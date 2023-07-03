News
‘Disgusting’: Pro-DeSantis Former GOP Lawmaker Pulls Support and Slams Florida Governor After Anti-LGBTQ Ad
A former Republican state lawmaker says she was “Team DeSantis” before the Florida GOP governor and flailing presidential candidate’s campaign over the weekend promoted a viciously anti-LGBTQ ad she says is part of his “morally wrong” and “politically misguided” attacks on LGBTQ people. Now, she says, “you couldn’t pay” her to vote for him.
The ad, which she calls “the most anti-LGBTQ+ ad in recent history,” is a video (below) that went viral on social media with more than 20 million views after it was reposted by Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign. In an apparent effort to sway far-right Republican voters over to DeSantis, it falsely paints Donald Trump as pro-LGBTQ and the Florida governor as a warrior against the LGBTQ community.
The DeSantis campaign embraced and promoted the seemingly-homemade ad, drawing an immutable line in the sand that puts the 44-year old GOP governor decisively on the side of anti-LGBTQ bigotry.
“In theory, I am Ron DeSantis’ perfect voter,” wrote former New Hampshire Republican state representative Yvonne Dean-Bailey in The Daily Beast. “I am a lifelong conservative, I vehemently oppose any and all COVID restrictions, and I am passionately anti-Trump. What could be a more ideal voter for a candidate like DeSantis?”
“There’s one problem for DeSantis, though,” she continues, “I am a gay woman. And I can’t stand behind his attacks against the LGBTQ+ community.”
“I was undeniably on Team DeSantis before his campaign shared what could be considered the most anti-LGBTQ+ ad in recent history, boasting about all the measures he’s supported cracking down on the LGBTQ+ community. Not only did DeSantis show that he is as anti-LGBTQ+ as the mainstream media has alleged, he made a mockery of any GOP candidate that shows an interest in LGBTQ+ rights, setting the whole party back decades.”
Indeed, on Sunday, one Republican presidential candidate responded to a question about DeSantis’ ad by voicing support for the LGBTQ community.
Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas told CNN instead of attacking LGBTQ people, GOP presidential candidates should be focusing “their attacks on war criminals like Vladimir Putin, and not my friends in the LGBTQ community.”
Meanwhile, Dean-Bailey says after DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ ad, “you couldn’t pay me to vote for the Florida governor now. I am a lesbian and DeSantis has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want any LGBTQ+ conservatives on his team because of their identity.”
And she blasts DeSantis for his overall “anti-gay rhetoric and actions” that “are not only deeply hurtful to LGBTQ+ Americans like myself but also tarnish the image of the conservative movement.”
“So far, he is only losing everyday Americans, including many conservatives like myself,” she warns, “through his disgusting anti-gay rhetoric. His attacks against the LGBTQ+ community and exclusion of LGBTQ+ conservatives are not only morally wrong but politically misguided.
Watch the DeSantis video below or at this link.
To wrap up “Pride Month,” let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…
— DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 30, 2023
News
‘Who’s Going to Work?’: Migrant Workers Flee Florida as DeSantis’ New Anti-Immigrant Law Takes Effect
Business owners in Florida are worried after Governor Ron DeSantis‘ new anti-immigrant law took effect on Saturday, forcing many migrant workers to flee the state and head north, to states like North Carolina and Georgia.
“It was a very difficult decision, but we didn’t want to live in fear, so we moved up north,” Romeo Lucas told The Wall Street Journal, which reports he “would be directly affected by the new law.”
Lucas “worked at a plant nursery in Miami’s agricultural district for a decade, but recently moved to North Carolina. He said he was worried that he could become separated from his children.” His wife has diabetes, and he was concerned for his family’s ability to access health care in Florida as well.
DeSantis’ “new law requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to question a patient’s immigration status, and invalidates out-of-state driver’s licenses issued to people unauthorized to be in the U.S. It makes it a third-degree felony to knowingly transport into Florida a person who is undocumented and illegally entered the U.S. The law also adds $12 million to the amount of money the state has earmarked for its migrant-relocation program, bringing the total to $22 million this year.”
It also, the Journal adds, “makes it a third-degree felony for unauthorized people to knowingly use a false identification to obtain employment. Businesses that knowingly employ unauthorized workers could have their licenses suspended, and those with 25 or more employees that repeatedly fail to use the E-Verify system to check their immigration status can face daily fines.”
Mahendra Raolji, who runs a large farming and packaging facility, Jalaram Produce, with his wife and business partner, Prafula Raolji, “said more than half his workers have gone.”
Prafula Raolji is “worried about enforcement of the law,” The Journal reports. “I pray it won’t happen. Because then who is going to work?” she said.
It’s not just farming. Construction is also being hit hard.
“At site after site,” in downtown Miami, “the story was the same. Workers have fled.”
