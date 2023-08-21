News
Trump Has Not Committed Serious Crimes, Majority of Likely Iowa GOP Caucusgoers Believe: NBC Poll
Even after four criminal indictments, two pending civil trials, and a civil trial that found him liable for sexual abuse, the majority of likely Republican caucusgoers in Iowa, the first nominating contest of the GOP’s 2024 presidential race, say they do not believe Donald Trump has committed series crimes.
Trump has been indicted by a Miami federal grand jury on Espionage Act charges claiming he mishandled classified documents. He has been indicted by a Washington, D.C. federal grand jury on charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost. He has been indicted by a Georgia grand jury on charges – including racketeering – related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost. He has been indicted by a New York grand jury on charges of falsification of business records related to his alleged hush money payoff of a porn star, which prosecutors say was done to protect his 2016 election bid.
Also in New York, the ex-president faces a civil fraud trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging he inflated and deflated the value of his assets to obtain loans or tax benefits. And he still faces the initial civil defamation trial brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll in New York.
READ MORE: ‘Act of Open Hostility’: Trump Plans to Team Up With Tucker Carlson Instead of Attending GOP Debate
Despite all those cases, a new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll finds most Iowa likely GOP caucusgoers, who will choose that state’s 2024 presidential nominee in January, don’t believe he’s committed serious crimes.
“Among likely GOP caucusgoers, 65% believe Trump hasn’t committed serious crimes,” NBC News reports, adding that “the survey also shows strong numbers considering DeSantis and Scott.”
The survey, conducted amid Trump’s fourth criminal indictment, shows the ex-president more than doubles his top opponent’s popularity.
Asked, “Which one of the following Republicans would be your first choice for president?” 42% of Iowa likely GOP caucusgoers chose Trump. Just 19% chose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. U.S. Senator Tim Scott came in third with 9%. Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley took 6%, as did former Trump Vice President Mike Pence.
“Importantly,” NBC News adds, “a majority of Republican caucusgoers in Iowa — 52% — say their minds aren’t made up, and they could be persuaded to support another candidate.”
Fox News Tells Viewers ‘They’ Let Tropical Storm Hilary Into the US ‘Because It’s Biden’s America’
Fox News is blaming Tropical Storm Hilary hitting California on President Joe Biden.
In the first minute of the right-wing cable channel’s “The Big Weekend Show” Sunday evening, host Kennedy opened with a dramatic introduction.
“The big story tonight: The wrath of Tropical Storm Hilary. 42 million desperate souls in the path of the storm which made landfall in Mexico several hours ago. But they let it right into the country because it’s Biden’s America.”
“Its impact far from over,” Kennedy continued. “This is the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939, when Joe Biden started his Senate career,” the longtime Fox host added, appearing to mock the President who was born in 1942.
“Forecasters warn there could be catastrophic, and life-threatening flooding,” she continued.
Kennedy then aired a clip of National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome discussing the storm, saying there are “a lot of people in harm’s way” who are “probably being a little bit flippant in not taking the risk seriously.”
READ MORE: ‘Slitting Throats’ and ‘Stone-Cold Dead’: DeSantis Ramps Up Violent Rhetoric
Describing the gravity of the storm, the Associated Press on Monday reports Hilary is the “first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some areas, including Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3.18 inches (8 centimeters) of rain by Sunday evening.”
CBS News adds, “According to the National Weather Service, Ventura County is experiencing life-threatening flooding, and the Inland Empire and mountains are at high risk of flash floods. San Bernardino and Riverside Counties have been issued evacuation orders, and Orange County has been issued evacuation warnings.”
Watch a short clip of the Fox News show below or at this link:
Fox News literally blamed tropical storm Hilary on Joe Biden.
“They let it right into the country because it’s Joe Biden’s America.” pic.twitter.com/Zpyff5yJtZ
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 21, 2023
‘Secret Overtures’: Top GOP Donors Looking to Dump Trump
Unhappy at the prospect that Donald Trump is about to walk away with the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominations that could doom the GOP’s chances of retaking the White House, top conservative donors are making “secret overtures” to Republicans who have not joined the primary race in the hopes of dumping the former president.
According to a report from Axios, big money donors are sitting on their wallets while the search for a Trump alternative proceeds with Governors Brian Kemp (GA) and Glenn Youngkin (VA) high on the list.
As Axios is reporting, the fact that, new alternatives are being sought is bad news for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) who was once believed to be the top contender only to see his star fall once he hit the campaign trail.
According to the report, finding someone else to take on Trump — who is being swamped with criminal indictment — is a “long-shot” but not unattainable if the money to back a candidacy is there.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“Youngkin, if he announces, wants to wait until after what he hopes will be big GOP wins in November’s legislative races in Virginia,” Axios is reporting, adding, “Billionaire Ronald Lauder is among the GOP donors who are considering backing Youngkin if the governor gets into the race, a source who has spoken with Lauder told Axios. A spokesperson for Lauder declined to comment.”
Billionaire Thomas Peterffy is also pushing for Youngkin after being in the DeSantis camp previously.
Noting that Kemp is unlikely to make the leap, the report adds that he is being courted just the same.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Judge Aileen Cannon could use new Trump complaint to hamstring Jack Smith: legal expert
“John Bolton — Trump’s former national security adviser who has become a fierce critic — met privately with Kemp earlier this month and encouraged him to enter the race, a GOP source said,” the report states.
You can read more here.
Image by Matt Johnson/Right Cheer via Flickr and a CC license
‘Unhinged’: Documentary Filmmaker Describes Trump’s ‘Terrifying’ Mindset in Final Days as President
Donald Trump was “unhinged” during the waning days of his presidency, according to a filmmaker who was recording interviews with the then-president at that time.
Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder was given access to the former president and his inner circle, including interviews with Trump both before and after the U.S. Capitol riot, and was previously subpoenaed for the footage. Now, he’s providing some insights into what he saw behind the scenes.
Holder appeared on CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta Saturday night, and was asked by the host what he had picked up in terms of Trump’s “state of mind during that period.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“To be honest, unhinged, terrifying,” Holder said. “He’s a very unusual man. You spent a lot of time with him as well. He has one singular ideology, which is Donald Trump, right? Nothing else matters.”
He added that Trump’s assistants are “all terrified of him.”
“So it is a really strange dynamic. It wasn’t a respect toward the president. It was sheer fear. It was just a really unusual situation,” Holder said. “Seeing him at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster, he is a very dangerous person that needs constant adoration from all the people around him.”
