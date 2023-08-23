OPINION
Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), the far-right hard-core conservative who since February has been single-handedly holding up the promotions of over 300 U.S. Military officers, has now expanded his fight from a battle against the Pentagon’s policy supporting service members needing to travel out-of-state to obtain abortion services into a war whose targets are individuals: career U.S. Military officers awaiting promotions.
Among the reasons for the attacks: one officer allegedly “joined a ‘Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion panel,'” and one “celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
“There is nobody more military than me,” “Coach” Tuberville infamously said last month, when his hit list holding up promotions requiring Senate confirmation had just reached 265 U.S. Military officers. Senator Tuberville’s remarks were not well-received, especially since, as multiple news outlets reported, he had never served in America’s Armed Forces, and had been caught misrepresenting his father’s World War II military record.
“I don’t care if they promote anybody,” Tuberville admitted last week. “To be honest, we got 44 four-star generals right now. We only had seven in World War II. So I think we’re a little overloaded to begin with.” In a wild rant the Alabama GOP Senator also suggested another reason he is blocking the promotions is because – he alleges – the Senate hasn’t followed the U.S. Constitution since Trump left office.
Since he began his lone-wolf attack on the Pentagon’s policy – instituted in response to GOP state legislatures around the country imposing bans on abortion – Tuberville has insisted his only goal was to get the U.S. Military to rescind its policy of reimbursing service members for travel expenses if they have to go out-of-state to get the health care they need.
Up until now.
READ MORE: Tommy Tuberville Pledged to ‘Donate Every Dime I Make When I’m in Washington’ to Vets – He Hasn’t
“The Biden Administration’s liberal and woke policies are the real threat to military readiness. I’m trying to keep politics out of the military,” Senator Tuberville claimed on social media Tuesday evening – as he reposted a thread of tweets from a far-right dark money group created to derail President Joe Biden’s nominees across many parts of the federal government, from the executive branch to the judicial branch, and now, to the Armed Forces.
Sen. Tuberville, who has a history of defending white nationalism, also reportedly emailed out those posts, which attack career military officers’ comments supporting LGBTQ equality, embracing diversity, pledging to address systemic racism, and more.
In May, Tuberville declared white nationalists are simply “Americans.” He also said, “I look at a white nationalist as a, as a Trump Republican. That’s what we’re called all the time.”
The first attack promoted by Tuberville cites a 2017 article at MilitaryTimes.com that reads: “USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Commanding Officer Capt. Craig Clapperton speaks about the importance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender celebration.”
The Biden Administration’s liberal and woke policies are the real threat to military readiness.
I’m trying to keep politics out of the military. https://t.co/qrYGev3sq2
— Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) August 22, 2023
These officers are not political appointees. As some of the attacks reveal, these officers have been serving in America’s Armed Forces for years, well before Joe Biden won the presidency.
“Sen. Tuberville takes a new approach to defending his hold on military nominations by emailing out this thread personally attacking individual military officers up for promotion,” wrote Politico’s national security and military reporter Paul McLeary.
“If you thought Sen. Tuberville might back off his military promotions blockade any time soon…,” added Punchbowl News’ senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio. “His office just blasted out this thread highlighting criticisms of the nominees themselves. Remember — these nominations are typically approved by unanimous consent.”
The attacks on America’s military officers come from The American Accountability Foundation, a conservative dark money opposition research operation co-founded by “a longtime Beltway operative specializing in opposition research.”
READ MORE: South Carolina’s All Male Conservative Supreme Court Rules Abortion Ban Is Constitutional
Last year The New Yorker’s award-winning investigative reporter Jane Mayer called the American Accountability Foundation, “The Slime Machine Targeting Dozens of Biden Nominees.”
So what attacks on U.S. Military officers is Tuberville promoting?
The American Accountability Foundation calls the hundreds of officers awaiting promotions, “one of the WOKEST slates of military nominees ever assembled.”
“Biden’s agenda is clear,” they add.
Of course, any president, although being Commander-in-Chief, rarely would get directly involved in the promotion of a flag officer, certainly not hundreds of them. But as Mayer pointed out, “the A.A.F.’s approach represents a new escalation in partisan warfare, and underscores the growing role that secret spending has played in deepening the polarization in Washington.”
“The A.A.F., which is run by conservative white men, has particularly focussed on blocking women and people of color,” Mayer added. She notes, “Evan Hollander, then the spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee, told The Hill that, ‘for a group that purports to concern itself with ethics, using fake identities, misrepresenting themselves as Congressional staff and surreptitiously recording meetings is hypocritical in the extreme.'”
The American Accountability Foundation in a series of 21 posts (so far) attacked U.S. Military officers (some examples below) for reasons including a promise to “promptly address the full spectrum of systemic racism.”
