it’s engaged in for years, is conducted with help from Hibbs’ political organization Real Impact,” the Beast reports, adding, “To concerned observers in Chino, Shaw’s tack is not unlike what’s happening at school boards across the country, with brawls over curriculum, social-emotional learning, and the banning of books that focus on race and LGBTQ issues.”
As for Hibbs, he’s not settling for just backing a local school board take-over.
“Hibbs has emboldened supporters to fight progressive education bills and prop up Christian candidates. In his sermons, he has tearfully prayed on stage for Donald Trump to win the 2020 election, said COVID-19 vaccines would lead people into accepting ‘the mark of the beast,’ and called ‘transgenderism’ a ‘sexually perverted cult’ and ‘an anti-God, anti-Christ plan of none other than Satan himself,'” the report states.
You can read more here.
