‘Overindulgence to Unjustified Criticism’: Experts Mixed on US Attorney in Hunter Biden Case Gaining Special Counsel Status
Early Friday afternoon Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he has granted U.S. Attorney David Weiss special counsel status to continue his current investigation into Hunter Biden, while officially affording him complete independence. Weiss, appointed as U.S. Attorney for Delaware by then-President Donald Trump, has been investigating the son of U.S. President Joe Biden for several years. President Biden did not replace Weiss when winning the White House to avoid any possible perception of interference in Weiss’ investigation.
Legal experts were quick to weigh in, with reaction mixed. Some support the move as wise to tamp down GOP criticism of Weiss’ investigation, despite him having been appointed by Donald Trump. Some are questioning the move.
Noted national security attorney Brad Moss supports Garland’s move.
“Good. Transparency and accountability regardless of party. I’m fine with it,” Moss writes.
READ MORE: ‘How It’s Going to Have to Be’: Judge Supports Some Restrictions on Trump’s Speech, Agrees to Some Defense Requests
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman comments on how Garland’s decision should remove misconceptions promoted by the political right.
“Appointment of Weiss as special counsel feels like overindulgence to unjustified criticism to me, but no harm done. He could have had the authority as ‘special attorney’ had he asked; and special counsel appointment just takes away a bogus talking point,” Litman says.
“Recall that whistleblower heard Weiss say ‘Im not a special attorney’ and misinterpreted it as saying he’s not a special counsel,” he continues, “ergo subject to Garland control, which he wasn’t. But this leaves no doubt and quiets the criticism.”
He adds, “and, importantly, Weiss made the request to be elevated, so that basically forced Garland’s hand. Hard to imagine his rebuffing the request under the circumstances even if the DOJ wd staunchly resist the idea that there is a conflict of interest in current investigation of Hunter.”
But former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann notes, “A special counsel is supposed to be from outside the govt (sec 600.3(a)), so how is this consistent with the Special Counsel regulations? Weiss already messed up the Hunter plea greenest to a fate the well – now this.”
Attorney Max Kennerly appears to agree.
“This violates the special counsel regs (28 CFR § 600.3, because Weiss isn’t ‘outside the U.S. government’) and makes no sense anyway. Weiss had years and found only two tax misdemeanors and a gun charge that wouldn’t survive a Bruen challenge. Then he botched the plea deal,” he writes.
“Maybe we’ll get lucky,” Kennerly adds, “and Garland appointing David Weiss special counsel as a prelude to firing him as US Attorney for Delaware. Because it’s ridiculous there’s still a Trump appointee sitting as a US Attorney more than two years after Biden took office.”
‘How It’s Going to Have to Be’: Judge Supports Some Restrictions on Trump’s Speech, Agrees to Some Defense Requests
The federal judge in charge of Donald Trump’s trial over his efforts to overturn the presidential election he lost agreed to both U.S. Dept. of Justice prosecutors’ requests and the ex-president’s legal team’s requests in determining the bounds of a protective order to be imposed on the indicted defendant.
“Mr. Trump, like every American, has a First Amendment right to free speech, but that right is not absolute. In a criminal case such as this one, the defendant’s free speech is subject to the rules,” U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan said, as CNN reports. “Without a protective order, a party could release information that could taint the jury pool, intimidate witnesses or others involved in some aspect of the case, or otherwise interfere with the ‘process of justice.'”
“The existence of a political campaign is not going to have any bearing on my decision,” Judge Chutkan told attorneys for both sides, NBC News reports. “I intend to keep politics out of this.”
READ MORE: Republican Accusing Biden of ‘Treason’ Say He’ll File Impeachment Resolution Related to ‘Drugs and Prostitution’
MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin, citing NBC News adds: “Judge Chutkan says Trump has free speech rights, but his campaign will have to ‘yield to the orderly administration of justice.'”
“If that means that he can’t say exactly what he wants to say about people who may be witnesses in this case, that’s how it’s going to have to be,” Griffin/NBC News report the judge said.
“The defendant’s desire to conduct a campaign, to respond to political opponents, has to yield,” Chutkan also said, according to CNN.
Attorney, CNN legal analysts and former U.S. Ambassador Norm Eisen declared: “Single most important moment in the hearing on the Trump protective order so far: Chutkan says she ‘cannot & will not factor’ into her decision the effect on political campaigns for either side.”
He adds, “If she applies that rule to the scheduling order we are going to trial in Jan. 2024.”