The AAF attacked a Brigadier General for saying, “we’re gonna continue to strive to make sure that we’re the most diverse force in the Army,” “Our army is built on the foundation of diversity,” and, “we’re the most powerful army in the world, and we get that power from having a force that looks like different people.”
The AAF also attacked a Colonel for promoting “an article on how the military was ‘preparing’ for Trump.”
See more of AAF’s posts that Sen. Tuberville promoted below or at this link.
5/ She quoted Slide 35 of the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute’s informational presentation on Women’s Equality Day: “Investing in gender equality and women’s empowerment can unlock human potential on a transformational scale.” pic.twitter.com/0ociRXEnoz
— American Accountability Foundation (@ExposingBiden) August 21, 2023
6/ Brig. Gen. Elizabeth E. Arledge (Air Force), nominated for promotion to Major General, tweeted about woke “intersectionality” theories, “whiteness,” and celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/Zbf1qme7gT
— American Accountability Foundation (@ExposingBiden) August 21, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Unsafe’: Defense Secretary Warns on US Military Readiness as Tuberville’s Armed Forces Block Hits ‘Painful Milestone’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘Not a Great Counter-Programming Thing’: GOP Debate Moderator Accuses Trump of ‘Sucking the Oxygen Out of the Room’
Ahead of Wednesday night’s first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary race, Fox News is reportedly hoping its coverage will “bolster” the right wing cable network’s “credibility” after settling Dominion’s defamation lawsuit.
Ahead of moderating the debate, Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are making the rounds. Both gave a rare interview to The Washington Post, and Baier sat down with right-wing pundit Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday.
MacCallum suggested the debate will not focus on the 2020 election, telling The Post, “I think that people understand the facts of what happened.”
“What I don’t want is to spend the whole evening kind of rehashing that,” she added. “I think people are looking forward, and I think they’re much more concerned with what’s happening in their own lives.”
READ MORE: Trump Has Not Committed Serious Crimes, Majority of Likely Iowa GOP Caucusgoers Believe: NBC Poll
A new NBC News poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers finds more than half believe Trump won the 2020 election.
Some media and journalism experts, however, are blasting The Post’s report, which is titled, “After Dominion case, GOP debate gives Fox News chance to burnish image.”
Well-known professor of journalism Jeff Jarvis blasted the Post, writing on social media, “Its image as–what? WaPo–Murdoch’s fascist mouthpiece with a new sheen?”
Former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob called the Post’s article “an embarrassing puff piece.”
“At first when I read the headline, I thought WaPo hadn’t learned a thing. But after reading the story, I think it’s worse than that. It’s an active rehab effort for a propaganda network,” he writes, adding: “It’s infuriating to see Washington Post try to rehabilitate the image of Fox News, which is a stain on journalism that’s been caught red-handed trying to undermine the legitimacy of our elections. Yet WaPo treats Fox as a legit news outlet. Why? Are they in the same club?”
READ MORE: Fox News Tells Viewers ‘They’ Let Tropical Storm Hilary Into the US ‘Because It’s Biden’s America’
Meanwhile, Baier, supporting McCallum’s position that the debate would not focus on the 2020 election, criticized the ex-president in his interview with Hugh Hewitt (video below).
Noting that Trump has “agreed to turn himself in in Atlanta on Thursday,” referring to Trump’s fourth criminal indictment, Hewitt asked Baier, “Do you think he planned this? Because that would be the worst counter-programming ever.”
“I think there has to be some planning Hugh,” Baier replied. “I think it is about sucking the oxygen out of the room for anybody that had a big night on Wednesday, making the rounds on Thursday.”
“I do think that they’re calculated like that,” Baier added. “It’s not a great counter-programming thing, but I do think it is calculated.”
Watch below or at this link.
GOP debate moderator @BretBaier reacts to Trump’s plan to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday:
“I think it is about sucking the oxygen out of the room for anybody who had a big night on Wednesday … It’s not a great counter-programming thing, but I do think it is calculated.” pic.twitter.com/NHUlJRLFVP
— The Recount (@therecount) August 22, 2023
OPINION
‘Unbelievably Irresponsible’: CNN Slammed Over ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Reckless’ GOP Impeachment Plans Reporting
CNN and one of its top reporters are facing criticism from journalists, attorneys, and other critics after publishing an article some say does little to shine truth on Republicans’ false claims, along with what some are calling a “bizarre” post on social media, both highlighting House Republicans’ plans to impeach President Joe Biden despite not having released any factual evidence that would support such an effort.
The post, on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to imply House Republicans actually have grounds to impeach the President for what would have to be “high crimes and misdemeanors,” despite them having presented no such cause.
