Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Feels ‘Threatened’ by Black Democratic Congressman – Wants People to ‘Watch’ Him (Video)
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Thursday she feels “threatened” by U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), claiming his “physical mannerisms are aggressive,” “there’s a lot of concern” about him, and “he’s someone that people should watch,” after video of the two outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday shows both having a surprisingly lively, collegial debate, and laughing and joking.
CNN aired video of the two lawmakers:
GOP Rep. George Santos addressed reporters in a hastily arranged and chaotic gathering on the Capitol steps after the House voted to refer a resolution to expel him to the Ethics Committee. https://t.co/Xvde6qNe68 pic.twitter.com/1CFH6sFMAH
— CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2023
But Thursday, Greene tried to build a case against Bowman, claiming that at a recent New York City protest rally against Donald Trump, Rep. Bowman was “shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible – calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the N word which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that and that is wrong. Jamaal Bowman was down there cursing at me telling me to get the eff out of there. And he was leading the mob.”
After having attempted to paint the New York Democratic Congressman as dangerous, Greene declared, “I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, so and I am concerned about, I feel threatened by him. He not only let a mob there, but his boisterous lies.”
READ MORE: Dem Congresswoman Destroys GOP Over House Republican ‘Indicted on 13 Counts’ and Staffer With Ties to White Nationalist
Greene apparently also took offense that Congressman Bowman urged her and the entire House Republican caucus to save their party after unanimously blocking a Democratic resolution on Wednesday to expel Congressman George Santos (R-NY), after he was indicted on 13 federal criminal felony charges last week. Bowman’s suggestion was in earlier times, political parties were expected to take responsibility for their corrupt members.
“And I’ll tell you another thing he said outside there, he was saying save your party.’ I kept telling him no, ‘save the country.’ It’s not about political parties. We shouldn’t care about political parties. We should care about the country, because no matter what our political beliefs are Jamaal Bowman I don’t know what his political beliefs are. I know what mine are. But we both we both swore an oath to serve the country here in Congress’s representatives.”
She then issued a warning against the New York Democratic lawmaker, declaring, “I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman, and he’s someone that people should watch.”
But Greene has a documented history of racist remarks. Three years ago, as a candidate, Republicans distanced themselves from her, “after POLITICO uncovered hours of Facebook videos in which she expresses racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views,” the news outlet reported in June of 2020.
Greene “suggested that Muslims do not belong in government; thinks black people ‘are held slaves to the Democratic Party’; called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor, a Nazi; and said she would feel ‘proud’ to see a Confederate monument if she were black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War.”
“Now,” Politico reported at the time, “GOP lawmakers, aides and operatives fear Greene — a wealthy businesswoman who has already drawn national attention because of her belief in a trove of QAnon ” conspiracy theories — could create an even bigger black eye for the party if she wins the nomination.”
READ MORE: CNN and Fox News Reportedly Shuffling Primetime Lineups Ahead of 2024 Race by Promoting Trump-Favored Hosts
In December of 2021 Greene was accused of using a “racial slur,” according to The Independent, which also reported she “has a history of remarks that have drawn accusations of racism. In the past few weeks, she has accused her Muslim-American colleagues in the US House of Representatives of being ‘Islamic terrorist sympathisers’ and called one member in particular, Rep Ilhan Omar, ‘pro-Al Qaeda.'”
In February of 2022 Greene was highly criticized for speaking “at a white nationalist conference in Orlando,” and then mocked after claiming she was unaware of what it was.
Last fall Greene came under criticism for making remarks that “echoed the ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory long promoted by white nationalists that nonwhite immigrants could eventually displace native-born white Americans,” Spectrum News reported.
In a December, 2021 opinion piece at The Daily Beast, Kali Holloway wrote about Greene and her Republican colleague from Colorado, Rep. Lauren Boebert.
READ MORE: ‘Impossibly Wrong’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Leveled for Providing ‘Absurd’ Cover for Violent Trump Followers
“She and Boebert spew racist talking points and stoke white terror like it’s their jobs, mostly because it is. The GOP ‘big tent’ has a come-one-come-all policy for white racists, white supremacists, and white nationalists from every walk of life. Boebert and Greene are just faithfully representing a voting base that overwhelmingly thinks America’s most pressing problem is that white status-loss leaves white people vulnerable to being treated like Black people.”
