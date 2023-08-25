BREAKING NEWS
Look: Trump Mugshot Released
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Donald Trump, the ex-President of the United States who was arrested and booked on 13 criminal charges including racketeering in Georgia’s case alleging he attempted to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.
Just after Trump exited his private plane Thursday evening, MSNBC’s Joy Reid on-air called Trump putting America through this event “the buffooning of the American presidency.”
Reid also said Trump was on his way to be “booked like a common criminal.”
READ MORE: Ahead of Arrest, Trump Unleashes Angry Attack on Atlanta and DA: ‘People Are Afraid to Go Outside to Buy a Loaf of Bread’
“That is his fault,” Reid charged. “He did it. He wanted the spectacle of being President for life. He wanted to not leave office. He wanted to be this. He decided to be king. And now he is the king of scandal and disrepute.”
Below are the charges and his self-reported personal height and weight.
Donald J. Trump
Height: 6’ 3”
Weight: 215 pic.twitter.com/sYNXyJu8QO
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023
See Trump’s mug shot below or at this link.
The Donald Trump mug shot is in — the first ever for a president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/h1NTRH7t7z
— The Recount (@therecount) August 25, 2023
Fani Willis Calls for October Trial in Trump Fulton County Case on 2020 Election Subversion
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has filed court papers requesting a trial date of October 23, 2023 in the case against Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. All including the ex-president are facing racketeering charges.
Her motion says she “respectfully requests that this Court specially set the trial in this case to commence for all 19 defendants on October 23, 2023.”
It comes after three defendants have attempted to have their case moved to federal court, and one, Kenneth Chesebro, invoked the State of Georgia’s speedy trial law.
“Willis previously said she would need about six months before going to trial in the sweeping and historic case against the 2024 Republican front-runner and his associated,” The Messenger reports. “But the local prosecutor sped that schedule up in her latest motion, which if accepted by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee would mean that they would jump ahead of all the other felony criminal cases involving Trump — assuming as well none of those get moved up too.”
READ MORE: ‘A Threat to US National Security’: Experts Disturbed by Trump ‘Stoking Passion and Hatred’ Around Question of Civil War
South Carolina’s All Male Conservative Supreme Court Rules Abortion Ban Is Constitutional
South Carolina’s newly all-male conservative Supreme Court reversed its prior ruling on Wednesday, finding the state’s strict six-week abortion ban is constitutional.
“Writing for the new majority, Justice John Kittredge acknowledged that the 2023 law,” which bans abortion at six weeks, the Associated Press reports, “infringes on ‘a woman’s right of privacy and bodily autonomy,’ but said the state legislature reasonably determined this time around that those interests don’t outweigh ‘the interest of the unborn child to live.'”
In January, justices on South Carolina’s Supreme Court had ruled the state’s ban on abortion was unconstitutional because it violated the right to privacy.
In February, the court’s only woman justice retired, making South Carolina the only state in the nation with an all-male Supreme Court.
The Associated Press at the time called it “a development that comes amid increasing Republican scrutiny of the court that narrowly struck down the conservative state’s abortion ban last month.”
READ MORE: ‘Not What Democracy Looks Like’: TN GOP Lawmakers Order Police to Remove Silent Protestor From Pro-Gun Hearing
“The Republican-led Legislature chose Judge Gary Hill to replace the high court’s lone female justice, Kaye Hearn, who had reached the court’s retirement age and who wrote the leading opinion in the 3-2 ruling overturning the state’s 2021 abortion ban,” the AP noted. “Hill was the only candidate for the position remaining after two female candidates, Judges Stephanie McDonald and Aphrodite Konduros, dropped out on Jan. 17, which was the day candidates could begin seeking legislators’ support. Although nominees have previously left such races when they decided they lacked the votes, the departures have not often happened so swiftly.”
In May, South Carolina Republican Governor Henry McMaster signed a new six-week abortion ban into law “without any notice, which had left dozens of people seeking abortions in limbo and created the potential for a legal abortion becoming illegal as a doctor performed it,” NBC News had reported.
A judge had placed a temporary hold on the law, allowing the state’s Supreme Court to review it in June.
Former Santos Staffer Indicted on Wire Fraud and Identity Theft Charges: Report
A paid fundraising staffer for New York Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos‘ election campaigns who was accused of impersonating a top aide to now-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was indicted on Wednesday on federal charges in New York.
“The fundraiser, Samuel Miele, was charged with four counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft in the indictment issued in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn,” CNBC reports. “Miele was charged with four counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft in the indictment.”
“CNBC reported in January that Miele had made calls and sent emails to would-be donors while claiming to be Dan Meyer, McCarthy’s chief of staff, during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, when Miele was raising funds for Santos’ House campaigns those years.”
In May, Santos was indicted on 13 federal felony charges, including fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and lying to Congress. He remains a sitting member of Congress.
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy’s Long History of Protecting George Santos: Now He Won’t Move to Expel Until ‘Outcome’ of Trial
As NCRM reported in January, questions had been swirling after reports suggested McCarthy may have known about the false statements on Santos’ résumé, and that the Santos campaign fundraising staffer allegedly had lied to wealthy donors as he impersonated McCarthy’s chief of staff in fundraising telephone calls and emails – all before the election – while McCarthy said nothing.
Speaker McCarthy not only appeared to know about the alleged impersonation of his top aide far before news broke of the possibly unlawful act in January, but when confronted appeared to run defense for Congressman Santos.
In December, The Washington Times, citing “a GOP insider,” had reported that McCarthy, or at least his aides, knew as far back as August 2021 of the alleged impersonation.
READ MORE: Report Trump Says Will Exonerate Him Mocked by His Former Lawyer: ‘Good Chance’ It Becomes ‘Evidence Against Him’
“McCarthy’s aides first learned of the Santos staffer’s behavior in August 2021 when a suspicious donor flagged as ‘unusual’ the contact from Mr. McCarthy’s congressional office.”
In January, when asked by reporters about the possibly illegal impersonation, McCarthy appeared to downplay the issue.
“You know, I didn’t know about that, it happened. They corrected but I was not notified about that until a later date,” McCarthy insisted. “I didn’t know about it until a later date though, unfortunately.”
Rather than directing reporters’ questions to Santos’ office, he offered remarks that appeared to give cover to Santos.
CNN’s Manu Raju reported at the time, “Asked if he had concerns before the election about Santos, McCarthy said: ‘My staff had concerns when he had a staff member impersonate my chief of staff and that individual was let go when Mr. Santos found out about it.’”
RELATED: ‘Scandal’: Why Did McCarthy Say He Wasn’t ‘Notified’ a Santos Staffer Impersonated His Chief of Staff Until ‘Later’?
