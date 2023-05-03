BREAKING NEWS
‘Throwing in the Towel’: Legal Expert Predicts Carroll Will Win Rape Lawsuit After Trump’s Only Witness Drops Out
Donald Trump will not be testifying at trial in the rape and defamation case brought against him by journalist E. Jean Carroll, his attorney told the judge on Tuesday, and now, both the plaintiff’s and defendant’s attorneys have just announced the ex-president’s sole scheduled witness will also not be testifying in the civil case.
According to one legal expert, Carroll will likely win.
“Trump’s expert witness will not be testifying, Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan just said in court. That leaves the ex-president with no live witnesses on his list,” reports Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld. He adds that Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, “confirms: No defense case.”
New York Law Journal’s Jane Wester explains, “Donald Trump will not put on a defense case in the E. Jean Carroll case. He was expected to present a single witness, an expert, but that witness is facing health issues, his lawyer Joe Tacopina says. Carroll is expected to finish up her case tomorrow.”
That expert witness, according to Insider, was expected to be Dr. Edgar Nace, a psychiatrist, who was expected to “testify as an expert witness over Zoom.”
Klasfeld also reports the jury should begin deliberations next week: “Judge Kaplan informs the jury that they should get the case ‘early next week.'”
Carroll is alleging Donald Trump raped her in the 1990’s in a Manhattan luxury goods store, Bergdorf Goodman. She wrote about it in her memoir, and Trump not only denied the accusation but defamed her, she says.
Civil rights attorney Andrew C. Laufer says Trump not presenting any witness means he is “throwing in the towel.”
“This is literally Trump throwing in the towel,” Laufer tweeted. “To not even produce his mental health expert witness who examined the plaintiff in order to rebut her claim of damages or give testimony himself sends a terrible message to the jury. Prepare for a plaintiffs verdict. It will be appealed but it doesn’t sound like it will be successful.”
‘Historic’: Pence Testified for ‘Hours’ Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury After Judge Rejects Trump Attempt to Block
Mike Pence, the former Trump Vice President, spent over seven hours testifying before the Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 202o election. Pence is now the highest-ranking Trump official to testify before the Special Counsel’s grand jury.
His testimony, which former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman is describing as “historic,” comes just one day after a federal appeals court blocked Donald Trump’ attempt to block his former vice president from testifying.
Calling it a “significant development in the special counsel’s probe,” NBC News reports Pence’s SUVs entered a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse at 9:00 AM and left at 4:30 PM. Politico calls it “an extraordinary flashpoint in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe.”
“Pence could provide critical insights on Trump’s thinking in the days leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The former vice president published a memoir and Wall Street Journal opinion article detailing several of his interactions with Trump, but some details were left vague. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team is particularly interested in Trump’s efforts to try to block the certification of the election, NBC News previously reported.”
The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt on MSNBC says Pence has been “trying to avoid this for six years, dating back to when he was a key witness in the Mueller investigation but his lawyer … was able to get him out of having to go in” to testify.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, before news broke Pence had testified, Thursday afternoon mused, “Pence’s insistence on protecting his role as President of the Senate from scrutiny when he answers questions before a grand jury forces consideration of what he wants to protect. Is it conversations with Senators about what they expected/wanted to happen on 1-6?”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Tucker Carlson, the Face of Fox News, Has Exited the Network
Fox News’ top host and far-right wing propagandist Tucker Carlson has exited the network in the wake of the right wing cable company’s disastrous $787.5 million defamation lawsuit settlement loss to Dominion Voting Systems.
The move comes as Fox News faces other lawsuits, including one possibly nearly twice the size from Smartmatic, another voting systems company.
“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” a press release called “shocking” by CNN’s Oliver Darcy reads. The Washington Post confirmed the reporting.
“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st, Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”
Carlson’s text messages that became public in the Dominion lawsuit discovery process caught him attacking a Fox News reporter for making a valid fact-check as he complained the company’s stock price was dropping. For years he has been the face of Fox News.
“In the lead-up to the Dominion trial,” NBC News adds, “Carlson’s internal communications were released and showed him criticizing former President Donald Trump and acknowledging the falsity of his claims about the 2020 election.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘NY’s Judge Cannon’: Trump Appointed Judge Slammed After Issuing ‘Snide’ Denial of Bragg Motion to Block Jim Jordan Subpoena
A federal judge has denied Alvin Bragg‘s motion to block a subpoena issued by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to a former top prosecutor who resigned after the Manhattan District Attorney appeared to shutter his investigation into Donald Trump.
U.S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, appointed by then-President Donald Trump, rejected DA Bragg’s request that Mark Pomerantz not be required to testify. Pomerantz is one of two now-former prosecutors hired by Bragg’s predecessor, Cy Vance, to investigate what appear to be questionable if not unlawful aspects of Trump’s finances, including the massive fluctuations in the stated valuations of his properties.
That investigation, under Bragg, is focused on Trump’s hush money payoff to Stormy Daniels and his possibly unlawful claims the payments were for legal expenses. Trump was indicted on 34 felony violations.
“The request by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. for a temporary restraining order, enjoining enforcement of the subpoena issued to Mark F. Pomerantz by the Committee on the Judiciary of the United States House of Representatives, chaired by Congressman Jim Jordan, is DENIED,” Judge Vyskocil’s order reads, which Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld posted. “The subpoena was issued with a ‘valid legislative purpose’ in connection with the ‘broad’ and ‘indispensable’ congressional power to ‘conduct investigations.’ It is not the role of the federal judiciary to dictate what legislation Congress may consider or how it should conduct its deliberations in that connection.”
“Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition,” Vyskocil determined.
“No one is above the law,” she snarked, a sentence Klasfeld pointed to, and called “Notable.”
“Here,” he writes, “she deploys the phrase often used on the former president against Bragg’s ex-deputy Mark Pomerantz.”
Author and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Zirin, responding to CNN’s report of Judge Vyskocil’s ruling writes, “I predicted this.”
“Vyskocil is New York’s Judge Cannon. Note the snide riposte: ‘No one is above the law.'”
Zirin was referring to the discredited Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, who appeared to be protecting the ex-president from the bench.
Judge Vyskocil added, “In our federalist system, elected state and federal actors sometimes engage in political dogfights. Bragg complains of political interference in the local DANY case, but Bragg does not operate outside of the political arena. Bragg is presumptively acting in good faith. That said, he is an elected prosecutor in New York County with constituents, some of whom wish to see Bragg wield the force of law against the former President and a current candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. Jordan, in turn, has initiated a political response to what he and some of his constituents view as a manifest abuse of power and nakedly political prosecution, funded (in part) with federal money, that has the potential to interfere with the exercise of presidential duties and with an upcoming federal election.”
“The Court does not endorse either side’s agenda,” Vyskocil says. “The sole question before the Court at this time is whether Bragg has a legal basis to quash a congressional subpoena that was issued with a valid legislative purpose. He does not.”
In discussing Jordan’s targeting of DA Bragg and his use of his Judiciary Committee to do so, former U.S Attorney Barb McQuade on MSNBC Wednesday called it “an absolute abuse of power.”
Read a portion of the order below or at this link.
Notable:
“No one is above the law,” Judge Vyskocil — a Trump appointee — writes at the end the opening paragraph.
Here, she deploys the phrase often used on the former president against Bragg’s ex-deputy Mark Pomerantz. 🔽 https://t.co/UZinAmwXhA
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 19, 2023
