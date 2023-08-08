OPINION
‘Unbelievably Irresponsible’: CNN Slammed Over ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Reckless’ GOP Impeachment Plans Reporting
CNN and one of its top reporters are facing criticism from journalists, attorneys, and other critics after publishing an article some say does little to shine truth on Republicans’ false claims, along with what some are calling a “bizarre” post on social media, both highlighting House Republicans’ plans to impeach President Joe Biden despite not having released any factual evidence that would support such an effort.
The post, on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to imply House Republicans actually have grounds to impeach the President for what would have to be “high crimes and misdemeanors,” despite them having presented no such cause.
“A reason why many in House GOP believe Biden will face an impeachment inquiry in fall: Not moving forward now will create impression that House Rs have essentially cleared Biden of any wrongdoing over his ties to Hunter’s business entanglements,” CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju tweeted atop a post promoting his co-reported story.
The response to the social media post and CNN article Tuesday morning was swift.
“This is unbelievably irresponsible reporting. You could not be more complicit in a fascist project than this story,” charged national security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler in her analysis posted to social media.
DeSantis Boots Campaign Manager, Replaces With Conservative Aide Behind Governor's Top Far-Right Policies
Wheeler continued, adding a screenshot from the CNN article.
She writes: “It is **25** paragraphs until CNN tells the targets of their propaganda that the GOP has no evidence AT ALL of wrongdoing.”
It is **25** paragraphs until CNN tells the targets of their propaganda that the GOP has no evidence AT ALL of wrongdoing. pic.twitter.com/PufhLkKBlU
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 8, 2023
Wheeler also accuses CNN of publishing GOP talking points without stating they are false.
Twice, CNN repeats GOP false claims without noting they are false claims. pic.twitter.com/PPqqreG013
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 8, 2023
“I’m not sure why CNN thinks a GOP false claim that Biden lied is newsworthy, but all of James Comer’s demonstrable lies are not,” she adds, referring to the Oversight Committee Chairman who has spent a good part of the year making unsubstantiated claims against President Biden.
“There will be an impeachment even though there is ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE of wrongdoing, bc Hill reporters are really fucking easy to dupe with process stories based on totally made up propaganda,” Wheeler concludes.
Others also weighed in.
“Despite Manu’s bizarre tone, it’s important for readers to know Republicans actually haven’t identified any evidence of wrongdoing. Their bombshell document is a cordial note from Biden to a family friend regretting they didn’t get a chance to chat at a luncheon,” wrote attorney and author Luppe B. Luppen.
'May Tee Up the Issue of Her Fitness': Experts Blast Judge Cannon for 'Swinging at' Special Counsel Jack Smith
“Reckless,” journalist and Sirius XM host Michelangelo Signorile charged. “Impeach for what? Media is so wrapped up in horse race and politics they don’t look at evidence or extremism of the GOP in even moving forward with this.”
Communications consultant Susan Bordson, a former TV news producer, wrote: “This @CNNPolitics congressional veteran reporter used his account to FEATURE the House GOP’s preferred copy vs the option to include the RELEVANT contextual point that no verifiable evidence of wrongdoing has yet been presented. But ‘impeachment’ scored a big mention win!”
“Seriously?” responded Daily Kos managing editor Barbara Morrill to Raju’s post. “No thoughts on the fact that there was no wrongdoing by Biden?”
Other social media users were also angered.
“Do you maybe want to add any context for your readers about there being zero basis for any sort of impeachment hearings and that no one on the right has articulated what they’re planning on impeaching him for or are you just a stenographer?” asked one.
“You had space in this tweet to say that it’s baseless and unwarranted. Please try to do better going forward. It’s ridiculous if the press just keeps saying “impeachment” over and over without giving any context,” observed another.
Still others focused on the House Republicans.
Award-winning Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall called it a “remarkable admission or reporting this as non-ridiculous. They have to impeach Biden or else people will realize they didn’t find anything in their investigations.”
Sirius XM host Joe Sudbay wrote: “epitomizes how deranged House GOP is AND how complicit so many in DC media are.” He added, “alleged GOP moderates will whine to complicit media about this, then vote with their fellow GOP extremists.”
