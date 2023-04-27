BREAKING NEWS
‘Historic’: Pence Testified for ‘Hours’ Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury After Judge Rejects Trump Attempt to Block
Mike Pence, the former Trump Vice President, spent over seven hours testifying before the Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 202o election. Pence is now the highest-ranking Trump official to testify before the Special Counsel’s grand jury.
His testimony, which former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman is describing as “historic,” comes just one day after a federal appeals court blocked Donald Trump’ attempt to block his former vice president from testifying.
Calling it a “significant development in the special counsel’s probe,” NBC News reports Pence’s SUVs entered a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse at 9:00 AM and left at 4:30 PM. Politico calls it “an extraordinary flashpoint in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe.”
“Pence could provide critical insights on Trump’s thinking in the days leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The former vice president published a memoir and Wall Street Journal opinion article detailing several of his interactions with Trump, but some details were left vague. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team is particularly interested in Trump’s efforts to try to block the certification of the election, NBC News previously reported.”
The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt on MSNBC says Pence has been “trying to avoid this for six years, dating back to when he was a key witness in the Mueller investigation but his lawyer … was able to get him out of having to go in” to testify.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, before news broke Pence had testified, Thursday afternoon mused, “Pence’s insistence on protecting his role as President of the Senate from scrutiny when he answers questions before a grand jury forces consideration of what he wants to protect. Is it conversations with Senators about what they expected/wanted to happen on 1-6?”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Tucker Carlson, the Face of Fox News, Has Exited the Network
Fox News’ top host and far-right wing propagandist Tucker Carlson has exited the network in the wake of the right wing cable company’s disastrous $787.5 million defamation lawsuit settlement loss to Dominion Voting Systems.
The move comes as Fox News faces other lawsuits, including one possibly nearly twice the size from Smartmatic, another voting systems company.
“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” a press release called “shocking” by CNN’s Oliver Darcy reads. The Washington Post confirmed the reporting.
“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st, Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”
Carlson’s text messages that became public in the Dominion lawsuit discovery process caught him attacking a Fox News reporter for making a valid fact-check as he complained the company’s stock price was dropping. For years he has been the face of Fox News.
“In the lead-up to the Dominion trial,” NBC News adds, “Carlson’s internal communications were released and showed him criticizing former President Donald Trump and acknowledging the falsity of his claims about the 2020 election.”
NEW: ‘Best Clip on the Internet’: ‘The View’ Hosts and Audience Celebrate Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Exit
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘NY’s Judge Cannon’: Trump Appointed Judge Slammed After Issuing ‘Snide’ Denial of Bragg Motion to Block Jim Jordan Subpoena
A federal judge has denied Alvin Bragg‘s motion to block a subpoena issued by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to a former top prosecutor who resigned after the Manhattan District Attorney appeared to shutter his investigation into Donald Trump.
U.S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, appointed by then-President Donald Trump, rejected DA Bragg’s request that Mark Pomerantz not be required to testify. Pomerantz is one of two now-former prosecutors hired by Bragg’s predecessor, Cy Vance, to investigate what appear to be questionable if not unlawful aspects of Trump’s finances, including the massive fluctuations in the stated valuations of his properties.
That investigation, under Bragg, is focused on Trump’s hush money payoff to Stormy Daniels and his possibly unlawful claims the payments were for legal expenses. Trump was indicted on 34 felony violations.
“The request by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. for a temporary restraining order, enjoining enforcement of the subpoena issued to Mark F. Pomerantz by the Committee on the Judiciary of the United States House of Representatives, chaired by Congressman Jim Jordan, is DENIED,” Judge Vyskocil’s order reads, which Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld posted. “The subpoena was issued with a ‘valid legislative purpose’ in connection with the ‘broad’ and ‘indispensable’ congressional power to ‘conduct investigations.’ It is not the role of the federal judiciary to dictate what legislation Congress may consider or how it should conduct its deliberations in that connection.”
READ MORE: Republicans ‘Want Government to Be in Children’s Pants’: House Democrat Explodes on ‘Disgusting’ GOP
“Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition,” Vyskocil determined.
“No one is above the law,” she snarked, a sentence Klasfeld pointed to, and called “Notable.”
“Here,” he writes, “she deploys the phrase often used on the former president against Bragg’s ex-deputy Mark Pomerantz.”
Author and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Zirin, responding to CNN’s report of Judge Vyskocil’s ruling writes, “I predicted this.”
“Vyskocil is New York’s Judge Cannon. Note the snide riposte: ‘No one is above the law.'”
Zirin was referring to the discredited Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, who appeared to be protecting the ex-president from the bench.
Judge Vyskocil added, “In our federalist system, elected state and federal actors sometimes engage in political dogfights. Bragg complains of political interference in the local DANY case, but Bragg does not operate outside of the political arena. Bragg is presumptively acting in good faith. That said, he is an elected prosecutor in New York County with constituents, some of whom wish to see Bragg wield the force of law against the former President and a current candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. Jordan, in turn, has initiated a political response to what he and some of his constituents view as a manifest abuse of power and nakedly political prosecution, funded (in part) with federal money, that has the potential to interfere with the exercise of presidential duties and with an upcoming federal election.”
