RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
School District’s Book Ban Created a Hostile Environment and May Have Violated Civil Rights Says Biden Education Dept.
A U.S. Dept. of Education investigation into how a Georgia school district chose to remove almost a dozen books, mostly with Black and LGBTQ characters, finds it created a hostile environment for students and may have violated their civil rights. The DOE’s Office of Civil Rights says the effects of the book removals were so “harsh” they led at least several students to be afraid to go to school.
The Washington Post calls the investigation’s conclusion “a move that could affect how schools handle book challenges.” The Forsyth County, Georgia school district has “agreed to offer ‘supportive measures’ to students affected by the book removals and to administer a school climate survey,” according to a letter from the Dept. of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR).
The extensive and detailed letter notes that the district weighed multiple methods to handle parents’ complaints about several books, and took steps, albeit insufficient, to attempt fairness. But it also makes clear extremist parents’ demands played a role in its decision to remove certain books. The letter also includes comments from students.
READ MORE: Moms for Liberty Leader Says Biden Behind High-Level, Coordinated Effort to Make Kids LGBTQ (Video)
In March of 2022, a local CBS affiliate in Georgia ran a news report detailing the remarks of some parents. That report largely focused on parents who were demanding books be banned. It did not include any students. It also alleged the books were inappropriate: “A slew of inappropriate books in Forsyth County school libraries is causing outrage amongst some parents,” the video’s written statement on YouTube reads.
“During a February 15 District school board meeting, which the District’s Superintendent attended, multiple parents and students spoke about the District’s removal of books,” the Office of Civil Rights’ letter reads, referring to an earlier meeting. “Many parents called for the removal of additional books, with most of their comments focused on sexually explicit content; however, some comments focused on removing books for reasons related to gender identity or sexual orientation. Also, some parents made negative comments about diversity and inclusion or critical race theory.”
“The students’ comments at the board meeting focused on the gender identity, sexual orientation, and race or color of authors or characters in the books. Some students also raised concern about the impact of removing the books. One student stated that the book ban immediately made the environment more harsh for students; people like him who are not in the closet are watching their safe spaces disappear, and he is sick of being fearful at school,” OCR states. “A student who identified herself as Asian said it is hard for her to find books with main characters who are of her race; she knows that people of other minority backgrounds have the same struggle and banning books written with diversity silences mainly minority voices. A third student — who characterized the District’s actions as singling out books by authors who are gay, supporters of the LGBTQI+ community, women and people of color — expressed the belief that the District does not care about diversity.”
In its letter, the Office of Civil Rights sys it “has a concern the District received notice that its media center book screening process may have created a hostile environment for students, yet the District’s responsive steps related to the book screening process were not designed to, and were insufficient to, ameliorate any resultant racially and sexually hostile environment.”
READ MORE: Chris Hayes Decimates DeSantis’ ‘Dystopian’ Hypocrisy of Taking Away Rights of Parents to Decide Trans Kids’ Health Care
It also “recognizes the District Media Committee rejected suggestions to handle challenged books in ways that it believed would target certain groups of students and that the District posted a statement on media centers’ websites that they ‘provide resources that reflect all students within each school community’ and that ‘If you come across a book that does not match your family’s values and/or beliefs, and you would prefer that your child does not check that book out, please discuss it with your child.’ OCR also recognizes the District limited its book screening process to sexually explicit material.”
But OCR makes clear the district’s attempts were insufficient, noting that “communications at [school] board meetings conveyed the impression that books were being screened to exclude diverse authors and characters, including people who are LGBTQI+ and authors who are not white, leading to increased fears and possibly harassment.”
“District witnesses reported to OCR that the District has not taken steps to address with students the impact of the book removals. In light of these communications and actions, OCR is concerned a hostile environment may have arisen that the District needed to ameliorate.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Moms for Liberty Leader Says Biden Behind High-Level, Coordinated Effort to Make Kids LGBTQ (Video)
The leader of a Colorado chapter of the far-right, radical parent group Moms for Liberty says President Joe Biden and teachers’ unions are behind a high-level coordinated effort to turn children LGBTQ.
During an extensive interview, CNN’s Elle Reeve carefully asked El Paso County, Colorado Moms for Liberty chapter chair Darcy Schoening, “So what I feel like you’re strongly implying, and I would like to get your take on because I don’t want to attribute something that you don’t think like, to me it sounds like you’re saying there’s some kind of high-level coordinated effort to make more children trans and gay.”
Before should could finish her sentence Schoening interrupted, saying, “There is.”
“Yep,” she added.
“Well who’s directing that?” Reeve asked.
READ MORE: Chris Hayes Decimates DeSantis’ ‘Dystopian’ Hypocrisy of Taking Away Rights of Parents to Decide Trans Kids’ Health Care
“Teachers’ unions and, um, our president’s, and a lot of funding sources, and teachers’ unions are also heavily backing the curriculum that we’re bringing into school.”
Reeve asked why teachers’ unions and President Biden would want more kids be gay and trans.
Schoening didn’t waste a moment.
