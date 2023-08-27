News
‘He Can’t Control Himself’: Trump Put on Notice Judges May Be Forced to Jail Him
During an appearance on MSNBC, former Watergate attorney Jill Wine-Banks warned Donald Trump he could end up in pre-trial detention if he doesn’t tone down his rhetoric about his criminal indictments.
In a segment with host Ayman Mohyeldin on the former president’s attacks on prosecutors, including Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith, Wine-Banks suggested sanctioning Trump financially would be ineffective since he would just pay the fines with his supporter’s donations.
As the expert explained, Trump is putting the judges in a tough spot if they decide to jail the former president, but that he may leave them no choice.
According to Wine-Banks, Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump’s Washington D.C. federal trial, is “up to the task” of handling the former president’s attacks.
“I think that she can handle it, but she is in a very difficult position because putting him in custody has to be a last resort,” she explained. “He may push her to that, but he will see it as a political advantage, and so she has to be careful not to give him that advantage. But there is a limit to what she can do to enforce his compliance with what her reasonable requirements for his release are.”
“She can penalize him with a monetary fine but his supporters are paying his legal bills already so it doesn’t hurt him and he doesn’t care about them and their money,” she added. “And so I don’t know how much benefit in terms of his compliance it would be to fine him if he doesn’t obey the fine. She said she would move to trial date up but she can only move it up so far without denying him due process and the adequate time to prepare, and he knows that and she knows that.”
“So there’s a very limited amount of things that she can do other than incarceration, and I think that that may have to be if he — you know [political consultant] Stuart Stevens is right: he can’t control himself,” she elaborated. “And so if he goes way beyond the bounds and is clear in his threats and provoking his supporters to create violence in response to these threats, I think that he will have to be shut up by being incarcerated, and we have an example of Eugene Debs who ran for president from jail and so it is possible that he can continue his campaign from jail.”
Watch below or at the link.
Image via Shutterstock
News
DeSantis Busted by Florida Paper Over ‘Horrific’ Abortion Debate Tale
On Saturday morning the Miami Herald called out Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for a story he told during Wednesday’s Republican Party debate about an abortion where he got the facts entirely wrong in order to make his anti-choice point.
At issue was a tale about a woman he called “Penny” who survived an abortion.
The Florida governor told a national TV audience, “I know a lady in Florida named Penny. She survived multiple abortion attempts. She was left discarded in a pan. Fortunately, her grandmother saved her and brought her to another hospital.”
According to the Herald, DeSantis got the story wrong even down to the woman’s name.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump launches overnight attack on Jack Smith for making him ‘look as bad as possible’
As the Herald’s Julie K. Brown wrote, “Critics of the governor flocked to social media to suggest the “Penny” story was made up or wildly embellished. Supporters countered that liberals were triggered by an ugly truth.”
She continued, “Penny is real and her last name is Hopper. But DeSantis failed to note key details from her remarkable story: The person who tried to end Penny’s life in the womb was not a doctor or even an illegal abortion provider — it was her father. And his effort to abort his daughter with a coat hanger took place almost two decades before the Supreme Court’s seismic Roe v. Wade decision, which established a woman’s right to an abortion.
Brown added that her debunking of the DeSantis’ story “is based on previous recorded statements made by Hopper, newspaper clippings, public records and an interview with a family member who after speaking to a journalist at length asked not to be identified. She confirmed that Hopper’s version of events has been told in family circles for years.”
You can read more here.
News
Poll: Trump Guilty of Crimes, DOJ Decision to Indict Was Fair Say Majority of US – Half Call for Prison if Convicted
Decisions by the U.S. Dept. of Justice to indict Donald Trump, the ex-president, on federal felony charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and his alleged refusal to return classified documents, were “based on a fair evaluation of the evidence and the law,” say strong majorities of Americans including majorities of independents and Democrats, according to new Politico Magazine/Ipsos polling released Friday.
Donald Trump is guilty of the federal crimes he has been charged with, the majority of Americans also believe. In the DOJ’s case alleging the ex-president attempted to overturn the election, 50% – including a majority of independents and Democrats – say if convicted Trump should be sent to prison. (The poll does not show that question being asked in any other cases.)
The majority of Americans also believe Trump is guilty of the charges he was booked for in Georgia Thursday evening, which include alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and racketeering. A strong plurality, 48%, also believe he is guilty in the New York case alleging falsification of business records surrounding his alleged hush money payoff to a porn star.
The majority of Americans also say Donald Trump should stand trial in both federal cases before the 2024 November election.
RELATED: ‘Booked Like a Common Criminal’: MSNBC’s Joy Reid Blasts Trump as ‘King of Scandal and Disrepute’
Republicans are the only group where a majority say they do not believe Trump is guilty in the four indictments he is facing, do not believe DOJ’s actions were fair and based on law, do not believe he should stand trial before the 2024 election, and if convicted, do not believe he should face prison time.
In the federal case alleging election subversion, nearly one-third (32%) of Republicans say if Trump is convicted, they would be more likely “to support him for president.” An additional 39% of Republicans say a conviction in that case would have no impact on the likelihood they would support the ex-president.
Politico reports that “public sentiment in certain areas — including how quickly to hold a trial and whether to incarcerate Trump if he’s convicted — is moving against the former president when compared to a previous POLITICO Magazine/Ipsos poll conducted in June.”
READ MORE: Ahead of Arrest, Trump Unleashes Angry Attack on Atlanta and DA: ‘People Are Afraid to Go Outside to Buy a Loaf of Bread’
“The survey results suggest Americans are taking the cases seriously — particularly the Justice Department’s 2020 election case — and that most people are skeptical of Trump’s claim to be the victim of a legally baseless witch hunt or an elaborate, multi-jurisdictional effort to ‘weaponize’ law enforcement authorities against him.”
“A conviction in DOJ’s 2020 election case would hurt Trump in the general election,” Politico adds. “Our latest poll also makes clear that it would be unhelpful for Trump’s presidential bid if he is federally convicted of a criminal scheme to steal the last election at the same time that he is asking the American people to send him back to the White House.”
News
‘Disconnect From Reality’: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Busted for Mugshot Antics
Appearing on CNN early Friday morning after Donald Trump was booked on racketeering charges in Atlanta, former Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan took a shot at fellow Georgia lawmaker Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) for not taking the prosecution of 19 individuals for election tampering seriously.
Speaking with hosts Poppy Harlow and Victor Blackwell, Jordan said Trump and Greene’s use of the Trump mugshot as a fundraising tool and a meme, as well as the Georgia Republican photoshopping a booking photo of herself, demonstrated they have no idea how serious the charges are.
“I just don’t think he gets it,” she told the hosts. “I think, you know, when we see the Marjorie Taylor Greene’s MAGA mug shot, there seems to be a real disconnect from reality.”
“Look, Rice Street [jail] is — that jail that is awful,” she continued. “People are dying there because the conditions are so absolutely deplorable. So the fact that he basically got this great treatment, he comes in, 20 minutes, in and out, right? Done and done and somehow that was awful and bad, when the reality is people that get booked every day there and have their mug shots taken and that have to be in jail there.”
“This is very, very serious and so, you know for all of these people doing MAGA mug shots for whatever reason they’re doing it, they have no understanding what this really stands for,” she elaborated. “I mean, this is not good, right? He is in significant legal trouble and so whether he thinks this is more of a political thing that he needs to massage or not, as a lawyer, he needs to stand down and really focus on his defense because he is facing serious allegations that could end him up with serious time in prison.”
“And that mug shot is not going to really mean anything at the end of the day if he’s locked up,” she added.
Watch below or at the link.