MSNBC on-air reports Judge Chutkan has ruled that the “protective order will only apply to sensitive materials and not to all discovery in this case.”
Watch below or at this link.
Morning Joe Panel Lowers the Boom on GOPers Turning a Blind Eye to Trump Relatives Who Cashed In
On Friday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough led his panel piling on Republican lawmakers who are obsessed with Hunter Biden for cashing in on his father’s name while ignoring Trump’s children who made fortunes while working in the White House.
The “Morning Joe” host kicked off the discussion by mock-weighing the importance of Hunter Biden’s laptop compared to Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s $2 billion deal with the Saudis by joking, “Let’s see, $2 billion, laptop. I don’t think it’s the same.”
“You know, you can’t control family members, and you want to, but you can’t,” he continued. “And having somebody working inside the White House doing White House business and coming out the other side $2 billion richer.”
“I mean, the comparison, again. I’m not talking about the governor [Trump critic Chris Christe who cited Kushner in a speech on Thursday] here so much as I’m talking about all the Republicans that are freaking out over Hunter Biden, when they don’t look at all the things Donald Trump’s children and in-laws got, who actually worked inside the White House,” he ranted.
READ MORE: Judge Chutkan ‘can lock Trump up’ in ‘very extreme scenario’ if he defies her orders: CNN legal analyst
“[They] got these sweetheart deals from Saudi Arabia and China while they were inside the White House, working inside the White House,” he stated before adding, “Talk about pay to play.”
‘Immediate Disqualification’: Conservative Law Professors Find Constitution Bans Trump From Being President
Two leading, highly-credentialed conservative constitutional law professors say the U.S. Constitution already “disqualifies former President Donald Trump” from holding office, including being President, because of his “participation in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election.”
In a 126-page University of Pennsylvania Law Review paper published Wednesday, University of Chicago Law School Professor William Baude, and University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Michael Stokes Paulsen, introduce their work by writing:
“Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment forbids holding office by former office holders who then participate in insurrection or rebellion. Because of a range of misperceptions and mistaken assumptions, Section Three’s full legal consequences have not been appreciated or enforced. This article corrects those mistakes by setting forth the full sweep and force of Section Three.”
Appearing to push back against claims made previously by others in defense of a second Trump presidential term, they write: “Section Three remains an enforceable part of the Constitution, not limited to the Civil War, and not effectively repealed by nineteenth century amnesty legislation.”
READ MORE: House Republicans Invoke Bible to Defend Greg Abbott’s ‘Barbaric’ Razor Wire and Floating Circular Saw ‘Death Trap’ Buoys
They say Congress need do nothing to implement Trump’s “immediate disqualification from office.”
“Section Three is self-executing, operating as an immediate disqualification from office, without the need for additional action by Congress. It can and should be enforced by every official, state or federal, who judges qualifications.”
The law professors add, “to the extent of any conflict with prior constitutional rules, Section Three repeals, supersedes, or simply satisfies them. This includes the rules against bills of attainder or ex post facto laws, the Due Process Clause, and even the free speech principles of the First Amendment. Fourth, Section Three covers a broad range of conduct against the authority of the constitutional order, including many instances of indirect participation or support as ‘aid or comfort.’ It covers a broad range of former offices, including the Presidency.”
“And in particular, it disqualifies former President Donald Trump, and potentially many others, because of their participation in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election.”
The New York Times notes that both professors “are active members of the Federalist Society, the conservative legal group, and proponents of originalism, the method of interpretation that seeks to determine the Constitution’s original meaning.”
READ MORE: ‘Unbelievably Irresponsible’: CNN Slammed Over ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Reckless’ GOP Impeachment Plans Reporting
“Steven G. Calabresi, a law professor at Northwestern and Yale and a founder of the Federalist Society,” The Times adds, “called the article ‘a tour de force.'”
“Trump is ineligible to be on the ballot,” Professor Calabresi told The Times, “and each of the 50 state secretaries of state has an obligation to print ballots without his name on them.” Calabresi also “said…that they may be sued for refusing to do so.”
Former U.S. Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig, a “star witness” during a televised hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, also praised the article. He says it “promises to be of monumental — and historic, if not also contemporary — importance to Constitutional Law.”
Noah Bookbinder, the President of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) notes the two conservative law professors cite CREW’s work in their article. He calls it, “Extremely significant that two leading conservative legal scholars put out a piece today arguing that section 3 of the 14th Amendment remains enforceable and disqualifies Donald Trump from office.”
Read the professors’ full article here.