“Because it breaks down the family unit, which breaks down traditional conservative values, it breaks down a lot of things in this country,” Schoening replied.
Of course, conservatives do not have a monopoly on the family; indeed, an increasingly large portion of the country spent decades convincing Americans same-sex couples should have the same rights and responsibilities of marriage and family as their different-sex peers. Despite all the opposition and allegations from the right of what legalizing same-sex marriage would do to the country, none of their claims of destruction of the family unit and family values came true, and studies have proven children raised by same-sex parents do at least as well as children raised by different-sex parents.
“It breaks down a lot of things in this country,” Schoening continued. “It changes the way that people think, it changes the way that people, um, handle politics.”
Reeve, in a voice-over, says, “Of course, there’s no evidence of a coordinated plot to make kids trans.”
Back in the interview, Reeve tells Schoening, “When I hear those thoughts about, like, some sort of concerted effort to make people gay, does it sound like a conspiracy theory?”
READ MORE: Watch: Ron DeSantis Travels to New Hampshire to Claim Kids Are Being ‘Forced’ to Choose Pronouns
“Um,” Schoening insists, “It’s not a conspiracy theory that the state – whether you’re talking about Colorado or the federal government – is taking a stronger hand in public education, in raising our kids.”
She says it’s a “mischaracterization” that she thinks “people want everyone to be gay.”
“The people that want to erode away at parental rights, the left, the teachers’ unions, they’ll use LGBTQ or whatever may be the case at the time – those are just tools to erode away at parental rights.”
Watch below or at this link.
CNN’s Elle Reeve: “It seems like you think there’s some high-level, coordinated effort to make more children trans and gay.
Moms for Liberty: “Yep.”
Reeve: Who’s doing that?
MFL: Teachers unions, Biden, money.
Reeve: “Why would they want more children to be gay and trans?” pic.twitter.com/JZKRucE4nh
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 20, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis Tells Out of State Voters ‘Zero’ Chance He’ll Back Down From Fighting Disney – as He Quietly Moves to Disqualify Judge
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, in New Hampshire Friday hoping to attract out-of-state supporters ahead of his anticipated presidential campaign launch next week, told voters there is “zero” chance he will back down from going after his state’s largest single-site employer, Disney, as he also quietly moved to disqualify the judge in the entertainment giant’s lawsuit against him.
DeSantis made the traditional GOP presidential candidate stop in a century-old diner, bragging to locals he has banned the use of pronouns in schools.
“We just did a bill in Florida,” DeSantis told possible supporters, “we’re not allowing the pronouns – like, you can’t force these kids to be choosing pronouns. They want like a second-grader to pick a pronoun. How crazy is that?”
RELATED: Chris Hayes Decimates DeSantis’ ‘Dystopian’ Hypocrisy of Taking Away Rights of Parents to Decide Trans Kids’ Health Care
The Florida Republican also tried to mischaracterize his war with Disney, pivoting from the real reason he started it: because the company, which he has called “woke,” quietly disagreed with his dangerous and possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” law. DeSantis moved to strip Disney of its 50-year old special status that effectively allows self-governance in exchange for paying for all the costs a local government would if there were one.
“They want to, they want to have their own government in this. They’ve had their own government for 50 years. It’s massive corporate welfare, we’re not doing that they’re gonna live under the same laws as everybody else. They’re gonna pay their fair share of taxes. And they’re not going to govern themselves. They’re going to – We The People are going to govern, and to put one corporation on a pedestal and let them be exempt from the laws is not good policy. It’s not a free market economics. And it’s not something that our state’s going to be involved in and so we will not change from that. And so they can do whatever they want.”
DeSantis’ attack on Disney has nothing to do with “corporate welfare, or “We The People,” as he has repeatedly made clear.
“I know people try to chirp and say this or that, the chance of us backing down from that and zero,” DeSantis said Friday, never once mentioning his extremely unpopular anti-LGBTQ laws.
READ MORE: ‘Obscene and Un-American’: Biden White House Blasts GOP Congressman’s Staffer Over Links to Neo-Nazi
As he was telling New Hampshire voters he’s not backing down his fight against Disney, he neglected to mention the company is suing him for violating its First Amendment rights.
As NCRM reported last month, in its damning 77-page lawsuit Walt Disney Parks and Resorts alleges that a “targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”
DeSantis stripping Disney of its special status, a status other corporations in Florida also enjoy, “was patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional,” Disney’s lawsuit says. “But the Governor and his allies have made clear they do not care and will not stop.’
That last part is especially true, as DeSantis reiterated in New Hampshire.
Meanwhile, DeSantis on Friday also neglected to mention that while he was in New Hampshire pre-campaigning for President, his lawyers were quietly working in a separate case to “disqualify the federal judge overseeing Disney’s political retaliation lawsuit,” CNBC reports late Friday afternoon.
READ MORE: ‘She Knows What She’s Doing’: Democrat Targeted by Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Her Attack to ‘Why Emmett Till Was Killed’
Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker “had in two separate cases ‘offered ‘Disney’ as an example of state retaliation’ without being prompted, lawyers for DeSantis said in a court filing,” CNBC reports.