“A reason why many in House GOP believe Biden will face an impeachment inquiry in fall: Not moving forward now will create impression that House Rs have essentially cleared Biden of any wrongdoing over his ties to Hunter’s business entanglements,” CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju tweeted atop a post promoting his co-reported story.
The response to the social media post and CNN article Tuesday morning was swift.
“This is unbelievably irresponsible reporting. You could not be more complicit in a fascist project than this story,” charged national security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler in her analysis posted to social media.
READ MORE: DeSantis Boots Campaign Manager, Replaces With Conservative Aide Behind Governor’s Top Far-Right Policies
Wheeler continued, adding a screenshot from the CNN article.
She writes: “It is **25** paragraphs until CNN tells the targets of their propaganda that the GOP has no evidence AT ALL of wrongdoing.”
It is **25** paragraphs until CNN tells the targets of their propaganda that the GOP has no evidence AT ALL of wrongdoing. pic.twitter.com/PufhLkKBlU
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 8, 2023
Wheeler also accuses CNN of publishing GOP talking points without stating they are false.
Twice, CNN repeats GOP false claims without noting they are false claims. pic.twitter.com/PPqqreG013
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 8, 2023
“I’m not sure why CNN thinks a GOP false claim that Biden lied is newsworthy, but all of James Comer’s demonstrable lies are not,” she adds, referring to the Oversight Committee Chairman who has spent a good part of the year making unsubstantiated claims against President Biden.
“There will be an impeachment even though there is ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE of wrongdoing, bc Hill reporters are really fucking easy to dupe with process stories based on totally made up propaganda,” Wheeler concludes.
Others also weighed in.
“Despite Manu’s bizarre tone, it’s important for readers to know Republicans actually haven’t identified any evidence of wrongdoing. Their bombshell document is a cordial note from Biden to a family friend regretting they didn’t get a chance to chat at a luncheon,” wrote attorney and author Luppe B. Luppen.
READ MORE: ‘May Tee Up the Issue of Her Fitness’: Experts Blast Judge Cannon for ‘Swinging at’ Special Counsel Jack Smith
“Reckless,” journalist and Sirius XM host Michelangelo Signorile charged. “Impeach for what? Media is so wrapped up in horse race and politics they don’t look at evidence or extremism of the GOP in even moving forward with this.”
Communications consultant Susan Bordson, a former TV news producer, wrote: “This @CNNPolitics congressional veteran reporter used his account to FEATURE the House GOP’s preferred copy vs the option to include the RELEVANT contextual point that no verifiable evidence of wrongdoing has yet been presented. But ‘impeachment’ scored a big mention win!”
“Seriously?” responded Daily Kos managing editor Barbara Morrill to Raju’s post. “No thoughts on the fact that there was no wrongdoing by Biden?”
Other social media users were also angered.
“Do you maybe want to add any context for your readers about there being zero basis for any sort of impeachment hearings and that no one on the right has articulated what they’re planning on impeaching him for or are you just a stenographer?” asked one.
“You had space in this tweet to say that it’s baseless and unwarranted. Please try to do better going forward. It’s ridiculous if the press just keeps saying “impeachment” over and over without giving any context,” observed another.
Still others focused on the House Republicans.
Award-winning Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall called it a “remarkable admission or reporting this as non-ridiculous. They have to impeach Biden or else people will realize they didn’t find anything in their investigations.”
Sirius XM host Joe Sudbay wrote: “epitomizes how deranged House GOP is AND how complicit so many in DC media are.” He added, “alleged GOP moderates will whine to complicit media about this, then vote with their fellow GOP extremists.”
Assistant professor of journalism and managing editor Josh Kranzberg: “Every time I’ve read a story about their investigations into Biden, I can only think of one line…You are not serious people. This story confirms it. They are not serious people.”
Attorney Ben Friedman: “So the GOP position is essentially ‘If we don’t keep up the charade, voters might figure out that our outrage was always fake.'”
Read the social media posts above or at this link.
OPINION
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Posting Hunter Biden Texts That Show Him Defending Democracy and Rule of Law
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday posted what appear to be text messages between Hunter Biden and his now-former business partner, Devon Archer, presumably in an effort to continue her relentless attacks on President Joe Biden and the Biden family. But just like her video she posted in an attempt to make President Biden look bad – which the Biden campaign quickly snatched up and used as an ad showing his work to help improve the lives of all Americans (below) – these texts also serve to make Hunter Biden look good.
The validity of the texts has not been confirmed, and there are multiple reasons to assume anything allegedly taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop could have been compromised, planted, fabricated, or altered. Nor does Greene even identify what they are. But assuming they are real, some are asking why the Georgia GOP congresswoman thinks these somehow indict President Biden’s son as a law breaker or just not a good person.
