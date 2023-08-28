Trump Arraignment Date Set for Next Week in Georgia

Donald Trump will be arraigned next week on 13 felony counts including racketeering in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Wills’ sweeping case against him and his 18 co-defendants.

Trump will be arraigned on Wednesday, September 6, at 9:30 AM, CNBC reports. He will face a judge in Atlanta and be asked to enter a plea.

The ex-president’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, are scheduled to arraigned that morning, as are the other 17 co-defendants.

Trump, who was indicted August 145, faces charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Willis in her 98-page indictment alleges Donald Trump sat atop a “criminal enterprise” that included his chief of staff and several of his attorneys.

The indictment alleges the group of indicted defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”