Assistant professor of journalism and managing editor Josh Kranzberg: “Every time I’ve read a story about their investigations into Biden, I can only think of one line…You are not serious people. This story confirms it. They are not serious people.”
Attorney Ben Friedman: “So the GOP position is essentially ‘If we don’t keep up the charade, voters might figure out that our outrage was always fake.'”
Read the social media posts above or at this link.
OPINION
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Posting Hunter Biden Texts That Show Him Defending Democracy and Rule of Law
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday posted what appear to be text messages between Hunter Biden and his now-former business partner, Devon Archer, presumably in an effort to continue her relentless attacks on President Joe Biden and the Biden family. But just like her video she posted in an attempt to make President Biden look bad – which the Biden campaign quickly snatched up and used as an ad showing his work to help improve the lives of all Americans (below) – these texts also serve to make Hunter Biden look good.
The validity of the texts has not been confirmed, and there are multiple reasons to assume anything allegedly taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop could have been compromised, planted, fabricated, or altered. Nor does Greene even identify what they are. But assuming they are real, some are asking why the Georgia GOP congresswoman thinks these somehow indict President Biden’s son as a law breaker or just not a good person.
One social media user asked, “Am I insane or are these texts basically hunter biden defending democratic norms of nobody being above the law?”
The Bulwark’s Tim Miller, a Never Trump former Republican, writes: “Here’s MTG posting a text which shows Hunter telling a friend that his family has no control over DOJ and that they are being targeted too. MTG doesn’t seem to recognize this undermines her core argument about the deep state.”
READ MORE: 'This You?': White House Destroys Tuberville After He Claims His 300 Military Holds 'Are Not Affecting National Security'
“American Gods” writer Tyler Dinucci: “I’m struggling to see what in these texts would be incriminating.”
Economist Robert Marchini: “Is this supposed to make Hunter look bad?”
The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson: “You realize this doesn’t mean what you think it means, right? Or, alternatively, are you really this slow?”
Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias: “tfw the evidence doesn’t support your claim — and in fact indicates the opposite — but you go for it anyway.”
So what’s in the texts Congresswoman Greene posted? One important note that’s part of their conversation: Devon Archer was prosecuted in 2016 by Obama-appointed U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Archer was one of seven defendants who, according to a DOJ press release, “were arrested … and charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors and a Native American tribal entity of tens of millions of dollars.”
In the texts, Hunter Biden tells Devon Archer the reason he was prosecuted and the reason then-Vice President Biden didn’t step in to help him is because “There’s no connection or control between” the White House and DOJ. He says that’s the reason “the same the justice department can investigate and prosecute this president and his family [as] it does for all administrations. It’s democracy.”
He talks about the “Three co equal branches of government,” and praises that system.
“You are always more vulnerable to the overreach of one of those Co equal branches when you are in power,” Hunter Biden, according to the text Greene posted, says. “Every presidents family is held to a higher standard is a target. It’s the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It’s why our democracy remains viable.”
He also writes, “The unfairness to us allows for the greater good.” That line drew attention from some on the right, who called it “communist,” and compared it to vaccine mandates.
READ MORE: Indictment Watch: Trump Has Social Media Meltdown Ahead of Jack Smith's Grand Jury Convening
From March of 2019, according to the screenshot Greene posted.
Devon Archer:
3/6/19, 6:25 AM Why did your dad’s administration appointees arrest me and try and put me in jail? Just curious. Some of our
partners asking out here. Why would they try and ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family’s side step in and at least try to help me. I don’t get it. And I’m depressed. Bunch of these Asians getting in my head asking me the same so just curious what I should answer
Hunter Biden:
Buddy are you serious. Because. There’s no connection or control between the two, the same the justice department can investigate and prosecute this president and his family it does for all administrations. It’s democracy. Three co equal branches of government. You are always more vulnerable to the overreach of one of those Co equal branches when you are in power. Every presidents family is held to a higher standard is a target. It’s the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It’s why our democracy remains viable. It’s unfair at times but in the end the system of justice usually works and like you w are redeemed and the truth prevails. The unfairness to us allows for the greater good.
