‘Not a Great Counter-Programming Thing’: GOP Debate Moderator Accuses Trump of ‘Sucking the Oxygen Out of the Room’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday posted what appear to be text messages between Hunter Biden and his now-former business partner, Devon Archer, presumably in an effort to continue her relentless attacks on President Joe Biden and the Biden family. But just like her video she posted in an attempt to make President Biden look bad – which the Biden campaign quickly snatched up and used as an ad showing his work to help improve the lives of all Americans (below) – these texts also serve to make Hunter Biden look good.

The validity of the texts has not been confirmed, and there are multiple reasons to assume anything allegedly taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop could have been compromised, planted, fabricated, or altered. Nor does Greene even identify what they are. But assuming they are real, some are asking why the Georgia GOP congresswoman thinks these somehow indict President Biden’s son as a law breaker or just not a good person.

One social media user asked, “Am I insane or are these texts basically hunter biden defending democratic norms of nobody being above the law?”

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller, a Never Trump former Republican, writes: “Here’s MTG posting a text which shows Hunter telling a friend that his family has no control over DOJ and that they are being targeted too. MTG doesn’t seem to recognize this undermines her core argument about the deep state.”

“American Gods” writer Tyler Dinucci: “I’m struggling to see what in these texts would be incriminating.”

Economist Robert Marchini: “Is this supposed to make Hunter look bad?”

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson: “You realize this doesn’t mean what you think it means, right? Or, alternatively, are you really this slow?”

Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias: “tfw the evidence doesn’t support your claim — and in fact indicates the opposite — but you go for it anyway.”

So what’s in the texts Congresswoman Greene posted? One important note that’s part of their conversation: Devon Archer was prosecuted in 2016 by Obama-appointed U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Archer was one of seven defendants who, according to a DOJ press release, “were arrested … and charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors and a Native American tribal entity of tens of millions of dollars.”

In the texts, Hunter Biden tells Devon Archer the reason he was prosecuted and the reason then-Vice President Biden didn’t step in to help him is because “There’s no connection or control between” the White House and DOJ. He says that’s the reason “the same the justice department can investigate and prosecute this president and his family [as] it does for all administrations. It’s democracy.”

He talks about the “Three co equal branches of government,” and praises that system.

“You are always more vulnerable to the overreach of one of those Co equal branches when you are in power,” Hunter Biden, according to the text Greene posted, says. “Every presidents family is held to a higher standard is a target. It’s the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It’s why our democracy remains viable.”

He also writes, “The unfairness to us allows for the greater good.” That line drew attention from some on the right, who called it “communist,” and compared it to vaccine mandates.

From March of 2019, according to the screenshot Greene posted.

Devon Archer:

3/6/19, 6:25 AM Why did your dad’s administration appointees arrest me and try and put me in jail? Just curious. Some of our

partners asking out here. Why would they try and ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family’s side step in and at least try to help me. I don’t get it. And I’m depressed. Bunch of these Asians getting in my head asking me the same so just curious what I should answer

Hunter Biden:

Buddy are you serious. Because. There’s no connection or control between the two, the same the justice department can investigate and prosecute this president and his family it does for all administrations. It’s democracy. Three co equal branches of government. You are always more vulnerable to the overreach of one of those Co equal branches when you are in power. Every presidents family is held to a higher standard is a target. It’s the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It’s why our democracy remains viable. It’s unfair at times but in the end the system of justice usually works and like you w are redeemed and the truth prevails. The unfairness to us allows for the greater good.

Devon Archer:

I’m depressed

I love you anyway. Everyone other than you sucks including them all

And your brother was with me

Hunter Biden:

Yes he was and I always am and turn the discussion around Devon. Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the us- you are part of a great family -not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments. Thats the way Bidens are different and

you are Biden. Its the price of power.and the people questioning you truly have none

whereas you do through perseverance and poise.

Devon Archer:

Love you bro. Sorry. A long way from home for a couple weeks and demons are talking to me.