Watch a clip of Congresswoman Greene below, and video of her and Congressman Bowman above, or both at this link.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says that when people like Jamaal Bowman call her a white supremacist it’s “like calling a person a color the n-word”
“His physical mannerisms are aggressive … I feel threatened by him,” Greene adds of Bowman pic.twitter.com/c0JtNN0Z5R
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2023
CNN and Fox News Reportedly Shuffling Primetime Lineups Ahead of 2024 Race by Promoting Trump-Favored Hosts
At a major meeting with advertisers Wednesday executives from CNN unveiled their primetime lineup plans ahead of the 2024 presidential race, revealing a promotion for a Trump-favored host, Kaitlan Collins. And Fox News reportedly is moving Sean Hannity to what was Tucker Carlson’s slot, while loading its primetime lineup with even more extreme hosts, according to one news outlet.
Over at CNN, where the decision to hold a Trump town hall last week, one day after the ex-president was held liable by a jury of sexual assault and defamation exploded in CEO Chris Licht’s face, the now right-leaning network promoted that disastrous event’s host to its 9 PM primetime slot.
“CNN has selected Kaitlan Collins to host a new weeknight show at 9 p.m., elevating her to one of the most coveted time slots in cable news a week after she moderated a contentious town hall with former President Donald J. Trump,” The New York Times reported late Wednesday morning. “The new role for Ms. Collins was announced by CNN’s chairman, Chris Licht, on Wednesday, just ahead of a presentation to advertisers in Midtown Manhattan hosted by Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company.”
READ MORE: ‘This Is a Dodge’: McCarthy Accused of ‘Lying’ as He Works to Derail Democrats’ Resolution to Expel George Santos
Calling it “Mr. Licht’s latest attempt to revive his network’s sagging ratings,” The Times notes, “On weeknights, CNN lags behind Fox News and MSNBC, and on Friday, two days after the Trump town hall, it even lost to Newsmax, a fledgling conservative network that is available in fewer homes.”
Collins’ CNN Trump town hall was blasted by professional and armchair critics, with many pointing to her refusal to fact-check the ex-president’s blatant lies about Democrats and abortion.
Kaitlan Collins lets Trump slide when he lies about Democrats supporting the murder of born babies. Trump then refuses to answer a question about if he would sign a federal abortion ban, but indicates he’s open to it. pic.twitter.com/0e8B6VR4Z8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023
Since Warner Bros. Discovery became CNN’s parent, numerous media critics, observers, and political activists have denounced the once-lauded news network’s apparent decision to move to the right with some, like The Lincoln Project, claiming CNN is now fully supportive of Trump. As recently as Tuesday, right-wing media was “praising CNN’s misleading coverage of the Durham report,” according to a media watchdog.
READ MORE: Dem Congresswoman Destroys GOP Over House Republican ‘Indicted on 13 Counts’ and Staffer With Ties to White Nationalist
Many on social media have been pointing to Collins’ résumé, which begins with her working for Tucker Carlson’s far-right wing website The Daily Caller. Some posted old video of Collins, working at The Daily Caller in a Fox News segment, and, as one “political junkie” put it, “spreading George Soros conspiracy theories.”
America, where open bigotry leads to a promotion. #FailingUpwards
From @CNNPR “@KaitlanCollins is the new anchor of CNN’s 9pm hour. In her new program… Kaitlan will bring fresh reporting that adds new perspective to the biggest stories of the day.” pic.twitter.com/IFR0WXjTyE
— Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) May 17, 2023
Meanwhile, The Drudge Report‘s top headline says over at Fox News, Sean Hannity – once dubbed Trump’s Shadow Chief of Staff by his own White House insiders – will take over the 8 PM slot until recently held by Tucker Carlson, although Fox News has denied this claim.
In typical Drudge style, it reads: “FOXNEWS preparing to announce ambitious new schedule, the DRUDGE REPORT has learned, a schedule where every hour of primetime will change!” and, “TOP SOURCE: ‘IT’S OUR BOLDEST AND MOST FEARLESS LINE-UP EVER’… DEVELOPING…”
Drudge adds that Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld, two of the network’s more extreme hosts, will also get primetime slots.