One social media user asked, “Am I insane or are these texts basically hunter biden defending democratic norms of nobody being above the law?”
The Bulwark’s Tim Miller, a Never Trump former Republican, writes: “Here’s MTG posting a text which shows Hunter telling a friend that his family has no control over DOJ and that they are being targeted too. MTG doesn’t seem to recognize this undermines her core argument about the deep state.”
READ MORE: ‘This You?’: White House Destroys Tuberville After He Claims His 300 Military Holds ‘Are Not Affecting National Security’
“American Gods” writer Tyler Dinucci: “I’m struggling to see what in these texts would be incriminating.”
Economist Robert Marchini: “Is this supposed to make Hunter look bad?”
The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson: “You realize this doesn’t mean what you think it means, right? Or, alternatively, are you really this slow?”
Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias: “tfw the evidence doesn’t support your claim — and in fact indicates the opposite — but you go for it anyway.”
So what’s in the texts Congresswoman Greene posted? One important note that’s part of their conversation: Devon Archer was prosecuted in 2016 by Obama-appointed U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Archer was one of seven defendants who, according to a DOJ press release, “were arrested … and charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors and a Native American tribal entity of tens of millions of dollars.”
In the texts, Hunter Biden tells Devon Archer the reason he was prosecuted and the reason then-Vice President Biden didn’t step in to help him is because “There’s no connection or control between” the White House and DOJ. He says that’s the reason “the same the justice department can investigate and prosecute this president and his family [as] it does for all administrations. It’s democracy.”
He talks about the “Three co equal branches of government,” and praises that system.
“You are always more vulnerable to the overreach of one of those Co equal branches when you are in power,” Hunter Biden, according to the text Greene posted, says. “Every presidents family is held to a higher standard is a target. It’s the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It’s why our democracy remains viable.”
He also writes, “The unfairness to us allows for the greater good.” That line drew attention from some on the right, who called it “communist,” and compared it to vaccine mandates.
READ MORE: Indictment Watch: Trump Has Social Media Meltdown Ahead of Jack Smith’s Grand Jury Convening
From March of 2019, according to the screenshot Greene posted.
Devon Archer:
3/6/19, 6:25 AM Why did your dad’s administration appointees arrest me and try and put me in jail? Just curious. Some of our
partners asking out here. Why would they try and ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family’s side step in and at least try to help me. I don’t get it. And I’m depressed. Bunch of these Asians getting in my head asking me the same so just curious what I should answer
Hunter Biden:
Buddy are you serious. Because. There’s no connection or control between the two, the same the justice department can investigate and prosecute this president and his family it does for all administrations. It’s democracy. Three co equal branches of government. You are always more vulnerable to the overreach of one of those Co equal branches when you are in power. Every presidents family is held to a higher standard is a target. It’s the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It’s why our democracy remains viable. It’s unfair at times but in the end the system of justice usually works and like you w are redeemed and the truth prevails. The unfairness to us allows for the greater good.
Devon Archer:
I’m depressed
I love you anyway. Everyone other than you sucks including them all
And your brother was with me
Hunter Biden:
Yes he was and I always am and turn the discussion around Devon. Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the us- you are part of a great family -not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments. Thats the way Bidens are different and
you are Biden. Its the price of power.and the people questioning you truly have none
whereas you do through perseverance and poise.
Devon Archer:
Love you bro. Sorry. A long way from home for a couple weeks and demons are talking to me.
Watch that Biden campaign ad essentially made by Congressman Greene below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News2 days ago
Fox News Tells Viewers ‘They’ Let Tropical Storm Hilary Into the US ‘Because It’s Biden’s America’
- News1 day ago
Suspect in Killing of Storeowner Over LGBTQ Flag Was Far-Right Conspiracist Who Promoted Christian Nationalism: Report
- News1 day ago
Melania ‘Livid’ After Trump’s Use of Barron as ‘Political Pawn’: Report
- News2 days ago
Trump Ordered to Submit to ‘Sweeping’ Yet ‘Vague’ Witness Intimidation Restrictions: Experts
- News2 days ago
‘Traitor’: Tucker Carlson, Ahead of Trump Interview, Calls War in Ukraine ‘NATO War Against Russia’
- News2 days ago
‘Secret Overtures’: Top GOP Donors Looking to Dump Trump
- News20 hours ago
‘Not What Democracy Looks Like’: TN GOP Lawmakers Order Police to Remove Silent Protestor From Pro-Gun Hearing
- News2 days ago
Trump Has Not Committed Serious Crimes, Majority of Likely Iowa GOP Caucusgoers Believe: NBC Poll