Judge Walker’s remarks “could reasonably imply that the Court has prejudged the retaliation question” in Disney’s case, DeSantis’ lawyers say, according to CNBC.
“Because that question is now before this Court, and because that question involves highly publicized matters of great interest to Florida’s citizens, the Court should disqualify itself to prevent even the appearance of impropriety,” DeSantis’ lawyers are arguing.
Watch DeSantis’ remarks below or at this link.
2024 Watch-NEW: @GovRonDeSantis -on his face off with Disney, vows during a stop at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire that “ we will not change from that. They can do whatever they want… the chance of us backing down from that is zero” #2024Election #FITN pic.twitter.com/pKRkVbVEsa
— Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) May 19, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘What’s Next, Rainbow Uniforms?’: Republican Calls to Defund US Armed Forces if Pentagon Allows LGBTQ Pride Celebrations
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is demanding the Dept. of Defense rescind a memo authorizing LGBTQ Pride celebrations on military installations, and says Congress should defund America’s Armed Forces if it refuses.
“What’s next, rainbow uniforms during pride month?” Roy asked on social media and in a statement to Fox News. “The Air Force and Defense Department sanctions this ridiculous use of taxpayer dollars and then expects members of Congress who represent Americans who are livid about this stuff to green light an $800 billion plus DOD budget. If DOD doesn’t put a stop to these kinds of divisive – and frankly embarrassing – DOD events, Republicans should pull support for this year’s [National Defense Authorization Act].”
The National Defense Authorization Act is an annual “must-pass” bill that funds the U.S. military. The 2023 NDAA increased the military’s budget to $858 billion.
RELATED: George Takei Slams ‘Ignorant Inciter’ Chip Roy for Glorifying Lynchings in Hearing on Anti-Asian American Violence
“Our nation’s freedom hinges upon American servicemembers having the resources and weapons they need to keep our nation safe,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) when the 2023 NDAA passed. Rogers is now the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. “Providing for our national defense is the most consequential responsibility that the U.S. Constitution granted Congress – the National Defense Authorization Act remains a vital part of fulfilling that commitment to our servicemembers and our nation.”
Congressman Roy, however, appears to disagree with the importance of protecting America.
As Fox News reported, Rep. Roy “called for Republicans to drop support for a must-pass military funding bill after his office obtained an Air Force memo declaring June to be LGBTQ+ Pride Month.”
RELATED: Far Right Republican Slammed by Raskin for Trying to Derail Respect for Marriage Bill with Failed Religious Amendment
“The May 3 memo, shared with Fox News, approves observance of Pride Month in June and empowers installation commanders to ‘plan and conduct appropriate activities in honor of Pride Month.’ Roy’s office also shared a flyer advertising Pride Month events at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, including a ‘Pride Game Night’ on June 10, a Unity in Diversity Color Run on June 16, and a panel discussion titled ‘Our History, Our time!’ on June 28th. The advertisement states ‘ALL ARE WELCOME!!'”
Also on Thursday Congressman Roy stood on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and mocked and attacked champion swimmer Lia Thomas because she is transgender. (He also spelled her name wrong.)
“If you have eyes, Leah Thomas is in fact a dude.” pic.twitter.com/fv4Nq3HMCT
— Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 18, 2023
Calling to defund the U.S. Armed Forces is in keeping with Congressman Roy’s previous acts. Earlier this year he called to defund the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.
In 2021 Rep. Roy became the lone Congressman to block a 5-month overdue disaster aid relief bill, saying it was “fine” that migrant children are dying at the border.
Earlier that year, just two days before Donald Trump’s insurrection, Roy threatened civil war if Democrats won the Georgia runoffs. Democrats indeed won, and there was no civil war.
Just weeks later Roy was accused of threatening Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY). Later that year he voted against the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.
In July of 2021, during the height of the pandemic, Rep. Roy cried, “We gotta wear masks? In the peoples’ house? This institution is a sham! And we should adjourn and shut this place down!”
In December Congressman Roy voted against a bill to protect child sex abuse victims.
Watch video of Congressman Roy above or at this link.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
DeSantis Tells Out of State Voters ‘Zero’ Chance He’ll Back Down From Fighting Disney – as He Quietly Moves to Disqualify Judge
- 'WE' IS A PRONOUN3 days ago
Watch: Ron DeSantis Travels to New Hampshire to Claim Kids Are Being ‘Forced’ to Choose Pronouns
- News2 days ago
Legal Expert Accuses the Supreme Court of Expanding the ‘Shadow Docket’ to Do Trump’s Bidding
- News1 day ago
‘Who You Mad At?’: Former RNC Chair Buries Jim Jordan’s ‘Dog and Pony Show’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM4 hours ago
Moms for Liberty Leader Says Biden Behind High-Level, Coordinated Effort to Make Kids LGBTQ (Video)
- News6 hours ago
Trump Attorney Kept Incriminating Notes About Classified Documents — and Prosecutors Have Them
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 hours ago
School District’s Book Ban Created a Hostile Environment and May Have Violated Civil Rights Says Biden Education Dept.