Mediate reports: “Watters currently hosts one of Fox’s top-rated shows at 7 p.m. while Gutfeld hosts a highly-rated late-night show at 11 p.m. — both co-host Fox’s top-rated program The Five at 5 p.m. Hannity, meanwhile, broke the record for longest-running cable news prime time host in April of 2022, eclipsing Larry King at 25 years, six months, and 15 days.”
But Mediate also reports Fox News is denying any plans have been set: “No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” a Fox New spokesperson told the news outlet.
Variety observes, “There would also be a question about Laura Ingraham, who has led Fox’s 10 p.m. hour since launching her program, ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ in the fall of 2017.”
Watch video above or at this link.
McCarthy Demands Work Requirements on ‘All the Programs’ Including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP
Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is under fire after announcing Tuesday he is demanding work requirements for “all” social safety net programs as part of his debt ceiling “negotiations” with President Joe Biden.
F0r decades, study after study show that work requirements are not effective for many reasons, including many people on programs such as Medicaid are not physically able to work, while Americans using other programs, like SNAP, often called food stamps, are not able to work for lack of child or elder care. And many Americans accessing social safety net programs are working already.
Speaker McCarthy, without evidence, baselessly disagrees.
“What work requirements actually do is help people get a job,” he told reporters. Work requirements do nothing to “help” people get jobs, they simply threaten them with increased hunger, emotional trauma, and disease if they do not.
“Every data point shows that, and it helps people move forward,” McCarthy said, which is also false.
READ MORE: DeSantis Just Made It Illegal for Doctors to Refuse to Treat Unvaccinated Patients – But Legal to Refuse LGBTQ Ones
McCarthy claims – again, falsely – “the public wants it, both parties want it.”
“The idea that they want to put us into a default because they will not work with on that [sic] is ludicrous to me.”
Republicans are the ones pushing for a default, not Democrats.
Asked by a reporter if he is “talking about SNAP, which program are you talking about specifically?” the Speaker freely admitted, “Look, we’re talking about all the programs.”
He then began to repeat his false claims.
“Because it helps people get into a job.”
McCarthy also claimed that forcing people who may not be physically or emotionally able to work, or who may have responsibilities that preclude them from leaving the house to go to a job “helps the supply chain.”
What the Speaker is ignoring are the millions of undocumented immigrants currently within our borders desperate to work at jobs that won’t threaten their ability to stay in the country – not to mention the thousands of others coming to the U.S. seeking asylum or a way out of poverty, gangs, drugs, disease, and corruption.
“The Trump Administration took the worst aspects of the Clinton policy and made them exponentially vindictive, and even less effective at helping the poor,” Anne Kim in 2021 wrote at Washington Monthly. “Arkansas’ Medicaid work rules, according to a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) report, forced the disenrollment of about 18,000 people but prompted ‘no increase in employment or other community engagement activities.’ The tightening of SNAP or food stamp work requirements was especially nonsensical, given the program’s traditionally countercyclical role as a safety net for Americans who’ve lost their jobs during a recession. ‘Taking away food benefits doesn’t make it easier for anyone to find a stable job; it just makes people hungrier,’ as Ed Bolen of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities recently wrote.”
READ MORE: ‘Hairsplitting Quibble’: Former US Attorney Scorches Durham for Focusing on ‘Useful Scapegoat’ While Ignoring Facts
Despite McCarthy’s apparent implication that Americans accessing social safety net benefits are not currently working, in fact many who are, do.
Earlier this year the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities published a state-by-state report that also finds nationally, more than 41% of SNAP recipients are in working families.
And last month the Kaiser Family Foundation published a report showing the majority of adults using Medicaid who were also able to work, are working.
“Speaker McCarthy’s big red line is that we MUST impose work requirements that don’t actual lead to more work but do make the process so cumbersome that millions of people fall out of the program due to red tape – or else he’ll force us to default,” observed Bobby Kogan, the senior director of Federal Budget Policy at the Center for American Progress.