Devon Archer:
I’m depressed
I love you anyway. Everyone other than you sucks including them all
And your brother was with me
Hunter Biden:
Yes he was and I always am and turn the discussion around Devon. Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the us- you are part of a great family -not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments. Thats the way Bidens are different and
you are Biden. Its the price of power.and the people questioning you truly have none
whereas you do through perseverance and poise.
Devon Archer:
Love you bro. Sorry. A long way from home for a couple weeks and demons are talking to me.
Watch that Biden campaign ad essentially made by Congressman Greene below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
OPINION
‘That Was a Lie’: Another Important Fact in the Anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Wedding Website Case Was Also False
Exactly one day before the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 decision in what has been called an “entirely hypothetical make-believe” case pitting conservative Christian beliefs masked as First Amendment speech against the rights of LGBTQ people to exist equally in the marketplaces of both commerce and ideas, a bombshell report revealed one critical fact in the case turned out to be false.
Apparently, so is a second one.
That first false “fact” – a claim in court documents that a San Francisco man, a graphic designer, years ago had reached out to the plaintiff, a Colorado Christian woman, to ask her to design among other items a wedding website for him and his soon-to-be husband, was almost certainly a lie. The man was and is married, to a woman, when the alleged inquiry came in, and had never even heard of the Christian designer, much less crossed state lines and his own Rolodex and personal skill set to ask her to create a wedding website she allegedly had never before even advertised, much less constructed.
The bombshell news on June 29 came via a report by Melissa Gira Grant at The New Republic.
And now, Melissa Gira Grant has more news – more proof of a possible fraudulent claim before the U.S. Supreme Court, not to mention all the lower courts that sided with the State of Colorado, and not the Christian designer, Lorie Smith (photo), who allegedly had one request for a same-sex wedding website while allegedly having never created any wedding website at all.
“So,” Grant said on social media Tuesday afternoon, “the Colorado website designer in the fake same-sex wedding website case, 303 Creative, it turns out, had made a wedding website, before filing her legal challenge.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman Admits 'Most of What We Do Is Bad' as McCarthy's Republicans Push for Federal Government Shutdown
Over at The New Republic, the subhead reads: “An archive shows that the plaintiff in the Supreme Court case did once design a wedding website, contrary to what her lawyers presented during her legal challenge.”
Boom.
“The destination wedding website looks uncontroversial enough. The thumbnail preview of the site shows the happy couple’s names in teal and purple type, a mostly out-of-focus photo of a wedding dress trailing on a sandy beach and a couple’s bare feet, and a date and a location in Mexico,” Grant writes.
“In 2015, a web designer named Lorie Smith featured the wedding website in her portfolio of recent work—you can still access an archived copy of Smith’s site on the Wayback Machine. But you won’t find the wedding website in Smith’s live online portfolio anymore. The page detailing her role in the wedding website’s creation was removed some time before she filed a legal challenge—one that claimed she was unable to enter the wedding website business because Colorado’s anti-discrimination law would compel her to create same-sex wedding websites. The wedding website Smith made before she filed her case—and highlighted in a portfolio on her own site—is being reported for the first time in The New Republic.”
Smith’s legal team, the right-wing Christian nationalist Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center‘s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups, insists The New Republic’s reporting is simply a “media smear.”
READ MORE: 'Ghouls': Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews 'Survived' the Holocaust by Being 'Useful'
But facts are facts.
The U.S. Supreme Court took a case with what are now two “incorrect” pieces of information, and made a decision that, as the ADF suggests on its website, affects every person in the United States. Not only did the Supreme Court make a landmark decision on, at best, a faulty case, one that some legal experts have made clear it should never have even agreed to review, so did every lower court that ruled against Smith.
Responding to The New Republic’s latest bombshell report, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern writes, “Lorie Smith and her lawyers at Alliance Defending Freedom repeatedly told the Supreme Court that she had never, ever made a wedding website, because she was afraid a same-sex couple might then request her services. That was a lie.”
“The wedding website that Lorie Smith DID make was scrubbed from the internet, though some of it can still be seen via the Wayback Machine,” he adds, pointing to TNR’s reporting.
