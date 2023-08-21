Fox News Tells Viewers ‘They’ Let Tropical Storm Hilary Into the US ‘Because It’s Biden’s America’

Fox News is blaming Tropical Storm Hilary hitting California on President Joe Biden.

In the first minute of the right-wing cable channel’s “The Big Weekend Show” Sunday evening, host Kennedy opened with a dramatic introduction.

“The big story tonight: The wrath of Tropical Storm Hilary. 42 million desperate souls in the path of the storm which made landfall in Mexico several hours ago. But they let it right into the country because it’s Biden’s America.”

“Its impact far from over,” Kennedy continued. “This is the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939, when Joe Biden started his Senate career,” the longtime Fox host added, appearing to mock the President who was born in 1942.

“Forecasters warn there could be catastrophic, and life-threatening flooding,” she continued.

Kennedy then aired a clip of National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome discussing the storm, saying there are “a lot of people in harm’s way” who are “probably being a little bit flippant in not taking the risk seriously.”

READ MORE: ‘Slitting Throats’ and ‘Stone-Cold Dead’: DeSantis Ramps Up Violent Rhetoric

Describing the gravity of the storm, the Associated Press on Monday reports Hilary is the “first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some areas, including Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3.18 inches (8 centimeters) of rain by Sunday evening.”

CBS News adds, “According to the National Weather Service, Ventura County is experiencing life-threatening flooding, and the Inland Empire and mountains are at high risk of flash floods. San Bernardino and Riverside Counties have been issued evacuation orders, and Orange County has been issued evacuation warnings.”

Watch a short clip of the Fox News show below or at this link: