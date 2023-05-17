BREAKING NEWS
Republicans Block Democrats’ Resolution to Expel Criminally Indicted George Santos – Move Seen as ‘Tacit Endorsement’
House Republicans on Wednesday blocked a resolution filed by Democrats to expel U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), recently criminally indicted on 13 federal felony charges. Instead, following Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s continued support for the serial liar and admitted thief who is believed to be the target of additional investigations, Republicans unanimously voted to send the resolution to the House this Committee, where is is widely expected to sit with no further action taken.
That move to block and send the resolution to committee was per McCarthy’s recommendation. Santos is already facing an alleged Ethics Committee investigation that was announced March 2.
The final vote was 221-204. Several Democrats who sit on the Ethics Committee voted present, and their votes would not have changed the outcome.
221 Republicans vote to send resolution to expel George Santos to the Ethics Committee. pic.twitter.com/9t9AbFO2OX
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2023
One week ago Wednesday, Santos surrendered to authorities and was charged with “seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives,” The New York Times reported.
The move to send the resolution to the Ethics Committee, which McCarthy publicly announced was his preference, is believed by House insiders to mean it will sit there and no further action will be taken. Not expelling Santos, while many Democratic voters see as a stain on the Republican Party, is effectively seen as the cost of maintaining a minuscule majority by GOP voters.
House insider Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), explained the vote as a “Republican motion to protect George Santos from expulsion from the House for financial crimes,” noting it “passe[d] as all Republicans stand in solidarity with George Santos and vote to block the expulsion resolution.”
Fritschner posted a photo of Santos celebrating the holidays last year with House GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who filed the motion to block Democrats’ resolution.
The motion to block the resolution expelling George Santos was offered by his fellow New York Republican Anthony D’Esposito, pictured below with Santos in December pic.twitter.com/Wo4AINgqoH
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) May 17, 2023
The New York Times on Wednesday noted by voting to send the resolution to committee, Republicans’ “actions also may be construed as a tacit endorsement of Mr. Santos’s remaining in Congress as he faces ethical and legal inquiries.”
Resolution to Expel ‘Liar and Criminal’ George Santos Filed – Dems Will Try to Force a Floor Vote
Several House Democrats have just filed a resolution to expel disgraced and indicted U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), and they say they will force a full vote on the House floor this week.
U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) has filed the resolution, which simply reads, “Resolved, That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos, be, and he hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives.”
“George Santos is a fraud and a liar, and he needs to be expelled by the House,” Garcia said in a statement, pointing to the 13 federal criminal charges Santos is facing.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports, “The motion is privileged so House Republicans have two days to schedule the vote. Two-thirds majority is required to expel Santos.”
In a statement Rep. Garcia says, “Congressman Garcia was joined by fellow LGBTQ+ freshmen Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) and Congresswoman Becca Balint (VT-AL) on the House floor during introduction. Both Sorensen and Balint are original co-sponsors of the original resolution. Congressman Garcia is the original author of the bill.”
Garcia also says, “I’m starting the process of forcing a floor vote on our resolution to expel George Santos from the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans will now have a chance to demonstrate to the American people that an admitted liar and criminal should not serve in Congress.”
UPDATE:
Watch Rep. Garcia announce his resolution:
Garcia: I rise to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of the house. The form of the resolution is as follows.. that pursuant to article 1, section 5, clause 2 of the constitution, Rep. George Santos be expelled… pic.twitter.com/TGhmW6ESIx
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Man With Baseball Bat Asking for Democratic Congressman Enters Office Then Attacks and Hospitalizes Aides
An unidentified man with a baseball bat Monday morning allegedly walked into the Virginia district office of Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, asked for the Congressman, then attacked two staffers, sending both to the hospital.
In a statement Rep. Connolly says the alleged assailant “is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response.”
“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” says Connolly.
Fairfax City Police confirm the suspect is in custody. but offered no additional information.
Congressman Connolly has served his Virginia constituents since 2009. He currently sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and is the Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation.
Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link:
BREAKING: A person wielding a baseball bat attacked two of Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff members in his office in Viginina.
The aides were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the alleged attacker is in police custody. https://t.co/f8Y0noskpz pic.twitter.com/hicsX8Pld8
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 15, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Santos Surrenders, Faces 13 Charges Include Money Laundering, Wire Fraud, Lying to Congress
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has surrendered to federal authorities and will face 13 charges including money laundering, wire fraud, and lying to Congress.
The New York Times Wednesday morning reports that Santos “was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.”
“The indictment was returned yesterday under seal by a federal grand jury sitting in Central Islip, New York,” a just-released statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern New York reads. “Santos was arrested this morning and will be arraigned this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York.”
“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” United States Attorney Breon Peace added. “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself. He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives. My Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively root out corruption and self-dealing from our community’s public institutions and hold public officials accountable to the constituents who elected them.”
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who earlier this year promised to stand by Rep. Santos unless he was charged with a crime, has now altered his position, saying on Tuesday, “In America, you are innocent until proven guilty,” while adding, “I’ll look at the charges.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