One “worker said that he had lost about half his crew. They went to Indiana, he said, where jobs are paying $38 an hour instead of $25, and where they won’t have to look over their shoulders.”
The farm and construction labor shortage was a huge challenge to businesses even before DeSantis’ law went into effect July 1, as DeSantis’ administration cracked down on migrants.
An opinion piece in the South Florida Sun Sentinel in early June noted third generation Palm Beach County sugarcane farmer and GOP state lawmaker Rick Roth “was mad as hell about Florida’s draconian new immigration law that’s scaring away workers and exacerbating the state’s labor shortage, particularly in the agriculture sector.”
“I’m a farmer and the farmers are mad as hell,” Roth told a meeting of the Hispanic Ministers Association. The piece notes DeSantis “thinks immigrant-stomping will get him to the White House.”
News
‘Emperor Has No Clothes’: John Roberts Mocked for ‘Dishonest’ Decision Ignoring an Important Word in the Law
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts added his name to the concurring decision to bring down President Joe Biden’s student loan repayment program. But among the things that were ignored in their decision was a small word that the justices unilaterally decided wasn’t in the law because it could make their decision invalid.
This is how the dissenting justices described it in their opinion.
“From the first page to the last, today’s opinion departs from the demands of judicial restraint,” Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan wrote.
“The author of today’s opinion once wrote that a 1970s-era standing decision ‘became emblematic’ of ‘how utterly manipulable’ this Court’s standing law is ‘if not taken seriously as a matter of judicial self-restraint,'” Kagan continued, referring to Roberts in her dissent. “After today, no one will have to go back 50 years for the classic case of the Court manipulating standing doctrine, rather than obeying the edict to stay in its lane.”
She went on to say that whether the executive branch overstepped its bounds “does not license this Court to exceed its own role.”
“Courts must still ‘function as courts,’ this one no less than others,” she continued. “And in our system, that means refusing to decide cases that are not really cases because the plaintiffs have not suffered concrete injuries.”
Roberts was triggered by the justices calling out his legal negligence.
“It has become a disturbing feature of some recent opinions to criticize the decisions with which they disagree as going beyond the proper role of the judiciary,” Roberts whined. He claimed the majority made its decision by adhering to court precedent “old and new” that “requires that Congress speak clearly before a Department Secretary can unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy.”
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan asked former conservative Jennifer Rubin, “What do you make of the sheer arrogance, hubris, temerity of Chief Justice John Roberts suggesting that the three liberal justices have been mean to the conservatives in their dissent and misleading the public on the proper role of the court?”
Rubin highlighted the problem in the ruling by the conservatives.
“It is worth pointing out, in interpreting a statute using a completely made-up new gimmick called the ‘major questions doctrine,’ that when he read the statute, he ignored the word ‘waive,’ began Rubin. “That is what the president did. They ‘waived’ the student debt. ‘Waive’ was in the statute. ‘Waive’ was not a word that Chief Justice Roberts liked, so ‘waive’ didn’t come up in his opinion. That is how dishonest it is. And sure, he is thin-skinned. He is ornery, and he is very fussy when the three justices and the minority point out the emperor has no clothes. The emperor is becoming an emperor in reality.”
See her epic smackdown in the video below or at the link here.
Image via Shutterstock
News
Trump Exec’s ‘Significant Mess-Up’ Handed Manhattan Prosecutors a Gift: Michael Cohen
During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, former Donald Trump attorney Micheal Cohen pointed to a “mess-up” by a high-ranking Trump Organization executive that has ended up helping out investigators in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, the former Trump “fixer” agreed with the host that exec Alan Garten didn’t do the former president any favors when he confirmed payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels which is at the center of the Manhattan tax fraud indictments.
“A federal judge heard testimony from Alan Garten, who you know, the chief legal officer of the Trump Organization,” Phang began. “Alan testified that there’s no evidence that you worked on anything other than the hush money in exchange for the payments from Donald Trump, so there is no link to any official act of the presidency for Donald.”
“And then Garten actually confirmed as well as some of the payments that Trump made to you that went to Stormy Daniels, and that he, as in Garman, was not aware of any of the work ‘that Cohen did from Trump,'” she quoted from documents. “I mean, Michael this completely substantiates, corroborates, validates and verifies what you said from the beginning: that you are acting at the behest of your boss and client at the time, Donald Trump. How big is this mess-up by the Trump legal team in the Manhattan D.A. case?”
“Of, course it speaks for itself, but I have yet, other than Donald calling me a, convicted perjurer there hasn’t been anything that i have said, there hasn’t come true or has not been corroborated both by documentary evidence or from other people’s testimony,” he replied. “What Alan Garten did here is a pretty significant mess-up and again, as you just appropriately stated, corroborating everything that I said.”
Watch below or at the link:
Image by Alexandros Michailidis via Shutterstock
