Trump Has Not Committed Serious Crimes, Majority of Likely Iowa GOP Caucusgoers Believe: NBC Poll

Even after four criminal indictments, two pending civil trials, and a civil trial that found him liable for sexual abuse, the majority of likely Republican caucusgoers in Iowa, the first nominating contest of the GOP’s 2024 presidential race, say they do not believe Donald Trump has committed series crimes.

Trump has been indicted by a Miami federal grand jury on Espionage Act charges claiming he mishandled classified documents. He has been indicted by a Washington, D.C. federal grand jury on charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost. He has been indicted by a Georgia grand jury on charges – including racketeering – related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost. He has been indicted by a New York grand jury on charges of falsification of business records related to his alleged hush money payoff of a porn star, which prosecutors say was done to protect his 2016 election bid.

Also in New York, the ex-president faces a civil fraud trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging he inflated and deflated the value of his assets to obtain loans or tax benefits. And he still faces the initial civil defamation trial brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll in New York.

READ MORE: ‘Act of Open Hostility’: Trump Plans to Team Up With Tucker Carlson Instead of Attending GOP Debate

Despite all those cases, a new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll finds most Iowa likely GOP caucusgoers, who will choose that state’s 2024 presidential nominee in January, don’t believe he’s committed serious crimes.

“Among likely GOP caucusgoers, 65% believe Trump hasn’t committed serious crimes,” NBC News reports, adding that “the survey also shows strong numbers considering DeSantis and Scott.”

The survey, conducted amid Trump’s fourth criminal indictment, shows the ex-president more than doubles his top opponent’s popularity.

Asked, “Which one of the following Republicans would be your first choice for president?” 42% of Iowa likely GOP caucusgoers chose Trump. Just 19% chose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. U.S. Senator Tim Scott came in third with 9%. Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley took 6%, as did former Trump Vice President Mike Pence.

“Importantly,” NBC News adds, “a majority of Republican caucusgoers in Iowa — 52% — say their minds aren’t made up, and they could be persuaded to support another candidate.”