BREAKING NEWS
‘Major Campaign Finance Complaint’ Filed Against Herschel Walker: Report
A government watchdog has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Trump-endorsed Republican failed U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, after a Daily Beast article alleged he solicited a half-million dollar donation and kept it in his company’s business bank account.
“We just filed a major campaign finance complaint against Herschel Walker. This case really stands out,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) announced Friday afternoon. The Daily Beast also reported CREW’s complaint.
“Emails show Herschel Walker solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars for his own business from a billionaire donor, with the donor believing he was giving to Walker’s campaign,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. The donor was “billionaire industrialist and longtime family friend Dennis Washington.”
The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, who also broke the stories about Walker’s secret children, reports that “unbeknownst to Washington and the billionaire’s staff, Walker’s request was far more out of the ordinary. It was something campaign finance experts are calling ‘unprecedented,’ ‘stunning,’ and ‘jaw-dropping.’ Walker wasn’t just asking for donations to his campaign; he was soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars for his own personal company—a company that he never disclosed on his financial statements.”
READ MORE: 'Holy Moly, We've Got Another One!': Economists Praise Biden's 'Huuuuuge' Jobs Results as 'A Force for Equality'
CREW alleges, “Herschel Walker appears to have violated the law by soliciting $600,000 to help his campaign from donor Dennis Washington, then directing more than $500,000 of it to his business, according to a complaint filed today with the FEC by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.”
The complaint says CREW is “seeking an immediate investigation and enforcement action against Herschel Walker and HR Talent, LLC, for direct and serious violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act (‘FECA’).” HR Talent is the name of Walker’s company.
It wants the Dept. of Justice involved should an investigation find criminality.
CREW is asking “that the FEC conduct an investigation into these allegations; declare the respondents to have violated the FECA and applicable FEC regulations; impose sanctions appropriate to these violations, and take such further action as may be appropriate, including referring this matter to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution should the investigation reveal that criminal laws were violated.”
READ MORE: Clarence Thomas in 2001: Being a Supreme Court Justice Is 'Not Worth Doing for What They Pay'
The Daily Beast’s report notes that Walker “had been schooled on campaign finance rules.” Walker ultimately requested and received a refund after “a third party informed a Washington Companies executive that the money couldn’t be used for political purposes.”
CREW president Noah Bookbinder calls the scheme “breathtaking in its pure brazenness.”
Experts appear to agree.
“According to the legal experts who spoke to The Daily Beast for [its] article, this scheme appears to not just be illegal—it appears to be unparalleled in its audacity and scope. The transactions raise questions about a slew of possible violations. In fact, these experts all said, the scheme was so brazen that it appears to defy explanation, ranking it among the most egregious campaign finance violations in modern history.”
BREAKING NEWS
‘Throwing in the Towel’: Legal Expert Predicts Carroll Will Win Rape Lawsuit After Trump’s Only Witness Drops Out
Donald Trump will not be testifying at trial in the rape and defamation case brought against him by journalist E. Jean Carroll, his attorney told the judge on Tuesday, and now, both the plaintiff’s and defendant’s attorneys have just announced the ex-president’s sole scheduled witness will also not be testifying in the civil case.
According to one legal expert, Carroll will likely win.
“Trump’s expert witness will not be testifying, Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan just said in court. That leaves the ex-president with no live witnesses on his list,” reports Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld. He adds that Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, “confirms: No defense case.”
New York Law Journal’s Jane Wester explains, “Donald Trump will not put on a defense case in the E. Jean Carroll case. He was expected to present a single witness, an expert, but that witness is facing health issues, his lawyer Joe Tacopina says. Carroll is expected to finish up her case tomorrow.”
READ MORE: Revealed: Anti-LGBTQ Group Behind Abortion Pill Ban Lawsuit Left 1000s of Secret Files on an Open Google Drive
That expert witness, according to Insider, was expected to be Dr. Edgar Nace, a psychiatrist, who was expected to “testify as an expert witness over Zoom.”
Klasfeld also reports the jury should begin deliberations next week: “Judge Kaplan informs the jury that they should get the case ‘early next week.'”
Carroll is alleging Donald Trump raped her in the 1990’s in a Manhattan luxury goods store, Bergdorf Goodman. She wrote about it in her memoir, and Trump not only denied the accusation but defamed her, she says.
Civil rights attorney Andrew C. Laufer says Trump not presenting any witness means he is “throwing in the towel.”
“This is literally Trump throwing in the towel,” Laufer tweeted. “To not even produce his mental health expert witness who examined the plaintiff in order to rebut her claim of damages or give testimony himself sends a terrible message to the jury. Prepare for a plaintiffs verdict. It will be appealed but it doesn’t sound like it will be successful.”
BREAKING NEWS
‘Historic’: Pence Testified for ‘Hours’ Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury After Judge Rejects Trump Attempt to Block
Mike Pence, the former Trump Vice President, spent over seven hours testifying before the Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 202o election. Pence is now the highest-ranking Trump official to testify before the Special Counsel’s grand jury.
His testimony, which former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman is describing as “historic,” comes just one day after a federal appeals court blocked Donald Trump’ attempt to block his former vice president from testifying.
Calling it a “significant development in the special counsel’s probe,” NBC News reports Pence’s SUVs entered a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse at 9:00 AM and left at 4:30 PM. Politico calls it “an extraordinary flashpoint in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe.”
“Pence could provide critical insights on Trump’s thinking in the days leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The former vice president published a memoir and Wall Street Journal opinion article detailing several of his interactions with Trump, but some details were left vague. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team is particularly interested in Trump’s efforts to try to block the certification of the election, NBC News previously reported.”
The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt on MSNBC says Pence has been “trying to avoid this for six years, dating back to when he was a key witness in the Mueller investigation but his lawyer … was able to get him out of having to go in” to testify.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, before news broke Pence had testified, Thursday afternoon mused, “Pence’s insistence on protecting his role as President of the Senate from scrutiny when he answers questions before a grand jury forces consideration of what he wants to protect. Is it conversations with Senators about what they expected/wanted to happen on 1-6?”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Tucker Carlson, the Face of Fox News, Has Exited the Network
Fox News’ top host and far-right wing propagandist Tucker Carlson has exited the network in the wake of the right wing cable company’s disastrous $787.5 million defamation lawsuit settlement loss to Dominion Voting Systems.
The move comes as Fox News faces other lawsuits, including one possibly nearly twice the size from Smartmatic, another voting systems company.
“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” a press release called “shocking” by CNN’s Oliver Darcy reads. The Washington Post confirmed the reporting.
“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st, Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”
Carlson’s text messages that became public in the Dominion lawsuit discovery process caught him attacking a Fox News reporter for making a valid fact-check as he complained the company’s stock price was dropping. For years he has been the face of Fox News.
“In the lead-up to the Dominion trial,” NBC News adds, “Carlson’s internal communications were released and showed him criticizing former President Donald Trump and acknowledging the falsity of his claims about the 2020 election.”
NEW: 'Best Clip on the Internet': 'The View' Hosts and Audience Celebrate Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