READ MORE: ‘Assault on Freedom’: Critics Blast DeSantis for Expanding ‘Don’t Say Gay’ to All Grades After Vowing It Would Be Limited
“The Court does not endorse either side’s agenda,” Vyskocil says. “The sole question before the Court at this time is whether Bragg has a legal basis to quash a congressional subpoena that was issued with a valid legislative purpose. He does not.”
In discussing Jordan’s targeting of DA Bragg and his use of his Judiciary Committee to do so, former U.S Attorney Barb McQuade on MSNBC Wednesday called it “an absolute abuse of power.”
Read a portion of the order below or at this link.
Notable:
“No one is above the law,” Judge Vyskocil — a Trump appointee — writes at the end the opening paragraph.
Here, she deploys the phrase often used on the former president against Bragg’s ex-deputy Mark Pomerantz. ? https://t.co/UZinAmwXhA
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 19, 2023
‘Don’t Settle!’: Internet Freaks Out After Judge Delays Start to Dominion’s $1.6 Billion Defamation Suit Against Fox News
The Delaware judge who admonished Fox News’ lawyers late last week for withholding critical information from Dominion in the voting machines company’s substantially well-documented $1.6 billion defamation case Sunday night announced the start of the trial has been delayed 24 hours until Tuesday morning.
“The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial,” Judge Davis reportedly writes, apparently meaning “delay” instead of continuing, “including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 7E.”
Many across social media went into freak-out mode as experts offered guesses that Fox News might try to settle rather than open itself to further reputational devastation. Already Dominion has won a major ruling that blocks the right-wing media outlet from being able to claim the election lies it promoted were newsworthy. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled the evidence Dominion provided – at least hundreds of pages – “demonstrates that [it] is CRYSTAL clear that none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true.” Davis, as Forbes had reported late last month, “found that Fox’s behavior constituted defamation per se, meaning the statements exposed the company ‘to public contempt, hatred, ridicule, aversion, or disgrace.'”
RELATED: ‘This Is Very Serious’: Judge Sanctions Fox News, Likely to Appoint ‘Special Master’ in Dominion $1.6 Billion Lawsuit
Some suggested the delay was to allow Dominion time to depose Rupert Murdoch, who Fox News’ attorneys only at the last minute admitted is officially an officer of Fox News. The judge repeatedly blasted the lawyers, sanctioned them, and threatened to open an investigation.
Longtime media correspondent Brian Selter offered his insight minutes after Judge Davis’ announcement:
I was about to go live on @CBCNews when the judge in Dominion v. Fox delayed the start of the trial. The questions now: Is Fox serious about settling and will Dominion accept the deal? pic.twitter.com/B7BXqBFeIl
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 17, 2023
Indeed, The Wall Street Journal reports, “Fox has made a late push to settle the dispute with Dominion Voting Systems out of court, people familiar with the situation said Sunday.”
And Stelter adds on Twitter, “As I reported for VF, Fox has already pursued settlement talks on multiple occasions. Dominion, knowing it has tremendous leverage, held firm. Many legal experts have wondered about the odds of a settlement hours before opening arguments…”
Many, as Stelter suggested and the Journal later reported, worry the delay is to allow Fox News time to settle, in a case many feel the propaganda network has effectively already lost.
“I’m feeling settlement talks. Need more time. DON’T SETTLE!” tweeted attorney and Democratic activist Ron Filipkowski.
Journalist Ryan Busse said, “Dominion….if you are listening…pretty sure an army of patriots will crowd fund to keep you in this. I see hands going up now. Don’t settle unless it involves 50minutes of every fox hour with on-air admission of guilt, apologies and graveling.”
Meanwhile, Media Matters for America’s Matthew Gertz offers Dominion some advice: “Something Dominion should probably keep in mind is that after Fox News settled with Seth Rich’s family, Tucker Carlson resumed lying about Rich (albeit without explicitly mentioning his name).”
Writer and activist Victor Shi says, “America deserves to know exactly what happened at Fox & the extent to which they lied. America deserves to know the facts and truth. Dominion, fight until the very end.”
A Twitter account named This Is Debs writes, “Oh I’m so glad to see others say they hope dominion won’t settle. I think the damage Fox did affects the general population as much (or more) than Dominion and it’s in our interest for this case to be heard in open, public court. That is worth a lot more than settlement money.”
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY, Richard Signorelli, tweets, “My guess on the @dominionvoting case is that Murdoch has instructed his attorneys to settle this case on the best terms possible but that it has to settle. Dominion knows this and will get a top dollar settlement if they stand firm. Murdoch does not want to go to trial.”
Dr. Allison Gill, who runs the popular Mueller She Wrote account, tweeted simply:
“Dear @dominionvoting,
Please don’t settle.
– America”