Alex Aronson former Chief Counsel for U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Senate Judiciary Committee, writes: “Evidence continues to mount that the anti-LGBTQ extremist group Alliance Defending Freedom committed a fraud on the Supreme Court in its cooked-up 303 Creative case.”
Drexel University Professor of Law David S. Cohen states simply, “Apparently nothing about this case was true.”
NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins sums it all up: “This case continues to absolutely reek and nothing is being done about it.”
OPINION
Like ‘Wearing a Speedo’: Fox News Freaks Out Over Biden Wearing Sneakers in Public ‘Instead of Dress Shoes’
Fox News devoted a Friday afternoon segment to berating President Joe Biden for occasionally wearing sneakers in public, “instead of dress shoes” – in public usually being to board Marine One from the White House, at times to travel to his home in Delaware, or Camp David.
“I mean, I do kind of just give a yawn to all of it,” claimed “Outnumbered” co-host Harris Faulkner. “We often change our footwear. I’ve broken my ankle in the last three years. Yeah, things change.”
That’s when the actual propaganda began, because at Fox News a president wearing sneakers isn’t just a president wearing sneakers. Like #TanSuitGate, it’s an opportunity to go after a Democratic president with entirely unrelated and baseless attacks.
You of course remember the date, when President Barack Obama, on a Thursday in the summer, wore a tan suit at a press conference: August 28, 2014.
It was such a crisis to Republicans that one GOP Congressman, Rep. Peter King of New York, suggested President Obama wearing a tan suit signaled to the world he didn’t care about national security threats.
How is Fox News handling, what, #Sneakergate?
READ MORE: DeSantis Makes Wild Claims About Jan. 6: 'Prove' to Me It Was an Insurrection
The Fox News hosts tried to claim President Joe Biden wearing sneakers was proof he has dementia – which is false, there is no basis to suggest President Biden has dementia. They also used it to compare his age appearance to Donald Trump’s.
“But you know, when you look at him juxtaposed with some of those he would run against, like Donald Trump, they’re not that far off in age,” Faulkner said. “Joe Manchin, not that far off in age with the president, who’s an octogenarian.”
Senator Manchin is 75, President Biden is 80.
The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona mocking Fox News, writes that the cable channel “has relentlessly portrayed the president as senile and decrepit, Biden’s latest sartorial choice is further proof that the leader of the free world is unfit for office.”
“Well,” co-host Dagen McDowell replied, continuing the attack. “I made a joke last night on ‘Hannity.’ Those shoes – my father will be 87, in a week, and to a man of that generation, wearing those shoes, particularly as Commander-in-Chief, in public, when you’re going on – this is formal business – that’s the equivalent of wearing your bedroom slippers outside.”
“That’s like wearing a speedo and flip flops to a funeral,” she continued, as Faulkner made noises.
READ MORE: 'Denies He Said Things He Said': CNN Destroys RFK Jr.'s Congressional Testimony in Devastating Video
“So these elitist snobs in the White House are blithely lying to the American people over and over again, because they think we’re stupid,” McDowell alleged, literally suggesting on the one hand President Biden is so tacky he’d wear a speedo and flip flops to a funeral, and yet on the other saying he’s an elitist snob who sneaks in a pair of sneakers once in a while.
Insisting “we’re not,” stupid, McDowell moved the attack into the dementia phase.
“We’ve cared for elderly parents and relatives, and we can look at this man and see what’s going on,” she said. McDowell has a degree in art history, not medicine.
“We know dementia, we know age. We know Alzheimer’s when we see it. And we look at Joe Biden and think we would not let him drive our car in an empty church parking lot,” she said, ironically because President Joe Biden loves cars and loves to drive. (He also apparently loves church parking lots.)
“We know what’s happening with him,” McDowell insisted, drawing her baseless attack on the President to a close. “It’s sad, but distressing.”
Watch the videos above and below or at this link.
Fox host Dagen McDowell absolutely flips out over Biden wearing sneakers, claiming it is equivalent to “wearing your bedroom slippers outside” or “wearing a speedo and flip-flops to a funeral.” pic.twitter.com/Wl1dWVBSkx
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 21, 2023