Watch Speaker McCarthy’s remarks below or at this link.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calls for work requirements for “all the programs” as part of debt limit negotiations:
“What work requirements actually do: help people get a job … The public wants it, both parties want it.” pic.twitter.com/lyUHBDu0si
— The Recount (@therecount) May 16, 2023
GOP Congressman’s Aide Tied to Neo-Nazi: Report
An aide inside the office of far-right conspiracy theorist U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has been linked to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, an incel, white supremacist and white Christian nationalist who promotes antisemitism, Holocaust denialism, racism, and misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ extremist beliefs. Fuentes is head of the so-called “Groypers.”
“The revelation that a devotee of Fuentes appears to have infiltrated a congressional office represents a previously unknown and unseen degree of influence for the modern white supremacist movement,” reports Talking Points Memo‘s Hunter Walker in an exclusive.
TPM reveals it “has uncovered an extensive digital trail of interconnected Groyper social media pages using variations of the ‘ChickenRight’ and ‘Chikken’ handles that can be linked to Wade Searle, who works as the digital director for Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), one of the most extreme, far-right members of Congress.”
The 105-year old organization American Jewish Congress states Gosar “has sparked controversy for embracing conspiracy theories and associating himself with antisemites, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis.”
READ MORE: Twitter’s New CEO Sure Seems a Bit Like Elon Musk
“The Groypers are essentially the equivalent of neo-Nazis,” Vanderbilt University historian Nicole Hemmer told TPM. “They are attached to violent events like Jan. 6. Nick Fuentes, as sort of the organizer of the Groypers, expresses Holocaust denialism, white supremacy, white nationalism, pretty strong anti-women bigotry, he calls for a kind of return to Twelfth Century Catholicism. They’re an extremist group that is OK with violence.”
“A kind of even sub rosa identification of Groypers as congressional aides is the same as having Holocaust deniers, or alt righters, or, you know, Aryan Nations people,” Hemmer added. “It’s as extreme and as racist as you get in the United States.”
Reporting the evidence it has obtained, TPM notes that part of it includes Fuentes last year demanding in an online streaming chat, “Now it’s time to pledge your allegiance to me forever, OK?”
Among those who “seemed to pledge” loyalty to Fuentes, Walker notes, was Wade Searle.
“One audience member who pledged fealty to Fuentes used the handle ‘Chikken.’ A wrench icon next to their name indicated they were a moderator in the chatroom for Fuentes’ streams. ‘Chikken’ sent in multiple hand emojis, signaling their loyalty to Fuentes as he elaborated on the pledge.”
READ MORE: GOP Senator Under Fire Doubles Down: ‘I Look at a White Nationalist as a Trump Republican’ (Video)
“Raise your right hand. ‘I swear my undying allegiance to Nicholas J. Fuentes and the America First movement, so help me God,’” Fuentes told the group. “Raise your hand. Hold it high. ‘I swear I will defend the white race, my nation America, and my savior Jesus Christ, and my loyalty to the America First movement, Nicholas J. Fuentes, so help me God.’”
Unlike others on the chat who “gave a few dollars,” one, “who used the handle ‘Chikkenright,’ gave an especially generous gift, $150, along with a note that gushed to Fuentes, ‘You are our voice!'”
TPM also points to this photo posted to Searle’s Instagram account, of Searle and Gosar.
View this post on Instagram
That account has a Latin cross emoji, and identifies Searle as Gosar’s Digital Director.
Separately, TPM publisher Josh Marshall on social media notes, “Obviously having an influential member of a major neo-nazi group working on the govt payroll as a congressional staffer is the headline here. But if you look closely at the piece you get the strong sense that Gosar’s office is recruiting recent high school graduates.”
READ MORE: Watch: Dems Blast ‘Extreme MAGA’ GOP’s ‘Child Deportation Act’ That Requires US to Build the Wall
He adds in a post at TPM, “In recent years, Gosar has flirted with the group and its leader – alternatively expressing agreement with him and then blaming misunderstandings or scheduling snafus when he comes under scrutiny for it. But as Hunter shows the movement members are actually working in Gosar’s office – a fact that understandably viewed as a coup and a fact of great value within the movement itself.”
Read the entire report here. See the photo of Gosar and Searle above or at this link.
